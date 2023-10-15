Galaxy, Real Salt Lake play to 2-2 draw, clinching top-four seed for LAFC

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Diego Luna scored in the second half to help Real Salt Lake rally from two goals…

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Diego Luna scored in the second half to help Real Salt Lake rally from two goals down to a 2-2 draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday night.

Defending-champion Los Angeles FC clinched a top-four seed in the Western Conference with the tie by Real Salt Lake (13-12-8).

The Galaxy (8-13-12), with 21-year-old Novak Mocovic making his first career appearance in goal, grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 7th minute when Dejan Joveljic took passes from Daniel Aguirre and Douglas Costa and scored his sixth goal of the season.

Jovelic returned the favor, picking up an assist on Costa’s netter in the 34th minute to put the Galaxy up 2-0. It was Costa’s third goal this season.

Real Salt Lake pulled within a goal by halftime when Anderson Julio used a pass from Nelson Palacio in the first minute of stoppage time to notch his fifth netter of the season.

Luna netted his fourth goal of the season to tie it, scoring unassisted in the 76th minute.

Zac MacMath totaled five saves for Real Salt Lake. Micovic saved three shots for the Galaxy.

Los Angeles improves to 9-1-3 in its last 13 home matches with Real Salt Lake in all competitions.

The Galaxy close out the regular season at home on Saturday against FC Dallas. Real Salt Lake travels to play the Colorado Rapids in its finale.

