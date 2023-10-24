Gabriel Jesus shines for Arsenal in 2-1 win over Sevilla in Champions League

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Gabriel Jesus set up one goal with a brilliant piece of skill before scoring a stunning…

The Brazil striker’s match ended when he hobbled off with a hamstring injury in the 81st minute but he’d done plenty more damage before that at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Jesus seems to save his best scoring form for the Champions League, having netted 23 goals in 41 appearances in Europe’s elite club competition.

It was an assist that stood out in the first half as he produced a Cruyff turn inside Arsenal’s half before sliding a pass through to Gabriel Martinelli, who surged through a gaping hole in the defense, rounded the goalkeeper and converted into an empty net in the third minute of stoppage time.

Jesus’ goal was a solo effort as he moved in off the left wing, got the ball onto his right foot and curled a finish past goalkeeper Orjan Nyland in the 53rd.

Sevilla responded well and got back into the contest when Nemanja Gudelj powered a header past David Raya from Ivan Rakitic’s corner.

The Europa League holders came within inches of equalizing soon after, with substitute Mariano Diaz’s strike tipped onto the crossbar by Raya.

Arsenal held on and moved top of Group B in a strong recovery from losing away to Lens last time out. Lens is one point behind in second place after a 1-1 draw against PSV Eindhoven.

PSV and Sevilla have two points.

Arsenal and Sevilla meet again at the Emirates Stadium in two weeks.

