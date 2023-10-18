FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tulane 2 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tulane 2 0 66 44 5 1 180 108 SMU 2 0 65 26 4 2 200 102 FAU 2 0 76 31 3 3 159 139 UTSA 2 0 90 54 3 3 167 166 Memphis 1 1 49 55 4 2 204 138 Navy 2 2 95 96 3 3 122 138 North Texas 1 1 69 41 3 3 214 213 Rice 1 1 53 59 3 3 196 182 Tulsa 1 1 65 46 3 3 156 176 South Florida 2 2 135 171 3 4 200 253 UAB 1 2 99 111 2 5 211 256 Temple 0 3 74 142 2 5 153 249 Charlotte 0 2 16 48 1 5 92 152 East Carolina 0 2 27 55 1 5 115 159

___

Thursday’s Games

Rice at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

SMU at Temple, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at Navy, Noon

Memphis at UAB, Noon

Charlotte at East Carolina, 2 p.m.

North Texas at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

UTSA at FAU, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27

FAU at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Tulsa at SMU, Noon

Memphis at North Texas, 3 p.m.

East Carolina at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at Rice, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida St. 4 0 142 73 6 0 253 110 North Carolina 3 0 122 62 6 0 224 126 Duke 2 0 52 10 5 1 187 59 Louisville 3 1 129 110 6 1 239 144 Georgia Tech 2 1 87 75 3 3 185 174 Virginia Tech 2 1 85 73 3 4 171 173 Clemson 2 2 79 85 4 2 193 116 NC State 1 2 37 58 4 3 178 165 Boston College 1 2 84 111 3 3 166 190 Pittsburgh 1 2 83 100 2 4 155 151 Miami 0 2 51 64 4 2 226 114 Syracuse 0 3 24 112 4 3 201 155 Wake Forest 0 3 41 77 3 3 141 138 Virginia 0 2 45 51 1 5 134 191

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston College at Georgia Tech, Noon

Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia at North Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Duke at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.

Clemson at Miami, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Uconn at Boston College, Noon

North Carolina at Georgia Tech, TBA

Florida St. at Wake Forest, TBA

Virginia at Miami, TBA

Clemson at NC State, TBA

Duke at Louisville, TBA

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 3 0 104 56 6 0 271 84 Iowa St. 3 1 111 101 4 3 161 140 Texas 2 1 108 54 5 1 210 98 Kansas St. 2 1 103 81 4 2 217 124 Oklahoma St. 2 1 95 87 4 2 156 148 West Virginia 2 1 83 75 4 2 171 136 Kansas 2 2 135 128 5 2 248 192 TCU 2 2 115 75 4 3 232 143 Texas Tech 2 2 122 100 3 4 226 176 BYU 1 2 73 109 4 2 166 156 Houston 1 2 82 124 3 3 178 188 Baylor 1 2 56 112 2 4 130 181 UCF 0 3 88 131 3 3 210 167 Cincinnati 0 3 43 85 2 4 160 150

___

Saturday’s Games

Baylor at Cincinnati, Noon

UCF at Oklahoma, Noon

Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 4 p.m.

TCU at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at BYU, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Oklahoma at Kansas, Noon

West Virginia at UCF, Noon

Houston at Kansas St., Noon

BYU at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana St. 3 0 137 41 5 1 273 101 Montana 3 1 96 92 6 1 191 135 Idaho 3 1 143 100 5 2 235 154 Sacramento St. 2 1 79 79 5 1 181 132 Portland St. 2 1 126 80 3 3 241 192 Idaho St. 2 1 97 90 2 4 170 245 UC Davis 2 2 95 87 4 3 173 173 N. Arizona 2 2 106 100 2 5 167 225 E. Washington 1 2 104 110 2 4 185 208 Weber St. 1 3 54 105 3 4 130 163 Cal Poly 0 4 67 191 2 5 138 280 N. Colorado 0 3 55 84 0 6 94 221

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. at Portland St., 4 p.m.

Weber St. at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

Montana St. at Sacramento St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

N. Colorado at Montana, 3 p.m.

E. Washington at Portland St., 4 p.m.

Montana St. at Idaho, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UT Martin 2 0 48 37 5 1 196 144 Bryant 1 0 43 24 3 3 145 169 Charleston Southern 1 0 24 10 3 3 95 188 SE Missouri 2 0 80 35 2 4 176 185 Tennessee St. 1 1 37 45 4 2 115 152 Gardner-Webb 1 1 56 43 2 4 128 200 Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 2 40 69 3 4 187 218 E. Illinois 0 2 55 63 4 3 161 152 Tennessee Tech 0 1 0 23 2 4 72 158 Robert Morris 0 2 40 74 2 5 162 220

___

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Bryant at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Tennessee Tech at Robert Morris, Noon

UT Martin at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at Nicholls, 3 p.m.

Bryant at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan 4 0 180 31 7 0 276 47 Ohio St. 3 0 101 27 6 0 216 58 Penn St. 3 0 102 26 6 0 266 48 Maryland 2 2 116 90 5 2 234 130 Rutgers 2 2 71 86 5 2 194 112 Indiana 0 3 27 119 2 4 111 174 Michigan St. 0 3 49 84 2 4 132 146

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa 3 1 61 67 6 1 146 104 Wisconsin 2 1 68 45 4 2 163 107 Minnesota 1 2 57 99 3 3 130 160 Nebraska 1 2 37 65 3 3 114 126 Northwestern 1 2 57 99 3 3 132 164 Illinois 1 3 66 118 3 4 142 197 Purdue 1 3 82 118 2 5 161 209

___

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers at Indiana, Noon

Penn St. at Ohio St., Noon

Northwestern at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Indiana at Penn St., Noon

Maryland at Northwestern, Noon

Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware 3 0 87 44 5 1 179 138 Villanova 3 1 103 54 5 2 197 131 Richmond 3 1 100 98 4 3 162 166 Elon 3 1 69 54 3 4 136 159 William & Mary 2 1 68 41 4 2 119 81 Albany (NY) 2 1 86 65 4 3 180 147 Monmouth (NJ) 2 1 134 78 3 3 223 155 Rhode Island 2 2 95 90 4 3 213 188 Campbell 2 2 123 120 3 3 227 176 Hampton 1 2 68 105 3 3 161 201 New Hampshire 1 2 114 114 3 3 231 183 Towson 1 2 94 117 2 4 134 186 Maine 1 3 107 132 2 5 150 203 NC A&T 0 3 23 85 1 5 73 176 Stony Brook 0 4 74 148 0 6 88 205

___

Saturday’s Games

Richmond at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Elon, 2 p.m.

Towson at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Maine at Campbell, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Monmouth (NJ) at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Maine, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

NC A&T at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Villanova, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware at Towson, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Liberty 5 0 165 87 7 0 254 138 Jacksonville St. 4 1 130 120 6 2 216 153 New Mexico St. 2 1 78 63 4 3 210 162 W. Kentucky 2 1 83 58 4 3 210 194 Louisiana Tech 2 2 97 93 3 5 213 220 UTEP 1 2 51 55 2 5 124 183 Middle Tennessee 1 3 106 141 2 6 190 265 FIU 0 4 54 121 3 4 138 189 Sam Houston St. 0 3 57 83 0 6 67 148

___

Tuesday’s Games

Liberty 42, Middle Tennessee 35

Jacksonville St. 20, W. Kentucky 17

Wednesday’s Games

FIU at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

New Mexico St. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Liberty at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Jacksonville St. at FIU, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Sam Houston St., 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 2 0 75 54 5 0 206 102 Penn 1 1 40 40 4 1 139 106 Brown 1 1 59 61 3 2 160 140 Yale 1 1 52 47 3 2 152 102 Cornell 1 1 46 62 2 3 107 138 Dartmouth 1 1 47 51 2 3 112 119 Princeton 1 1 37 35 2 3 82 75 Columbia 0 2 24 30 2 3 73 54

___

Saturday’s Games

Penn at Yale, Noon

Brown at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27

Brown at Penn, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Columbia at Yale, Noon

Princeton at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Harvard, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami (Ohio) 3 0 84 24 6 1 221 134 Ohio 2 1 93 47 5 2 160 94 Buffalo 2 1 64 47 2 5 183 225 Bowling Green 1 2 31 79 3 4 137 186 Akron 0 3 34 85 1 6 109 194 Kent St. 0 3 34 93 1 6 94 240

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Toledo 3 0 97 70 6 1 258 144 Cent. Michigan 2 1 56 70 4 3 159 214 E. Michigan 2 1 75 50 4 3 133 136 N. Illinois 2 1 111 62 3 4 174 157 W. Michigan 1 2 94 107 2 5 174 254 Ball St. 0 3 40 79 1 6 105 215

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Michigan at Ohio, Noon

Akron at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Toledo at Miami (Ohio), 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 0 0 0 0 5 1 212 170 Howard 0 0 0 0 2 4 184 168 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 2 4 128 163 SC State 0 0 0 0 2 4 117 153 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 1 4 68 122 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 5 129 240

___

Thursday’s Games

NC Central at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Howard, Noon

SC State at Delaware St., Noon

Thursday, Oct. 26

SC State at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Howard at Delaware St., Noon

Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA S. Dakota St. 3 0 123 48 6 0 258 78 South Dakota 3 0 96 57 5 1 165 98 S. Illinois 2 1 63 57 5 1 152 116 Illinois St. 2 1 99 65 4 2 201 96 North Dakota 2 1 119 76 4 2 229 147 N. Iowa 2 1 77 102 3 3 144 183 N. Dakota St. 1 2 81 83 4 2 209 131 Youngstown St. 1 2 103 81 3 3 210 154 Missouri St. 1 2 78 78 2 4 185 178 Murray St. 1 2 43 93 2 4 98 194 Indiana St. 0 3 55 101 0 6 69 214 W. Illinois 0 3 35 131 0 6 113 269

___

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Illinois St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Murray St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

North Dakota at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

N. Iowa at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Indiana St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Murray St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 4 0 167 78 6 0 222 88 UNLV 2 0 89 47 5 1 225 161 Fresno St. 2 1 83 65 6 1 238 141 Wyoming 2 1 86 79 5 2 184 179 Boise St. 2 1 99 89 3 4 208 216 Colorado St. 1 1 55 74 3 3 186 210 San Diego St. 1 2 82 117 3 4 157 219 Utah St. 1 2 97 100 3 4 261 230 San Jose St. 1 2 99 104 2 5 220 226 New Mexico 0 2 50 87 2 4 167 207 Hawaii 0 2 54 85 2 5 167 249 Nevada 0 2 36 72 0 6 104 237

___

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at Navy, Noon

Hawaii at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

Colorado St. at UNLV, 7 p.m.

Utah St. at San Jose St., 7 p.m.

Nevada at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Wyoming at Boise St., 5:30 p.m.

Air Force at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29

San Jose St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 2 0 75 48 3 3 165 220 Merrimack 2 1 89 71 3 3 165 127 St. Francis (Pa.) 2 1 80 54 2 4 132 162 Wagner 2 1 54 68 2 4 73 190 LIU Brooklyn 1 1 51 44 1 5 91 146 Stonehill 1 2 77 90 2 4 117 205 Sacred Heart 1 3 67 91 1 6 94 168 CCSU 0 2 50 77 2 4 175 201

___

Saturday’s Games

CCSU at Wagner, Noon

Merrimack at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

LIU Brooklyn at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Stonehill at Wagner, Noon

Duquesne at Sacred Heart, Noon

Merrimack at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington 3 0 126 89 6 0 266 125 Southern Cal 4 0 189 120 6 1 331 210 Oregon St. 3 1 144 109 6 1 267 142 Oregon 2 1 117 48 5 1 291 95 Utah 2 1 55 42 5 1 130 73 Arizona 2 2 130 100 4 3 223 144 UCLA 1 2 56 67 4 2 177 97 Washington St. 1 2 61 104 4 2 206 171 Colorado 1 3 117 160 4 3 241 251 California 1 3 110 166 3 4 209 218 Stanford 1 3 82 162 2 4 142 216 Arizona St. 0 3 73 93 1 5 112 170

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Southern Cal, 8 p.m.

Arizona St. at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

UCLA at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Oregon at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at California, 4 p.m.

Washington at Stanford, 7 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

Oregon St. at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lafayette 1 0 56 22 5 1 146 110 Holy Cross 2 0 102 34 4 2 249 147 Georgetown 2 0 45 31 4 3 180 143 Fordham 1 1 62 63 5 2 231 157 Bucknell 0 2 49 111 2 4 115 212 Colgate 0 1 7 47 2 4 94 223 Lehigh 0 2 42 55 1 6 110 211

___

Saturday’s Games

Lafayette at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Georgetown, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Lafayette at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Colgate, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Davidson 3 0 139 87 4 2 261 138 Drake 3 0 88 44 3 3 126 196 St. Thomas (Minn.) 3 1 93 104 4 3 142 199 Marist 3 1 121 119 3 3 128 184 Butler 2 2 98 87 4 3 206 156 Morehead St. 2 2 92 79 3 3 151 162 Presbyterian 1 2 61 72 3 3 142 150 Stetson 1 2 70 86 3 3 162 204 San Diego 1 2 89 110 1 5 132 188 Dayton 0 4 63 111 2 5 177 196 Valparaiso 0 3 65 80 1 5 113 171

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Marist at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Butler at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Drake at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Morehead St. at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Stetson at Drake, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Butler, 1 p.m.

Marist at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Presbyterian at Davidson, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 4 0 139 67 7 0 281 98 Florida 3 1 122 102 5 2 204 140 Missouri 2 1 115 91 6 1 237 174 Tennessee 2 1 77 62 5 1 201 102 Kentucky 2 2 112 131 5 2 219 165 South Carolina 1 3 110 136 2 4 174 188 Vanderbilt 0 4 83 158 2 6 222 275

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 4 0 114 68 6 1 211 112 LSU 4 1 221 157 5 2 317 212 Mississippi 2 1 92 93 5 1 250 143 Texas A&M 2 2 94 78 4 3 226 139 Auburn 0 3 48 102 3 3 166 139 Mississippi St. 0 3 61 118 3 3 181 177 Arkansas 0 4 94 119 2 5 209 176

___

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi St. at Arkansas, Noon

South Carolina at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Army at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

South Carolina at Texas A&M, Noon

Mississippi St. at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Florida vs. Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Furman 3 0 93 49 5 1 190 134 W. Carolina 3 0 131 71 5 1 248 172 Chattanooga 4 1 190 102 5 2 244 163 VMI 2 1 37 65 3 3 69 138 Mercer 2 2 86 69 4 3 158 171 Samford 2 3 125 142 3 4 207 201 ETSU 1 2 75 76 2 4 123 188 The Citadel 0 4 44 142 0 7 61 263 Wofford 0 4 47 112 0 7 80 203

___

Saturday’s Games

ETSU at Chattanooga, 1 p.m.

Samford at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Furman at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Wofford at Mercer, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Chattanooga at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

ETSU at Furman, 2 p.m.

Mercer at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Samford, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 2 0 61 37 5 1 207 95 Lamar 3 0 78 56 4 3 153 157 Nicholls 2 0 69 17 2 3 106 132 Texas A&M Commerce 1 1 52 38 1 5 104 186 Houston Christian 1 2 60 78 3 4 185 196 McNeese St. 0 2 20 72 0 6 92 221 Northwestern St. 0 1 13 27 0 5 64 176 SE Louisiana 0 3 69 97 0 7 135 234

___

Thursday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Northwestern St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Nicholls at Texas A&M Commerce, 4:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Texas A&M Commerce at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at Nicholls, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida A&M 4 0 108 46 5 1 163 94 Jackson St. 3 2 123 112 4 3 194 196 Alabama St. 3 2 87 89 3 3 104 110 Alabama A&M 2 2 116 113 4 3 238 176 MVSU 1 2 61 79 1 5 92 183 Bethune-Cookman 0 3 61 75 1 5 113 185

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 3 1 111 101 3 4 127 245 Alcorn St. 2 1 68 67 3 3 109 148 Grambling St. 2 2 118 113 3 4 217 242 Southern U. 2 3 90 77 3 3 135 95 Texas Southern 1 2 91 103 2 4 153 240 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 3 41 100 1 5 83 186

___

Saturday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Jackson St. at MVSU, 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Southern U. at Jacksonville, Fla., 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Jackson St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

MVSU at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama St. at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Texas Southern at Southern U., 5 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 3 0 88 50 6 0 207 126 Georgia St. 2 1 78 69 5 1 196 143 Old Dominion 2 1 90 85 3 3 141 157 Georgia Southern 1 1 51 69 4 2 188 142 Marshall 1 1 65 76 4 2 182 171 Appalachian St. 1 1 65 67 3 3 206 181 Coastal Carolina 1 2 72 92 3 3 181 142

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas State 2 1 101 90 5 2 268 199 Troy 2 1 79 26 5 2 186 122 South Alabama 2 1 133 41 4 3 248 136 Louisiana-Lafayette 1 1 65 68 4 2 213 175 Arkansas St. 1 1 47 74 3 3 133 219 Louisiana-Monroe 0 3 67 117 2 4 111 191 Southern Miss. 0 4 89 166 1 6 145 267

___

Tuesday’s Games

South Alabama 55, Southern Miss. 3

Thursday’s Games

James Madison at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia Southern, 2 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Southern Miss. at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

Marshall at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

Troy at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at James Madison, 8 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Arkansas 3 0 105 65 5 2 257 176 Austin Peay 1 0 22 20 4 2 214 126 E. Kentucky 2 0 73 57 3 3 168 216 Utah Tech 1 0 37 31 2 4 154 273 Abilene Christian 1 1 47 65 3 3 174 164 S. Utah 1 1 54 55 2 4 149 160 Tarleton St. 1 2 113 99 4 3 209 200 Stephen F. Austin 0 3 72 83 3 4 237 175 North Alabama 0 3 66 114 2 5 155 202

___

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

Morehead St. at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Utah Tech at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Abilene Christian at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 6 2 287 131 Army 2 4 147 121 Uconn 1 5 123 189 Umass 1 7 183 339

___

Saturday’s Games

South Florida at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Army at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Uconn at Boston College, Noon

Umass at Army, Noon

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 1 5 123 122

___

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln University (CA) at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

