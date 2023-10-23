FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tulane 3 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tulane 3 0 101 72 6 1 215 136 SMU 3 0 120 26 5 2 255 102 UTSA 3 0 126 64 4 3 203 176 Memphis 2 1 94 76 5 2 249 159 Rice 2 1 95 69 4 3 238 192 FAU 2 1 86 67 3 4 169 175 South Florida 2 2 135 171 4 4 224 274 Navy 2 2 95 96 3 4 128 155 North Texas 1 2 97 76 3 4 242 248 Tulsa 1 2 75 88 3 4 166 218 Charlotte 1 2 26 55 2 5 102 159 UAB 1 3 120 156 2 6 232 301 Temple 0 4 74 197 2 6 153 304 East Carolina 0 3 34 65 1 6 122 169

___

Thursday’s Games

Rice 42, Tulsa 10

Friday’s Games

SMU 55, Temple 0

Saturday’s Games

Air Force 17, Navy 6

Memphis 45, UAB 21

Charlotte 10, East Carolina 7

Tulane 35, North Texas 28

South Florida 24, Uconn 21

UTSA 36, FAU 10

Friday, Oct. 27

FAU at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Tulsa at SMU, Noon

Memphis at North Texas, 3 p.m.

East Carolina at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at Rice, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida St. 5 0 180 93 7 0 291 130 Louisville 3 1 129 110 6 1 239 144 North Carolina 3 1 149 93 6 1 251 157 Duke 2 1 72 48 5 2 207 97 Virginia Tech 2 1 85 73 3 4 171 173 Boston College 2 2 122 134 4 3 204 213 Georgia Tech 2 2 110 113 3 4 208 212 Clemson 2 3 99 113 4 3 213 144 Miami 1 2 79 84 5 2 254 134 NC State 1 2 37 58 4 3 178 165 Virginia 1 2 76 78 2 5 165 218 Wake Forest 1 3 62 94 4 3 162 155 Pittsburgh 1 3 100 121 2 5 172 172 Syracuse 0 3 24 112 4 3 201 155

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston College 38, Georgia Tech 23

Wake Forest 21, Pittsburgh 17

Virginia 31, North Carolina 27

Florida St. 38, Duke 20

Miami 28, Clemson 20

Thursday, Oct. 26

Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Florida St. at Wake Forest, Noon

Uconn at Boston College, Noon

Clemson at NC State, 2 p.m.

Virginia at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 4 0 135 85 7 0 302 113 Texas 3 1 139 78 6 1 241 122 Kansas St. 3 1 144 84 5 2 258 127 Oklahoma St. 3 1 143 121 5 2 204 182 Iowa St. 3 1 111 101 4 3 161 140 BYU 2 2 100 123 5 2 193 170 Kansas 2 2 135 128 5 2 248 192 West Virginia 2 2 117 123 4 3 205 184 Baylor 2 2 88 141 3 4 162 210 TCU 2 3 118 116 4 4 235 184 Texas Tech 2 3 136 127 3 5 240 203 Houston 1 3 106 155 3 4 202 219 UCF 0 4 117 162 3 4 239 198 Cincinnati 0 4 72 117 2 5 189 182

___

Saturday’s Games

Baylor 32, Cincinnati 29

Oklahoma 31, UCF 29

Oklahoma St. 48, West Virginia 34

Texas 31, Houston 24

Kansas St. 41, TCU 3

BYU 27, Texas Tech 14

Saturday, Oct. 28

Oklahoma at Kansas, Noon

West Virginia at UCF, Noon

Houston at Kansas St., Noon

BYU at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana St. 4 0 179 71 6 1 315 131 Montana 3 1 96 92 6 1 191 135 Idaho 3 1 143 100 5 2 235 154 Idaho St. 3 1 135 114 3 4 208 269 Sacramento St. 2 2 109 121 5 2 211 174 UC Davis 2 2 95 87 4 3 173 173 E. Washington 2 2 135 133 3 4 216 231 Portland St. 2 2 150 118 3 4 265 230 N. Arizona 2 2 106 100 2 5 167 225 Cal Poly 1 4 91 208 3 5 162 297 Weber St. 1 4 77 136 3 5 153 194 N. Colorado 0 4 72 108 0 7 111 245

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. 38, Portland St. 24

E. Washington 31, Weber St. 23

Cal Poly 24, N. Colorado 17

Montana St. 42, Sacramento St. 30

Saturday, Oct. 28

N. Colorado at Montana, 3 p.m.

E. Washington at Portland St., 4 p.m.

Montana St. at Idaho, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UT Martin 3 0 65 37 6 1 213 144 SE Missouri 3 0 108 38 3 4 204 188 Tennessee St. 1 1 37 45 5 2 169 152 Bryant 1 1 67 49 3 4 169 194 Charleston Southern 1 1 24 27 3 4 95 205 Gardner-Webb 1 1 56 43 3 4 163 232 E. Illinois 1 2 80 87 5 3 186 176 Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 2 40 69 3 4 187 218 Robert Morris 0 2 40 74 2 5 162 220 Tennessee Tech 0 2 3 51 2 5 75 186

___

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri 28, Tennessee Tech 3

UT Martin 17, Charleston Southern 0

E. Illinois 25, Bryant 24

Tennessee St. 54, Lincoln University (CA) 0

Gardner-Webb 35, E. Kentucky 32

Saturday, Oct. 28

Tennessee Tech at Robert Morris, Noon

UT Martin at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at Nicholls, 3 p.m.

Bryant at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan 5 0 229 31 8 0 325 47 Ohio St. 4 0 121 39 7 0 236 70 Penn St. 3 1 114 46 6 1 278 68 Rutgers 3 2 102 100 6 2 225 126 Maryland 2 2 116 90 5 2 234 130 Indiana 0 4 41 150 2 5 125 205 Michigan St. 0 4 49 133 2 5 132 195

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wisconsin 3 1 93 66 5 2 188 128 Iowa 3 2 71 79 6 2 156 116 Minnesota 2 2 69 109 4 3 142 170 Nebraska 2 2 54 74 4 3 131 135 Northwestern 1 3 66 116 3 4 141 181 Purdue 1 3 82 118 2 5 161 209 Illinois 1 4 87 143 3 5 163 222

___

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers 31, Indiana 14

Ohio St. 20, Penn St. 12

Nebraska 17, Northwestern 9

Wisconsin 25, Illinois 21

Minnesota 12, Iowa 10

Michigan 49, Michigan St. 0

Saturday, Oct. 28

Indiana at Penn St., Noon

Maryland at Northwestern, Noon

Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware 4 0 134 47 6 1 226 141 Richmond 4 1 133 108 5 3 195 176 Elon 4 1 97 80 4 4 164 185 Villanova 3 1 103 54 5 2 197 131 Albany (NY) 3 1 121 75 5 3 215 157 Campbell 3 2 157 148 4 3 261 204 New Hampshire 2 2 159 128 4 3 276 197 William & Mary 2 2 92 75 4 3 143 115 Monmouth (NJ) 2 2 160 106 3 4 249 183 Towson 2 2 128 141 3 4 168 210 Rhode Island 2 3 105 125 4 4 223 223 Hampton 1 3 71 152 3 4 164 248 Maine 1 4 135 166 2 6 178 237 NC A&T 0 4 33 118 1 6 83 209 Stony Brook 0 5 88 193 0 7 102 250

___

Saturday’s Games

Richmond 33, NC A&T 10

Delaware 47, Hampton 3

Elon 28, Monmouth (NJ) 26

Towson 34, William & Mary 24

Albany (NY) 35, Rhode Island 10

New Hampshire 45, Stony Brook 14

Campbell 34, Maine 28

Saturday, Oct. 28

Monmouth (NJ) at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Maine, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Towson, 1 p.m.

NC A&T at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Villanova, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Liberty 5 0 165 87 7 0 254 138 Jacksonville St. 4 1 130 120 6 2 216 153 New Mexico St. 3 1 106 70 5 3 238 169 W. Kentucky 2 1 83 58 4 3 210 194 Louisiana Tech 2 2 97 93 3 5 213 220 Middle Tennessee 1 3 106 141 2 6 190 265 UTEP 1 3 58 83 2 6 131 211 FIU 1 4 87 148 4 4 171 216 Sam Houston St. 0 4 84 116 0 7 94 181

___

Tuesday’s Games

Liberty 42, Middle Tennessee 35

Jacksonville St. 20, W. Kentucky 17

Wednesday’s Games

FIU 33, Sam Houston St. 27

New Mexico St. 28, UTEP 7

Tuesday, Oct. 24

New Mexico St. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Liberty at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Jacksonville St. at FIU, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Sam Houston St., 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 2 1 89 75 5 1 220 123 Penn 2 1 67 57 5 1 166 123 Cornell 2 1 82 76 3 3 143 152 Dartmouth 2 1 67 60 3 3 132 128 Princeton 2 1 58 49 3 3 103 89 Brown 1 2 73 97 3 3 174 176 Yale 1 2 69 74 3 3 169 129 Columbia 0 3 33 50 2 4 82 74

___

Saturday’s Games

Penn 27, Yale 17

Cornell 36, Brown 14

Princeton 21, Harvard 14

Dartmouth 20, Columbia 9

Friday, Oct. 27

Brown at Penn, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Columbia at Yale, Noon

Princeton at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Harvard, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami (Ohio) 3 1 101 45 6 2 238 155 Ohio 3 1 113 64 6 2 180 111 Buffalo 3 1 88 53 3 5 207 231 Bowling Green 2 2 72 93 4 4 178 200 Akron 0 4 48 126 1 7 123 235 Kent St. 0 4 40 117 1 7 100 264

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Toledo 4 0 118 87 7 1 279 161 N. Illinois 3 1 131 75 4 4 194 170 Cent. Michigan 2 2 73 94 4 4 176 238 E. Michigan 2 2 88 70 4 4 146 156 Ball St. 1 3 64 96 2 6 129 232 W. Michigan 1 3 111 127 2 6 191 274

___

Saturday’s Games

Ohio 20, W. Michigan 17

Bowling Green 41, Akron 14

Buffalo 24, Kent St. 6

Ball St. 24, Cent. Michigan 17

N. Illinois 20, E. Michigan 13

Toledo 21, Miami (Ohio) 17

Saturday, Oct. 28

W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 1 0 16 10 6 1 228 180 Howard 1 0 27 23 3 4 211 191 SC State 1 0 35 7 3 4 152 160 Norfolk St. 0 1 23 27 2 5 151 190 Morgan St. 0 1 10 16 1 5 78 138 Delaware St. 0 1 7 35 1 6 136 275

___

Thursday’s Games

NC Central 16, Morgan St. 10

Saturday’s Games

Howard 27, Norfolk St. 23

SC State 35, Delaware St. 7

Thursday, Oct. 26

SC State at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Howard at Delaware St., Noon

Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA S. Dakota St. 4 0 140 58 7 0 275 88 South Dakota 4 0 113 60 6 1 182 101 N. Iowa 3 1 104 102 4 3 171 183 N. Dakota St. 2 2 133 90 5 2 261 138 S. Illinois 2 2 73 74 5 2 162 133 Illinois St. 2 2 137 106 4 3 239 137 North Dakota 2 2 119 103 4 3 229 174 Youngstown St. 2 2 144 119 4 3 251 192 Missouri St. 2 2 106 102 3 4 213 202 Murray St. 1 3 67 121 2 5 122 222 Indiana St. 0 4 58 118 0 7 72 231 W. Illinois 0 4 42 183 0 7 120 321

___

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota 17, Indiana St. 3

Youngstown St. 41, Illinois St. 38

S. Dakota St. 17, S. Illinois 10

Missouri St. 28, Murray St. 24

N. Dakota St. 52, W. Illinois 7

N. Iowa 27, North Dakota 0

Saturday, Oct. 28

N. Iowa at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Indiana St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Murray St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 4 0 167 78 7 0 239 94 UNLV 3 0 114 70 6 1 250 184 Fresno St. 2 1 83 65 6 1 238 141 Wyoming 2 1 86 79 5 2 184 179 Boise St. 2 1 99 89 3 4 208 216 San Jose St. 2 2 141 125 3 5 262 247 Colorado St. 1 2 78 99 3 4 209 235 New Mexico 1 2 92 108 3 4 209 228 Nevada 1 2 42 72 1 6 110 237 San Diego St. 1 3 82 123 3 5 157 225 Utah St. 1 3 118 142 3 5 282 272 Hawaii 0 3 75 127 2 6 188 291

___

Saturday’s Games

Air Force 17, Navy 6

New Mexico 42, Hawaii 21

UNLV 25, Colorado St. 23

San Jose St. 42, Utah St. 21

Nevada 6, San Diego St. 0

Saturday, Oct. 28

Wyoming at Boise St., 5:30 p.m.

Air Force at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29

San Jose St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 3 0 113 83 4 3 203 255 Merrimack 3 1 128 71 4 3 204 127 Stonehill 2 2 99 109 3 4 139 224 St. Francis (Pa.) 2 2 115 92 2 5 167 200 Wagner 2 2 57 85 2 5 76 207 CCSU 1 2 67 80 3 4 192 204 LIU Brooklyn 1 2 51 83 1 6 91 185 Sacred Heart 1 4 86 113 1 7 113 190

___

Saturday’s Games

CCSU 17, Wagner 3

Merrimack 39, LIU Brooklyn 0

Duquesne 38, St. Francis (Pa.) 35

Stonehill 22, Sacred Heart 19

Thursday, Oct. 26

LIU Brooklyn at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Stonehill at Wagner, Noon

Duquesne at Sacred Heart, Noon

Merrimack at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington 4 0 141 96 7 0 281 132 Southern Cal 4 1 221 154 6 2 363 244 Oregon 3 1 155 72 6 1 329 119 Oregon St. 3 1 144 109 6 1 267 142 Utah 3 1 89 74 6 1 164 105 UCLA 2 2 98 74 5 2 219 104 Arizona 2 2 130 100 4 3 223 144 Colorado 1 3 117 160 4 3 241 251 Washington St. 1 3 85 142 4 3 230 209 California 1 3 110 166 3 4 209 218 Stanford 1 4 89 204 2 5 149 258 Arizona St. 0 4 80 108 1 6 119 185

___

Saturday’s Games

Oregon 38, Washington St. 24

Utah 34, Southern Cal 32

Washington 15, Arizona St. 7

UCLA 42, Stanford 7

Saturday, Oct. 28

Oregon at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at California, 4 p.m.

Washington at Stanford, 7 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

Oregon St. at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lafayette 2 0 94 57 6 1 184 145 Holy Cross 2 1 137 72 4 3 284 185 Georgetown 2 1 63 59 4 4 198 171 Fordham 1 1 62 63 5 2 231 157 Colgate 1 1 35 65 3 4 122 241 Lehigh 1 2 69 73 2 6 137 229 Bucknell 0 3 67 138 2 5 133 239

___

Saturday’s Games

Lafayette 38, Holy Cross 35

Lehigh 27, Bucknell 18

Colgate 28, Georgetown 18

Saturday, Oct. 28

Lafayette at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Colgate, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Davidson 4 0 181 108 5 2 303 159 Drake 4 0 113 64 4 3 151 216 St. Thomas (Minn.) 4 1 131 110 5 3 180 205 Marist 4 1 140 129 4 3 147 194 Butler 3 2 135 97 5 3 243 166 Morehead St. 2 2 92 79 3 4 151 204 Presbyterian 1 3 71 91 3 4 152 169 Stetson 1 3 76 124 3 4 168 242 San Diego 1 3 109 135 1 6 152 213 Dayton 0 5 73 148 2 6 187 233 Valparaiso 0 4 86 122 1 6 134 213

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Thomas (Minn.) 38, Stetson 6

Davidson 42, Valparaiso 21

Marist 19, Presbyterian 10

Butler 37, Dayton 10

Drake 25, San Diego 20

Tarleton St. 42, Morehead St. 0

Saturday, Oct. 28

Stetson at Drake, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Butler, 1 p.m.

Marist at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Presbyterian at Davidson, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 4 0 139 67 7 0 281 98 Missouri 3 1 149 103 7 1 271 186 Florida 3 1 122 102 5 2 204 140 Kentucky 2 2 112 131 5 2 219 165 Tennessee 2 2 97 96 5 2 221 136 South Carolina 1 4 122 170 2 5 186 222 Vanderbilt 0 4 83 158 2 6 222 275

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 5 0 148 88 7 1 245 132 LSU 4 1 221 157 6 2 379 212 Mississippi 3 1 120 114 6 1 278 164 Texas A&M 2 2 94 78 4 3 226 139 Mississippi St. 1 3 68 121 4 3 188 180 Auburn 0 4 69 130 3 4 187 167 Arkansas 0 5 97 126 2 6 212 183

___

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi St. 7, Arkansas 3

Missouri 34, South Carolina 12

Alabama 34, Tennessee 20

Mississippi 28, Auburn 21

LSU 62, Army 0

Saturday, Oct. 28

South Carolina at Texas A&M, Noon

Mississippi St. at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Florida vs. Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Furman 4 0 122 66 6 1 219 151 Chattanooga 5 1 224 105 6 2 278 166 W. Carolina 3 1 148 100 5 2 265 201 Mercer 3 2 117 86 5 3 189 188 Samford 3 3 152 156 4 4 234 215 VMI 2 2 51 92 3 4 83 165 ETSU 1 3 78 110 2 5 126 222 The Citadel 0 4 44 142 0 7 61 263 Wofford 0 5 64 143 0 8 97 234

___

Saturday’s Games

Chattanooga 34, ETSU 3

Samford 27, VMI 14

Furman 29, W. Carolina 17

Mercer 31, Wofford 17

Saturday, Oct. 28

Chattanooga at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

ETSU at Furman, 2 p.m.

Mercer at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Samford, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 3 0 96 61 6 1 242 119 Lamar 3 0 78 56 4 3 153 157 Nicholls 3 0 96 24 3 3 133 139 Houston Christian 1 2 60 78 3 4 185 196 Texas A&M Commerce 1 2 59 65 1 6 111 213 SE Louisiana 1 3 106 117 1 7 172 254 McNeese St. 0 3 44 107 0 7 116 256 Northwestern St. 0 2 33 64 0 6 84 213

___

Thursday’s Games

SE Louisiana 37, Northwestern St. 20

Saturday’s Games

Nicholls 27, Texas A&M Commerce 7

Incarnate Word 35, McNeese St. 24

Saturday, Oct. 28

Texas A&M Commerce at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at Nicholls, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida A&M 5 0 139 67 6 1 194 115 Jackson St. 4 2 144 118 5 3 215 202 Alabama St. 3 2 87 89 3 3 104 110 Alabama A&M 2 2 116 113 4 3 238 176 MVSU 1 3 67 100 1 6 98 204 Bethune-Cookman 0 4 79 103 1 6 131 213

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 3 1 99 74 4 3 140 155 Prairie View 3 1 111 101 3 4 127 245 Southern U. 3 3 118 95 4 3 163 113 Grambling St. 2 2 118 113 3 4 217 242 Texas Southern 1 3 112 134 2 5 174 271 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 4 48 131 1 6 90 217

___

Saturday’s Games

Alcorn St. 31, Ark.-Pine Bluff 7

Jackson St. 21, MVSU 6

Southern U. 28, Bethune-Cookman 18

Florida A&M 31, Texas Southern 21

Saturday, Oct. 28

Jackson St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

MVSU at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama St. at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Texas Southern at Southern U., 5 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 4 0 108 59 7 0 227 135 Georgia St. 3 1 98 86 6 1 216 160 Old Dominion 3 1 118 106 4 3 169 178 Georgia Southern 2 1 89 97 5 2 226 170 Coastal Carolina 2 2 99 109 4 3 208 159 Marshall 1 2 74 96 4 3 191 191 Appalachian St. 1 2 86 95 3 4 227 209

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas State 2 1 101 90 5 2 268 199 Troy 2 1 79 26 5 2 186 122 South Alabama 2 1 133 41 4 3 248 136 Louisiana-Lafayette 1 2 82 88 4 3 230 195 Arkansas St. 1 2 64 101 3 4 150 246 Louisiana-Monroe 0 4 95 155 2 5 139 229 Southern Miss. 0 4 89 166 1 6 145 267

___

Tuesday’s Games

South Alabama 55, Southern Miss. 3

Thursday’s Games

James Madison 20, Marshall 9

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Southern 38, Louisiana-Monroe 28

Old Dominion 28, Appalachian St. 21

Coastal Carolina 27, Arkansas St. 17

Georgia St. 20, Louisiana-Lafayette 17

Thursday, Oct. 26

Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Southern Miss. at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

Marshall at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

Troy at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at James Madison, 8 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Austin Peay 2 0 70 65 5 2 262 171 Cent. Arkansas 3 0 105 65 5 2 257 176 E. Kentucky 2 0 73 57 3 4 200 251 Abilene Christian 2 1 81 92 4 3 208 191 Utah Tech 1 1 67 62 2 5 184 304 Tarleton St. 1 2 113 99 5 3 251 200 S. Utah 1 2 99 103 2 5 194 208 North Alabama 1 3 97 144 3 5 186 232 Stephen F. Austin 0 4 99 117 3 5 264 209

___

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian 34, Stephen F. Austin 27

Gardner-Webb 35, E. Kentucky 32

Tarleton St. 42, Morehead St. 0

North Alabama 31, Utah Tech 30

Austin Peay 48, S. Utah 45

Saturday, Oct. 28

Abilene Christian at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 6 2 287 131 Army 2 5 147 183 Uconn 1 6 144 213 Umass 1 7 183 339

___

Saturday’s Games

South Florida 24, Uconn 21

LSU 62, Army 0

Saturday, Oct. 28

Uconn at Boston College, Noon

Umass at Army, Noon

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 1 5 123 122

___

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln University (CA) at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

