Live Radio
Home » Sports » FBC Glance

FBC Glance

The Associated Press

October 18, 2023, 10:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tulane 2 0 66 44 5 1 180 108
SMU 2 0 65 26 4 2 200 102
FAU 2 0 76 31 3 3 159 139
UTSA 2 0 90 54 3 3 167 166
Memphis 1 1 49 55 4 2 204 138
Navy 2 2 95 96 3 3 122 138
North Texas 1 1 69 41 3 3 214 213
Rice 1 1 53 59 3 3 196 182
Tulsa 1 1 65 46 3 3 156 176
South Florida 2 2 135 171 3 4 200 253
UAB 1 2 99 111 2 5 211 256
Temple 0 3 74 142 2 5 153 249
Charlotte 0 2 16 48 1 5 92 152
East Carolina 0 2 27 55 1 5 115 159

___

Thursday’s Games

Rice at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

SMU at Temple, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at Navy, Noon

Memphis at UAB, Noon

Charlotte at East Carolina, 2 p.m.

North Texas at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

UTSA at FAU, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27

FAU at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Tulsa at SMU, Noon

Memphis at North Texas, 3 p.m.

East Carolina at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at Rice, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida St. 4 0 142 73 6 0 253 110
North Carolina 3 0 122 62 6 0 224 126
Duke 2 0 52 10 5 1 187 59
Louisville 3 1 129 110 6 1 239 144
Georgia Tech 2 1 87 75 3 3 185 174
Virginia Tech 2 1 85 73 3 4 171 173
Clemson 2 2 79 85 4 2 193 116
NC State 1 2 37 58 4 3 178 165
Boston College 1 2 84 111 3 3 166 190
Pittsburgh 1 2 83 100 2 4 155 151
Miami 0 2 51 64 4 2 226 114
Syracuse 0 3 24 112 4 3 201 155
Wake Forest 0 3 41 77 3 3 141 138
Virginia 0 2 45 51 1 5 134 191

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston College at Georgia Tech, Noon

Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia at North Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Duke at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.

Clemson at Miami, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Uconn at Boston College, Noon

North Carolina at Georgia Tech, TBA

Florida St. at Wake Forest, TBA

Virginia at Miami, TBA

Clemson at NC State, TBA

Duke at Louisville, TBA

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 3 0 104 56 6 0 271 84
Iowa St. 3 1 111 101 4 3 161 140
Texas 2 1 108 54 5 1 210 98
Kansas St. 2 1 103 81 4 2 217 124
Oklahoma St. 2 1 95 87 4 2 156 148
West Virginia 2 1 83 75 4 2 171 136
Kansas 2 2 135 128 5 2 248 192
TCU 2 2 115 75 4 3 232 143
Texas Tech 2 2 122 100 3 4 226 176
BYU 1 2 73 109 4 2 166 156
Houston 1 2 82 124 3 3 178 188
Baylor 1 2 56 112 2 4 130 181
UCF 0 3 88 131 3 3 210 167
Cincinnati 0 3 43 85 2 4 160 150

___

Saturday’s Games

Baylor at Cincinnati, Noon

UCF at Oklahoma, Noon

Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 4 p.m.

TCU at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at BYU, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Oklahoma at Kansas, Noon

West Virginia at UCF, Noon

Houston at Kansas St., Noon

BYU at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Montana St. 3 0 137 41 5 1 273 101
Montana 3 1 96 92 6 1 191 135
Idaho 3 1 143 100 5 2 235 154
Sacramento St. 2 1 79 79 5 1 181 132
Portland St. 2 1 126 80 3 3 241 192
Idaho St. 2 1 97 90 2 4 170 245
UC Davis 2 2 95 87 4 3 173 173
N. Arizona 2 2 106 100 2 5 167 225
E. Washington 1 2 104 110 2 4 185 208
Weber St. 1 3 54 105 3 4 130 163
Cal Poly 0 4 67 191 2 5 138 280
N. Colorado 0 3 55 84 0 6 94 221

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. at Portland St., 4 p.m.

Weber St. at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

Montana St. at Sacramento St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

N. Colorado at Montana, 3 p.m.

E. Washington at Portland St., 4 p.m.

Montana St. at Idaho, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UT Martin 2 0 48 37 5 1 196 144
Bryant 1 0 43 24 3 3 145 169
Charleston Southern 1 0 24 10 3 3 95 188
SE Missouri 2 0 80 35 2 4 176 185
Tennessee St. 1 1 37 45 4 2 115 152
Gardner-Webb 1 1 56 43 2 4 128 200
Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 2 40 69 3 4 187 218
E. Illinois 0 2 55 63 4 3 161 152
Tennessee Tech 0 1 0 23 2 4 72 158
Robert Morris 0 2 40 74 2 5 162 220

___

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Bryant at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Tennessee Tech at Robert Morris, Noon

UT Martin at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at Nicholls, 3 p.m.

Bryant at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan 4 0 180 31 7 0 276 47
Ohio St. 3 0 101 27 6 0 216 58
Penn St. 3 0 102 26 6 0 266 48
Maryland 2 2 116 90 5 2 234 130
Rutgers 2 2 71 86 5 2 194 112
Indiana 0 3 27 119 2 4 111 174
Michigan St. 0 3 49 84 2 4 132 146

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Iowa 3 1 61 67 6 1 146 104
Wisconsin 2 1 68 45 4 2 163 107
Minnesota 1 2 57 99 3 3 130 160
Nebraska 1 2 37 65 3 3 114 126
Northwestern 1 2 57 99 3 3 132 164
Illinois 1 3 66 118 3 4 142 197
Purdue 1 3 82 118 2 5 161 209

___

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers at Indiana, Noon

Penn St. at Ohio St., Noon

Northwestern at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Indiana at Penn St., Noon

Maryland at Northwestern, Noon

Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Delaware 3 0 87 44 5 1 179 138
Villanova 3 1 103 54 5 2 197 131
Richmond 3 1 100 98 4 3 162 166
Elon 3 1 69 54 3 4 136 159
William & Mary 2 1 68 41 4 2 119 81
Albany (NY) 2 1 86 65 4 3 180 147
Monmouth (NJ) 2 1 134 78 3 3 223 155
Rhode Island 2 2 95 90 4 3 213 188
Campbell 2 2 123 120 3 3 227 176
Hampton 1 2 68 105 3 3 161 201
New Hampshire 1 2 114 114 3 3 231 183
Towson 1 2 94 117 2 4 134 186
Maine 1 3 107 132 2 5 150 203
NC A&T 0 3 23 85 1 5 73 176
Stony Brook 0 4 74 148 0 6 88 205

___

Saturday’s Games

Richmond at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Elon, 2 p.m.

Towson at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Maine at Campbell, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Monmouth (NJ) at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Maine, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

NC A&T at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Villanova, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware at Towson, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Liberty 5 0 165 87 7 0 254 138
Jacksonville St. 4 1 130 120 6 2 216 153
New Mexico St. 2 1 78 63 4 3 210 162
W. Kentucky 2 1 83 58 4 3 210 194
Louisiana Tech 2 2 97 93 3 5 213 220
UTEP 1 2 51 55 2 5 124 183
Middle Tennessee 1 3 106 141 2 6 190 265
FIU 0 4 54 121 3 4 138 189
Sam Houston St. 0 3 57 83 0 6 67 148

___

Tuesday’s Games

Liberty 42, Middle Tennessee 35

Jacksonville St. 20, W. Kentucky 17

Wednesday’s Games

FIU at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

New Mexico St. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Liberty at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Jacksonville St. at FIU, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Sam Houston St., 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Harvard 2 0 75 54 5 0 206 102
Penn 1 1 40 40 4 1 139 106
Brown 1 1 59 61 3 2 160 140
Yale 1 1 52 47 3 2 152 102
Cornell 1 1 46 62 2 3 107 138
Dartmouth 1 1 47 51 2 3 112 119
Princeton 1 1 37 35 2 3 82 75
Columbia 0 2 24 30 2 3 73 54

___

Saturday’s Games

Penn at Yale, Noon

Brown at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27

Brown at Penn, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Columbia at Yale, Noon

Princeton at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Harvard, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Miami (Ohio) 3 0 84 24 6 1 221 134
Ohio 2 1 93 47 5 2 160 94
Buffalo 2 1 64 47 2 5 183 225
Bowling Green 1 2 31 79 3 4 137 186
Akron 0 3 34 85 1 6 109 194
Kent St. 0 3 34 93 1 6 94 240

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Toledo 3 0 97 70 6 1 258 144
Cent. Michigan 2 1 56 70 4 3 159 214
E. Michigan 2 1 75 50 4 3 133 136
N. Illinois 2 1 111 62 3 4 174 157
W. Michigan 1 2 94 107 2 5 174 254
Ball St. 0 3 40 79 1 6 105 215

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Michigan at Ohio, Noon

Akron at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Toledo at Miami (Ohio), 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC Central 0 0 0 0 5 1 212 170
Howard 0 0 0 0 2 4 184 168
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 2 4 128 163
SC State 0 0 0 0 2 4 117 153
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 1 4 68 122
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 5 129 240

___

Thursday’s Games

NC Central at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Howard, Noon

SC State at Delaware St., Noon

Thursday, Oct. 26

SC State at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Howard at Delaware St., Noon

Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
S. Dakota St. 3 0 123 48 6 0 258 78
South Dakota 3 0 96 57 5 1 165 98
S. Illinois 2 1 63 57 5 1 152 116
Illinois St. 2 1 99 65 4 2 201 96
North Dakota 2 1 119 76 4 2 229 147
N. Iowa 2 1 77 102 3 3 144 183
N. Dakota St. 1 2 81 83 4 2 209 131
Youngstown St. 1 2 103 81 3 3 210 154
Missouri St. 1 2 78 78 2 4 185 178
Murray St. 1 2 43 93 2 4 98 194
Indiana St. 0 3 55 101 0 6 69 214
W. Illinois 0 3 35 131 0 6 113 269

___

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Illinois St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Murray St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

North Dakota at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

N. Iowa at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Indiana St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Murray St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Air Force 4 0 167 78 6 0 222 88
UNLV 2 0 89 47 5 1 225 161
Fresno St. 2 1 83 65 6 1 238 141
Wyoming 2 1 86 79 5 2 184 179
Boise St. 2 1 99 89 3 4 208 216
Colorado St. 1 1 55 74 3 3 186 210
San Diego St. 1 2 82 117 3 4 157 219
Utah St. 1 2 97 100 3 4 261 230
San Jose St. 1 2 99 104 2 5 220 226
New Mexico 0 2 50 87 2 4 167 207
Hawaii 0 2 54 85 2 5 167 249
Nevada 0 2 36 72 0 6 104 237

___

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at Navy, Noon

Hawaii at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

Colorado St. at UNLV, 7 p.m.

Utah St. at San Jose St., 7 p.m.

Nevada at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Wyoming at Boise St., 5:30 p.m.

Air Force at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29

San Jose St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duquesne 2 0 75 48 3 3 165 220
Merrimack 2 1 89 71 3 3 165 127
St. Francis (Pa.) 2 1 80 54 2 4 132 162
Wagner 2 1 54 68 2 4 73 190
LIU Brooklyn 1 1 51 44 1 5 91 146
Stonehill 1 2 77 90 2 4 117 205
Sacred Heart 1 3 67 91 1 6 94 168
CCSU 0 2 50 77 2 4 175 201

___

Saturday’s Games

CCSU at Wagner, Noon

Merrimack at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

LIU Brooklyn at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Stonehill at Wagner, Noon

Duquesne at Sacred Heart, Noon

Merrimack at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 3 0 126 89 6 0 266 125
Southern Cal 4 0 189 120 6 1 331 210
Oregon St. 3 1 144 109 6 1 267 142
Oregon 2 1 117 48 5 1 291 95
Utah 2 1 55 42 5 1 130 73
Arizona 2 2 130 100 4 3 223 144
UCLA 1 2 56 67 4 2 177 97
Washington St. 1 2 61 104 4 2 206 171
Colorado 1 3 117 160 4 3 241 251
California 1 3 110 166 3 4 209 218
Stanford 1 3 82 162 2 4 142 216
Arizona St. 0 3 73 93 1 5 112 170

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Southern Cal, 8 p.m.

Arizona St. at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

UCLA at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Oregon at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at California, 4 p.m.

Washington at Stanford, 7 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

Oregon St. at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lafayette 1 0 56 22 5 1 146 110
Holy Cross 2 0 102 34 4 2 249 147
Georgetown 2 0 45 31 4 3 180 143
Fordham 1 1 62 63 5 2 231 157
Bucknell 0 2 49 111 2 4 115 212
Colgate 0 1 7 47 2 4 94 223
Lehigh 0 2 42 55 1 6 110 211

___

Saturday’s Games

Lafayette at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Georgetown, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Lafayette at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Colgate, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Davidson 3 0 139 87 4 2 261 138
Drake 3 0 88 44 3 3 126 196
St. Thomas (Minn.) 3 1 93 104 4 3 142 199
Marist 3 1 121 119 3 3 128 184
Butler 2 2 98 87 4 3 206 156
Morehead St. 2 2 92 79 3 3 151 162
Presbyterian 1 2 61 72 3 3 142 150
Stetson 1 2 70 86 3 3 162 204
San Diego 1 2 89 110 1 5 132 188
Dayton 0 4 63 111 2 5 177 196
Valparaiso 0 3 65 80 1 5 113 171

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Marist at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Butler at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Drake at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Morehead St. at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Stetson at Drake, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Butler, 1 p.m.

Marist at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Presbyterian at Davidson, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 4 0 139 67 7 0 281 98
Florida 3 1 122 102 5 2 204 140
Missouri 2 1 115 91 6 1 237 174
Tennessee 2 1 77 62 5 1 201 102
Kentucky 2 2 112 131 5 2 219 165
South Carolina 1 3 110 136 2 4 174 188
Vanderbilt 0 4 83 158 2 6 222 275

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 4 0 114 68 6 1 211 112
LSU 4 1 221 157 5 2 317 212
Mississippi 2 1 92 93 5 1 250 143
Texas A&M 2 2 94 78 4 3 226 139
Auburn 0 3 48 102 3 3 166 139
Mississippi St. 0 3 61 118 3 3 181 177
Arkansas 0 4 94 119 2 5 209 176

___

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi St. at Arkansas, Noon

South Carolina at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Army at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

South Carolina at Texas A&M, Noon

Mississippi St. at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Florida vs. Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Furman 3 0 93 49 5 1 190 134
W. Carolina 3 0 131 71 5 1 248 172
Chattanooga 4 1 190 102 5 2 244 163
VMI 2 1 37 65 3 3 69 138
Mercer 2 2 86 69 4 3 158 171
Samford 2 3 125 142 3 4 207 201
ETSU 1 2 75 76 2 4 123 188
The Citadel 0 4 44 142 0 7 61 263
Wofford 0 4 47 112 0 7 80 203

___

Saturday’s Games

ETSU at Chattanooga, 1 p.m.

Samford at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Furman at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Wofford at Mercer, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Chattanooga at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

ETSU at Furman, 2 p.m.

Mercer at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Samford, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Incarnate Word 2 0 61 37 5 1 207 95
Lamar 3 0 78 56 4 3 153 157
Nicholls 2 0 69 17 2 3 106 132
Texas A&M Commerce 1 1 52 38 1 5 104 186
Houston Christian 1 2 60 78 3 4 185 196
McNeese St. 0 2 20 72 0 6 92 221
Northwestern St. 0 1 13 27 0 5 64 176
SE Louisiana 0 3 69 97 0 7 135 234

___

Thursday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Northwestern St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Nicholls at Texas A&M Commerce, 4:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Texas A&M Commerce at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at Nicholls, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida A&M 4 0 108 46 5 1 163 94
Jackson St. 3 2 123 112 4 3 194 196
Alabama St. 3 2 87 89 3 3 104 110
Alabama A&M 2 2 116 113 4 3 238 176
MVSU 1 2 61 79 1 5 92 183
Bethune-Cookman 0 3 61 75 1 5 113 185

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Prairie View 3 1 111 101 3 4 127 245
Alcorn St. 2 1 68 67 3 3 109 148
Grambling St. 2 2 118 113 3 4 217 242
Southern U. 2 3 90 77 3 3 135 95
Texas Southern 1 2 91 103 2 4 153 240
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 3 41 100 1 5 83 186

___

Saturday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Jackson St. at MVSU, 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Southern U. at Jacksonville, Fla., 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Jackson St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

MVSU at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama St. at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Texas Southern at Southern U., 5 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 3 0 88 50 6 0 207 126
Georgia St. 2 1 78 69 5 1 196 143
Old Dominion 2 1 90 85 3 3 141 157
Georgia Southern 1 1 51 69 4 2 188 142
Marshall 1 1 65 76 4 2 182 171
Appalachian St. 1 1 65 67 3 3 206 181
Coastal Carolina 1 2 72 92 3 3 181 142

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Texas State 2 1 101 90 5 2 268 199
Troy 2 1 79 26 5 2 186 122
South Alabama 2 1 133 41 4 3 248 136
Louisiana-Lafayette 1 1 65 68 4 2 213 175
Arkansas St. 1 1 47 74 3 3 133 219
Louisiana-Monroe 0 3 67 117 2 4 111 191
Southern Miss. 0 4 89 166 1 6 145 267

___

Tuesday’s Games

South Alabama 55, Southern Miss. 3

Thursday’s Games

James Madison at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia Southern, 2 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Southern Miss. at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

Marshall at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

Troy at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at James Madison, 8 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cent. Arkansas 3 0 105 65 5 2 257 176
Austin Peay 1 0 22 20 4 2 214 126
E. Kentucky 2 0 73 57 3 3 168 216
Utah Tech 1 0 37 31 2 4 154 273
Abilene Christian 1 1 47 65 3 3 174 164
S. Utah 1 1 54 55 2 4 149 160
Tarleton St. 1 2 113 99 4 3 209 200
Stephen F. Austin 0 3 72 83 3 4 237 175
North Alabama 0 3 66 114 2 5 155 202

___

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

Morehead St. at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Utah Tech at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Abilene Christian at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Notre Dame 6 2 287 131
Army 2 4 147 121
Uconn 1 5 123 189
Umass 1 7 183 339

___

Saturday’s Games

South Florida at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Army at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Uconn at Boston College, Noon

Umass at Army, Noon

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 1 5 123 122

___

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln University (CA) at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up