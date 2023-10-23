VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
FBC Glance

The Associated Press

October 23, 2023, 6:25 PM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tulane 3 0 101 72 6 1 215 136
SMU 3 0 120 26 5 2 255 102
UTSA 3 0 126 64 4 3 203 176
Memphis 2 1 94 76 5 2 249 159
Rice 2 1 95 69 4 3 238 192
FAU 2 1 86 67 3 4 169 175
South Florida 2 2 135 171 4 4 224 274
Navy 2 2 95 96 3 4 128 155
North Texas 1 2 97 76 3 4 242 248
Tulsa 1 2 75 88 3 4 166 218
Charlotte 1 2 26 55 2 5 102 159
UAB 1 3 120 156 2 6 232 301
Temple 0 4 74 197 2 6 153 304
East Carolina 0 3 34 65 1 6 122 169

___

Thursday’s Games

Rice 42, Tulsa 10

Friday’s Games

SMU 55, Temple 0

Saturday’s Games

Air Force 17, Navy 6

Memphis 45, UAB 21

Charlotte 10, East Carolina 7

Tulane 35, North Texas 28

South Florida 24, Uconn 21

UTSA 36, FAU 10

Friday, Oct. 27

FAU at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Tulsa at SMU, Noon

Memphis at North Texas, 3 p.m.

East Carolina at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at Rice, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida St. 5 0 180 93 7 0 291 130
Louisville 3 1 129 110 6 1 239 144
North Carolina 3 1 149 93 6 1 251 157
Duke 2 1 72 48 5 2 207 97
Virginia Tech 2 1 85 73 3 4 171 173
Boston College 2 2 122 134 4 3 204 213
Georgia Tech 2 2 110 113 3 4 208 212
Clemson 2 3 99 113 4 3 213 144
Miami 1 2 79 84 5 2 254 134
NC State 1 2 37 58 4 3 178 165
Virginia 1 2 76 78 2 5 165 218
Wake Forest 1 3 62 94 4 3 162 155
Pittsburgh 1 3 100 121 2 5 172 172
Syracuse 0 3 24 112 4 3 201 155

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston College 38, Georgia Tech 23

Wake Forest 21, Pittsburgh 17

Virginia 31, North Carolina 27

Florida St. 38, Duke 20

Miami 28, Clemson 20

Thursday, Oct. 26

Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Florida St. at Wake Forest, Noon

Uconn at Boston College, Noon

Clemson at NC State, 2 p.m.

Virginia at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 4 0 135 85 7 0 302 113
Texas 3 1 139 78 6 1 241 122
Kansas St. 3 1 144 84 5 2 258 127
Oklahoma St. 3 1 143 121 5 2 204 182
Iowa St. 3 1 111 101 4 3 161 140
BYU 2 2 100 123 5 2 193 170
Kansas 2 2 135 128 5 2 248 192
West Virginia 2 2 117 123 4 3 205 184
Baylor 2 2 88 141 3 4 162 210
TCU 2 3 118 116 4 4 235 184
Texas Tech 2 3 136 127 3 5 240 203
Houston 1 3 106 155 3 4 202 219
UCF 0 4 117 162 3 4 239 198
Cincinnati 0 4 72 117 2 5 189 182

___

Saturday’s Games

Baylor 32, Cincinnati 29

Oklahoma 31, UCF 29

Oklahoma St. 48, West Virginia 34

Texas 31, Houston 24

Kansas St. 41, TCU 3

BYU 27, Texas Tech 14

Saturday, Oct. 28

Oklahoma at Kansas, Noon

West Virginia at UCF, Noon

Houston at Kansas St., Noon

BYU at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Montana St. 4 0 179 71 6 1 315 131
Montana 3 1 96 92 6 1 191 135
Idaho 3 1 143 100 5 2 235 154
Idaho St. 3 1 135 114 3 4 208 269
Sacramento St. 2 2 109 121 5 2 211 174
UC Davis 2 2 95 87 4 3 173 173
E. Washington 2 2 135 133 3 4 216 231
Portland St. 2 2 150 118 3 4 265 230
N. Arizona 2 2 106 100 2 5 167 225
Cal Poly 1 4 91 208 3 5 162 297
Weber St. 1 4 77 136 3 5 153 194
N. Colorado 0 4 72 108 0 7 111 245

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. 38, Portland St. 24

E. Washington 31, Weber St. 23

Cal Poly 24, N. Colorado 17

Montana St. 42, Sacramento St. 30

Saturday, Oct. 28

N. Colorado at Montana, 3 p.m.

E. Washington at Portland St., 4 p.m.

Montana St. at Idaho, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UT Martin 3 0 65 37 6 1 213 144
SE Missouri 3 0 108 38 3 4 204 188
Tennessee St. 1 1 37 45 5 2 169 152
Bryant 1 1 67 49 3 4 169 194
Charleston Southern 1 1 24 27 3 4 95 205
Gardner-Webb 1 1 56 43 3 4 163 232
E. Illinois 1 2 80 87 5 3 186 176
Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 2 40 69 3 4 187 218
Robert Morris 0 2 40 74 2 5 162 220
Tennessee Tech 0 2 3 51 2 5 75 186

___

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri 28, Tennessee Tech 3

UT Martin 17, Charleston Southern 0

E. Illinois 25, Bryant 24

Tennessee St. 54, Lincoln University (CA) 0

Gardner-Webb 35, E. Kentucky 32

Saturday, Oct. 28

Tennessee Tech at Robert Morris, Noon

UT Martin at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at Nicholls, 3 p.m.

Bryant at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan 5 0 229 31 8 0 325 47
Ohio St. 4 0 121 39 7 0 236 70
Penn St. 3 1 114 46 6 1 278 68
Rutgers 3 2 102 100 6 2 225 126
Maryland 2 2 116 90 5 2 234 130
Indiana 0 4 41 150 2 5 125 205
Michigan St. 0 4 49 133 2 5 132 195

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wisconsin 3 1 93 66 5 2 188 128
Iowa 3 2 71 79 6 2 156 116
Minnesota 2 2 69 109 4 3 142 170
Nebraska 2 2 54 74 4 3 131 135
Northwestern 1 3 66 116 3 4 141 181
Purdue 1 3 82 118 2 5 161 209
Illinois 1 4 87 143 3 5 163 222

___

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers 31, Indiana 14

Ohio St. 20, Penn St. 12

Nebraska 17, Northwestern 9

Wisconsin 25, Illinois 21

Minnesota 12, Iowa 10

Michigan 49, Michigan St. 0

Saturday, Oct. 28

Indiana at Penn St., Noon

Maryland at Northwestern, Noon

Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Delaware 4 0 134 47 6 1 226 141
Richmond 4 1 133 108 5 3 195 176
Elon 4 1 97 80 4 4 164 185
Villanova 3 1 103 54 5 2 197 131
Albany (NY) 3 1 121 75 5 3 215 157
Campbell 3 2 157 148 4 3 261 204
New Hampshire 2 2 159 128 4 3 276 197
William & Mary 2 2 92 75 4 3 143 115
Monmouth (NJ) 2 2 160 106 3 4 249 183
Towson 2 2 128 141 3 4 168 210
Rhode Island 2 3 105 125 4 4 223 223
Hampton 1 3 71 152 3 4 164 248
Maine 1 4 135 166 2 6 178 237
NC A&T 0 4 33 118 1 6 83 209
Stony Brook 0 5 88 193 0 7 102 250

___

Saturday’s Games

Richmond 33, NC A&T 10

Delaware 47, Hampton 3

Elon 28, Monmouth (NJ) 26

Towson 34, William & Mary 24

Albany (NY) 35, Rhode Island 10

New Hampshire 45, Stony Brook 14

Campbell 34, Maine 28

Saturday, Oct. 28

Monmouth (NJ) at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Maine, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Towson, 1 p.m.

NC A&T at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Villanova, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Liberty 5 0 165 87 7 0 254 138
Jacksonville St. 4 1 130 120 6 2 216 153
New Mexico St. 3 1 106 70 5 3 238 169
W. Kentucky 2 1 83 58 4 3 210 194
Louisiana Tech 2 2 97 93 3 5 213 220
Middle Tennessee 1 3 106 141 2 6 190 265
UTEP 1 3 58 83 2 6 131 211
FIU 1 4 87 148 4 4 171 216
Sam Houston St. 0 4 84 116 0 7 94 181

___

Tuesday’s Games

Liberty 42, Middle Tennessee 35

Jacksonville St. 20, W. Kentucky 17

Wednesday’s Games

FIU 33, Sam Houston St. 27

New Mexico St. 28, UTEP 7

Tuesday, Oct. 24

New Mexico St. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Liberty at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Jacksonville St. at FIU, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Sam Houston St., 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Harvard 2 1 89 75 5 1 220 123
Penn 2 1 67 57 5 1 166 123
Cornell 2 1 82 76 3 3 143 152
Dartmouth 2 1 67 60 3 3 132 128
Princeton 2 1 58 49 3 3 103 89
Brown 1 2 73 97 3 3 174 176
Yale 1 2 69 74 3 3 169 129
Columbia 0 3 33 50 2 4 82 74

___

Saturday’s Games

Penn 27, Yale 17

Cornell 36, Brown 14

Princeton 21, Harvard 14

Dartmouth 20, Columbia 9

Friday, Oct. 27

Brown at Penn, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Columbia at Yale, Noon

Princeton at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Harvard, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Miami (Ohio) 3 1 101 45 6 2 238 155
Ohio 3 1 113 64 6 2 180 111
Buffalo 3 1 88 53 3 5 207 231
Bowling Green 2 2 72 93 4 4 178 200
Akron 0 4 48 126 1 7 123 235
Kent St. 0 4 40 117 1 7 100 264

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Toledo 4 0 118 87 7 1 279 161
N. Illinois 3 1 131 75 4 4 194 170
Cent. Michigan 2 2 73 94 4 4 176 238
E. Michigan 2 2 88 70 4 4 146 156
Ball St. 1 3 64 96 2 6 129 232
W. Michigan 1 3 111 127 2 6 191 274

___

Saturday’s Games

Ohio 20, W. Michigan 17

Bowling Green 41, Akron 14

Buffalo 24, Kent St. 6

Ball St. 24, Cent. Michigan 17

N. Illinois 20, E. Michigan 13

Toledo 21, Miami (Ohio) 17

Saturday, Oct. 28

W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC Central 1 0 16 10 6 1 228 180
Howard 1 0 27 23 3 4 211 191
SC State 1 0 35 7 3 4 152 160
Norfolk St. 0 1 23 27 2 5 151 190
Morgan St. 0 1 10 16 1 5 78 138
Delaware St. 0 1 7 35 1 6 136 275

___

Thursday’s Games

NC Central 16, Morgan St. 10

Saturday’s Games

Howard 27, Norfolk St. 23

SC State 35, Delaware St. 7

Thursday, Oct. 26

SC State at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Howard at Delaware St., Noon

Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
S. Dakota St. 4 0 140 58 7 0 275 88
South Dakota 4 0 113 60 6 1 182 101
N. Iowa 3 1 104 102 4 3 171 183
N. Dakota St. 2 2 133 90 5 2 261 138
S. Illinois 2 2 73 74 5 2 162 133
Illinois St. 2 2 137 106 4 3 239 137
North Dakota 2 2 119 103 4 3 229 174
Youngstown St. 2 2 144 119 4 3 251 192
Missouri St. 2 2 106 102 3 4 213 202
Murray St. 1 3 67 121 2 5 122 222
Indiana St. 0 4 58 118 0 7 72 231
W. Illinois 0 4 42 183 0 7 120 321

___

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota 17, Indiana St. 3

Youngstown St. 41, Illinois St. 38

S. Dakota St. 17, S. Illinois 10

Missouri St. 28, Murray St. 24

N. Dakota St. 52, W. Illinois 7

N. Iowa 27, North Dakota 0

Saturday, Oct. 28

N. Iowa at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Indiana St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Murray St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Air Force 4 0 167 78 7 0 239 94
UNLV 3 0 114 70 6 1 250 184
Fresno St. 2 1 83 65 6 1 238 141
Wyoming 2 1 86 79 5 2 184 179
Boise St. 2 1 99 89 3 4 208 216
San Jose St. 2 2 141 125 3 5 262 247
Colorado St. 1 2 78 99 3 4 209 235
New Mexico 1 2 92 108 3 4 209 228
Nevada 1 2 42 72 1 6 110 237
San Diego St. 1 3 82 123 3 5 157 225
Utah St. 1 3 118 142 3 5 282 272
Hawaii 0 3 75 127 2 6 188 291

___

Saturday’s Games

Air Force 17, Navy 6

New Mexico 42, Hawaii 21

UNLV 25, Colorado St. 23

San Jose St. 42, Utah St. 21

Nevada 6, San Diego St. 0

Saturday, Oct. 28

Wyoming at Boise St., 5:30 p.m.

Air Force at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29

San Jose St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duquesne 3 0 113 83 4 3 203 255
Merrimack 3 1 128 71 4 3 204 127
Stonehill 2 2 99 109 3 4 139 224
St. Francis (Pa.) 2 2 115 92 2 5 167 200
Wagner 2 2 57 85 2 5 76 207
CCSU 1 2 67 80 3 4 192 204
LIU Brooklyn 1 2 51 83 1 6 91 185
Sacred Heart 1 4 86 113 1 7 113 190

___

Saturday’s Games

CCSU 17, Wagner 3

Merrimack 39, LIU Brooklyn 0

Duquesne 38, St. Francis (Pa.) 35

Stonehill 22, Sacred Heart 19

Thursday, Oct. 26

LIU Brooklyn at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Stonehill at Wagner, Noon

Duquesne at Sacred Heart, Noon

Merrimack at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 4 0 141 96 7 0 281 132
Southern Cal 4 1 221 154 6 2 363 244
Oregon 3 1 155 72 6 1 329 119
Oregon St. 3 1 144 109 6 1 267 142
Utah 3 1 89 74 6 1 164 105
UCLA 2 2 98 74 5 2 219 104
Arizona 2 2 130 100 4 3 223 144
Colorado 1 3 117 160 4 3 241 251
Washington St. 1 3 85 142 4 3 230 209
California 1 3 110 166 3 4 209 218
Stanford 1 4 89 204 2 5 149 258
Arizona St. 0 4 80 108 1 6 119 185

___

Saturday’s Games

Oregon 38, Washington St. 24

Utah 34, Southern Cal 32

Washington 15, Arizona St. 7

UCLA 42, Stanford 7

Saturday, Oct. 28

Oregon at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at California, 4 p.m.

Washington at Stanford, 7 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

Oregon St. at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lafayette 2 0 94 57 6 1 184 145
Holy Cross 2 1 137 72 4 3 284 185
Georgetown 2 1 63 59 4 4 198 171
Fordham 1 1 62 63 5 2 231 157
Colgate 1 1 35 65 3 4 122 241
Lehigh 1 2 69 73 2 6 137 229
Bucknell 0 3 67 138 2 5 133 239

___

Saturday’s Games

Lafayette 38, Holy Cross 35

Lehigh 27, Bucknell 18

Colgate 28, Georgetown 18

Saturday, Oct. 28

Lafayette at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Colgate, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Davidson 4 0 181 108 5 2 303 159
Drake 4 0 113 64 4 3 151 216
St. Thomas (Minn.) 4 1 131 110 5 3 180 205
Marist 4 1 140 129 4 3 147 194
Butler 3 2 135 97 5 3 243 166
Morehead St. 2 2 92 79 3 4 151 204
Presbyterian 1 3 71 91 3 4 152 169
Stetson 1 3 76 124 3 4 168 242
San Diego 1 3 109 135 1 6 152 213
Dayton 0 5 73 148 2 6 187 233
Valparaiso 0 4 86 122 1 6 134 213

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Thomas (Minn.) 38, Stetson 6

Davidson 42, Valparaiso 21

Marist 19, Presbyterian 10

Butler 37, Dayton 10

Drake 25, San Diego 20

Tarleton St. 42, Morehead St. 0

Saturday, Oct. 28

Stetson at Drake, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Butler, 1 p.m.

Marist at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Presbyterian at Davidson, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 4 0 139 67 7 0 281 98
Missouri 3 1 149 103 7 1 271 186
Florida 3 1 122 102 5 2 204 140
Kentucky 2 2 112 131 5 2 219 165
Tennessee 2 2 97 96 5 2 221 136
South Carolina 1 4 122 170 2 5 186 222
Vanderbilt 0 4 83 158 2 6 222 275

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 5 0 148 88 7 1 245 132
LSU 4 1 221 157 6 2 379 212
Mississippi 3 1 120 114 6 1 278 164
Texas A&M 2 2 94 78 4 3 226 139
Mississippi St. 1 3 68 121 4 3 188 180
Auburn 0 4 69 130 3 4 187 167
Arkansas 0 5 97 126 2 6 212 183

___

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi St. 7, Arkansas 3

Missouri 34, South Carolina 12

Alabama 34, Tennessee 20

Mississippi 28, Auburn 21

LSU 62, Army 0

Saturday, Oct. 28

South Carolina at Texas A&M, Noon

Mississippi St. at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Florida vs. Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Furman 4 0 122 66 6 1 219 151
Chattanooga 5 1 224 105 6 2 278 166
W. Carolina 3 1 148 100 5 2 265 201
Mercer 3 2 117 86 5 3 189 188
Samford 3 3 152 156 4 4 234 215
VMI 2 2 51 92 3 4 83 165
ETSU 1 3 78 110 2 5 126 222
The Citadel 0 4 44 142 0 7 61 263
Wofford 0 5 64 143 0 8 97 234

___

Saturday’s Games

Chattanooga 34, ETSU 3

Samford 27, VMI 14

Furman 29, W. Carolina 17

Mercer 31, Wofford 17

Saturday, Oct. 28

Chattanooga at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

ETSU at Furman, 2 p.m.

Mercer at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Samford, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Incarnate Word 3 0 96 61 6 1 242 119
Lamar 3 0 78 56 4 3 153 157
Nicholls 3 0 96 24 3 3 133 139
Houston Christian 1 2 60 78 3 4 185 196
Texas A&M Commerce 1 2 59 65 1 6 111 213
SE Louisiana 1 3 106 117 1 7 172 254
McNeese St. 0 3 44 107 0 7 116 256
Northwestern St. 0 2 33 64 0 6 84 213

___

Thursday’s Games

SE Louisiana 37, Northwestern St. 20

Saturday’s Games

Nicholls 27, Texas A&M Commerce 7

Incarnate Word 35, McNeese St. 24

Saturday, Oct. 28

Texas A&M Commerce at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at Nicholls, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida A&M 5 0 139 67 6 1 194 115
Jackson St. 4 2 144 118 5 3 215 202
Alabama St. 3 2 87 89 3 3 104 110
Alabama A&M 2 2 116 113 4 3 238 176
MVSU 1 3 67 100 1 6 98 204
Bethune-Cookman 0 4 79 103 1 6 131 213

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alcorn St. 3 1 99 74 4 3 140 155
Prairie View 3 1 111 101 3 4 127 245
Southern U. 3 3 118 95 4 3 163 113
Grambling St. 2 2 118 113 3 4 217 242
Texas Southern 1 3 112 134 2 5 174 271
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 4 48 131 1 6 90 217

___

Saturday’s Games

Alcorn St. 31, Ark.-Pine Bluff 7

Jackson St. 21, MVSU 6

Southern U. 28, Bethune-Cookman 18

Florida A&M 31, Texas Southern 21

Saturday, Oct. 28

Jackson St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

MVSU at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama St. at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Texas Southern at Southern U., 5 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 4 0 108 59 7 0 227 135
Georgia St. 3 1 98 86 6 1 216 160
Old Dominion 3 1 118 106 4 3 169 178
Georgia Southern 2 1 89 97 5 2 226 170
Coastal Carolina 2 2 99 109 4 3 208 159
Marshall 1 2 74 96 4 3 191 191
Appalachian St. 1 2 86 95 3 4 227 209

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Texas State 2 1 101 90 5 2 268 199
Troy 2 1 79 26 5 2 186 122
South Alabama 2 1 133 41 4 3 248 136
Louisiana-Lafayette 1 2 82 88 4 3 230 195
Arkansas St. 1 2 64 101 3 4 150 246
Louisiana-Monroe 0 4 95 155 2 5 139 229
Southern Miss. 0 4 89 166 1 6 145 267

___

Tuesday’s Games

South Alabama 55, Southern Miss. 3

Thursday’s Games

James Madison 20, Marshall 9

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Southern 38, Louisiana-Monroe 28

Old Dominion 28, Appalachian St. 21

Coastal Carolina 27, Arkansas St. 17

Georgia St. 20, Louisiana-Lafayette 17

Thursday, Oct. 26

Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Southern Miss. at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

Marshall at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

Troy at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at James Madison, 8 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Austin Peay 2 0 70 65 5 2 262 171
Cent. Arkansas 3 0 105 65 5 2 257 176
E. Kentucky 2 0 73 57 3 4 200 251
Abilene Christian 2 1 81 92 4 3 208 191
Utah Tech 1 1 67 62 2 5 184 304
Tarleton St. 1 2 113 99 5 3 251 200
S. Utah 1 2 99 103 2 5 194 208
North Alabama 1 3 97 144 3 5 186 232
Stephen F. Austin 0 4 99 117 3 5 264 209

___

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian 34, Stephen F. Austin 27

Gardner-Webb 35, E. Kentucky 32

Tarleton St. 42, Morehead St. 0

North Alabama 31, Utah Tech 30

Austin Peay 48, S. Utah 45

Saturday, Oct. 28

Abilene Christian at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Notre Dame 6 2 287 131
Army 2 5 147 183
Uconn 1 6 144 213
Umass 1 7 183 339

___

Saturday’s Games

South Florida 24, Uconn 21

LSU 62, Army 0

Saturday, Oct. 28

Uconn at Boston College, Noon

Umass at Army, Noon

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 1 5 123 122

___

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln University (CA) at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

