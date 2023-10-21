FBC Glance

Live Radio
The Associated Press

October 21, 2023, 11:00 PM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tulane 3 0 101 72 6 1 215 136
SMU 3 0 120 26 5 2 255 102
UTSA 3 0 126 64 4 3 203 176
Memphis 2 1 94 76 5 2 249 159
Rice 2 1 95 69 4 3 238 192
FAU 2 1 86 67 3 4 169 175
South Florida 2 2 135 171 4 4 224 274
Navy 2 2 95 96 3 4 128 155
North Texas 1 2 97 76 3 4 242 248
Tulsa 1 2 75 88 3 4 166 218
Charlotte 1 2 26 55 2 5 102 159
UAB 1 3 120 156 2 6 232 301
Temple 0 4 74 197 2 6 153 304
East Carolina 0 3 34 65 1 6 122 169

___

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte at Tulsa, TBA

SMU at Rice, TBA

UTSA at North Texas, TBA

FAU at UAB, TBA

Tulane at East Carolina, TBA

South Florida at Memphis, TBA

Navy at Temple, TBA

Friday, Oct. 27

FAU at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Tulsa at SMU, Noon

Memphis at North Texas, 3 p.m.

East Carolina at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at Rice, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida St. 4 0 142 73 6 0 253 110
Duke 2 0 52 10 5 1 187 59
Louisville 3 1 129 110 6 1 239 144
North Carolina 3 1 149 93 6 1 251 157
Virginia Tech 2 1 85 73 3 4 171 173
Clemson 2 2 79 85 4 2 193 116
Boston College 2 2 122 134 4 3 204 213
Georgia Tech 2 2 110 113 3 4 208 212
NC State 1 2 37 58 4 3 178 165
Virginia 1 2 76 78 2 5 165 218
Wake Forest 1 3 62 94 4 3 162 155
Pittsburgh 1 3 100 121 2 5 172 172
Miami 0 2 51 64 4 2 226 114
Syracuse 0 3 24 112 4 3 201 155

___

Thursday’s Games

Wake Forest at Duke, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston College at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Campbell at North Carolina, Noon

Virginia Tech at Louisville, TBA

Miami at NC State, TBA

Georgia Tech at Virginia, TBA

Florida St. at Pittsburgh, TBA

Notre Dame at Clemson, TBA

Thursday, Oct. 26

Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Uconn at Boston College, Noon

Clemson at NC State, TBA

Duke at Louisville, TBA

Florida St. at Wake Forest, TBA

Virginia at Miami, TBA

North Carolina at Georgia Tech, TBA

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 4 0 135 85 7 0 302 113
Texas 3 1 139 78 6 1 241 122
Kansas St. 3 1 144 84 5 2 258 127
Oklahoma St. 3 1 143 121 5 2 204 182
Iowa St. 3 1 111 101 4 3 161 140
BYU 2 2 100 123 5 2 193 170
Kansas 2 2 135 128 5 2 248 192
West Virginia 2 2 117 123 4 3 205 184
Baylor 2 2 88 141 3 4 162 210
TCU 2 3 118 116 4 4 235 184
Texas Tech 2 3 136 127 3 5 240 203
Houston 1 3 106 155 3 4 202 219
UCF 0 4 117 162 3 4 239 198
Cincinnati 0 4 72 117 2 5 189 182

___

Thursday’s Games

TCU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. at Texas, TBA

UCF at Cincinnati, TBA

Kansas at Iowa St., TBA

Houston at Baylor, TBA

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., TBA

BYU at West Virginia, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 28

Houston at Kansas St., Noon

West Virginia at UCF, Noon

Oklahoma at Kansas, Noon

BYU at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Montana St. 3 0 137 41 5 1 273 101
Montana 3 1 96 92 6 1 191 135
Idaho 3 1 143 100 5 2 235 154
Idaho St. 3 1 135 114 3 4 208 269
Sacramento St. 2 1 79 79 5 1 181 132
UC Davis 2 2 95 87 4 3 173 173
E. Washington 2 2 135 133 3 4 216 231
Portland St. 2 2 150 118 3 4 265 230
N. Arizona 2 2 106 100 2 5 167 225
Weber St. 1 4 77 136 3 5 153 194
Cal Poly 0 4 67 191 2 5 138 280
N. Colorado 0 3 55 84 0 6 94 221

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Cal Poly at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Portland St. at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Montana, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

N. Colorado at Montana, 3 p.m.

Montana St. at Idaho, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at Portland St., 4 p.m.

UC Davis at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UT Martin 3 0 65 37 6 1 213 144
SE Missouri 3 0 108 38 3 4 204 188
Tennessee St. 1 1 37 45 5 2 169 152
Bryant 1 1 67 49 3 4 169 194
Charleston Southern 1 1 24 27 3 4 95 205
Gardner-Webb 1 1 56 43 3 4 163 232
E. Illinois 1 2 80 87 5 3 186 176
Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 2 40 69 3 4 187 218
Robert Morris 0 2 40 74 2 5 162 220
Tennessee Tech 0 2 3 51 2 5 75 186

___

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Lindenwood (Mo.), 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Tennessee Tech at Robert Morris, Noon

UT Martin at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at Nicholls, 3 p.m.

Bryant at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan 5 0 229 31 8 0 325 47
Ohio St. 4 0 121 39 7 0 236 70
Penn St. 3 1 114 46 6 1 278 68
Rutgers 3 2 102 100 6 2 225 126
Maryland 2 2 116 90 5 2 234 130
Indiana 0 4 41 150 2 5 125 205
Michigan St. 0 4 49 133 2 5 132 195

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wisconsin 3 1 93 66 5 2 188 128
Iowa 3 2 71 79 6 2 156 116
Minnesota 2 2 69 109 4 3 142 170
Nebraska 2 2 54 74 4 3 131 135
Northwestern 1 3 66 116 3 4 141 181
Purdue 1 3 82 118 2 5 161 209
Illinois 1 4 87 143 3 5 163 222

___

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. at Maryland, TBA

Northwestern vs. Iowa at Chicago, TBA

Nebraska at Michigan St., TBA

Illinois at Minnesota, TBA

Wisconsin at Indiana, TBA

Ohio St. at Rutgers, TBA

Purdue at Michigan, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 28

Indiana at Penn St., Noon

Maryland at Northwestern, Noon

Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Delaware 4 0 134 47 6 1 226 141
Richmond 4 1 133 108 5 3 195 176
Elon 4 1 97 80 4 4 164 185
Villanova 3 1 103 54 5 2 197 131
Albany (NY) 3 1 121 75 5 3 215 157
Campbell 3 2 157 148 4 3 261 204
New Hampshire 2 2 159 128 4 3 276 197
William & Mary 2 2 92 75 4 3 143 115
Monmouth (NJ) 2 2 160 106 3 4 249 183
Towson 2 2 128 141 3 4 168 210
Rhode Island 2 3 105 125 4 4 223 223
Hampton 1 3 71 152 3 4 164 248
Maine 1 4 135 166 2 6 178 237
NC A&T 0 4 33 118 1 6 83 209
Stony Brook 0 5 88 193 0 7 102 250

___

Saturday’s Games

Campbell at North Carolina, Noon

Hampton at Maine, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Villanova at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Towson at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Elon at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

New Hampshire at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Maine, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Villanova, 2 p.m.

NC A&T at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware at Towson, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Liberty 5 0 165 87 7 0 254 138
Jacksonville St. 4 1 130 120 6 2 216 153
New Mexico St. 3 1 106 70 5 3 238 169
W. Kentucky 2 1 83 58 4 3 210 194
Louisiana Tech 2 2 97 93 3 5 213 220
Middle Tennessee 1 3 106 141 2 6 190 265
UTEP 1 3 58 83 2 6 131 211
FIU 1 4 87 148 4 4 171 216
Sam Houston St. 0 4 84 116 0 7 94 181

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at South Carolina, TBA

Louisiana Tech at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

New Mexico St. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Liberty at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Jacksonville St. at FIU, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Sam Houston St., 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Harvard 2 1 89 75 5 1 220 123
Penn 2 1 67 57 5 1 166 123
Cornell 2 1 82 76 3 3 143 152
Dartmouth 2 1 67 60 3 3 132 128
Princeton 2 1 58 49 3 3 103 89
Brown 1 2 73 97 3 3 174 176
Yale 1 2 69 74 3 3 169 129
Columbia 0 3 33 50 2 4 82 74

___

Friday’s Games

Princeton at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Yale at Brown, Noon

Harvard at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.

Cornell at Penn, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27

Brown at Penn, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Columbia at Yale, Noon

Princeton at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Harvard, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Miami (Ohio) 3 1 101 45 6 2 238 155
Ohio 3 1 113 64 6 2 180 111
Buffalo 3 1 88 53 3 5 207 231
Bowling Green 2 2 72 93 4 4 178 200
Akron 0 4 48 126 1 7 123 235
Kent St. 0 4 40 117 1 7 100 264

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Toledo 4 0 118 87 7 1 279 161
N. Illinois 3 1 131 75 4 4 194 170
Cent. Michigan 2 2 73 94 4 4 176 238
E. Michigan 2 2 88 70 4 4 146 156
Ball St. 1 3 64 96 2 6 129 232
W. Michigan 1 3 111 127 2 6 191 274

___

Tuesday’s Games

N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, TBA

Buffalo at Toledo, TBA

Wednesday’s Games

Kent St. at Akron, TBA

Ball St. at Bowling Green, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 28

W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC Central 1 0 16 10 6 1 228 180
Howard 1 0 27 23 3 4 211 191
SC State 1 0 35 7 3 4 152 160
Norfolk St. 0 1 23 27 2 5 151 190
Morgan St. 0 1 10 16 1 5 78 138
Delaware St. 0 1 7 35 1 6 136 275

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

Norfolk St. at NC Central, 3:30 p.m.

Howard at SC State, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

SC State at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Howard at Delaware St., Noon

Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
S. Dakota St. 4 0 140 58 7 0 275 88
South Dakota 4 0 113 60 6 1 182 101
N. Iowa 3 1 104 102 4 3 171 183
N. Dakota St. 2 2 133 90 5 2 261 138
S. Illinois 2 2 73 74 5 2 162 133
Illinois St. 2 2 137 106 4 3 239 137
North Dakota 2 2 119 103 4 3 229 174
Youngstown St. 2 2 144 119 4 3 251 192
Missouri St. 2 2 106 102 3 4 213 202
Murray St. 1 3 67 121 2 5 122 222
Indiana St. 0 4 58 118 0 7 72 231
W. Illinois 0 4 42 183 0 7 120 321

___

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

North Dakota at Murray St., 2 p.m.

South Dakota at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.

W. Illinois at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

N. Iowa at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Indiana St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Murray St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Air Force 4 0 167 78 7 0 239 94
UNLV 3 0 114 70 6 1 250 184
Fresno St. 2 1 83 65 6 1 238 141
Wyoming 2 1 86 79 5 2 184 179
Boise St. 2 1 99 89 3 4 208 216
San Jose St. 2 2 141 125 3 5 262 247
Colorado St. 1 2 78 99 3 4 209 235
New Mexico 1 2 92 108 3 4 209 228
San Diego St. 1 2 82 117 3 4 157 219
Utah St. 1 3 118 142 3 5 282 272
Hawaii 0 3 75 127 2 6 188 291
Nevada 0 2 36 72 0 6 104 237

___

Friday’s Games

Colorado St. at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. at San Diego St., TBA

Air Force vs. Army at Denver, 2:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Nevada, 4 p.m.

UNLV at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

Boise St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Wyoming at Boise St., 5:30 p.m.

Air Force at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29

San Jose St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duquesne 3 0 113 83 4 3 203 255
Merrimack 3 1 128 71 4 3 204 127
Stonehill 2 2 99 109 3 4 139 224
St. Francis (Pa.) 2 2 115 92 2 5 167 200
Wagner 2 2 57 85 2 5 76 207
CCSU 1 2 67 80 3 4 192 204
LIU Brooklyn 1 2 51 83 1 6 91 185
Sacred Heart 1 4 86 113 1 7 113 190

___

Saturday’s Games

CCSU at Sacred Heart, Noon

Duquesne at Wagner, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Merrimack at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

LIU Brooklyn at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Duquesne at Sacred Heart, Noon

Stonehill at Wagner, Noon

Merrimack at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 3 0 126 89 6 0 266 125
Southern Cal 4 0 189 120 6 1 331 210
Oregon 3 1 155 72 6 1 329 119
Oregon St. 3 1 144 109 6 1 267 142
Utah 2 1 55 42 5 1 130 73
Arizona 2 2 130 100 4 3 223 144
UCLA 1 2 56 67 4 2 177 97
Colorado 1 3 117 160 4 3 241 251
Washington St. 1 3 85 142 4 3 230 209
California 1 3 110 166 3 4 209 218
Stanford 1 3 82 162 2 4 142 216
Arizona St. 0 3 73 93 1 5 112 170

___

Saturday’s Games

Arizona St. at Utah, TBA

California at Oregon, TBA

Stanford at Washington St., TBA

UCLA at Arizona, TBA

Oregon St. at Colorado, TBA

Washington at Southern Cal, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 28

Oregon at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at California, 4 p.m.

Washington at Stanford, 7 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

Oregon St. at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lafayette 2 0 94 57 6 1 184 145
Holy Cross 2 1 137 72 4 3 284 185
Georgetown 2 1 63 59 4 4 198 171
Fordham 1 1 62 63 5 2 231 157
Colgate 1 1 35 65 3 4 122 241
Lehigh 1 2 69 73 2 6 137 229
Bucknell 0 3 67 138 2 5 133 239

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at Lehigh, Noon

Colgate at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Bucknell at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Lafayette at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Colgate, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Davidson 4 0 181 108 5 2 303 159
Drake 4 0 113 64 4 3 151 216
St. Thomas (Minn.) 4 1 131 110 5 3 180 205
Marist 4 1 140 129 4 3 147 194
Butler 3 2 135 97 5 3 243 166
Morehead St. 2 2 92 79 3 4 151 204
Presbyterian 1 3 71 91 3 4 152 169
Stetson 1 3 76 124 3 4 168 242
San Diego 1 3 109 135 1 6 152 213
Dayton 0 5 73 148 2 6 187 233
Valparaiso 0 4 86 122 1 6 134 213

___

Saturday’s Games

Drake at Marist, Noon

San Diego at Presbyterian, Noon

Davidson at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Butler at Morehead St., 2 p.m.

Dayton at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Valparaiso at Butler, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Drake, 1 p.m.

Marist at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Presbyterian at Davidson, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 4 0 139 67 7 0 281 98
Missouri 3 1 149 103 7 1 271 186
Florida 3 1 122 102 5 2 204 140
Kentucky 2 2 112 131 5 2 219 165
Tennessee 2 2 97 96 5 2 221 136
South Carolina 1 4 122 170 2 5 186 222
Vanderbilt 0 4 83 158 2 6 222 275

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 5 0 148 88 7 1 245 132
LSU 4 1 221 157 6 2 379 212
Mississippi 3 1 120 114 6 1 278 164
Texas A&M 2 2 94 78 4 3 226 139
Mississippi St. 1 3 68 121 4 3 188 180
Auburn 0 4 69 130 3 4 187 167
Arkansas 0 5 97 126 2 6 212 183

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M at Mississippi, TBA

Arkansas at Florida, TBA

Auburn at Vanderbilt, TBA

Kentucky at Mississippi St., TBA

LSU at Alabama, TBA

Missouri at Georgia, TBA

Uconn at Tennessee, TBA

Jacksonville St. at South Carolina, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 28

South Carolina at Texas A&M, Noon

Florida vs. Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Furman 4 0 122 66 6 1 219 151
Chattanooga 5 1 224 105 6 2 278 166
W. Carolina 3 1 148 100 5 2 265 201
Mercer 3 2 117 86 5 3 189 188
Samford 3 3 152 156 4 4 234 215
VMI 2 2 51 92 3 4 83 165
ETSU 1 3 78 110 2 5 126 222
The Citadel 0 4 44 142 0 7 61 263
Wofford 0 5 64 143 0 8 97 234

___

Saturday’s Games

VMI at ETSU, 1 p.m.

Furman at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

Mercer at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at Wofford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Chattanooga at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

ETSU at Furman, 2 p.m.

Mercer at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Samford, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Incarnate Word 2 0 61 37 5 1 207 95
Lamar 3 0 78 56 4 3 153 157
Nicholls 3 0 96 24 3 3 133 139
Houston Christian 1 2 60 78 3 4 185 196
Texas A&M Commerce 1 2 59 65 1 6 111 213
SE Louisiana 1 3 106 117 1 7 172 254
McNeese St. 0 2 20 72 0 6 92 221
Northwestern St. 0 2 33 64 0 6 84 213

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston Christian at Northwestern St., 3 p.m.

Nicholls at Incarnate Word, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Lamar, 4 p.m.

McNeese St. at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Texas A&M Commerce at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at Nicholls, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida A&M 4 0 108 46 5 1 163 94
Jackson St. 4 2 144 118 5 3 215 202
Alabama St. 3 2 87 89 3 3 104 110
Alabama A&M 2 2 116 113 4 3 238 176
MVSU 1 3 67 100 1 6 98 204
Bethune-Cookman 0 4 79 103 1 6 131 213

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alcorn St. 3 1 99 74 4 3 140 155
Prairie View 3 1 111 101 3 4 127 245
Southern U. 3 3 118 95 4 3 163 113
Grambling St. 2 2 118 113 3 4 217 242
Texas Southern 1 2 91 103 2 4 153 240
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 4 48 131 1 6 90 217

___

Thursday’s Games

MVSU at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida A&M at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Alabama St. vs. Grambling St. at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Jackson St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

MVSU at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama St. at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Texas Southern at Southern U., 5 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 4 0 108 59 7 0 227 135
Old Dominion 3 1 118 106 4 3 169 178
Georgia St. 2 1 78 69 5 1 196 143
Georgia Southern 2 1 89 97 5 2 226 170
Coastal Carolina 2 2 99 109 4 3 208 159
Marshall 1 2 74 96 4 3 191 191
Appalachian St. 1 2 86 95 3 4 227 209

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Texas State 2 1 101 90 5 2 268 199
Troy 2 1 79 26 5 2 186 122
South Alabama 2 1 133 41 4 3 248 136
Louisiana-Lafayette 1 1 65 68 4 2 213 175
Arkansas St. 1 2 64 101 3 4 150 246
Louisiana-Monroe 0 4 95 155 2 5 139 229
Southern Miss. 0 4 89 166 1 6 145 267

___

Thursday’s Games

South Alabama at Troy, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Marshall at Appalachian St., TBA

Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss., TBA

Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion, TBA

James Madison at Georgia St., TBA

Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Southern Miss. at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Marshall at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

Troy at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at James Madison, 8 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cent. Arkansas 3 0 105 65 5 2 257 176
Austin Peay 1 0 22 20 4 2 214 126
E. Kentucky 2 0 73 57 3 4 200 251
Abilene Christian 2 1 81 92 4 3 208 191
S. Utah 1 1 54 55 2 4 149 160
Utah Tech 1 1 67 62 2 5 184 304
Tarleton St. 1 2 113 99 5 3 251 200
North Alabama 1 3 97 144 3 5 186 232
Stephen F. Austin 0 4 99 117 3 5 264 209

___

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln University (CA) at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Utah Tech at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Abilene Christian at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Notre Dame 6 2 287 131
Army 2 5 147 183
Uconn 1 6 144 213
Umass 1 7 183 339

___

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame at Clemson, TBA

Uconn at Tennessee, TBA

Air Force vs. Army at Denver, 2:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Umass at Army, Noon

Uconn at Boston College, Noon

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 1 5 123 122

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Lincoln University (CA) at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

Sports
