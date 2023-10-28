VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Veterans Day events
FBC Glance

The Associated Press

October 28, 2023, 11:00 PM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tulane 4 0 131 100 7 1 245 164
SMU 4 0 189 36 6 2 324 112
UTSA 4 0 167 91 5 3 244 203
Memphis 3 1 139 118 6 2 294 201
FAU 3 1 124 83 4 4 207 191
Rice 2 2 123 99 4 4 266 222
South Florida 2 2 135 171 4 4 224 274
Navy 2 2 95 96 3 4 128 155
North Texas 1 3 139 121 3 5 284 293
Tulsa 1 3 85 157 3 5 176 287
Charlotte 1 3 42 93 2 6 118 197
UAB 1 3 120 156 2 6 232 301
Temple 0 4 74 197 2 6 153 304
East Carolina 0 4 61 106 1 7 149 210

___

Saturday’s Games

Navy at Temple, 2 p.m.

UTSA at North Texas, 3 p.m.

South Florida at Memphis, 3 p.m.

FAU at UAB, 3 p.m.

Tulane at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Tulsa, 4 p.m.

SMU at Rice, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27

FAU 38, Charlotte 16

Saturday, Oct. 28

SMU 69, Tulsa 10

Memphis 45, North Texas 42

UTSA 41, East Carolina 27

Tulane 30, Rice 28

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida St. 6 0 221 109 8 0 332 146
Louisville 4 1 152 110 7 1 262 144
North Carolina 3 1 149 93 6 1 251 157
Virginia Tech 3 1 123 83 4 4 209 183
Miami 2 2 108 110 6 2 283 160
Boston College 2 2 122 134 5 3 225 227
Duke 2 2 72 71 5 3 207 120
NC State 2 2 61 75 5 3 202 182
Georgia Tech 2 2 110 113 3 4 208 212
Clemson 2 4 116 137 4 4 230 168
Pittsburgh 1 3 100 121 2 6 179 230
Virginia 1 3 102 107 2 6 191 247
Wake Forest 1 4 78 135 4 4 178 196
Syracuse 0 4 34 150 4 4 211 193

___

Thursday’s Games

Wake Forest at Duke, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston College at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Campbell at North Carolina, Noon

Notre Dame at Clemson, Noon

Georgia Tech at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at NC State, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Virginia Tech 38, Syracuse 10

Saturday, Oct. 28

Florida St. 41, Wake Forest 16

Boston College 21, Uconn 14

NC State 24, Clemson 17

Miami 29, Virginia 26

Louisville 23, Duke 0

Notre Dame 58, Pittsburgh 7

North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 4 1 168 123 7 1 335 151
Texas 4 1 174 84 7 1 276 128
Kansas St. 4 1 185 84 6 2 299 127
Iowa St. 4 1 141 119 5 3 191 158
Oklahoma St. 3 1 143 121 5 2 204 182
Kansas 3 2 173 161 6 2 286 225
West Virginia 3 2 158 151 5 3 246 212
BYU 2 3 106 158 5 3 199 205
TCU 2 3 118 116 4 4 235 184
Baylor 2 3 106 171 3 5 180 240
Texas Tech 2 3 136 127 3 5 240 203
Houston 1 4 106 196 3 5 202 260
UCF 0 5 145 203 3 5 267 239
Cincinnati 0 4 72 117 2 5 189 182

___

Thursday’s Games

TCU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. at Texas, Noon

UCF at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

BYU at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Kansas St. 41, Houston 0

West Virginia 41, UCF 28

Kansas 38, Oklahoma 33

Texas 35, BYU 6

Iowa St. 30, Baylor 18

Cincinnati at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Montana 4 1 136 92 7 1 231 135
Idaho 4 1 167 121 6 2 259 175
Montana St. 4 1 200 95 6 2 336 155
Idaho St. 3 1 135 114 3 4 208 269
Portland St. 3 2 197 153 4 4 312 265
N. Arizona 3 2 144 121 3 5 205 246
Sacramento St. 2 2 109 121 5 2 211 174
UC Davis 2 3 116 125 4 4 194 211
E. Washington 2 3 170 180 3 5 251 278
Cal Poly 1 4 91 208 3 5 162 297
Weber St. 1 4 77 136 3 5 153 194
N. Colorado 0 5 72 148 0 8 111 285

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Cal Poly at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Portland St. at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Montana, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Montana 40, N. Colorado 0

Idaho 24, Montana St. 21

Portland St. 47, E. Washington 35

N. Arizona 38, UC Davis 21

Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SE Missouri 4 0 143 69 4 4 239 219
UT Martin 3 1 99 75 6 2 247 182
Tennessee St. 2 1 80 65 6 2 212 172
Bryant 2 1 114 73 4 4 216 218
Gardner-Webb 2 1 94 77 4 4 201 266
E. Illinois 1 2 80 87 5 3 186 176
Charleston Southern 1 2 48 74 3 5 119 252
Tennessee Tech 1 2 41 64 3 5 113 199
Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 3 60 112 3 5 207 261
Robert Morris 0 3 53 112 2 6 175 258

___

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Lindenwood (Mo.), 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Tennessee Tech 38, Robert Morris 13

Gardner-Webb 38, UT Martin 34

Tennessee St. 43, Lindenwood (Mo.) 20

SE Missouri 35, Nicholls 31

Bryant 47, Charleston Southern 24

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan 5 0 229 31 8 0 325 47
Ohio St. 5 0 145 49 8 0 260 80
Penn St. 4 1 147 70 7 1 311 92
Rutgers 3 2 102 100 6 2 225 126
Maryland 2 3 143 123 5 3 261 163
Indiana 0 5 65 183 2 6 149 238
Michigan St. 0 5 61 160 2 6 144 222

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Iowa 3 2 71 79 6 2 156 116
Minnesota 3 2 96 121 5 3 169 182
Nebraska 3 2 85 88 5 3 162 149
Wisconsin 3 2 103 90 5 3 198 152
Northwestern 2 3 99 143 4 4 174 208
Illinois 1 4 87 143 3 5 163 222
Purdue 1 4 96 149 2 6 175 240

___

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska at Michigan St., Noon

Wisconsin at Indiana, Noon

Ohio St. at Rutgers, Noon

Penn St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern vs. Iowa at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Illinois at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Penn St. 33, Indiana 24

Northwestern 33, Maryland 27

Nebraska 31, Purdue 14

Minnesota 27, Michigan St. 12

Ohio St. 24, Wisconsin 10

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Delaware 5 0 185 60 7 1 277 154
Richmond 5 1 177 121 6 3 239 189
Villanova 4 1 151 67 6 2 245 144
Albany (NY) 4 1 158 96 6 3 252 178
Elon 4 1 97 80 4 4 164 185
William & Mary 3 2 123 103 5 3 174 143
Rhode Island 3 3 139 153 5 4 257 251
Campbell 3 3 170 192 4 4 274 248
Hampton 2 3 97 176 4 4 190 272
New Hampshire 2 3 187 162 4 4 304 231
Monmouth (NJ) 2 3 188 137 3 5 277 214
Towson 2 3 141 192 3 5 181 261
Maine 1 5 156 203 2 7 199 274
NC A&T 0 5 57 144 1 7 107 235
Stony Brook 0 6 101 241 0 8 115 298

___

Saturday’s Games

Campbell at North Carolina, Noon

Towson at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Maine, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Villanova at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Elon at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Rhode Island 34, New Hampshire 28

Delaware 51, Towson 13

Albany (NY) 37, Maine 21

William & Mary 31, Monmouth (NJ) 28

Villanova 48, Stony Brook 13

Hampton 26, NC A&T 24

Richmond 44, Campbell 13

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Liberty 6 0 207 116 8 0 296 167
Jacksonville St. 5 1 171 136 7 2 257 169
New Mexico St. 4 1 133 94 6 3 265 193
W. Kentucky 2 2 112 100 4 4 239 236
Louisiana Tech 2 3 121 120 3 6 237 247
UTEP 2 3 95 117 3 6 168 245
Middle Tennessee 1 3 106 141 2 6 190 265
FIU 1 5 103 189 4 5 187 257
Sam Houston St. 0 5 118 153 0 8 128 218

___

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at South Carolina, Noon

Kennesaw St. at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

New Mexico St. 27, Louisiana Tech 24

Liberty 42, W. Kentucky 29

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Jacksonville St. 41, FIU 16

UTEP 37, Sam Houston St. 34

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Harvard 3 1 106 84 6 1 237 132
Princeton 3 1 72 52 4 3 117 92
Penn 2 2 93 87 5 2 192 153
Brown 2 2 103 123 4 3 204 202
Yale 2 2 104 81 4 3 204 136
Cornell 2 2 85 90 3 4 146 166
Dartmouth 2 2 76 77 3 4 141 145
Columbia 0 4 40 85 2 5 89 109

___

Friday’s Games

Princeton at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Yale at Brown, Noon

Harvard at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.

Cornell at Penn, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27

Brown 30, Penn 26

Saturday, Oct. 28

Yale 35, Columbia 7

Princeton 14, Cornell 3

Harvard 17, Dartmouth 9

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Miami (Ohio) 4 1 131 61 7 2 268 171
Buffalo 3 1 88 53 3 5 207 231
Ohio 3 2 129 94 6 3 196 141
Bowling Green 2 2 72 93 4 4 178 200
Akron 0 4 48 126 1 7 123 235
Kent St. 0 4 40 117 1 7 100 264

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Toledo 4 0 118 87 7 1 279 161
N. Illinois 3 1 131 75 4 4 194 170
Cent. Michigan 2 2 73 94 4 4 176 238
E. Michigan 2 3 109 115 4 5 167 201
W. Michigan 2 3 156 148 3 6 236 295
Ball St. 1 3 64 96 2 6 129 232

___

Tuesday’s Games

N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ball St. at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Akron, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

W. Michigan 45, E. Michigan 21

Miami (Ohio) 30, Ohio 16

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC Central 2 0 78 38 7 1 290 208
Howard 2 0 44 33 4 4 228 201
SC State 1 1 63 69 3 5 180 222
Morgan St. 1 1 42 44 2 5 110 166
Norfolk St. 0 2 51 59 2 6 179 222
Delaware St. 0 2 17 52 1 7 146 292

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

Norfolk St. at NC Central, 3:30 p.m.

Howard at SC State, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

NC Central 62, SC State 28

Saturday, Oct. 28

Howard 17, Delaware St. 10

Morgan St. 32, Norfolk St. 28

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
S. Dakota St. 5 0 177 61 8 0 312 91
South Dakota 4 1 116 97 6 2 185 138
N. Iowa 4 1 128 123 5 3 195 204
N. Dakota St. 3 2 171 96 6 2 299 144
S. Illinois 3 2 136 74 6 2 225 133
North Dakota 3 2 155 136 5 3 265 207
Youngstown St. 3 2 188 147 5 3 295 220
Illinois St. 2 3 158 130 4 4 260 161
Missouri St. 2 3 134 146 3 5 241 246
Murray St. 1 4 73 159 2 6 128 260
Indiana St. 0 5 91 154 0 8 105 267
W. Illinois 0 5 42 246 0 8 120 384

___

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

North Dakota at Murray St., 2 p.m.

South Dakota at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.

W. Illinois at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

N. Iowa 24, Illinois St. 21

North Dakota 36, Indiana St. 33

Youngstown St. 44, Missouri St. 28

S. Dakota St. 37, South Dakota 3

N. Dakota St. 38, Murray St. 6

S. Illinois 63, W. Illinois 0

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Air Force 5 0 197 91 8 0 269 107
UNLV 3 0 114 70 6 1 250 184
Boise St. 3 1 131 96 4 4 240 223
Fresno St. 2 1 83 65 6 1 238 141
Wyoming 2 2 93 111 5 3 191 211
San Jose St. 2 2 141 125 3 5 262 247
New Mexico 1 2 92 108 3 4 209 228
Nevada 1 2 42 72 1 6 110 237
Colorado St. 1 3 91 129 3 5 222 265
San Diego St. 1 3 82 123 3 5 157 225
Utah St. 1 3 118 142 3 5 282 272
Hawaii 0 3 75 127 2 6 188 291

___

Friday’s Games

Colorado St. at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Air Force vs. Army at Denver, 2:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Nevada, 4 p.m.

UNLV at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

Utah St. at San Diego St., 7 p.m.

Boise St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Boise St. 32, Wyoming 7

Air Force 30, Colorado St. 13

New Mexico at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29

San Jose St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duquesne 4 0 140 83 5 3 230 255
Merrimack 3 2 149 99 4 4 225 155
St. Francis (Pa.) 3 2 143 113 3 5 195 221
Wagner 3 2 85 102 3 5 104 224
LIU Brooklyn 2 2 75 106 2 6 115 208
Stonehill 2 3 116 137 3 5 156 252
CCSU 1 3 90 104 3 5 215 228
Sacred Heart 1 5 86 140 1 8 113 217

___

Saturday’s Games

CCSU at Sacred Heart, Noon

Duquesne at Wagner, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Merrimack at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

LIU Brooklyn 24, CCSU 23

Saturday, Oct. 28

Duquesne 27, Sacred Heart 0

Wagner 28, Stonehill 17

St. Francis (Pa.) 28, Merrimack 21

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 5 0 183 129 8 0 323 165
Southern Cal 5 1 271 203 7 2 413 293
Oregon 4 1 190 78 7 1 364 125
Oregon St. 3 1 144 109 6 1 267 142
Utah 3 2 95 109 6 2 170 140
UCLA 2 2 98 74 5 2 219 104
Arizona 2 2 130 100 4 3 223 144
Colorado 1 3 117 160 4 3 241 251
Washington St. 1 3 85 142 4 3 230 209
California 1 4 159 216 3 5 258 268
Stanford 1 5 122 246 2 6 182 300
Arizona St. 0 4 80 108 1 6 119 185

___

Saturday’s Games

Arizona St. at Utah, 2 p.m.

California at Oregon, 5:30 p.m.

Washington at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

Stanford at Washington St., 9 p.m.

Oregon St. at Colorado, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Oregon 35, Utah 6

Southern Cal 50, California 49

Washington 42, Stanford 33

Colorado at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

Oregon St. at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lafayette 3 0 129 82 7 1 219 170
Holy Cross 3 1 186 119 5 3 333 232
Georgetown 2 2 88 94 4 5 223 206
Fordham 1 2 109 112 5 3 278 206
Colgate 1 2 69 114 3 5 156 290
Lehigh 1 2 69 73 2 6 137 229
Bucknell 1 3 116 172 3 5 182 273

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at Lehigh, Noon

Colgate at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Bucknell at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Lafayette 35, Georgetown 25

Holy Cross 49, Fordham 47

Bucknell 49, Colgate 34

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Davidson 5 0 226 136 6 2 348 187
Drake 5 0 146 71 5 3 184 223
St. Thomas (Minn.) 5 1 180 124 6 3 229 219
Butler 4 2 152 104 6 3 260 173
Marist 4 2 154 178 4 4 161 243
Morehead St. 2 3 103 96 3 5 162 221
San Diego 2 3 126 146 2 6 169 224
Presbyterian 1 4 99 136 3 5 180 214
Stetson 1 4 83 157 3 5 175 275
Dayton 0 5 73 148 2 6 187 233
Valparaiso 0 5 93 139 1 7 141 230

___

Saturday’s Games

Drake at Marist, Noon

San Diego at Presbyterian, Noon

Davidson at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Butler at Morehead St., 2 p.m.

Dayton at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Butler 17, Valparaiso 7

Drake 33, Stetson 7

St. Thomas (Minn.) 49, Marist 14

San Diego 17, Morehead St. 11

Davidson 45, Presbyterian 28

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 5 0 182 87 8 0 324 118
Missouri 3 1 149 103 7 1 271 186
Tennessee 3 2 130 123 6 2 254 163
Florida 3 2 142 145 5 3 224 183
Kentucky 2 3 139 164 5 3 246 198
South Carolina 1 5 139 200 2 6 203 252
Vanderbilt 0 5 90 191 2 7 229 308

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 5 0 148 88 7 1 245 132
Mississippi 4 1 153 121 7 1 311 171
LSU 4 1 221 157 6 2 379 212
Texas A&M 3 2 124 95 5 3 256 156
Auburn 1 4 96 143 4 4 214 180
Mississippi St. 1 4 81 148 4 4 201 207
Arkansas 0 5 97 126 2 6 212 183

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M at Mississippi, Noon

Arkansas at Florida, Noon

Uconn at Tennessee, Noon

Jacksonville St. at South Carolina, Noon

Missouri at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

LSU at Alabama, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Texas A&M 30, South Carolina 17

Auburn 27, Mississippi St. 13

Georgia 43, Florida 20

Tennessee 33, Kentucky 27

Mississippi 33, Vanderbilt 7

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Furman 5 0 138 74 7 1 235 159
Chattanooga 6 1 248 128 7 2 302 189
Mercer 4 2 162 124 6 3 234 226
W. Carolina 3 2 186 145 5 3 303 246
Samford 4 3 189 163 5 4 271 222
VMI 2 3 74 116 3 5 106 189
ETSU 1 4 86 126 2 6 134 238
The Citadel 0 5 51 179 0 8 68 300
Wofford 0 5 64 143 0 8 97 234

___

Saturday’s Games

VMI at ETSU, 1 p.m.

Furman at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

Mercer at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at Wofford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Chattanooga 24, VMI 23

Furman 16, ETSU 8

Mercer 45, W. Carolina 38

Samford 37, The Citadel 7

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Incarnate Word 4 0 113 68 7 1 259 126
Lamar 3 1 85 73 4 4 160 174
Nicholls 3 1 127 59 3 4 164 174
Houston Christian 2 2 77 91 4 4 202 209
SE Louisiana 1 3 106 117 1 7 172 254
Texas A&M Commerce 1 3 72 82 1 7 124 230
McNeese St. 0 3 44 107 0 7 116 256
Northwestern St. 0 2 33 64 0 6 84 213

___

Saturday’s Games

Nicholls at Incarnate Word, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Lamar, 4 p.m.

McNeese St. at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Houston Christian 17, Texas A&M Commerce 13

SE Missouri 35, Nicholls 31

Incarnate Word 17, Lamar 7

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida A&M 6 0 184 74 7 1 239 122
Jackson St. 5 2 184 132 6 3 255 216
Alabama St. 4 2 118 105 4 3 135 126
Alabama A&M 2 3 132 144 4 4 254 207
MVSU 1 4 70 124 1 7 101 228
Bethune-Cookman 0 5 93 131 1 7 145 241

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alcorn St. 4 1 123 77 5 3 164 158
Grambling St. 3 2 146 127 4 4 245 256
Prairie View 3 2 118 146 3 5 134 290
Southern U. 4 3 141 112 5 3 186 130
Texas Southern 1 4 129 157 2 6 191 294
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 5 62 171 1 7 104 257

___

Thursday’s Games

MVSU at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida A&M at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Alabama St. vs. Grambling St. at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Jackson St. 40, Ark.-Pine Bluff 14

Alcorn St. 24, MVSU 3

Grambling St. 28, Bethune-Cookman 14

Alabama St. 31, Alabama A&M 16

Florida A&M 45, Prairie View 7

Southern U. 23, Texas Southern 17

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 4 0 108 59 7 0 227 135
Georgia Southern 3 1 133 124 6 2 270 197
Old Dominion 3 1 118 106 4 3 169 178
Georgia St. 3 2 125 130 6 2 243 204
Coastal Carolina 3 2 133 115 5 3 242 165
Appalachian St. 2 2 134 133 4 4 275 247
Marshall 1 3 80 130 4 4 197 225

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Troy 3 1 110 39 6 2 217 135
Louisiana-Lafayette 2 2 115 108 5 3 263 215
Texas State 2 2 114 121 5 3 281 230
Arkansas St. 2 2 98 125 4 4 184 270
South Alabama 2 2 153 74 4 4 268 169
Louisiana-Monroe 0 5 119 189 2 6 163 263
Southern Miss. 0 5 127 214 1 7 183 315

___

Thursday’s Games

South Alabama at Troy, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

James Madison at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss., 4 p.m.

Marshall at Appalachian St., 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Georgia Southern 44, Georgia St. 27

Saturday, Oct. 28

Appalachian St. 48, Southern Miss. 38

Arkansas St. 34, Louisiana-Monroe 24

Louisiana-Lafayette 33, South Alabama 20

Coastal Carolina 34, Marshall 6

Troy 31, Texas State 13

Old Dominion at James Madison, 8 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Austin Peay 3 0 119 104 6 2 311 210
E. Kentucky 2 0 73 57 3 4 200 251
Cent. Arkansas 3 1 128 90 5 3 280 201
Tarleton St. 2 2 138 122 6 3 276 223
Abilene Christian 2 2 95 144 4 4 222 243
S. Utah 2 2 151 117 3 5 246 222
Utah Tech 1 1 67 62 2 5 184 304
North Alabama 1 4 136 193 3 6 225 281
Stephen F. Austin 0 4 99 117 3 5 264 209

___

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln University (CA) at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Utah Tech at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

S. Utah 52, Abilene Christian 14

Austin Peay 49, North Alabama 39

Tarleton St. 25, Cent. Arkansas 23

E. Kentucky at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Notre Dame 7 2 345 138
Army 2 6 161 204
Umass 2 7 204 353
Uconn 1 7 158 234

___

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame at Clemson, Noon

Uconn at Tennessee, Noon

Air Force vs. Army at Denver, 2:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Umass 21, Army 14

Boston College 21, Uconn 14

Notre Dame 58, Pittsburgh 7

INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 2 5 151 134

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Kennesaw St. 28, Lincoln University (CA) 12

