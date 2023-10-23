FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tulane
|3
|0
|101
|72
|6
|1
|215
|136
|SMU
|3
|0
|120
|26
|5
|2
|255
|102
|UTSA
|3
|0
|126
|64
|4
|3
|203
|176
|Memphis
|2
|1
|94
|76
|5
|2
|249
|159
|Rice
|2
|1
|95
|69
|4
|3
|238
|192
|FAU
|2
|1
|86
|67
|3
|4
|169
|175
|South Florida
|2
|2
|135
|171
|4
|4
|224
|274
|Navy
|2
|2
|95
|96
|3
|4
|128
|155
|North Texas
|1
|2
|97
|76
|3
|4
|242
|248
|Tulsa
|1
|2
|75
|88
|3
|4
|166
|218
|Charlotte
|1
|2
|26
|55
|2
|5
|102
|159
|UAB
|1
|3
|120
|156
|2
|6
|232
|301
|Temple
|0
|4
|74
|197
|2
|6
|153
|304
|East Carolina
|0
|3
|34
|65
|1
|6
|122
|169
___
Thursday’s Games
Rice 42, Tulsa 10
Friday’s Games
SMU 55, Temple 0
Saturday’s Games
Air Force 17, Navy 6
Memphis 45, UAB 21
Charlotte 10, East Carolina 7
Tulane 35, North Texas 28
South Florida 24, Uconn 21
UTSA 36, FAU 10
Friday, Oct. 27
FAU at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Tulsa at SMU, Noon
Memphis at North Texas, 3 p.m.
East Carolina at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
Tulane at Rice, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida St.
|5
|0
|180
|93
|7
|0
|291
|130
|Louisville
|3
|1
|129
|110
|6
|1
|239
|144
|North Carolina
|3
|1
|149
|93
|6
|1
|251
|157
|Duke
|2
|1
|72
|48
|5
|2
|207
|97
|Virginia Tech
|2
|1
|85
|73
|3
|4
|171
|173
|Boston College
|2
|2
|122
|134
|4
|3
|204
|213
|Georgia Tech
|2
|2
|110
|113
|3
|4
|208
|212
|Clemson
|2
|3
|99
|113
|4
|3
|213
|144
|Miami
|1
|2
|79
|84
|5
|2
|254
|134
|NC State
|1
|2
|37
|58
|4
|3
|178
|165
|Virginia
|1
|2
|76
|78
|2
|5
|165
|218
|Wake Forest
|1
|3
|62
|94
|4
|3
|162
|155
|Pittsburgh
|1
|3
|100
|121
|2
|5
|172
|172
|Syracuse
|0
|3
|24
|112
|4
|3
|201
|155
___
Saturday’s Games
Boston College 38, Georgia Tech 23
Wake Forest 21, Pittsburgh 17
Virginia 31, North Carolina 27
Florida St. 38, Duke 20
Miami 28, Clemson 20
Thursday, Oct. 26
Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Florida St. at Wake Forest, Noon
Uconn at Boston College, Noon
Clemson at NC State, 2 p.m.
Virginia at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
Duke at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|4
|0
|135
|85
|7
|0
|302
|113
|Texas
|3
|1
|139
|78
|6
|1
|241
|122
|Kansas St.
|3
|1
|144
|84
|5
|2
|258
|127
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|1
|143
|121
|5
|2
|204
|182
|Iowa St.
|3
|1
|111
|101
|4
|3
|161
|140
|BYU
|2
|2
|100
|123
|5
|2
|193
|170
|Kansas
|2
|2
|135
|128
|5
|2
|248
|192
|West Virginia
|2
|2
|117
|123
|4
|3
|205
|184
|Baylor
|2
|2
|88
|141
|3
|4
|162
|210
|TCU
|2
|3
|118
|116
|4
|4
|235
|184
|Texas Tech
|2
|3
|136
|127
|3
|5
|240
|203
|Houston
|1
|3
|106
|155
|3
|4
|202
|219
|UCF
|0
|4
|117
|162
|3
|4
|239
|198
|Cincinnati
|0
|4
|72
|117
|2
|5
|189
|182
___
Saturday’s Games
Baylor 32, Cincinnati 29
Oklahoma 31, UCF 29
Oklahoma St. 48, West Virginia 34
Texas 31, Houston 24
Kansas St. 41, TCU 3
BYU 27, Texas Tech 14
Saturday, Oct. 28
Oklahoma at Kansas, Noon
West Virginia at UCF, Noon
Houston at Kansas St., Noon
BYU at Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|4
|0
|179
|71
|6
|1
|315
|131
|Montana
|3
|1
|96
|92
|6
|1
|191
|135
|Idaho
|3
|1
|143
|100
|5
|2
|235
|154
|Idaho St.
|3
|1
|135
|114
|3
|4
|208
|269
|Sacramento St.
|2
|2
|109
|121
|5
|2
|211
|174
|UC Davis
|2
|2
|95
|87
|4
|3
|173
|173
|E. Washington
|2
|2
|135
|133
|3
|4
|216
|231
|Portland St.
|2
|2
|150
|118
|3
|4
|265
|230
|N. Arizona
|2
|2
|106
|100
|2
|5
|167
|225
|Cal Poly
|1
|4
|91
|208
|3
|5
|162
|297
|Weber St.
|1
|4
|77
|136
|3
|5
|153
|194
|N. Colorado
|0
|4
|72
|108
|0
|7
|111
|245
___
Saturday’s Games
Idaho St. 38, Portland St. 24
E. Washington 31, Weber St. 23
Cal Poly 24, N. Colorado 17
Montana St. 42, Sacramento St. 30
Saturday, Oct. 28
N. Colorado at Montana, 3 p.m.
E. Washington at Portland St., 4 p.m.
Montana St. at Idaho, 4 p.m.
UC Davis at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|3
|0
|65
|37
|6
|1
|213
|144
|SE Missouri
|3
|0
|108
|38
|3
|4
|204
|188
|Tennessee St.
|1
|1
|37
|45
|5
|2
|169
|152
|Bryant
|1
|1
|67
|49
|3
|4
|169
|194
|Charleston Southern
|1
|1
|24
|27
|3
|4
|95
|205
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|1
|56
|43
|3
|4
|163
|232
|E. Illinois
|1
|2
|80
|87
|5
|3
|186
|176
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|1
|2
|40
|69
|3
|4
|187
|218
|Robert Morris
|0
|2
|40
|74
|2
|5
|162
|220
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|2
|3
|51
|2
|5
|75
|186
___
Saturday’s Games
SE Missouri 28, Tennessee Tech 3
UT Martin 17, Charleston Southern 0
E. Illinois 25, Bryant 24
Tennessee St. 54, Lincoln University (CA) 0
Gardner-Webb 35, E. Kentucky 32
Saturday, Oct. 28
Tennessee Tech at Robert Morris, Noon
UT Martin at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at Nicholls, 3 p.m.
Bryant at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|5
|0
|229
|31
|8
|0
|325
|47
|Ohio St.
|4
|0
|121
|39
|7
|0
|236
|70
|Penn St.
|3
|1
|114
|46
|6
|1
|278
|68
|Rutgers
|3
|2
|102
|100
|6
|2
|225
|126
|Maryland
|2
|2
|116
|90
|5
|2
|234
|130
|Indiana
|0
|4
|41
|150
|2
|5
|125
|205
|Michigan St.
|0
|4
|49
|133
|2
|5
|132
|195
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wisconsin
|3
|1
|93
|66
|5
|2
|188
|128
|Iowa
|3
|2
|71
|79
|6
|2
|156
|116
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|69
|109
|4
|3
|142
|170
|Nebraska
|2
|2
|54
|74
|4
|3
|131
|135
|Northwestern
|1
|3
|66
|116
|3
|4
|141
|181
|Purdue
|1
|3
|82
|118
|2
|5
|161
|209
|Illinois
|1
|4
|87
|143
|3
|5
|163
|222
___
Saturday’s Games
Rutgers 31, Indiana 14
Ohio St. 20, Penn St. 12
Nebraska 17, Northwestern 9
Wisconsin 25, Illinois 21
Minnesota 12, Iowa 10
Michigan 49, Michigan St. 0
Saturday, Oct. 28
Indiana at Penn St., Noon
Maryland at Northwestern, Noon
Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|4
|0
|134
|47
|6
|1
|226
|141
|Richmond
|4
|1
|133
|108
|5
|3
|195
|176
|Elon
|4
|1
|97
|80
|4
|4
|164
|185
|Villanova
|3
|1
|103
|54
|5
|2
|197
|131
|Albany (NY)
|3
|1
|121
|75
|5
|3
|215
|157
|Campbell
|3
|2
|157
|148
|4
|3
|261
|204
|New Hampshire
|2
|2
|159
|128
|4
|3
|276
|197
|William & Mary
|2
|2
|92
|75
|4
|3
|143
|115
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|2
|160
|106
|3
|4
|249
|183
|Towson
|2
|2
|128
|141
|3
|4
|168
|210
|Rhode Island
|2
|3
|105
|125
|4
|4
|223
|223
|Hampton
|1
|3
|71
|152
|3
|4
|164
|248
|Maine
|1
|4
|135
|166
|2
|6
|178
|237
|NC A&T
|0
|4
|33
|118
|1
|6
|83
|209
|Stony Brook
|0
|5
|88
|193
|0
|7
|102
|250
___
Saturday’s Games
Richmond 33, NC A&T 10
Delaware 47, Hampton 3
Elon 28, Monmouth (NJ) 26
Towson 34, William & Mary 24
Albany (NY) 35, Rhode Island 10
New Hampshire 45, Stony Brook 14
Campbell 34, Maine 28
Saturday, Oct. 28
Monmouth (NJ) at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Maine, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Delaware at Towson, 1 p.m.
NC A&T at Hampton, 2 p.m.
Stony Brook at Villanova, 2 p.m.
Campbell at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|5
|0
|165
|87
|7
|0
|254
|138
|Jacksonville St.
|4
|1
|130
|120
|6
|2
|216
|153
|New Mexico St.
|3
|1
|106
|70
|5
|3
|238
|169
|W. Kentucky
|2
|1
|83
|58
|4
|3
|210
|194
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|2
|97
|93
|3
|5
|213
|220
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|3
|106
|141
|2
|6
|190
|265
|UTEP
|1
|3
|58
|83
|2
|6
|131
|211
|FIU
|1
|4
|87
|148
|4
|4
|171
|216
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|4
|84
|116
|0
|7
|94
|181
___
Tuesday’s Games
Liberty 42, Middle Tennessee 35
Jacksonville St. 20, W. Kentucky 17
Wednesday’s Games
FIU 33, Sam Houston St. 27
New Mexico St. 28, UTEP 7
Tuesday, Oct. 24
New Mexico St. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Liberty at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 25
Jacksonville St. at FIU, 7 p.m.
UTEP at Sam Houston St., 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|2
|1
|89
|75
|5
|1
|220
|123
|Penn
|2
|1
|67
|57
|5
|1
|166
|123
|Cornell
|2
|1
|82
|76
|3
|3
|143
|152
|Dartmouth
|2
|1
|67
|60
|3
|3
|132
|128
|Princeton
|2
|1
|58
|49
|3
|3
|103
|89
|Brown
|1
|2
|73
|97
|3
|3
|174
|176
|Yale
|1
|2
|69
|74
|3
|3
|169
|129
|Columbia
|0
|3
|33
|50
|2
|4
|82
|74
___
Saturday’s Games
Penn 27, Yale 17
Cornell 36, Brown 14
Princeton 21, Harvard 14
Dartmouth 20, Columbia 9
Friday, Oct. 27
Brown at Penn, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Columbia at Yale, Noon
Princeton at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Harvard, 4 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|1
|101
|45
|6
|2
|238
|155
|Ohio
|3
|1
|113
|64
|6
|2
|180
|111
|Buffalo
|3
|1
|88
|53
|3
|5
|207
|231
|Bowling Green
|2
|2
|72
|93
|4
|4
|178
|200
|Akron
|0
|4
|48
|126
|1
|7
|123
|235
|Kent St.
|0
|4
|40
|117
|1
|7
|100
|264
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|4
|0
|118
|87
|7
|1
|279
|161
|N. Illinois
|3
|1
|131
|75
|4
|4
|194
|170
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|2
|73
|94
|4
|4
|176
|238
|E. Michigan
|2
|2
|88
|70
|4
|4
|146
|156
|Ball St.
|1
|3
|64
|96
|2
|6
|129
|232
|W. Michigan
|1
|3
|111
|127
|2
|6
|191
|274
___
Saturday’s Games
Ohio 20, W. Michigan 17
Bowling Green 41, Akron 14
Buffalo 24, Kent St. 6
Ball St. 24, Cent. Michigan 17
N. Illinois 20, E. Michigan 13
Toledo 21, Miami (Ohio) 17
Saturday, Oct. 28
W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|1
|0
|16
|10
|6
|1
|228
|180
|Howard
|1
|0
|27
|23
|3
|4
|211
|191
|SC State
|1
|0
|35
|7
|3
|4
|152
|160
|Norfolk St.
|0
|1
|23
|27
|2
|5
|151
|190
|Morgan St.
|0
|1
|10
|16
|1
|5
|78
|138
|Delaware St.
|0
|1
|7
|35
|1
|6
|136
|275
___
Thursday’s Games
NC Central 16, Morgan St. 10
Saturday’s Games
Howard 27, Norfolk St. 23
SC State 35, Delaware St. 7
Thursday, Oct. 26
SC State at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Howard at Delaware St., Noon
Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|0
|140
|58
|7
|0
|275
|88
|South Dakota
|4
|0
|113
|60
|6
|1
|182
|101
|N. Iowa
|3
|1
|104
|102
|4
|3
|171
|183
|N. Dakota St.
|2
|2
|133
|90
|5
|2
|261
|138
|S. Illinois
|2
|2
|73
|74
|5
|2
|162
|133
|Illinois St.
|2
|2
|137
|106
|4
|3
|239
|137
|North Dakota
|2
|2
|119
|103
|4
|3
|229
|174
|Youngstown St.
|2
|2
|144
|119
|4
|3
|251
|192
|Missouri St.
|2
|2
|106
|102
|3
|4
|213
|202
|Murray St.
|1
|3
|67
|121
|2
|5
|122
|222
|Indiana St.
|0
|4
|58
|118
|0
|7
|72
|231
|W. Illinois
|0
|4
|42
|183
|0
|7
|120
|321
___
Saturday’s Games
South Dakota 17, Indiana St. 3
Youngstown St. 41, Illinois St. 38
S. Dakota St. 17, S. Illinois 10
Missouri St. 28, Murray St. 24
N. Dakota St. 52, W. Illinois 7
N. Iowa 27, North Dakota 0
Saturday, Oct. 28
N. Iowa at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
Indiana St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Missouri St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Murray St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
S. Illinois at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|4
|0
|167
|78
|7
|0
|239
|94
|UNLV
|3
|0
|114
|70
|6
|1
|250
|184
|Fresno St.
|2
|1
|83
|65
|6
|1
|238
|141
|Wyoming
|2
|1
|86
|79
|5
|2
|184
|179
|Boise St.
|2
|1
|99
|89
|3
|4
|208
|216
|San Jose St.
|2
|2
|141
|125
|3
|5
|262
|247
|Colorado St.
|1
|2
|78
|99
|3
|4
|209
|235
|New Mexico
|1
|2
|92
|108
|3
|4
|209
|228
|Nevada
|1
|2
|42
|72
|1
|6
|110
|237
|San Diego St.
|1
|3
|82
|123
|3
|5
|157
|225
|Utah St.
|1
|3
|118
|142
|3
|5
|282
|272
|Hawaii
|0
|3
|75
|127
|2
|6
|188
|291
___
Saturday’s Games
Air Force 17, Navy 6
New Mexico 42, Hawaii 21
UNLV 25, Colorado St. 23
San Jose St. 42, Utah St. 21
Nevada 6, San Diego St. 0
Saturday, Oct. 28
Wyoming at Boise St., 5:30 p.m.
Air Force at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
New Mexico at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
UNLV at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 29
San Jose St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|3
|0
|113
|83
|4
|3
|203
|255
|Merrimack
|3
|1
|128
|71
|4
|3
|204
|127
|Stonehill
|2
|2
|99
|109
|3
|4
|139
|224
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|2
|115
|92
|2
|5
|167
|200
|Wagner
|2
|2
|57
|85
|2
|5
|76
|207
|CCSU
|1
|2
|67
|80
|3
|4
|192
|204
|LIU Brooklyn
|1
|2
|51
|83
|1
|6
|91
|185
|Sacred Heart
|1
|4
|86
|113
|1
|7
|113
|190
___
Saturday’s Games
CCSU 17, Wagner 3
Merrimack 39, LIU Brooklyn 0
Duquesne 38, St. Francis (Pa.) 35
Stonehill 22, Sacred Heart 19
Thursday, Oct. 26
LIU Brooklyn at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Stonehill at Wagner, Noon
Duquesne at Sacred Heart, Noon
Merrimack at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|4
|0
|141
|96
|7
|0
|281
|132
|Southern Cal
|4
|1
|221
|154
|6
|2
|363
|244
|Oregon
|3
|1
|155
|72
|6
|1
|329
|119
|Oregon St.
|3
|1
|144
|109
|6
|1
|267
|142
|Utah
|3
|1
|89
|74
|6
|1
|164
|105
|UCLA
|2
|2
|98
|74
|5
|2
|219
|104
|Arizona
|2
|2
|130
|100
|4
|3
|223
|144
|Colorado
|1
|3
|117
|160
|4
|3
|241
|251
|Washington St.
|1
|3
|85
|142
|4
|3
|230
|209
|California
|1
|3
|110
|166
|3
|4
|209
|218
|Stanford
|1
|4
|89
|204
|2
|5
|149
|258
|Arizona St.
|0
|4
|80
|108
|1
|6
|119
|185
___
Saturday’s Games
Oregon 38, Washington St. 24
Utah 34, Southern Cal 32
Washington 15, Arizona St. 7
UCLA 42, Stanford 7
Saturday, Oct. 28
Oregon at Utah, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at California, 4 p.m.
Washington at Stanford, 7 p.m.
Colorado at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Arizona St., 8 p.m.
Oregon St. at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lafayette
|2
|0
|94
|57
|6
|1
|184
|145
|Holy Cross
|2
|1
|137
|72
|4
|3
|284
|185
|Georgetown
|2
|1
|63
|59
|4
|4
|198
|171
|Fordham
|1
|1
|62
|63
|5
|2
|231
|157
|Colgate
|1
|1
|35
|65
|3
|4
|122
|241
|Lehigh
|1
|2
|69
|73
|2
|6
|137
|229
|Bucknell
|0
|3
|67
|138
|2
|5
|133
|239
___
Saturday’s Games
Lafayette 38, Holy Cross 35
Lehigh 27, Bucknell 18
Colgate 28, Georgetown 18
Saturday, Oct. 28
Lafayette at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Colgate, 1 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|4
|0
|181
|108
|5
|2
|303
|159
|Drake
|4
|0
|113
|64
|4
|3
|151
|216
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|4
|1
|131
|110
|5
|3
|180
|205
|Marist
|4
|1
|140
|129
|4
|3
|147
|194
|Butler
|3
|2
|135
|97
|5
|3
|243
|166
|Morehead St.
|2
|2
|92
|79
|3
|4
|151
|204
|Presbyterian
|1
|3
|71
|91
|3
|4
|152
|169
|Stetson
|1
|3
|76
|124
|3
|4
|168
|242
|San Diego
|1
|3
|109
|135
|1
|6
|152
|213
|Dayton
|0
|5
|73
|148
|2
|6
|187
|233
|Valparaiso
|0
|4
|86
|122
|1
|6
|134
|213
___
Saturday’s Games
St. Thomas (Minn.) 38, Stetson 6
Davidson 42, Valparaiso 21
Marist 19, Presbyterian 10
Butler 37, Dayton 10
Drake 25, San Diego 20
Tarleton St. 42, Morehead St. 0
Saturday, Oct. 28
Stetson at Drake, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Butler, 1 p.m.
Marist at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Morehead St. at San Diego, 5 p.m.
Presbyterian at Davidson, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|4
|0
|139
|67
|7
|0
|281
|98
|Missouri
|3
|1
|149
|103
|7
|1
|271
|186
|Florida
|3
|1
|122
|102
|5
|2
|204
|140
|Kentucky
|2
|2
|112
|131
|5
|2
|219
|165
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|97
|96
|5
|2
|221
|136
|South Carolina
|1
|4
|122
|170
|2
|5
|186
|222
|Vanderbilt
|0
|4
|83
|158
|2
|6
|222
|275
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|5
|0
|148
|88
|7
|1
|245
|132
|LSU
|4
|1
|221
|157
|6
|2
|379
|212
|Mississippi
|3
|1
|120
|114
|6
|1
|278
|164
|Texas A&M
|2
|2
|94
|78
|4
|3
|226
|139
|Mississippi St.
|1
|3
|68
|121
|4
|3
|188
|180
|Auburn
|0
|4
|69
|130
|3
|4
|187
|167
|Arkansas
|0
|5
|97
|126
|2
|6
|212
|183
___
Saturday’s Games
Mississippi St. 7, Arkansas 3
Missouri 34, South Carolina 12
Alabama 34, Tennessee 20
Mississippi 28, Auburn 21
LSU 62, Army 0
Saturday, Oct. 28
South Carolina at Texas A&M, Noon
Mississippi St. at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
Florida vs. Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Furman
|4
|0
|122
|66
|6
|1
|219
|151
|Chattanooga
|5
|1
|224
|105
|6
|2
|278
|166
|W. Carolina
|3
|1
|148
|100
|5
|2
|265
|201
|Mercer
|3
|2
|117
|86
|5
|3
|189
|188
|Samford
|3
|3
|152
|156
|4
|4
|234
|215
|VMI
|2
|2
|51
|92
|3
|4
|83
|165
|ETSU
|1
|3
|78
|110
|2
|5
|126
|222
|The Citadel
|0
|4
|44
|142
|0
|7
|61
|263
|Wofford
|0
|5
|64
|143
|0
|8
|97
|234
___
Saturday’s Games
Chattanooga 34, ETSU 3
Samford 27, VMI 14
Furman 29, W. Carolina 17
Mercer 31, Wofford 17
Saturday, Oct. 28
Chattanooga at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
ETSU at Furman, 2 p.m.
Mercer at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
The Citadel at Samford, 3 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|3
|0
|96
|61
|6
|1
|242
|119
|Lamar
|3
|0
|78
|56
|4
|3
|153
|157
|Nicholls
|3
|0
|96
|24
|3
|3
|133
|139
|Houston Christian
|1
|2
|60
|78
|3
|4
|185
|196
|Texas A&M Commerce
|1
|2
|59
|65
|1
|6
|111
|213
|SE Louisiana
|1
|3
|106
|117
|1
|7
|172
|254
|McNeese St.
|0
|3
|44
|107
|0
|7
|116
|256
|Northwestern St.
|0
|2
|33
|64
|0
|6
|84
|213
___
Thursday’s Games
SE Louisiana 37, Northwestern St. 20
Saturday’s Games
Nicholls 27, Texas A&M Commerce 7
Incarnate Word 35, McNeese St. 24
Saturday, Oct. 28
Texas A&M Commerce at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at Nicholls, 3 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida A&M
|5
|0
|139
|67
|6
|1
|194
|115
|Jackson St.
|4
|2
|144
|118
|5
|3
|215
|202
|Alabama St.
|3
|2
|87
|89
|3
|3
|104
|110
|Alabama A&M
|2
|2
|116
|113
|4
|3
|238
|176
|MVSU
|1
|3
|67
|100
|1
|6
|98
|204
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|4
|79
|103
|1
|6
|131
|213
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|3
|1
|99
|74
|4
|3
|140
|155
|Prairie View
|3
|1
|111
|101
|3
|4
|127
|245
|Southern U.
|3
|3
|118
|95
|4
|3
|163
|113
|Grambling St.
|2
|2
|118
|113
|3
|4
|217
|242
|Texas Southern
|1
|3
|112
|134
|2
|5
|174
|271
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|4
|48
|131
|1
|6
|90
|217
___
Saturday’s Games
Alcorn St. 31, Ark.-Pine Bluff 7
Jackson St. 21, MVSU 6
Southern U. 28, Bethune-Cookman 18
Florida A&M 31, Texas Southern 21
Saturday, Oct. 28
Jackson St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
MVSU at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
Alabama A&M vs. Alabama St. at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Texas Southern at Southern U., 5 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|4
|0
|108
|59
|7
|0
|227
|135
|Georgia St.
|3
|1
|98
|86
|6
|1
|216
|160
|Old Dominion
|3
|1
|118
|106
|4
|3
|169
|178
|Georgia Southern
|2
|1
|89
|97
|5
|2
|226
|170
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|2
|99
|109
|4
|3
|208
|159
|Marshall
|1
|2
|74
|96
|4
|3
|191
|191
|Appalachian St.
|1
|2
|86
|95
|3
|4
|227
|209
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas State
|2
|1
|101
|90
|5
|2
|268
|199
|Troy
|2
|1
|79
|26
|5
|2
|186
|122
|South Alabama
|2
|1
|133
|41
|4
|3
|248
|136
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|2
|82
|88
|4
|3
|230
|195
|Arkansas St.
|1
|2
|64
|101
|3
|4
|150
|246
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|4
|95
|155
|2
|5
|139
|229
|Southern Miss.
|0
|4
|89
|166
|1
|6
|145
|267
___
Tuesday’s Games
South Alabama 55, Southern Miss. 3
Thursday’s Games
James Madison 20, Marshall 9
Saturday’s Games
Georgia Southern 38, Louisiana-Monroe 28
Old Dominion 28, Appalachian St. 21
Coastal Carolina 27, Arkansas St. 17
Georgia St. 20, Louisiana-Lafayette 17
Thursday, Oct. 26
Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Southern Miss. at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.
Marshall at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.
Troy at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at James Madison, 8 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Austin Peay
|2
|0
|70
|65
|5
|2
|262
|171
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|0
|105
|65
|5
|2
|257
|176
|E. Kentucky
|2
|0
|73
|57
|3
|4
|200
|251
|Abilene Christian
|2
|1
|81
|92
|4
|3
|208
|191
|Utah Tech
|1
|1
|67
|62
|2
|5
|184
|304
|Tarleton St.
|1
|2
|113
|99
|5
|3
|251
|200
|S. Utah
|1
|2
|99
|103
|2
|5
|194
|208
|North Alabama
|1
|3
|97
|144
|3
|5
|186
|232
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|4
|99
|117
|3
|5
|264
|209
___
Saturday’s Games
Abilene Christian 34, Stephen F. Austin 27
Gardner-Webb 35, E. Kentucky 32
Tarleton St. 42, Morehead St. 0
North Alabama 31, Utah Tech 30
Austin Peay 48, S. Utah 45
Saturday, Oct. 28
Abilene Christian at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
North Alabama at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|6
|2
|287
|131
|Army
|2
|5
|147
|183
|Uconn
|1
|6
|144
|213
|Umass
|1
|7
|183
|339
___
Saturday’s Games
South Florida 24, Uconn 21
LSU 62, Army 0
Saturday, Oct. 28
Uconn at Boston College, Noon
Umass at Army, Noon
Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|5
|123
|122
___
Saturday’s Games
Lincoln University (CA) at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.