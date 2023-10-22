17-year-old Guiu scores seconds into his first-team debut to give Barcelona a Spanish league victory

MADRID (AP) — Another teenager has made history for Barcelona in the Spanish league. Seventeen-year-old Marc Guiu scored about 30…

MADRID (AP) — Another teenager has made history for Barcelona in the Spanish league.

Seventeen-year-old Marc Guiu scored about 30 seconds into his first-team debut to give the Catalan club a 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, becoming the second-youngest player this century to score in his league debut.

“They told me to go out there and give everything I have, that I would have my chances,” Guiu said. “I dreamed about this so many times. I won’t sleep tonight.”

Malaga’s Fabrice Olinga was 16 years, 98 days old when he scored against Celta Vigo in his debut in 2012. Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal became the youngest scorer in the Spanish league in a 2-2 draw against Granada before the international break at 16 years, 87 days.

Guiu, who is 17 years, 291 days, came off the bench and after two touches was celebrating the game-winning goal in the 80th minute that moved Barcelona to third place in the standings.

Guiu sprinted toward the area after a pass by João Félix and found the net with a low shot that beat Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simón for his first goal. The victory gave Barcelona 24 points after 10 matches, one point behind league leaders Real Madrid and Girona.

Barcelona, the only unbeaten team left in the league, got the win despite playing without several regular starters, including Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha, Jules Koundé and Sergi Roberto.

Barcelona has not lost in its last eight league matches against Bilbao, with seven wins and a draw. It has won four straight games against the Basque Country team without conceding any goals since coach Xavi took over.

Barcelona entered a demanding week that includes a Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday and a “clasico” against Madrid on Saturday.

“We have many injured players and today we finished with a titanic effort,” Xavi said. “We are one point behind Madrid and it will be crucial to win the clasico.”

Bilbao dropped to sixth place with the loss, its second in three matches.

GIRONA AT THE TOP

Girona continued its impressive run by coming from behind to beat last-place Almeria 5-2 and join Real Madrid at the top.

The Catalan club scored three goals in a six-minute span toward the end of the first half to erase a two-goal deficit and went on to pick up its eighth win in 10 matches. It has 25 points after 10 rounds, the same as Madrid which was held to a 1-1 draw at Sevilla on Saturday.

Artem Dovbyk scored a pair of goals for host Girona, whose only loss was to Madrid two rounds ago.

Almeria, the only team yet to win in the league this season, surprised with early goals by Léo Baptistão in the second and 24th minutes at Montilivi Stadium.

Iván Martín pulled Girona closer in the 37th and Dovbyk moved the hosts ahead with goals in the 39th and 43rd minutes. Sávio and Cristhian Stuani scored late to seal the victory for Girona, which is partly controlled by Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi ownership.

VILLARREAL HELD AGAIN

Villarreal’s winless streak in the league reached five games after a 1-1 home draw against Alaves.

Samuel Omorodion put the visitors ahead in the 48th and Gerard Moreno equalized by converting a 65th-minute penalty kick.

Both teams are near the relegation zone. Alaves hasn’t won in six straight matches.

LATE RAYO WIN

Rayo Vallecano ended a streak of four consecutives draws with a 1-0 win at Las Palmas, with Bebé converting a penalty kick in second-half stoppage time.

The victory moved Rayo to seventh place, while Las Palmas — coming off two consecutive victories — stayed 12th. Las Palmas forward Munir El Haddadi missed a first-half penalty kick.

Spanish media said one person was arrested following a fight between fans from both teams on Saturday night.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.