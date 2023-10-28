FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tulane
|4
|0
|131
|100
|7
|1
|245
|164
|SMU
|4
|0
|189
|36
|6
|2
|324
|112
|UTSA
|4
|0
|167
|91
|5
|3
|244
|203
|Memphis
|3
|1
|139
|118
|6
|2
|294
|201
|FAU
|3
|1
|124
|83
|4
|4
|207
|191
|Rice
|2
|2
|123
|99
|4
|4
|266
|222
|South Florida
|2
|2
|135
|171
|4
|4
|224
|274
|Navy
|2
|2
|95
|96
|3
|4
|128
|155
|North Texas
|1
|3
|139
|121
|3
|5
|284
|293
|Tulsa
|1
|3
|85
|157
|3
|5
|176
|287
|Charlotte
|1
|3
|42
|93
|2
|6
|118
|197
|UAB
|1
|3
|120
|156
|2
|6
|232
|301
|Temple
|0
|4
|74
|197
|2
|6
|153
|304
|East Carolina
|0
|4
|61
|106
|1
|7
|149
|210
___
Saturday’s Games
Navy at Temple, 2 p.m.
UTSA at North Texas, 3 p.m.
South Florida at Memphis, 3 p.m.
FAU at UAB, 3 p.m.
Tulane at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Tulsa, 4 p.m.
SMU at Rice, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 27
FAU 38, Charlotte 16
Saturday, Oct. 28
SMU 69, Tulsa 10
Memphis 45, North Texas 42
UTSA 41, East Carolina 27
Tulane 30, Rice 28
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida St.
|6
|0
|221
|109
|8
|0
|332
|146
|Louisville
|4
|1
|152
|110
|7
|1
|262
|144
|North Carolina
|3
|1
|149
|93
|6
|1
|251
|157
|Virginia Tech
|3
|1
|123
|83
|4
|4
|209
|183
|Miami
|2
|2
|108
|110
|6
|2
|283
|160
|Boston College
|2
|2
|122
|134
|5
|3
|225
|227
|Duke
|2
|2
|72
|71
|5
|3
|207
|120
|NC State
|2
|2
|61
|75
|5
|3
|202
|182
|Georgia Tech
|2
|2
|110
|113
|3
|4
|208
|212
|Clemson
|2
|4
|116
|137
|4
|4
|230
|168
|Pittsburgh
|1
|3
|100
|121
|2
|6
|179
|230
|Virginia
|1
|3
|102
|107
|2
|6
|191
|247
|Wake Forest
|1
|4
|78
|135
|4
|4
|178
|196
|Syracuse
|0
|4
|34
|150
|4
|4
|211
|193
___
Thursday’s Games
Wake Forest at Duke, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston College at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Campbell at North Carolina, Noon
Notre Dame at Clemson, Noon
Georgia Tech at Virginia, 2 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at NC State, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 26
Virginia Tech 38, Syracuse 10
Saturday, Oct. 28
Florida St. 41, Wake Forest 16
Boston College 21, Uconn 14
NC State 24, Clemson 17
Miami 29, Virginia 26
Louisville 23, Duke 0
Notre Dame 58, Pittsburgh 7
North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|4
|1
|168
|123
|7
|1
|335
|151
|Texas
|4
|1
|174
|84
|7
|1
|276
|128
|Kansas St.
|4
|1
|185
|84
|6
|2
|299
|127
|Iowa St.
|4
|1
|141
|119
|5
|3
|191
|158
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|1
|143
|121
|5
|2
|204
|182
|Kansas
|3
|2
|173
|161
|6
|2
|286
|225
|West Virginia
|3
|2
|158
|151
|5
|3
|246
|212
|BYU
|2
|3
|106
|158
|5
|3
|199
|205
|TCU
|2
|3
|118
|116
|4
|4
|235
|184
|Baylor
|2
|3
|106
|171
|3
|5
|180
|240
|Texas Tech
|2
|3
|136
|127
|3
|5
|240
|203
|Houston
|1
|4
|106
|196
|3
|5
|202
|260
|UCF
|0
|5
|145
|203
|3
|5
|267
|239
|Cincinnati
|0
|4
|72
|117
|2
|5
|189
|182
___
Thursday’s Games
TCU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas St. at Texas, Noon
UCF at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Houston at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.
Kansas at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
BYU at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Kansas St. 41, Houston 0
West Virginia 41, UCF 28
Kansas 38, Oklahoma 33
Texas 35, BYU 6
Iowa St. 30, Baylor 18
Cincinnati at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|4
|1
|136
|92
|7
|1
|231
|135
|Idaho
|4
|1
|167
|121
|6
|2
|259
|175
|Montana St.
|4
|1
|200
|95
|6
|2
|336
|155
|Idaho St.
|3
|1
|135
|114
|3
|4
|208
|269
|Portland St.
|3
|2
|197
|153
|4
|4
|312
|265
|N. Arizona
|3
|2
|144
|121
|3
|5
|205
|246
|Sacramento St.
|2
|2
|109
|121
|5
|2
|211
|174
|UC Davis
|2
|3
|116
|125
|4
|4
|194
|211
|E. Washington
|2
|3
|170
|180
|3
|5
|251
|278
|Cal Poly
|1
|4
|91
|208
|3
|5
|162
|297
|Weber St.
|1
|4
|77
|136
|3
|5
|153
|194
|N. Colorado
|0
|5
|72
|148
|0
|8
|111
|285
___
Saturday’s Games
Idaho at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
N. Arizona at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Cal Poly at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Weber St. at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
Portland St. at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Montana, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Montana 40, N. Colorado 0
Idaho 24, Montana St. 21
Portland St. 47, E. Washington 35
N. Arizona 38, UC Davis 21
Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|4
|0
|143
|69
|4
|4
|239
|219
|UT Martin
|3
|1
|99
|75
|6
|2
|247
|182
|Tennessee St.
|2
|1
|80
|65
|6
|2
|212
|172
|Bryant
|2
|1
|114
|73
|4
|4
|216
|218
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|1
|94
|77
|4
|4
|201
|266
|E. Illinois
|1
|2
|80
|87
|5
|3
|186
|176
|Charleston Southern
|1
|2
|48
|74
|3
|5
|119
|252
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|2
|41
|64
|3
|5
|113
|199
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|1
|3
|60
|112
|3
|5
|207
|261
|Robert Morris
|0
|3
|53
|112
|2
|6
|175
|258
___
Saturday’s Games
Gardner-Webb at Bryant, 1 p.m.
Robert Morris at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.
UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at Lindenwood (Mo.), 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Tennessee Tech 38, Robert Morris 13
Gardner-Webb 38, UT Martin 34
Tennessee St. 43, Lindenwood (Mo.) 20
SE Missouri 35, Nicholls 31
Bryant 47, Charleston Southern 24
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|5
|0
|229
|31
|8
|0
|325
|47
|Ohio St.
|5
|0
|145
|49
|8
|0
|260
|80
|Penn St.
|4
|1
|147
|70
|7
|1
|311
|92
|Rutgers
|3
|2
|102
|100
|6
|2
|225
|126
|Maryland
|2
|3
|143
|123
|5
|3
|261
|163
|Indiana
|0
|5
|65
|183
|2
|6
|149
|238
|Michigan St.
|0
|5
|61
|160
|2
|6
|144
|222
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|3
|2
|71
|79
|6
|2
|156
|116
|Minnesota
|3
|2
|96
|121
|5
|3
|169
|182
|Nebraska
|3
|2
|85
|88
|5
|3
|162
|149
|Wisconsin
|3
|2
|103
|90
|5
|3
|198
|152
|Northwestern
|2
|3
|99
|143
|4
|4
|174
|208
|Illinois
|1
|4
|87
|143
|3
|5
|163
|222
|Purdue
|1
|4
|96
|149
|2
|6
|175
|240
___
Saturday’s Games
Nebraska at Michigan St., Noon
Wisconsin at Indiana, Noon
Ohio St. at Rutgers, Noon
Penn St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern vs. Iowa at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Illinois at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Purdue at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Penn St. 33, Indiana 24
Northwestern 33, Maryland 27
Nebraska 31, Purdue 14
Minnesota 27, Michigan St. 12
Ohio St. 24, Wisconsin 10
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|5
|0
|185
|60
|7
|1
|277
|154
|Richmond
|5
|1
|177
|121
|6
|3
|239
|189
|Villanova
|4
|1
|151
|67
|6
|2
|245
|144
|Albany (NY)
|4
|1
|158
|96
|6
|3
|252
|178
|Elon
|4
|1
|97
|80
|4
|4
|164
|185
|William & Mary
|3
|2
|123
|103
|5
|3
|174
|143
|Rhode Island
|3
|3
|139
|153
|5
|4
|257
|251
|Campbell
|3
|3
|170
|192
|4
|4
|274
|248
|Hampton
|2
|3
|97
|176
|4
|4
|190
|272
|New Hampshire
|2
|3
|187
|162
|4
|4
|304
|231
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|3
|188
|137
|3
|5
|277
|214
|Towson
|2
|3
|141
|192
|3
|5
|181
|261
|Maine
|1
|5
|156
|203
|2
|7
|199
|274
|NC A&T
|0
|5
|57
|144
|1
|7
|107
|235
|Stony Brook
|0
|6
|101
|241
|0
|8
|115
|298
___
Saturday’s Games
Campbell at North Carolina, Noon
Towson at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
Hampton at Maine, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
Villanova at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Elon at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Rhode Island 34, New Hampshire 28
Delaware 51, Towson 13
Albany (NY) 37, Maine 21
William & Mary 31, Monmouth (NJ) 28
Villanova 48, Stony Brook 13
Hampton 26, NC A&T 24
Richmond 44, Campbell 13
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|6
|0
|207
|116
|8
|0
|296
|167
|Jacksonville St.
|5
|1
|171
|136
|7
|2
|257
|169
|New Mexico St.
|4
|1
|133
|94
|6
|3
|265
|193
|W. Kentucky
|2
|2
|112
|100
|4
|4
|239
|236
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|3
|121
|120
|3
|6
|237
|247
|UTEP
|2
|3
|95
|117
|3
|6
|168
|245
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|3
|106
|141
|2
|6
|190
|265
|FIU
|1
|5
|103
|189
|4
|5
|187
|257
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|5
|118
|153
|0
|8
|128
|218
___
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville St. at South Carolina, Noon
Kennesaw St. at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.
W. Kentucky at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 24
New Mexico St. 27, Louisiana Tech 24
Liberty 42, W. Kentucky 29
Wednesday, Oct. 25
Jacksonville St. 41, FIU 16
UTEP 37, Sam Houston St. 34
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|3
|1
|106
|84
|6
|1
|237
|132
|Princeton
|3
|1
|72
|52
|4
|3
|117
|92
|Penn
|2
|2
|93
|87
|5
|2
|192
|153
|Brown
|2
|2
|103
|123
|4
|3
|204
|202
|Yale
|2
|2
|104
|81
|4
|3
|204
|136
|Cornell
|2
|2
|85
|90
|3
|4
|146
|166
|Dartmouth
|2
|2
|76
|77
|3
|4
|141
|145
|Columbia
|0
|4
|40
|85
|2
|5
|89
|109
___
Friday’s Games
Princeton at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Yale at Brown, Noon
Harvard at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.
Cornell at Penn, 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 27
Brown 30, Penn 26
Saturday, Oct. 28
Yale 35, Columbia 7
Princeton 14, Cornell 3
Harvard 17, Dartmouth 9
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|1
|131
|61
|7
|2
|268
|171
|Buffalo
|3
|1
|88
|53
|3
|5
|207
|231
|Ohio
|3
|2
|129
|94
|6
|3
|196
|141
|Bowling Green
|2
|2
|72
|93
|4
|4
|178
|200
|Akron
|0
|4
|48
|126
|1
|7
|123
|235
|Kent St.
|0
|4
|40
|117
|1
|7
|100
|264
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|4
|0
|118
|87
|7
|1
|279
|161
|N. Illinois
|3
|1
|131
|75
|4
|4
|194
|170
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|2
|73
|94
|4
|4
|176
|238
|E. Michigan
|2
|3
|109
|115
|4
|5
|167
|201
|W. Michigan
|2
|3
|156
|148
|3
|6
|236
|295
|Ball St.
|1
|3
|64
|96
|2
|6
|129
|232
___
Tuesday’s Games
N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Ball St. at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Akron, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
W. Michigan 45, E. Michigan 21
Miami (Ohio) 30, Ohio 16
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|2
|0
|78
|38
|7
|1
|290
|208
|Howard
|2
|0
|44
|33
|4
|4
|228
|201
|SC State
|1
|1
|63
|69
|3
|5
|180
|222
|Morgan St.
|1
|1
|42
|44
|2
|5
|110
|166
|Norfolk St.
|0
|2
|51
|59
|2
|6
|179
|222
|Delaware St.
|0
|2
|17
|52
|1
|7
|146
|292
___
Saturday’s Games
Delaware St. at Morgan St., 1 p.m.
Norfolk St. at NC Central, 3:30 p.m.
Howard at SC State, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 26
NC Central 62, SC State 28
Saturday, Oct. 28
Howard 17, Delaware St. 10
Morgan St. 32, Norfolk St. 28
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|S. Dakota St.
|5
|0
|177
|61
|8
|0
|312
|91
|South Dakota
|4
|1
|116
|97
|6
|2
|185
|138
|N. Iowa
|4
|1
|128
|123
|5
|3
|195
|204
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|2
|171
|96
|6
|2
|299
|144
|S. Illinois
|3
|2
|136
|74
|6
|2
|225
|133
|North Dakota
|3
|2
|155
|136
|5
|3
|265
|207
|Youngstown St.
|3
|2
|188
|147
|5
|3
|295
|220
|Illinois St.
|2
|3
|158
|130
|4
|4
|260
|161
|Missouri St.
|2
|3
|134
|146
|3
|5
|241
|246
|Murray St.
|1
|4
|73
|159
|2
|6
|128
|260
|Indiana St.
|0
|5
|91
|154
|0
|8
|105
|267
|W. Illinois
|0
|5
|42
|246
|0
|8
|120
|384
___
Saturday’s Games
Youngstown St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
North Dakota at Murray St., 2 p.m.
South Dakota at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.
W. Illinois at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
N. Iowa 24, Illinois St. 21
North Dakota 36, Indiana St. 33
Youngstown St. 44, Missouri St. 28
S. Dakota St. 37, South Dakota 3
N. Dakota St. 38, Murray St. 6
S. Illinois 63, W. Illinois 0
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|5
|0
|197
|91
|8
|0
|269
|107
|UNLV
|3
|0
|114
|70
|6
|1
|250
|184
|Boise St.
|3
|1
|131
|96
|4
|4
|240
|223
|Fresno St.
|2
|1
|83
|65
|6
|1
|238
|141
|Wyoming
|2
|2
|93
|111
|5
|3
|191
|211
|San Jose St.
|2
|2
|141
|125
|3
|5
|262
|247
|New Mexico
|1
|2
|92
|108
|3
|4
|209
|228
|Nevada
|1
|2
|42
|72
|1
|6
|110
|237
|Colorado St.
|1
|3
|91
|129
|3
|5
|222
|265
|San Diego St.
|1
|3
|82
|123
|3
|5
|157
|225
|Utah St.
|1
|3
|118
|142
|3
|5
|282
|272
|Hawaii
|0
|3
|75
|127
|2
|6
|188
|291
___
Friday’s Games
Colorado St. at Wyoming, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Air Force vs. Army at Denver, 2:30 p.m.
Hawaii at Nevada, 4 p.m.
UNLV at New Mexico, 6 p.m.
Utah St. at San Diego St., 7 p.m.
Boise St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Boise St. 32, Wyoming 7
Air Force 30, Colorado St. 13
New Mexico at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
UNLV at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 29
San Jose St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|4
|0
|140
|83
|5
|3
|230
|255
|Merrimack
|3
|2
|149
|99
|4
|4
|225
|155
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|2
|143
|113
|3
|5
|195
|221
|Wagner
|3
|2
|85
|102
|3
|5
|104
|224
|LIU Brooklyn
|2
|2
|75
|106
|2
|6
|115
|208
|Stonehill
|2
|3
|116
|137
|3
|5
|156
|252
|CCSU
|1
|3
|90
|104
|3
|5
|215
|228
|Sacred Heart
|1
|5
|86
|140
|1
|8
|113
|217
___
Saturday’s Games
CCSU at Sacred Heart, Noon
Duquesne at Wagner, Noon
LIU Brooklyn at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
Merrimack at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 26
LIU Brooklyn 24, CCSU 23
Saturday, Oct. 28
Duquesne 27, Sacred Heart 0
Wagner 28, Stonehill 17
St. Francis (Pa.) 28, Merrimack 21
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|5
|0
|183
|129
|8
|0
|323
|165
|Southern Cal
|5
|1
|271
|203
|7
|2
|413
|293
|Oregon
|4
|1
|190
|78
|7
|1
|364
|125
|Oregon St.
|3
|1
|144
|109
|6
|1
|267
|142
|Utah
|3
|2
|95
|109
|6
|2
|170
|140
|UCLA
|2
|2
|98
|74
|5
|2
|219
|104
|Arizona
|2
|2
|130
|100
|4
|3
|223
|144
|Colorado
|1
|3
|117
|160
|4
|3
|241
|251
|Washington St.
|1
|3
|85
|142
|4
|3
|230
|209
|California
|1
|4
|159
|216
|3
|5
|258
|268
|Stanford
|1
|5
|122
|246
|2
|6
|182
|300
|Arizona St.
|0
|4
|80
|108
|1
|6
|119
|185
___
Saturday’s Games
Arizona St. at Utah, 2 p.m.
California at Oregon, 5:30 p.m.
Washington at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
Stanford at Washington St., 9 p.m.
Oregon St. at Colorado, 10 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Oregon 35, Utah 6
Southern Cal 50, California 49
Washington 42, Stanford 33
Colorado at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Arizona St., 8 p.m.
Oregon St. at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lafayette
|3
|0
|129
|82
|7
|1
|219
|170
|Holy Cross
|3
|1
|186
|119
|5
|3
|333
|232
|Georgetown
|2
|2
|88
|94
|4
|5
|223
|206
|Fordham
|1
|2
|109
|112
|5
|3
|278
|206
|Colgate
|1
|2
|69
|114
|3
|5
|156
|290
|Lehigh
|1
|2
|69
|73
|2
|6
|137
|229
|Bucknell
|1
|3
|116
|172
|3
|5
|182
|273
___
Saturday’s Games
Holy Cross at Lehigh, Noon
Colgate at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Bucknell at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Lafayette 35, Georgetown 25
Holy Cross 49, Fordham 47
Bucknell 49, Colgate 34
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|5
|0
|226
|136
|6
|2
|348
|187
|Drake
|5
|0
|146
|71
|5
|3
|184
|223
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|5
|1
|180
|124
|6
|3
|229
|219
|Butler
|4
|2
|152
|104
|6
|3
|260
|173
|Marist
|4
|2
|154
|178
|4
|4
|161
|243
|Morehead St.
|2
|3
|103
|96
|3
|5
|162
|221
|San Diego
|2
|3
|126
|146
|2
|6
|169
|224
|Presbyterian
|1
|4
|99
|136
|3
|5
|180
|214
|Stetson
|1
|4
|83
|157
|3
|5
|175
|275
|Dayton
|0
|5
|73
|148
|2
|6
|187
|233
|Valparaiso
|0
|5
|93
|139
|1
|7
|141
|230
___
Saturday’s Games
Drake at Marist, Noon
San Diego at Presbyterian, Noon
Davidson at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Butler at Morehead St., 2 p.m.
Dayton at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Butler 17, Valparaiso 7
Drake 33, Stetson 7
St. Thomas (Minn.) 49, Marist 14
San Diego 17, Morehead St. 11
Davidson 45, Presbyterian 28
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|5
|0
|182
|87
|8
|0
|324
|118
|Missouri
|3
|1
|149
|103
|7
|1
|271
|186
|Tennessee
|3
|2
|130
|123
|6
|2
|254
|163
|Florida
|3
|2
|142
|145
|5
|3
|224
|183
|Kentucky
|2
|3
|139
|164
|5
|3
|246
|198
|South Carolina
|1
|5
|139
|200
|2
|6
|203
|252
|Vanderbilt
|0
|5
|90
|191
|2
|7
|229
|308
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|5
|0
|148
|88
|7
|1
|245
|132
|Mississippi
|4
|1
|153
|121
|7
|1
|311
|171
|LSU
|4
|1
|221
|157
|6
|2
|379
|212
|Texas A&M
|3
|2
|124
|95
|5
|3
|256
|156
|Auburn
|1
|4
|96
|143
|4
|4
|214
|180
|Mississippi St.
|1
|4
|81
|148
|4
|4
|201
|207
|Arkansas
|0
|5
|97
|126
|2
|6
|212
|183
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas A&M at Mississippi, Noon
Arkansas at Florida, Noon
Uconn at Tennessee, Noon
Jacksonville St. at South Carolina, Noon
Missouri at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Auburn at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.
Kentucky at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
LSU at Alabama, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Texas A&M 30, South Carolina 17
Auburn 27, Mississippi St. 13
Georgia 43, Florida 20
Tennessee 33, Kentucky 27
Mississippi 33, Vanderbilt 7
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Furman
|5
|0
|138
|74
|7
|1
|235
|159
|Chattanooga
|6
|1
|248
|128
|7
|2
|302
|189
|Mercer
|4
|2
|162
|124
|6
|3
|234
|226
|W. Carolina
|3
|2
|186
|145
|5
|3
|303
|246
|Samford
|4
|3
|189
|163
|5
|4
|271
|222
|VMI
|2
|3
|74
|116
|3
|5
|106
|189
|ETSU
|1
|4
|86
|126
|2
|6
|134
|238
|The Citadel
|0
|5
|51
|179
|0
|8
|68
|300
|Wofford
|0
|5
|64
|143
|0
|8
|97
|234
___
Saturday’s Games
VMI at ETSU, 1 p.m.
Furman at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.
Mercer at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
W. Carolina at Wofford, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Chattanooga 24, VMI 23
Furman 16, ETSU 8
Mercer 45, W. Carolina 38
Samford 37, The Citadel 7
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|4
|0
|113
|68
|7
|1
|259
|126
|Lamar
|3
|1
|85
|73
|4
|4
|160
|174
|Nicholls
|3
|1
|127
|59
|3
|4
|164
|174
|Houston Christian
|2
|2
|77
|91
|4
|4
|202
|209
|SE Louisiana
|1
|3
|106
|117
|1
|7
|172
|254
|Texas A&M Commerce
|1
|3
|72
|82
|1
|7
|124
|230
|McNeese St.
|0
|3
|44
|107
|0
|7
|116
|256
|Northwestern St.
|0
|2
|33
|64
|0
|6
|84
|213
___
Saturday’s Games
Nicholls at Incarnate Word, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Lamar, 4 p.m.
McNeese St. at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Houston Christian 17, Texas A&M Commerce 13
SE Missouri 35, Nicholls 31
Incarnate Word 17, Lamar 7
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida A&M
|6
|0
|184
|74
|7
|1
|239
|122
|Jackson St.
|5
|2
|184
|132
|6
|3
|255
|216
|Alabama St.
|4
|2
|118
|105
|4
|3
|135
|126
|Alabama A&M
|2
|3
|132
|144
|4
|4
|254
|207
|MVSU
|1
|4
|70
|124
|1
|7
|101
|228
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|5
|93
|131
|1
|7
|145
|241
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|4
|1
|123
|77
|5
|3
|164
|158
|Grambling St.
|3
|2
|146
|127
|4
|4
|245
|256
|Prairie View
|3
|2
|118
|146
|3
|5
|134
|290
|Southern U.
|4
|3
|141
|112
|5
|3
|186
|130
|Texas Southern
|1
|4
|129
|157
|2
|6
|191
|294
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|5
|62
|171
|1
|7
|104
|257
___
Thursday’s Games
MVSU at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Florida A&M at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Southern U. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Texas Southern at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Alabama St. vs. Grambling St. at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Jackson St. 40, Ark.-Pine Bluff 14
Alcorn St. 24, MVSU 3
Grambling St. 28, Bethune-Cookman 14
Alabama St. 31, Alabama A&M 16
Florida A&M 45, Prairie View 7
Southern U. 23, Texas Southern 17
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|4
|0
|108
|59
|7
|0
|227
|135
|Georgia Southern
|3
|1
|133
|124
|6
|2
|270
|197
|Old Dominion
|3
|1
|118
|106
|4
|3
|169
|178
|Georgia St.
|3
|2
|125
|130
|6
|2
|243
|204
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|2
|133
|115
|5
|3
|242
|165
|Appalachian St.
|2
|2
|134
|133
|4
|4
|275
|247
|Marshall
|1
|3
|80
|130
|4
|4
|197
|225
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Troy
|3
|1
|110
|39
|6
|2
|217
|135
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|2
|115
|108
|5
|3
|263
|215
|Texas State
|2
|2
|114
|121
|5
|3
|281
|230
|Arkansas St.
|2
|2
|98
|125
|4
|4
|184
|270
|South Alabama
|2
|2
|153
|74
|4
|4
|268
|169
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|5
|119
|189
|2
|6
|163
|263
|Southern Miss.
|0
|5
|127
|214
|1
|7
|183
|315
___
Thursday’s Games
South Alabama at Troy, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.
James Madison at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss., 4 p.m.
Marshall at Appalachian St., 6 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 26
Georgia Southern 44, Georgia St. 27
Saturday, Oct. 28
Appalachian St. 48, Southern Miss. 38
Arkansas St. 34, Louisiana-Monroe 24
Louisiana-Lafayette 33, South Alabama 20
Coastal Carolina 34, Marshall 6
Troy 31, Texas State 13
Old Dominion at James Madison, 8 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Austin Peay
|3
|0
|119
|104
|6
|2
|311
|210
|E. Kentucky
|2
|0
|73
|57
|3
|4
|200
|251
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|1
|128
|90
|5
|3
|280
|201
|Tarleton St.
|2
|2
|138
|122
|6
|3
|276
|223
|Abilene Christian
|2
|2
|95
|144
|4
|4
|222
|243
|S. Utah
|2
|2
|151
|117
|3
|5
|246
|222
|Utah Tech
|1
|1
|67
|62
|2
|5
|184
|304
|North Alabama
|1
|4
|136
|193
|3
|6
|225
|281
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|4
|99
|117
|3
|5
|264
|209
___
Saturday’s Games
Lincoln University (CA) at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
Utah Tech at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.
Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 5 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at North Alabama, 5 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
S. Utah 52, Abilene Christian 14
Austin Peay 49, North Alabama 39
Tarleton St. 25, Cent. Arkansas 23
E. Kentucky at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|7
|2
|345
|138
|Army
|2
|6
|161
|204
|Umass
|2
|7
|204
|353
|Uconn
|1
|7
|158
|234
___
Saturday’s Games
Notre Dame at Clemson, Noon
Uconn at Tennessee, Noon
Air Force vs. Army at Denver, 2:30 p.m.
Merrimack at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Umass 21, Army 14
Boston College 21, Uconn 14
Notre Dame 58, Pittsburgh 7
INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|5
|151
|134
___
Saturday’s Games
Kennesaw St. at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Kennesaw St. 28, Lincoln University (CA) 12
