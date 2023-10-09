Former Brazil national team coach Tite takes over at Flamengo

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Former Brazil coach Tite took over at Flamengo on Monday, signing a contract that will…

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Former Brazil coach Tite took over at Flamengo on Monday, signing a contract that will run until the end of 2024.

The Rio de Janeiro club said on its social media channels that Tite’s staff would include the assistant coaches who worked under him during this six years in charge of Brazil’s national team.

The 62-year-old Tite, who has been out of work since Brazil’s World Cup quarterfinal elimination last December, will take control of his first match for Flamengo when it meets Cruzeiro in a Brazilian championship game on Oct. 19.

Flamengo fired Jorge Sampaoli on Sept. 28 after the Argentine coach failed to win a trophy for the club. He took over in April from Vitor Pereira, who spent only three months in the job.

Flamengo was eliminated by Paraguay’s Olimpia in the round of 16 at the Copa Libertadores, lost the Brazilian Cup final to Sao Paulo and is currently fifth in the Brazilian championship with 44 points from 26 matches, 11 behind leader Botafogo.

Tite led Corinthians to a maiden Copa Libertadores title and a Club World Cup crown against Chelsea in 2012.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.