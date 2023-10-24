Former No. 1 tennis player Simona Halep files appeal against doping ban

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport to overturn…

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport to overturn the four-year ban she received for doping violations.

The court said Tuesday it has registered Halep’s appeal of the International Tennis Integrity Agency’s decision in September.

The ITIA ruled that the 32-year-old Halep “committed intentional anti-doping rule violations ” after failing a drug test during the 2022 U.S. Open and for irregularities in her Athlete Biological Passport.

Halep had blamed contaminated nutritional supplements and said she would “do everything in my power to clear my name of these false allegations and return to the court.”

Halep reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings in 2017. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, a year after winning the French Open.

CAS said a panel of arbitrators will rule on the appeal. The court said there’s no timetable for a decision.

Halep will be 35 when her suspension ends in early October 2026.

___

AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.