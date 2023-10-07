PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Annandale def. North St. Paul, 25-12, 25-8
Cannon Falls def. Pine River-Backus, 25-20, 25-20
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Adrian, 25-15, 25-22
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-11, 25-16
Central Minnesota Christian def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-18, 25-21
Chanhassen def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-9, 25-18
Cleveland def. Murray County Central, 25-21, 25-19
Cleveland def. Windom, 25-21, 25-19
Delano def. Minnetonka, 25-19, 25-22
Eastview def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-10, 25-19
Grand Rapids def. Rockford, 25-22, 19-25, 15-7
Holy Angels def. Owatonna, 25-5, 25-12
Lakeview def. Pipestone, 25-19, 25-19
Legacy Christian def. Mounds View, 25-16, 19-25, 15-9
MACCRAY def. Worthington, 25-17, 25-16
Maple Grove def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 15-25, 25-19, 15-6
Medford def. Springfield, 25-16, 25-21
Minneapolis Washburn def. Burnsville, 12-25, 25-22, 25-14
Minneota def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-14, 21-25, 15-10
New Ulm Cathedral def. Nicollet, 3-0
North Branch def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-15, 25-17
Pequot Lakes def. Stillwater, 21-25, 25-17, 15-9
Redwood Valley def. Red Rock Central, 25-12, 25-16
Renville County West def. Medford, 25-19, 25-11
Rocori def. Monticello, 25-16, 25-20
Rogers def. Spectrum, 25-8, 25-6
Rosemount def. DeLaSalle, 28-26, 25-13
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-20, 27-25
Sartell-St. Stephen def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-16, 25-17
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Elk River, 25-15, 25-20
St. Clair def. Mankato Loyola, 25-15, 25-22, 25-14
St. Michael-Albertville def. Canby, 25-4, 25-22
Underwood def. Hancock, 25-19, 25-8, 25-14
Waconia def. Hermantown, 25-20, 25-21
Watertown, S.D. def. Lakeview, 25-11, 25-18
Watertown, S.D. def. Pipestone, 25-20, 25-13
Wayzata def. Woodbury, 25-17, 25-8
West Lutheran def. Red Rock Central, 19-25, 25-20, 15-13
Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 25-10, 25-15
White Bear Lake def. Randolph, 25-20, 25-18
Willmar def. Bemidji, 13-25, 25-18, 15-11
Windom def. Murray County Central, 25-15, 25-18
