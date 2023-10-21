FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tulane 3 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tulane 3 0 101 72 6 1 215 136 SMU 3 0 120 26 5 2 255 102 UTSA 3 0 126 64 4 3 203 176 Memphis 2 1 94 76 5 2 249 159 Rice 2 1 95 69 4 3 238 192 FAU 2 1 86 67 3 4 169 175 South Florida 2 2 135 171 4 4 224 274 Navy 2 2 95 96 3 4 128 155 North Texas 1 2 97 76 3 4 242 248 Tulsa 1 2 75 88 3 4 166 218 Charlotte 1 2 26 55 2 5 102 159 UAB 1 3 120 156 2 6 232 301 Temple 0 4 74 197 2 6 153 304 East Carolina 0 3 34 65 1 6 122 169

___

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte at Tulsa, TBA

SMU at Rice, TBA

UTSA at North Texas, TBA

FAU at UAB, TBA

Tulane at East Carolina, TBA

South Florida at Memphis, TBA

Navy at Temple, TBA

Friday, Oct. 27

FAU at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Tulsa at SMU, Noon

Memphis at North Texas, 3 p.m.

East Carolina at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at Rice, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida St. 4 0 142 73 6 0 253 110 Duke 2 0 52 10 5 1 187 59 Louisville 3 1 129 110 6 1 239 144 North Carolina 3 1 149 93 6 1 251 157 Virginia Tech 2 1 85 73 3 4 171 173 Clemson 2 2 79 85 4 2 193 116 Boston College 2 2 122 134 4 3 204 213 Georgia Tech 2 2 110 113 3 4 208 212 NC State 1 2 37 58 4 3 178 165 Virginia 1 2 76 78 2 5 165 218 Wake Forest 1 3 62 94 4 3 162 155 Pittsburgh 1 3 100 121 2 5 172 172 Miami 0 2 51 64 4 2 226 114 Syracuse 0 3 24 112 4 3 201 155

___

Thursday’s Games

Wake Forest at Duke, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston College at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Campbell at North Carolina, Noon

Virginia Tech at Louisville, TBA

Miami at NC State, TBA

Georgia Tech at Virginia, TBA

Florida St. at Pittsburgh, TBA

Notre Dame at Clemson, TBA

Thursday, Oct. 26

Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Uconn at Boston College, Noon

Clemson at NC State, TBA

Duke at Louisville, TBA

Florida St. at Wake Forest, TBA

Virginia at Miami, TBA

North Carolina at Georgia Tech, TBA

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 4 0 135 85 7 0 302 113 Texas 3 1 139 78 6 1 241 122 Kansas St. 3 1 144 84 5 2 258 127 Oklahoma St. 3 1 143 121 5 2 204 182 Iowa St. 3 1 111 101 4 3 161 140 BYU 2 2 100 123 5 2 193 170 Kansas 2 2 135 128 5 2 248 192 West Virginia 2 2 117 123 4 3 205 184 Baylor 2 2 88 141 3 4 162 210 TCU 2 3 118 116 4 4 235 184 Texas Tech 2 3 136 127 3 5 240 203 Houston 1 3 106 155 3 4 202 219 UCF 0 4 117 162 3 4 239 198 Cincinnati 0 4 72 117 2 5 189 182

___

Thursday’s Games

TCU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. at Texas, TBA

UCF at Cincinnati, TBA

Kansas at Iowa St., TBA

Houston at Baylor, TBA

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., TBA

BYU at West Virginia, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 28

Houston at Kansas St., Noon

West Virginia at UCF, Noon

Oklahoma at Kansas, Noon

BYU at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana St. 3 0 137 41 5 1 273 101 Montana 3 1 96 92 6 1 191 135 Idaho 3 1 143 100 5 2 235 154 Idaho St. 3 1 135 114 3 4 208 269 Sacramento St. 2 1 79 79 5 1 181 132 UC Davis 2 2 95 87 4 3 173 173 E. Washington 2 2 135 133 3 4 216 231 Portland St. 2 2 150 118 3 4 265 230 N. Arizona 2 2 106 100 2 5 167 225 Weber St. 1 4 77 136 3 5 153 194 Cal Poly 0 4 67 191 2 5 138 280 N. Colorado 0 3 55 84 0 6 94 221

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Cal Poly at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Portland St. at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Montana, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

N. Colorado at Montana, 3 p.m.

Montana St. at Idaho, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at Portland St., 4 p.m.

UC Davis at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UT Martin 3 0 65 37 6 1 213 144 SE Missouri 3 0 108 38 3 4 204 188 Tennessee St. 1 1 37 45 5 2 169 152 Bryant 1 1 67 49 3 4 169 194 Charleston Southern 1 1 24 27 3 4 95 205 Gardner-Webb 1 1 56 43 3 4 163 232 E. Illinois 1 2 80 87 5 3 186 176 Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 2 40 69 3 4 187 218 Robert Morris 0 2 40 74 2 5 162 220 Tennessee Tech 0 2 3 51 2 5 75 186

___

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Lindenwood (Mo.), 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Tennessee Tech at Robert Morris, Noon

UT Martin at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at Nicholls, 3 p.m.

Bryant at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan 5 0 229 31 8 0 325 47 Ohio St. 4 0 121 39 7 0 236 70 Penn St. 3 1 114 46 6 1 278 68 Rutgers 3 2 102 100 6 2 225 126 Maryland 2 2 116 90 5 2 234 130 Indiana 0 4 41 150 2 5 125 205 Michigan St. 0 4 49 133 2 5 132 195

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wisconsin 3 1 93 66 5 2 188 128 Iowa 3 2 71 79 6 2 156 116 Minnesota 2 2 69 109 4 3 142 170 Nebraska 2 2 54 74 4 3 131 135 Northwestern 1 3 66 116 3 4 141 181 Purdue 1 3 82 118 2 5 161 209 Illinois 1 4 87 143 3 5 163 222

___

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. at Maryland, TBA

Northwestern vs. Iowa at Chicago, TBA

Nebraska at Michigan St., TBA

Illinois at Minnesota, TBA

Wisconsin at Indiana, TBA

Ohio St. at Rutgers, TBA

Purdue at Michigan, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 28

Indiana at Penn St., Noon

Maryland at Northwestern, Noon

Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware 4 0 134 47 6 1 226 141 Richmond 4 1 133 108 5 3 195 176 Elon 4 1 97 80 4 4 164 185 Villanova 3 1 103 54 5 2 197 131 Albany (NY) 3 1 121 75 5 3 215 157 Campbell 3 2 157 148 4 3 261 204 New Hampshire 2 2 159 128 4 3 276 197 William & Mary 2 2 92 75 4 3 143 115 Monmouth (NJ) 2 2 160 106 3 4 249 183 Towson 2 2 128 141 3 4 168 210 Rhode Island 2 3 105 125 4 4 223 223 Hampton 1 3 71 152 3 4 164 248 Maine 1 4 135 166 2 6 178 237 NC A&T 0 4 33 118 1 6 83 209 Stony Brook 0 5 88 193 0 7 102 250

___

Saturday’s Games

Campbell at North Carolina, Noon

Hampton at Maine, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Villanova at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Towson at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Elon at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

New Hampshire at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Maine, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Villanova, 2 p.m.

NC A&T at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware at Towson, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Liberty 5 0 165 87 7 0 254 138 Jacksonville St. 4 1 130 120 6 2 216 153 New Mexico St. 3 1 106 70 5 3 238 169 W. Kentucky 2 1 83 58 4 3 210 194 Louisiana Tech 2 2 97 93 3 5 213 220 Middle Tennessee 1 3 106 141 2 6 190 265 UTEP 1 3 58 83 2 6 131 211 FIU 1 4 87 148 4 4 171 216 Sam Houston St. 0 4 84 116 0 7 94 181

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at South Carolina, TBA

Louisiana Tech at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

New Mexico St. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Liberty at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Jacksonville St. at FIU, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Sam Houston St., 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 2 1 89 75 5 1 220 123 Penn 2 1 67 57 5 1 166 123 Cornell 2 1 82 76 3 3 143 152 Dartmouth 2 1 67 60 3 3 132 128 Princeton 2 1 58 49 3 3 103 89 Brown 1 2 73 97 3 3 174 176 Yale 1 2 69 74 3 3 169 129 Columbia 0 3 33 50 2 4 82 74

___

Friday’s Games

Princeton at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Yale at Brown, Noon

Harvard at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.

Cornell at Penn, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27

Brown at Penn, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Columbia at Yale, Noon

Princeton at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Harvard, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami (Ohio) 3 1 101 45 6 2 238 155 Ohio 3 1 113 64 6 2 180 111 Buffalo 3 1 88 53 3 5 207 231 Bowling Green 2 2 72 93 4 4 178 200 Akron 0 4 48 126 1 7 123 235 Kent St. 0 4 40 117 1 7 100 264

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Toledo 4 0 118 87 7 1 279 161 N. Illinois 3 1 131 75 4 4 194 170 Cent. Michigan 2 2 73 94 4 4 176 238 E. Michigan 2 2 88 70 4 4 146 156 Ball St. 1 3 64 96 2 6 129 232 W. Michigan 1 3 111 127 2 6 191 274

___

Tuesday’s Games

N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, TBA

Buffalo at Toledo, TBA

Wednesday’s Games

Kent St. at Akron, TBA

Ball St. at Bowling Green, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 28

W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 1 0 16 10 6 1 228 180 Howard 1 0 27 23 3 4 211 191 SC State 1 0 35 7 3 4 152 160 Norfolk St. 0 1 23 27 2 5 151 190 Morgan St. 0 1 10 16 1 5 78 138 Delaware St. 0 1 7 35 1 6 136 275

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

Norfolk St. at NC Central, 3:30 p.m.

Howard at SC State, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

SC State at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Howard at Delaware St., Noon

Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA S. Dakota St. 4 0 140 58 7 0 275 88 South Dakota 4 0 113 60 6 1 182 101 N. Iowa 3 1 104 102 4 3 171 183 N. Dakota St. 2 2 133 90 5 2 261 138 S. Illinois 2 2 73 74 5 2 162 133 Illinois St. 2 2 137 106 4 3 239 137 North Dakota 2 2 119 103 4 3 229 174 Youngstown St. 2 2 144 119 4 3 251 192 Missouri St. 2 2 106 102 3 4 213 202 Murray St. 1 3 67 121 2 5 122 222 Indiana St. 0 4 58 118 0 7 72 231 W. Illinois 0 4 42 183 0 7 120 321

___

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

North Dakota at Murray St., 2 p.m.

South Dakota at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.

W. Illinois at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

N. Iowa at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Indiana St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Murray St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 4 0 167 78 7 0 239 94 UNLV 3 0 114 70 6 1 250 184 Fresno St. 2 1 83 65 6 1 238 141 Wyoming 2 1 86 79 5 2 184 179 Boise St. 2 1 99 89 3 4 208 216 San Jose St. 2 2 141 125 3 5 262 247 Colorado St. 1 2 78 99 3 4 209 235 New Mexico 1 2 92 108 3 4 209 228 San Diego St. 1 2 82 117 3 4 157 219 Utah St. 1 3 118 142 3 5 282 272 Hawaii 0 3 75 127 2 6 188 291 Nevada 0 2 36 72 0 6 104 237

___

Friday’s Games

Colorado St. at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. at San Diego St., TBA

Air Force vs. Army at Denver, 2:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Nevada, 4 p.m.

UNLV at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

Boise St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Wyoming at Boise St., 5:30 p.m.

Air Force at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29

San Jose St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 3 0 113 83 4 3 203 255 Merrimack 3 1 128 71 4 3 204 127 Stonehill 2 2 99 109 3 4 139 224 St. Francis (Pa.) 2 2 115 92 2 5 167 200 Wagner 2 2 57 85 2 5 76 207 CCSU 1 2 67 80 3 4 192 204 LIU Brooklyn 1 2 51 83 1 6 91 185 Sacred Heart 1 4 86 113 1 7 113 190

___

Saturday’s Games

CCSU at Sacred Heart, Noon

Duquesne at Wagner, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Merrimack at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

LIU Brooklyn at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Duquesne at Sacred Heart, Noon

Stonehill at Wagner, Noon

Merrimack at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington 3 0 126 89 6 0 266 125 Southern Cal 4 0 189 120 6 1 331 210 Oregon 3 1 155 72 6 1 329 119 Oregon St. 3 1 144 109 6 1 267 142 Utah 2 1 55 42 5 1 130 73 Arizona 2 2 130 100 4 3 223 144 UCLA 1 2 56 67 4 2 177 97 Colorado 1 3 117 160 4 3 241 251 Washington St. 1 3 85 142 4 3 230 209 California 1 3 110 166 3 4 209 218 Stanford 1 3 82 162 2 4 142 216 Arizona St. 0 3 73 93 1 5 112 170

___

Saturday’s Games

Arizona St. at Utah, TBA

California at Oregon, TBA

Stanford at Washington St., TBA

UCLA at Arizona, TBA

Oregon St. at Colorado, TBA

Washington at Southern Cal, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 28

Oregon at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at California, 4 p.m.

Washington at Stanford, 7 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

Oregon St. at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lafayette 2 0 94 57 6 1 184 145 Holy Cross 2 1 137 72 4 3 284 185 Georgetown 2 1 63 59 4 4 198 171 Fordham 1 1 62 63 5 2 231 157 Colgate 1 1 35 65 3 4 122 241 Lehigh 1 2 69 73 2 6 137 229 Bucknell 0 3 67 138 2 5 133 239

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at Lehigh, Noon

Colgate at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Bucknell at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Lafayette at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Colgate, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Davidson 4 0 181 108 5 2 303 159 Drake 4 0 113 64 4 3 151 216 St. Thomas (Minn.) 4 1 131 110 5 3 180 205 Marist 4 1 140 129 4 3 147 194 Butler 3 2 135 97 5 3 243 166 Morehead St. 2 2 92 79 3 4 151 204 Presbyterian 1 3 71 91 3 4 152 169 Stetson 1 3 76 124 3 4 168 242 San Diego 1 3 109 135 1 6 152 213 Dayton 0 5 73 148 2 6 187 233 Valparaiso 0 4 86 122 1 6 134 213

___

Saturday’s Games

Drake at Marist, Noon

San Diego at Presbyterian, Noon

Davidson at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Butler at Morehead St., 2 p.m.

Dayton at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Valparaiso at Butler, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Drake, 1 p.m.

Marist at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Presbyterian at Davidson, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 4 0 139 67 7 0 281 98 Missouri 3 1 149 103 7 1 271 186 Florida 3 1 122 102 5 2 204 140 Kentucky 2 2 112 131 5 2 219 165 Tennessee 2 2 97 96 5 2 221 136 South Carolina 1 4 122 170 2 5 186 222 Vanderbilt 0 4 83 158 2 6 222 275

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 5 0 148 88 7 1 245 132 LSU 4 1 221 157 6 2 379 212 Mississippi 3 1 120 114 6 1 278 164 Texas A&M 2 2 94 78 4 3 226 139 Mississippi St. 1 3 68 121 4 3 188 180 Auburn 0 4 69 130 3 4 187 167 Arkansas 0 5 97 126 2 6 212 183

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M at Mississippi, TBA

Arkansas at Florida, TBA

Auburn at Vanderbilt, TBA

Kentucky at Mississippi St., TBA

LSU at Alabama, TBA

Missouri at Georgia, TBA

Uconn at Tennessee, TBA

Jacksonville St. at South Carolina, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 28

South Carolina at Texas A&M, Noon

Florida vs. Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Furman 4 0 122 66 6 1 219 151 Chattanooga 5 1 224 105 6 2 278 166 W. Carolina 3 1 148 100 5 2 265 201 Mercer 3 2 117 86 5 3 189 188 Samford 3 3 152 156 4 4 234 215 VMI 2 2 51 92 3 4 83 165 ETSU 1 3 78 110 2 5 126 222 The Citadel 0 4 44 142 0 7 61 263 Wofford 0 5 64 143 0 8 97 234

___

Saturday’s Games

VMI at ETSU, 1 p.m.

Furman at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

Mercer at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at Wofford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Chattanooga at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

ETSU at Furman, 2 p.m.

Mercer at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Samford, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 2 0 61 37 5 1 207 95 Lamar 3 0 78 56 4 3 153 157 Nicholls 3 0 96 24 3 3 133 139 Houston Christian 1 2 60 78 3 4 185 196 Texas A&M Commerce 1 2 59 65 1 6 111 213 SE Louisiana 1 3 106 117 1 7 172 254 McNeese St. 0 2 20 72 0 6 92 221 Northwestern St. 0 2 33 64 0 6 84 213

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston Christian at Northwestern St., 3 p.m.

Nicholls at Incarnate Word, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Lamar, 4 p.m.

McNeese St. at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Texas A&M Commerce at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at Nicholls, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida A&M 4 0 108 46 5 1 163 94 Jackson St. 4 2 144 118 5 3 215 202 Alabama St. 3 2 87 89 3 3 104 110 Alabama A&M 2 2 116 113 4 3 238 176 MVSU 1 3 67 100 1 6 98 204 Bethune-Cookman 0 4 79 103 1 6 131 213

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 3 1 99 74 4 3 140 155 Prairie View 3 1 111 101 3 4 127 245 Southern U. 3 3 118 95 4 3 163 113 Grambling St. 2 2 118 113 3 4 217 242 Texas Southern 1 2 91 103 2 4 153 240 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 4 48 131 1 6 90 217

___

Thursday’s Games

MVSU at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida A&M at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Alabama St. vs. Grambling St. at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Jackson St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

MVSU at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama St. at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Texas Southern at Southern U., 5 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 4 0 108 59 7 0 227 135 Old Dominion 3 1 118 106 4 3 169 178 Georgia St. 2 1 78 69 5 1 196 143 Georgia Southern 2 1 89 97 5 2 226 170 Coastal Carolina 2 2 99 109 4 3 208 159 Marshall 1 2 74 96 4 3 191 191 Appalachian St. 1 2 86 95 3 4 227 209

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas State 2 1 101 90 5 2 268 199 Troy 2 1 79 26 5 2 186 122 South Alabama 2 1 133 41 4 3 248 136 Louisiana-Lafayette 1 1 65 68 4 2 213 175 Arkansas St. 1 2 64 101 3 4 150 246 Louisiana-Monroe 0 4 95 155 2 5 139 229 Southern Miss. 0 4 89 166 1 6 145 267

___

Thursday’s Games

South Alabama at Troy, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Marshall at Appalachian St., TBA

Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss., TBA

Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion, TBA

James Madison at Georgia St., TBA

Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Southern Miss. at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Marshall at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

Troy at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at James Madison, 8 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Arkansas 3 0 105 65 5 2 257 176 Austin Peay 1 0 22 20 4 2 214 126 E. Kentucky 2 0 73 57 3 4 200 251 Abilene Christian 2 1 81 92 4 3 208 191 S. Utah 1 1 54 55 2 4 149 160 Utah Tech 1 1 67 62 2 5 184 304 Tarleton St. 1 2 113 99 5 3 251 200 North Alabama 1 3 97 144 3 5 186 232 Stephen F. Austin 0 4 99 117 3 5 264 209

___

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln University (CA) at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Utah Tech at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Abilene Christian at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 6 2 287 131 Army 2 5 147 183 Uconn 1 6 144 213 Umass 1 7 183 339

___

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame at Clemson, TBA

Uconn at Tennessee, TBA

Air Force vs. Army at Denver, 2:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Umass at Army, Noon

Uconn at Boston College, Noon

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 1 5 123 122

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Lincoln University (CA) at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

