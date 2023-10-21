FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tulane
|3
|0
|101
|72
|6
|1
|215
|136
|SMU
|3
|0
|120
|26
|5
|2
|255
|102
|UTSA
|3
|0
|126
|64
|4
|3
|203
|176
|Memphis
|2
|1
|94
|76
|5
|2
|249
|159
|Rice
|2
|1
|95
|69
|4
|3
|238
|192
|FAU
|2
|1
|86
|67
|3
|4
|169
|175
|South Florida
|2
|2
|135
|171
|4
|4
|224
|274
|Navy
|2
|2
|95
|96
|3
|4
|128
|155
|North Texas
|1
|2
|97
|76
|3
|4
|242
|248
|Tulsa
|1
|2
|75
|88
|3
|4
|166
|218
|Charlotte
|1
|2
|26
|55
|2
|5
|102
|159
|UAB
|1
|3
|120
|156
|2
|6
|232
|301
|Temple
|0
|4
|74
|197
|2
|6
|153
|304
|East Carolina
|0
|3
|34
|65
|1
|6
|122
|169
Saturday’s Games
Charlotte at Tulsa, TBA
SMU at Rice, TBA
UTSA at North Texas, TBA
FAU at UAB, TBA
Tulane at East Carolina, TBA
South Florida at Memphis, TBA
Navy at Temple, TBA
Friday, Oct. 27
FAU at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Tulsa at SMU, Noon
Memphis at North Texas, 3 p.m.
East Carolina at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
Tulane at Rice, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida St.
|4
|0
|142
|73
|6
|0
|253
|110
|Duke
|2
|0
|52
|10
|5
|1
|187
|59
|Louisville
|3
|1
|129
|110
|6
|1
|239
|144
|North Carolina
|3
|1
|149
|93
|6
|1
|251
|157
|Virginia Tech
|2
|1
|85
|73
|3
|4
|171
|173
|Clemson
|2
|2
|79
|85
|4
|2
|193
|116
|Boston College
|2
|2
|122
|134
|4
|3
|204
|213
|Georgia Tech
|2
|2
|110
|113
|3
|4
|208
|212
|NC State
|1
|2
|37
|58
|4
|3
|178
|165
|Virginia
|1
|2
|76
|78
|2
|5
|165
|218
|Wake Forest
|1
|3
|62
|94
|4
|3
|162
|155
|Pittsburgh
|1
|3
|100
|121
|2
|5
|172
|172
|Miami
|0
|2
|51
|64
|4
|2
|226
|114
|Syracuse
|0
|3
|24
|112
|4
|3
|201
|155
Thursday’s Games
Wake Forest at Duke, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston College at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Campbell at North Carolina, Noon
Virginia Tech at Louisville, TBA
Miami at NC State, TBA
Georgia Tech at Virginia, TBA
Florida St. at Pittsburgh, TBA
Notre Dame at Clemson, TBA
Thursday, Oct. 26
Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Uconn at Boston College, Noon
Clemson at NC State, TBA
Duke at Louisville, TBA
Florida St. at Wake Forest, TBA
Virginia at Miami, TBA
North Carolina at Georgia Tech, TBA
Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|4
|0
|135
|85
|7
|0
|302
|113
|Texas
|3
|1
|139
|78
|6
|1
|241
|122
|Kansas St.
|3
|1
|144
|84
|5
|2
|258
|127
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|1
|143
|121
|5
|2
|204
|182
|Iowa St.
|3
|1
|111
|101
|4
|3
|161
|140
|BYU
|2
|2
|100
|123
|5
|2
|193
|170
|Kansas
|2
|2
|135
|128
|5
|2
|248
|192
|West Virginia
|2
|2
|117
|123
|4
|3
|205
|184
|Baylor
|2
|2
|88
|141
|3
|4
|162
|210
|TCU
|2
|3
|118
|116
|4
|4
|235
|184
|Texas Tech
|2
|3
|136
|127
|3
|5
|240
|203
|Houston
|1
|3
|106
|155
|3
|4
|202
|219
|UCF
|0
|4
|117
|162
|3
|4
|239
|198
|Cincinnati
|0
|4
|72
|117
|2
|5
|189
|182
Thursday’s Games
TCU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas St. at Texas, TBA
UCF at Cincinnati, TBA
Kansas at Iowa St., TBA
Houston at Baylor, TBA
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., TBA
BYU at West Virginia, TBA
Saturday, Oct. 28
Houston at Kansas St., Noon
West Virginia at UCF, Noon
Oklahoma at Kansas, Noon
BYU at Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|3
|0
|137
|41
|5
|1
|273
|101
|Montana
|3
|1
|96
|92
|6
|1
|191
|135
|Idaho
|3
|1
|143
|100
|5
|2
|235
|154
|Idaho St.
|3
|1
|135
|114
|3
|4
|208
|269
|Sacramento St.
|2
|1
|79
|79
|5
|1
|181
|132
|UC Davis
|2
|2
|95
|87
|4
|3
|173
|173
|E. Washington
|2
|2
|135
|133
|3
|4
|216
|231
|Portland St.
|2
|2
|150
|118
|3
|4
|265
|230
|N. Arizona
|2
|2
|106
|100
|2
|5
|167
|225
|Weber St.
|1
|4
|77
|136
|3
|5
|153
|194
|Cal Poly
|0
|4
|67
|191
|2
|5
|138
|280
|N. Colorado
|0
|3
|55
|84
|0
|6
|94
|221
Saturday’s Games
Idaho at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
N. Arizona at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Cal Poly at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Weber St. at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
Portland St. at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Montana, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
N. Colorado at Montana, 3 p.m.
Montana St. at Idaho, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at Portland St., 4 p.m.
UC Davis at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|3
|0
|65
|37
|6
|1
|213
|144
|SE Missouri
|3
|0
|108
|38
|3
|4
|204
|188
|Tennessee St.
|1
|1
|37
|45
|5
|2
|169
|152
|Bryant
|1
|1
|67
|49
|3
|4
|169
|194
|Charleston Southern
|1
|1
|24
|27
|3
|4
|95
|205
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|1
|56
|43
|3
|4
|163
|232
|E. Illinois
|1
|2
|80
|87
|5
|3
|186
|176
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|1
|2
|40
|69
|3
|4
|187
|218
|Robert Morris
|0
|2
|40
|74
|2
|5
|162
|220
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|2
|3
|51
|2
|5
|75
|186
Saturday’s Games
Gardner-Webb at Bryant, 1 p.m.
Robert Morris at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.
UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at Lindenwood (Mo.), 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Tennessee Tech at Robert Morris, Noon
UT Martin at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at Nicholls, 3 p.m.
Bryant at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|5
|0
|229
|31
|8
|0
|325
|47
|Ohio St.
|4
|0
|121
|39
|7
|0
|236
|70
|Penn St.
|3
|1
|114
|46
|6
|1
|278
|68
|Rutgers
|3
|2
|102
|100
|6
|2
|225
|126
|Maryland
|2
|2
|116
|90
|5
|2
|234
|130
|Indiana
|0
|4
|41
|150
|2
|5
|125
|205
|Michigan St.
|0
|4
|49
|133
|2
|5
|132
|195
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wisconsin
|3
|1
|93
|66
|5
|2
|188
|128
|Iowa
|3
|2
|71
|79
|6
|2
|156
|116
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|69
|109
|4
|3
|142
|170
|Nebraska
|2
|2
|54
|74
|4
|3
|131
|135
|Northwestern
|1
|3
|66
|116
|3
|4
|141
|181
|Purdue
|1
|3
|82
|118
|2
|5
|161
|209
|Illinois
|1
|4
|87
|143
|3
|5
|163
|222
Saturday’s Games
Penn St. at Maryland, TBA
Northwestern vs. Iowa at Chicago, TBA
Nebraska at Michigan St., TBA
Illinois at Minnesota, TBA
Wisconsin at Indiana, TBA
Ohio St. at Rutgers, TBA
Purdue at Michigan, TBA
Saturday, Oct. 28
Indiana at Penn St., Noon
Maryland at Northwestern, Noon
Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|4
|0
|134
|47
|6
|1
|226
|141
|Richmond
|4
|1
|133
|108
|5
|3
|195
|176
|Elon
|4
|1
|97
|80
|4
|4
|164
|185
|Villanova
|3
|1
|103
|54
|5
|2
|197
|131
|Albany (NY)
|3
|1
|121
|75
|5
|3
|215
|157
|Campbell
|3
|2
|157
|148
|4
|3
|261
|204
|New Hampshire
|2
|2
|159
|128
|4
|3
|276
|197
|William & Mary
|2
|2
|92
|75
|4
|3
|143
|115
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|2
|160
|106
|3
|4
|249
|183
|Towson
|2
|2
|128
|141
|3
|4
|168
|210
|Rhode Island
|2
|3
|105
|125
|4
|4
|223
|223
|Hampton
|1
|3
|71
|152
|3
|4
|164
|248
|Maine
|1
|4
|135
|166
|2
|6
|178
|237
|NC A&T
|0
|4
|33
|118
|1
|6
|83
|209
|Stony Brook
|0
|5
|88
|193
|0
|7
|102
|250
Saturday’s Games
Campbell at North Carolina, Noon
Hampton at Maine, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
Villanova at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Towson at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Elon at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
New Hampshire at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Maine, 1 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Villanova, 2 p.m.
NC A&T at Hampton, 2 p.m.
Campbell at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.
Delaware at Towson, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|5
|0
|165
|87
|7
|0
|254
|138
|Jacksonville St.
|4
|1
|130
|120
|6
|2
|216
|153
|New Mexico St.
|3
|1
|106
|70
|5
|3
|238
|169
|W. Kentucky
|2
|1
|83
|58
|4
|3
|210
|194
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|2
|97
|93
|3
|5
|213
|220
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|3
|106
|141
|2
|6
|190
|265
|UTEP
|1
|3
|58
|83
|2
|6
|131
|211
|FIU
|1
|4
|87
|148
|4
|4
|171
|216
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|4
|84
|116
|0
|7
|94
|181
Saturday’s Games
Kennesaw St. at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at South Carolina, TBA
Louisiana Tech at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.
W. Kentucky at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 24
New Mexico St. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Liberty at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 25
Jacksonville St. at FIU, 7 p.m.
UTEP at Sam Houston St., 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|2
|1
|89
|75
|5
|1
|220
|123
|Penn
|2
|1
|67
|57
|5
|1
|166
|123
|Cornell
|2
|1
|82
|76
|3
|3
|143
|152
|Dartmouth
|2
|1
|67
|60
|3
|3
|132
|128
|Princeton
|2
|1
|58
|49
|3
|3
|103
|89
|Brown
|1
|2
|73
|97
|3
|3
|174
|176
|Yale
|1
|2
|69
|74
|3
|3
|169
|129
|Columbia
|0
|3
|33
|50
|2
|4
|82
|74
Friday’s Games
Princeton at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Yale at Brown, Noon
Harvard at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.
Cornell at Penn, 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 27
Brown at Penn, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Columbia at Yale, Noon
Princeton at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Harvard, 4 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|1
|101
|45
|6
|2
|238
|155
|Ohio
|3
|1
|113
|64
|6
|2
|180
|111
|Buffalo
|3
|1
|88
|53
|3
|5
|207
|231
|Bowling Green
|2
|2
|72
|93
|4
|4
|178
|200
|Akron
|0
|4
|48
|126
|1
|7
|123
|235
|Kent St.
|0
|4
|40
|117
|1
|7
|100
|264
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|4
|0
|118
|87
|7
|1
|279
|161
|N. Illinois
|3
|1
|131
|75
|4
|4
|194
|170
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|2
|73
|94
|4
|4
|176
|238
|E. Michigan
|2
|2
|88
|70
|4
|4
|146
|156
|Ball St.
|1
|3
|64
|96
|2
|6
|129
|232
|W. Michigan
|1
|3
|111
|127
|2
|6
|191
|274
Tuesday’s Games
N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, TBA
Buffalo at Toledo, TBA
Wednesday’s Games
Kent St. at Akron, TBA
Ball St. at Bowling Green, TBA
Saturday, Oct. 28
W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|1
|0
|16
|10
|6
|1
|228
|180
|Howard
|1
|0
|27
|23
|3
|4
|211
|191
|SC State
|1
|0
|35
|7
|3
|4
|152
|160
|Norfolk St.
|0
|1
|23
|27
|2
|5
|151
|190
|Morgan St.
|0
|1
|10
|16
|1
|5
|78
|138
|Delaware St.
|0
|1
|7
|35
|1
|6
|136
|275
Saturday’s Games
Delaware St. at Morgan St., 1 p.m.
Norfolk St. at NC Central, 3:30 p.m.
Howard at SC State, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 26
SC State at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Howard at Delaware St., Noon
Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|0
|140
|58
|7
|0
|275
|88
|South Dakota
|4
|0
|113
|60
|6
|1
|182
|101
|N. Iowa
|3
|1
|104
|102
|4
|3
|171
|183
|N. Dakota St.
|2
|2
|133
|90
|5
|2
|261
|138
|S. Illinois
|2
|2
|73
|74
|5
|2
|162
|133
|Illinois St.
|2
|2
|137
|106
|4
|3
|239
|137
|North Dakota
|2
|2
|119
|103
|4
|3
|229
|174
|Youngstown St.
|2
|2
|144
|119
|4
|3
|251
|192
|Missouri St.
|2
|2
|106
|102
|3
|4
|213
|202
|Murray St.
|1
|3
|67
|121
|2
|5
|122
|222
|Indiana St.
|0
|4
|58
|118
|0
|7
|72
|231
|W. Illinois
|0
|4
|42
|183
|0
|7
|120
|321
Saturday’s Games
Youngstown St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
North Dakota at Murray St., 2 p.m.
South Dakota at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.
W. Illinois at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
N. Iowa at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
Indiana St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Missouri St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Murray St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
S. Illinois at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|4
|0
|167
|78
|7
|0
|239
|94
|UNLV
|3
|0
|114
|70
|6
|1
|250
|184
|Fresno St.
|2
|1
|83
|65
|6
|1
|238
|141
|Wyoming
|2
|1
|86
|79
|5
|2
|184
|179
|Boise St.
|2
|1
|99
|89
|3
|4
|208
|216
|San Jose St.
|2
|2
|141
|125
|3
|5
|262
|247
|Colorado St.
|1
|2
|78
|99
|3
|4
|209
|235
|New Mexico
|1
|2
|92
|108
|3
|4
|209
|228
|San Diego St.
|1
|2
|82
|117
|3
|4
|157
|219
|Utah St.
|1
|3
|118
|142
|3
|5
|282
|272
|Hawaii
|0
|3
|75
|127
|2
|6
|188
|291
|Nevada
|0
|2
|36
|72
|0
|6
|104
|237
Friday’s Games
Colorado St. at Wyoming, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Utah St. at San Diego St., TBA
Air Force vs. Army at Denver, 2:30 p.m.
Hawaii at Nevada, 4 p.m.
UNLV at New Mexico, 6 p.m.
Boise St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Wyoming at Boise St., 5:30 p.m.
Air Force at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
New Mexico at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
UNLV at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 29
San Jose St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|3
|0
|113
|83
|4
|3
|203
|255
|Merrimack
|3
|1
|128
|71
|4
|3
|204
|127
|Stonehill
|2
|2
|99
|109
|3
|4
|139
|224
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|2
|115
|92
|2
|5
|167
|200
|Wagner
|2
|2
|57
|85
|2
|5
|76
|207
|CCSU
|1
|2
|67
|80
|3
|4
|192
|204
|LIU Brooklyn
|1
|2
|51
|83
|1
|6
|91
|185
|Sacred Heart
|1
|4
|86
|113
|1
|7
|113
|190
Saturday’s Games
CCSU at Sacred Heart, Noon
Duquesne at Wagner, Noon
LIU Brooklyn at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
Merrimack at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 26
LIU Brooklyn at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Duquesne at Sacred Heart, Noon
Stonehill at Wagner, Noon
Merrimack at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|3
|0
|126
|89
|6
|0
|266
|125
|Southern Cal
|4
|0
|189
|120
|6
|1
|331
|210
|Oregon
|3
|1
|155
|72
|6
|1
|329
|119
|Oregon St.
|3
|1
|144
|109
|6
|1
|267
|142
|Utah
|2
|1
|55
|42
|5
|1
|130
|73
|Arizona
|2
|2
|130
|100
|4
|3
|223
|144
|UCLA
|1
|2
|56
|67
|4
|2
|177
|97
|Colorado
|1
|3
|117
|160
|4
|3
|241
|251
|Washington St.
|1
|3
|85
|142
|4
|3
|230
|209
|California
|1
|3
|110
|166
|3
|4
|209
|218
|Stanford
|1
|3
|82
|162
|2
|4
|142
|216
|Arizona St.
|0
|3
|73
|93
|1
|5
|112
|170
Saturday’s Games
Arizona St. at Utah, TBA
California at Oregon, TBA
Stanford at Washington St., TBA
UCLA at Arizona, TBA
Oregon St. at Colorado, TBA
Washington at Southern Cal, TBA
Saturday, Oct. 28
Oregon at Utah, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at California, 4 p.m.
Washington at Stanford, 7 p.m.
Colorado at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Arizona St., 8 p.m.
Oregon St. at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lafayette
|2
|0
|94
|57
|6
|1
|184
|145
|Holy Cross
|2
|1
|137
|72
|4
|3
|284
|185
|Georgetown
|2
|1
|63
|59
|4
|4
|198
|171
|Fordham
|1
|1
|62
|63
|5
|2
|231
|157
|Colgate
|1
|1
|35
|65
|3
|4
|122
|241
|Lehigh
|1
|2
|69
|73
|2
|6
|137
|229
|Bucknell
|0
|3
|67
|138
|2
|5
|133
|239
Saturday’s Games
Holy Cross at Lehigh, Noon
Colgate at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Bucknell at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Lafayette at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Colgate, 1 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|4
|0
|181
|108
|5
|2
|303
|159
|Drake
|4
|0
|113
|64
|4
|3
|151
|216
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|4
|1
|131
|110
|5
|3
|180
|205
|Marist
|4
|1
|140
|129
|4
|3
|147
|194
|Butler
|3
|2
|135
|97
|5
|3
|243
|166
|Morehead St.
|2
|2
|92
|79
|3
|4
|151
|204
|Presbyterian
|1
|3
|71
|91
|3
|4
|152
|169
|Stetson
|1
|3
|76
|124
|3
|4
|168
|242
|San Diego
|1
|3
|109
|135
|1
|6
|152
|213
|Dayton
|0
|5
|73
|148
|2
|6
|187
|233
|Valparaiso
|0
|4
|86
|122
|1
|6
|134
|213
Saturday’s Games
Drake at Marist, Noon
San Diego at Presbyterian, Noon
Davidson at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Butler at Morehead St., 2 p.m.
Dayton at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Valparaiso at Butler, 1 p.m.
Stetson at Drake, 1 p.m.
Marist at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Morehead St. at San Diego, 5 p.m.
Presbyterian at Davidson, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|4
|0
|139
|67
|7
|0
|281
|98
|Missouri
|3
|1
|149
|103
|7
|1
|271
|186
|Florida
|3
|1
|122
|102
|5
|2
|204
|140
|Kentucky
|2
|2
|112
|131
|5
|2
|219
|165
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|97
|96
|5
|2
|221
|136
|South Carolina
|1
|4
|122
|170
|2
|5
|186
|222
|Vanderbilt
|0
|4
|83
|158
|2
|6
|222
|275
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|5
|0
|148
|88
|7
|1
|245
|132
|LSU
|4
|1
|221
|157
|6
|2
|379
|212
|Mississippi
|3
|1
|120
|114
|6
|1
|278
|164
|Texas A&M
|2
|2
|94
|78
|4
|3
|226
|139
|Mississippi St.
|1
|3
|68
|121
|4
|3
|188
|180
|Auburn
|0
|4
|69
|130
|3
|4
|187
|167
|Arkansas
|0
|5
|97
|126
|2
|6
|212
|183
Saturday’s Games
Texas A&M at Mississippi, TBA
Arkansas at Florida, TBA
Auburn at Vanderbilt, TBA
Kentucky at Mississippi St., TBA
LSU at Alabama, TBA
Missouri at Georgia, TBA
Uconn at Tennessee, TBA
Jacksonville St. at South Carolina, TBA
Saturday, Oct. 28
South Carolina at Texas A&M, Noon
Florida vs. Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Furman
|4
|0
|122
|66
|6
|1
|219
|151
|Chattanooga
|5
|1
|224
|105
|6
|2
|278
|166
|W. Carolina
|3
|1
|148
|100
|5
|2
|265
|201
|Mercer
|3
|2
|117
|86
|5
|3
|189
|188
|Samford
|3
|3
|152
|156
|4
|4
|234
|215
|VMI
|2
|2
|51
|92
|3
|4
|83
|165
|ETSU
|1
|3
|78
|110
|2
|5
|126
|222
|The Citadel
|0
|4
|44
|142
|0
|7
|61
|263
|Wofford
|0
|5
|64
|143
|0
|8
|97
|234
Saturday’s Games
VMI at ETSU, 1 p.m.
Furman at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.
Mercer at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
W. Carolina at Wofford, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Chattanooga at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
ETSU at Furman, 2 p.m.
Mercer at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
The Citadel at Samford, 3 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|2
|0
|61
|37
|5
|1
|207
|95
|Lamar
|3
|0
|78
|56
|4
|3
|153
|157
|Nicholls
|3
|0
|96
|24
|3
|3
|133
|139
|Houston Christian
|1
|2
|60
|78
|3
|4
|185
|196
|Texas A&M Commerce
|1
|2
|59
|65
|1
|6
|111
|213
|SE Louisiana
|1
|3
|106
|117
|1
|7
|172
|254
|McNeese St.
|0
|2
|20
|72
|0
|6
|92
|221
|Northwestern St.
|0
|2
|33
|64
|0
|6
|84
|213
Saturday’s Games
Houston Christian at Northwestern St., 3 p.m.
Nicholls at Incarnate Word, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Lamar, 4 p.m.
McNeese St. at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Texas A&M Commerce at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at Nicholls, 3 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida A&M
|4
|0
|108
|46
|5
|1
|163
|94
|Jackson St.
|4
|2
|144
|118
|5
|3
|215
|202
|Alabama St.
|3
|2
|87
|89
|3
|3
|104
|110
|Alabama A&M
|2
|2
|116
|113
|4
|3
|238
|176
|MVSU
|1
|3
|67
|100
|1
|6
|98
|204
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|4
|79
|103
|1
|6
|131
|213
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|3
|1
|99
|74
|4
|3
|140
|155
|Prairie View
|3
|1
|111
|101
|3
|4
|127
|245
|Southern U.
|3
|3
|118
|95
|4
|3
|163
|113
|Grambling St.
|2
|2
|118
|113
|3
|4
|217
|242
|Texas Southern
|1
|2
|91
|103
|2
|4
|153
|240
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|4
|48
|131
|1
|6
|90
|217
Thursday’s Games
MVSU at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Florida A&M at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Southern U. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Texas Southern at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Alabama St. vs. Grambling St. at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Jackson St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
MVSU at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
Alabama A&M vs. Alabama St. at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Texas Southern at Southern U., 5 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|4
|0
|108
|59
|7
|0
|227
|135
|Old Dominion
|3
|1
|118
|106
|4
|3
|169
|178
|Georgia St.
|2
|1
|78
|69
|5
|1
|196
|143
|Georgia Southern
|2
|1
|89
|97
|5
|2
|226
|170
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|2
|99
|109
|4
|3
|208
|159
|Marshall
|1
|2
|74
|96
|4
|3
|191
|191
|Appalachian St.
|1
|2
|86
|95
|3
|4
|227
|209
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas State
|2
|1
|101
|90
|5
|2
|268
|199
|Troy
|2
|1
|79
|26
|5
|2
|186
|122
|South Alabama
|2
|1
|133
|41
|4
|3
|248
|136
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|1
|65
|68
|4
|2
|213
|175
|Arkansas St.
|1
|2
|64
|101
|3
|4
|150
|246
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|4
|95
|155
|2
|5
|139
|229
|Southern Miss.
|0
|4
|89
|166
|1
|6
|145
|267
Thursday’s Games
South Alabama at Troy, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Marshall at Appalachian St., TBA
Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss., TBA
Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion, TBA
James Madison at Georgia St., TBA
Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 26
Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Southern Miss. at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
Marshall at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.
Troy at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at James Madison, 8 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|0
|105
|65
|5
|2
|257
|176
|Austin Peay
|1
|0
|22
|20
|4
|2
|214
|126
|E. Kentucky
|2
|0
|73
|57
|3
|4
|200
|251
|Abilene Christian
|2
|1
|81
|92
|4
|3
|208
|191
|S. Utah
|1
|1
|54
|55
|2
|4
|149
|160
|Utah Tech
|1
|1
|67
|62
|2
|5
|184
|304
|Tarleton St.
|1
|2
|113
|99
|5
|3
|251
|200
|North Alabama
|1
|3
|97
|144
|3
|5
|186
|232
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|4
|99
|117
|3
|5
|264
|209
Saturday’s Games
Lincoln University (CA) at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
Utah Tech at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.
Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 5 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at North Alabama, 5 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Abilene Christian at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
North Alabama at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|6
|2
|287
|131
|Army
|2
|5
|147
|183
|Uconn
|1
|6
|144
|213
|Umass
|1
|7
|183
|339
Saturday’s Games
Notre Dame at Clemson, TBA
Uconn at Tennessee, TBA
Air Force vs. Army at Denver, 2:30 p.m.
Merrimack at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Umass at Army, Noon
Uconn at Boston College, Noon
Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|5
|123
|122
Saturday’s Games
Kennesaw St. at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Lincoln University (CA) at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.
