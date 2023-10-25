Feyenoord in position to progress to knockout rounds after beating Lazio 3-1 in Champions League

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Back in the group stage of the Champions League for the first time in six seasons,…

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Back in the group stage of the Champions League for the first time in six seasons, Feyenoord is in position to progress to the knockout rounds.

Santiago Gimenez scored twice and Ramiz Zerrouki also found the target as the Dutch champions beat visiting Lazio 3-1 on Wednesday.

With six points, Feyenoord moved to the top of Group E for the moment, two points ahead of Atletico Madrid and Lazio. Celtic, which was hosting Atletico later, trails with zero points.

Minutes after having a goal waved off by video review for offside, Gimenez showed off true center forward form to put Feyenoord ahead just after the half-hour mark. The Argentine-born Mexico international used one arm to hold off his marker while turning and shooting from the center of the area.

Then in first-half added time, a curled effort from Zerrouki marked his first ever goal for Feyenoord to double the lead.

Gimenez’s second came midway through the second half when he volleyed in a rebound.

Gimenez also scored twice against Lazio in last season’s Europa League, with his goal in the final group stage match eliminating the Roman club.

Pedro pulled one back for Lazio with a penalty in the 83rd.

Lazio, which finished second to runaway champion Napoli in Serie A last season, will be looking to turn the result around when it hosts Feyenoord in two weeks.

