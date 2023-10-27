Goal from Iceland striker Gudmundsson gives Genoa 1-0 win over Salernitana in Italian league

GENOA, Italy (AP) — A first-half strike from Albert Gudmundsson gave Genoa a 1-0 win over struggling Salernitana in the…

GENOA, Italy (AP) — A first-half strike from Albert Gudmundsson gave Genoa a 1-0 win over struggling Salernitana in the Italian league on Friday.

The home side dominated possession and took the lead 10 minutes before halftime when the Iceland striker scored with a low shot from outside the box.

Salernitana stayed in second-to-last place and remained winless after 10 games. Genoa climbed two places to 13th.

Genoa’s next game is on Nov. 5 at Cagliari, while Salernitana faces defending champion Napoli at home the day before.

