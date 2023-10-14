FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tulane
|2
|0
|66
|44
|5
|1
|180
|108
|SMU
|2
|0
|65
|26
|4
|2
|200
|102
|FAU
|2
|0
|76
|31
|3
|3
|159
|139
|UTSA
|1
|0
|49
|34
|2
|3
|126
|146
|Memphis
|1
|1
|49
|55
|4
|2
|204
|138
|Navy
|2
|2
|95
|96
|3
|3
|122
|138
|North Texas
|1
|1
|69
|41
|3
|3
|214
|213
|Rice
|1
|1
|53
|59
|3
|3
|196
|182
|Tulsa
|1
|1
|65
|46
|3
|3
|156
|176
|South Florida
|2
|2
|135
|171
|3
|4
|200
|253
|UAB
|1
|1
|79
|70
|2
|4
|191
|215
|Temple
|0
|3
|74
|142
|2
|5
|153
|249
|Charlotte
|0
|2
|16
|48
|1
|5
|92
|152
|East Carolina
|0
|2
|27
|55
|1
|5
|115
|159
___
Thursday’s Games
Rice at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
SMU at Temple, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Air Force at Navy, Noon
Memphis at UAB, Noon
Charlotte at East Carolina, 2 p.m.
North Texas at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.
South Florida at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
UTSA at FAU, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 27
FAU at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Tulsa at SMU, TBA
East Carolina at UTSA, TBA
Tulane at Rice, TBA
Memphis at North Texas, TBA
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida St.
|4
|0
|142
|73
|6
|0
|253
|110
|North Carolina
|2
|0
|81
|31
|5
|0
|183
|95
|Duke
|1
|0
|28
|7
|4
|1
|163
|56
|Louisville
|3
|1
|129
|110
|6
|1
|239
|144
|Georgia Tech
|2
|1
|87
|75
|3
|3
|185
|174
|Virginia Tech
|2
|1
|85
|73
|3
|4
|171
|173
|Clemson
|2
|2
|79
|85
|4
|2
|193
|116
|NC State
|1
|1
|34
|34
|4
|2
|175
|141
|Boston College
|1
|2
|84
|111
|3
|3
|166
|190
|Pittsburgh
|1
|2
|83
|100
|2
|4
|155
|151
|Miami
|0
|1
|20
|23
|4
|1
|195
|73
|Syracuse
|0
|3
|24
|112
|4
|3
|201
|155
|Wake Forest
|0
|3
|41
|77
|3
|3
|141
|138
|Virginia
|0
|2
|45
|51
|1
|5
|134
|191
___
Saturday’s Games
Boston College at Georgia Tech, Noon
Clemson at Miami, TBA
Duke at Florida St., TBA
Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia at North Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 26
Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
North Carolina at Georgia Tech, TBA
Virginia at Miami, TBA
Florida St. at Wake Forest, TBA
Clemson at NC State, TBA
Duke at Louisville, TBA
Uconn at Boston College, TBA
Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|3
|0
|104
|56
|6
|0
|271
|84
|Iowa St.
|3
|1
|111
|101
|4
|3
|161
|140
|Texas
|2
|1
|108
|54
|5
|1
|210
|98
|Kansas St.
|2
|1
|103
|81
|4
|2
|217
|124
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|1
|95
|87
|4
|2
|156
|148
|West Virginia
|2
|1
|83
|75
|4
|2
|171
|136
|Kansas
|2
|2
|135
|128
|5
|2
|248
|192
|TCU
|2
|2
|115
|75
|4
|3
|232
|143
|Texas Tech
|2
|2
|122
|100
|3
|4
|226
|176
|BYU
|1
|2
|73
|109
|4
|2
|166
|156
|Houston
|1
|2
|82
|124
|3
|3
|178
|188
|Baylor
|1
|2
|56
|112
|2
|4
|130
|181
|UCF
|0
|3
|88
|131
|3
|3
|210
|167
|Cincinnati
|0
|3
|43
|85
|2
|4
|160
|150
___
Saturday’s Games
Baylor at Cincinnati, Noon
UCF at Oklahoma, Noon
Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 4 p.m.
TCU at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Texas Tech at BYU, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Cincinnati at Oklahoma St., TBA
Oklahoma at Kansas, TBA
West Virginia at UCF, TBA
Houston at Kansas St., TBA
BYU at Texas, TBA
Iowa St. at Baylor, TBA
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Idaho
|3
|0
|122
|77
|5
|1
|214
|131
|Montana St.
|2
|0
|78
|22
|4
|1
|214
|82
|Montana
|2
|1
|73
|71
|5
|1
|168
|114
|Sacramento St.
|2
|1
|79
|79
|5
|1
|181
|132
|Portland St.
|2
|1
|126
|80
|3
|3
|241
|192
|Idaho St.
|2
|1
|97
|90
|2
|4
|170
|245
|N. Arizona
|2
|2
|106
|100
|2
|5
|167
|225
|UC Davis
|1
|2
|78
|71
|3
|3
|156
|157
|Weber St.
|1
|2
|38
|88
|3
|3
|114
|146
|E. Washington
|1
|2
|104
|110
|2
|4
|185
|208
|Cal Poly
|0
|3
|48
|132
|2
|4
|119
|221
|N. Colorado
|0
|3
|55
|84
|0
|6
|94
|221
___
Saturday’s Games
Idaho St. at Portland St., 4 p.m.
Weber St. at E. Washington, 7 p.m.
N. Colorado at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
Montana St. at Sacramento St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
N. Colorado at Montana, 3 p.m.
E. Washington at Portland St., 4 p.m.
Montana St. at Idaho, 4 p.m.
UC Davis at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|2
|0
|48
|37
|5
|1
|196
|144
|Bryant
|1
|0
|43
|24
|3
|3
|145
|169
|Charleston Southern
|1
|0
|24
|10
|3
|3
|95
|188
|SE Missouri
|2
|0
|80
|35
|2
|4
|176
|185
|Tennessee St.
|1
|1
|37
|45
|4
|2
|115
|152
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|1
|56
|43
|2
|4
|128
|200
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|1
|2
|40
|69
|3
|4
|187
|218
|E. Illinois
|0
|2
|55
|63
|4
|3
|161
|152
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|1
|0
|23
|2
|4
|72
|158
|Robert Morris
|0
|2
|40
|74
|2
|5
|162
|220
___
Saturday’s Games
SE Missouri at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Bryant at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Tennessee Tech at Robert Morris, Noon
UT Martin at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at Nicholls, 3 p.m.
Bryant at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|4
|0
|180
|31
|7
|0
|276
|47
|Ohio St.
|3
|0
|101
|27
|6
|0
|216
|58
|Penn St.
|3
|0
|102
|26
|6
|0
|266
|48
|Maryland
|2
|2
|116
|90
|5
|2
|234
|130
|Rutgers
|2
|2
|71
|86
|5
|2
|194
|112
|Indiana
|0
|3
|27
|119
|2
|4
|111
|174
|Michigan St.
|0
|3
|49
|84
|2
|4
|132
|146
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|3
|1
|61
|67
|6
|1
|146
|104
|Wisconsin
|2
|1
|68
|45
|4
|2
|163
|107
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|57
|99
|3
|3
|130
|160
|Nebraska
|1
|2
|37
|65
|3
|3
|114
|126
|Northwestern
|1
|2
|57
|99
|3
|3
|132
|164
|Illinois
|1
|3
|66
|118
|3
|4
|142
|197
|Purdue
|1
|3
|82
|118
|2
|5
|161
|209
___
Saturday’s Games
Rutgers at Indiana, Noon
Penn St. at Ohio St., Noon
Northwestern at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Indiana at Penn St., TBA
Ohio St. at Wisconsin, TBA
Purdue at Nebraska, TBA
Michigan St. at Minnesota, TBA
Maryland at Northwestern, TBA
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|3
|0
|87
|44
|5
|1
|179
|138
|Villanova
|3
|1
|103
|54
|5
|2
|197
|131
|Richmond
|3
|1
|100
|98
|4
|3
|162
|166
|Elon
|3
|1
|69
|54
|3
|4
|136
|159
|William & Mary
|2
|1
|68
|41
|4
|2
|119
|81
|Albany (NY)
|2
|1
|86
|65
|4
|3
|180
|147
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|1
|134
|78
|3
|3
|223
|155
|Rhode Island
|2
|2
|95
|90
|4
|3
|213
|188
|Campbell
|2
|2
|123
|120
|3
|3
|227
|176
|Hampton
|1
|2
|68
|105
|3
|3
|161
|201
|New Hampshire
|1
|2
|114
|114
|3
|3
|231
|183
|Towson
|1
|2
|94
|117
|2
|4
|134
|186
|Maine
|1
|3
|107
|132
|2
|5
|150
|203
|NC A&T
|0
|3
|23
|85
|1
|5
|73
|176
|Stony Brook
|0
|4
|74
|148
|0
|6
|88
|205
___
Saturday’s Games
Richmond at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
Delaware at Hampton, 2 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Elon, 2 p.m.
Towson at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
Maine at Campbell, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Monmouth (NJ) at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Maine, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
NC A&T at Hampton, 2 p.m.
Stony Brook at Villanova, 2 p.m.
Campbell at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.
Delaware at Towson, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|4
|0
|123
|52
|6
|0
|212
|103
|W. Kentucky
|2
|0
|66
|38
|4
|2
|193
|174
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|1
|110
|103
|5
|2
|196
|136
|New Mexico St.
|2
|1
|78
|63
|4
|3
|210
|162
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|2
|97
|93
|3
|5
|213
|220
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|2
|71
|99
|2
|5
|155
|223
|UTEP
|1
|2
|51
|55
|2
|5
|124
|183
|FIU
|0
|4
|54
|121
|3
|4
|138
|189
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|3
|57
|83
|0
|6
|67
|148
___
Tuesday’s Games
Middle Tennessee at Liberty, 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
FIU at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 24
New Mexico St. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Liberty at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 25
Jacksonville St. at FIU, 7 p.m.
UTEP at Sam Houston St., 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|2
|0
|75
|54
|5
|0
|206
|102
|Penn
|1
|1
|40
|40
|4
|1
|139
|106
|Brown
|1
|1
|59
|61
|3
|2
|160
|140
|Yale
|1
|1
|52
|47
|3
|2
|152
|102
|Cornell
|1
|1
|46
|62
|2
|3
|107
|138
|Dartmouth
|1
|1
|47
|51
|2
|3
|112
|119
|Princeton
|1
|1
|37
|35
|2
|3
|82
|75
|Columbia
|0
|2
|24
|30
|2
|3
|73
|54
___
Saturday’s Games
Penn at Yale, Noon
Brown at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Harvard at Princeton, 1 p.m.
Columbia at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 27
Brown at Penn, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Columbia at Yale, Noon
Princeton at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Harvard, 4 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|0
|84
|24
|6
|1
|221
|134
|Ohio
|2
|1
|93
|47
|5
|2
|160
|94
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|64
|47
|2
|5
|183
|225
|Bowling Green
|1
|2
|31
|79
|3
|4
|137
|186
|Akron
|0
|3
|34
|85
|1
|6
|109
|194
|Kent St.
|0
|3
|34
|93
|1
|6
|94
|240
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|3
|0
|97
|70
|6
|1
|258
|144
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|1
|56
|70
|4
|3
|159
|214
|E. Michigan
|2
|1
|75
|50
|4
|3
|133
|136
|N. Illinois
|2
|1
|111
|62
|3
|4
|174
|157
|W. Michigan
|1
|2
|94
|107
|2
|5
|174
|254
|Ball St.
|0
|3
|40
|79
|1
|6
|105
|215
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Michigan at Ohio, Noon
Akron at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Toledo at Miami (Ohio), 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, TBA
W. Michigan at E. Michigan, TBA
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|212
|170
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|184
|168
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|128
|163
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|117
|153
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|68
|122
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|129
|240
___
Thursday’s Games
NC Central at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk St. at Howard, Noon
SC State at Delaware St., Noon
Thursday, Oct. 26
SC State at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Howard at Delaware St., Noon
Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|S. Dakota St.
|3
|0
|123
|48
|6
|0
|258
|78
|South Dakota
|3
|0
|96
|57
|5
|1
|165
|98
|S. Illinois
|2
|1
|63
|57
|5
|1
|152
|116
|Illinois St.
|2
|1
|99
|65
|4
|2
|201
|96
|North Dakota
|2
|1
|119
|76
|4
|2
|229
|147
|N. Iowa
|2
|1
|77
|102
|3
|3
|144
|183
|N. Dakota St.
|1
|2
|81
|83
|4
|2
|209
|131
|Youngstown St.
|1
|2
|103
|81
|3
|3
|210
|154
|Missouri St.
|1
|2
|78
|78
|2
|4
|185
|178
|Murray St.
|1
|2
|43
|93
|2
|4
|98
|194
|Indiana St.
|0
|3
|55
|101
|0
|6
|69
|214
|W. Illinois
|0
|3
|35
|131
|0
|6
|113
|269
___
Saturday’s Games
South Dakota at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Illinois St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Murray St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
W. Illinois at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
North Dakota at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
N. Iowa at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
Indiana St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Missouri St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Murray St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
S. Illinois at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|4
|0
|167
|78
|6
|0
|222
|88
|UNLV
|2
|0
|89
|47
|5
|1
|225
|161
|Boise St.
|2
|0
|69
|58
|3
|3
|178
|185
|Fresno St.
|2
|1
|83
|65
|6
|1
|238
|141
|Wyoming
|2
|1
|86
|79
|5
|2
|184
|179
|Utah St.
|1
|2
|97
|100
|3
|4
|261
|230
|San Jose St.
|1
|2
|99
|104
|2
|5
|220
|226
|Colorado St.
|0
|1
|24
|44
|2
|3
|155
|180
|Hawaii
|0
|1
|20
|44
|2
|4
|133
|208
|New Mexico
|0
|2
|50
|87
|2
|4
|167
|207
|San Diego St.
|0
|2
|41
|83
|2
|4
|116
|185
|Nevada
|0
|2
|36
|72
|0
|6
|104
|237
___
Saturday’s Games
Air Force at Navy, Noon
Hawaii at New Mexico, 6 p.m.
Colorado St. at UNLV, 7 p.m.
Utah St. at San Jose St., 7 p.m.
Nevada at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
UNLV at Fresno St., TBA
Wyoming at Boise St., TBA
Air Force at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
New Mexico at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 29
San Jose St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|2
|0
|75
|48
|3
|3
|165
|220
|Merrimack
|2
|1
|89
|71
|3
|3
|165
|127
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|1
|80
|54
|2
|4
|132
|162
|Wagner
|2
|1
|54
|68
|2
|4
|73
|190
|LIU Brooklyn
|1
|1
|51
|44
|1
|5
|91
|146
|Stonehill
|1
|2
|77
|90
|2
|4
|117
|205
|Sacred Heart
|1
|3
|67
|91
|1
|6
|94
|168
|CCSU
|0
|2
|50
|77
|2
|4
|175
|201
___
Saturday’s Games
CCSU at Wagner, Noon
Merrimack at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at Duquesne, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 26
LIU Brooklyn at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Stonehill at Wagner, Noon
Duquesne at Sacred Heart, Noon
Merrimack at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|3
|0
|126
|89
|6
|0
|266
|125
|Southern Cal
|4
|0
|189
|120
|6
|1
|331
|210
|Oregon
|2
|1
|117
|48
|5
|1
|291
|95
|Oregon St.
|2
|1
|108
|85
|5
|1
|231
|118
|Utah
|2
|1
|55
|42
|5
|1
|130
|73
|UCLA
|1
|1
|32
|31
|4
|1
|153
|61
|Arizona
|2
|2
|130
|100
|4
|3
|223
|144
|Washington St.
|1
|2
|61
|104
|4
|2
|206
|171
|Colorado
|1
|3
|117
|160
|4
|3
|241
|251
|California
|1
|3
|110
|166
|3
|4
|209
|218
|Stanford
|1
|3
|82
|162
|2
|4
|142
|216
|Arizona St.
|0
|3
|73
|93
|1
|5
|112
|170
___
Saturday’s Games
Washington St. at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.
Utah at Southern Cal, 8 p.m.
Arizona St. at Washington, 10:30 p.m.
UCLA at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Oregon at Utah, TBA
Southern Cal at California, TBA
Washington at Stanford, TBA
Oregon St. at Arizona, TBA
Washington St. at Arizona St., TBA
Colorado at UCLA, TBA
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lafayette
|1
|0
|56
|22
|5
|1
|146
|110
|Holy Cross
|2
|0
|102
|34
|4
|2
|249
|147
|Georgetown
|2
|0
|45
|31
|4
|3
|180
|143
|Fordham
|1
|1
|62
|63
|5
|2
|231
|157
|Bucknell
|0
|2
|49
|111
|2
|4
|115
|212
|Colgate
|0
|1
|7
|47
|2
|4
|94
|223
|Lehigh
|0
|2
|42
|55
|1
|6
|110
|211
___
Saturday’s Games
Lafayette at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.
Lehigh at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
Colgate at Georgetown, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Lafayette at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Colgate, 1 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|3
|0
|139
|87
|4
|2
|261
|138
|Drake
|3
|0
|88
|44
|3
|3
|126
|196
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|3
|1
|93
|104
|4
|3
|142
|199
|Marist
|3
|1
|121
|119
|3
|3
|128
|184
|Butler
|2
|2
|98
|87
|4
|3
|206
|156
|Morehead St.
|2
|2
|92
|79
|3
|3
|151
|162
|Presbyterian
|1
|2
|61
|72
|3
|3
|142
|150
|Stetson
|1
|2
|70
|86
|3
|3
|162
|204
|San Diego
|1
|2
|89
|110
|1
|5
|132
|188
|Dayton
|0
|4
|63
|111
|2
|5
|177
|196
|Valparaiso
|0
|3
|65
|80
|1
|5
|113
|171
___
Saturday’s Games
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Marist at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Butler at Dayton, 1 p.m.
Drake at San Diego, 5 p.m.
Morehead St. at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Stetson at Drake, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Butler, 1 p.m.
Marist at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Morehead St. at San Diego, 5 p.m.
Presbyterian at Davidson, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|4
|0
|139
|67
|7
|0
|281
|98
|Florida
|3
|1
|122
|102
|5
|2
|204
|140
|Missouri
|2
|1
|115
|91
|6
|1
|237
|174
|Tennessee
|2
|1
|77
|62
|5
|1
|201
|102
|Kentucky
|2
|2
|112
|131
|5
|2
|219
|165
|South Carolina
|1
|3
|110
|136
|2
|4
|174
|188
|Vanderbilt
|0
|4
|83
|158
|2
|6
|222
|275
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|4
|0
|114
|68
|6
|1
|211
|112
|LSU
|4
|1
|221
|157
|5
|2
|317
|212
|Mississippi
|2
|1
|92
|93
|5
|1
|250
|143
|Texas A&M
|2
|2
|94
|78
|4
|3
|226
|139
|Auburn
|0
|3
|48
|102
|3
|3
|166
|139
|Mississippi St.
|0
|3
|61
|118
|3
|3
|181
|177
|Arkansas
|0
|4
|94
|119
|2
|5
|209
|176
___
Saturday’s Games
Mississippi St. at Arkansas, Noon
South Carolina at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Army at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Mississippi St. at Auburn, TBA
Tennessee at Kentucky, TBA
South Carolina at Texas A&M, TBA
Vanderbilt at Mississippi, TBA
Florida vs. Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Furman
|3
|0
|93
|49
|5
|1
|190
|134
|W. Carolina
|3
|0
|131
|71
|5
|1
|248
|172
|Chattanooga
|4
|1
|190
|102
|5
|2
|244
|163
|VMI
|2
|1
|37
|65
|3
|3
|69
|138
|Mercer
|2
|2
|86
|69
|4
|3
|158
|171
|Samford
|2
|3
|125
|142
|3
|4
|207
|201
|ETSU
|1
|2
|75
|76
|2
|4
|123
|188
|The Citadel
|0
|4
|44
|142
|0
|7
|61
|263
|Wofford
|0
|4
|47
|112
|0
|7
|80
|203
___
Saturday’s Games
ETSU at Chattanooga, 1 p.m.
Samford at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Furman at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
Wofford at Mercer, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Chattanooga at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
ETSU at Furman, 2 p.m.
Mercer at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
The Citadel at Samford, 3 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|2
|0
|61
|37
|5
|1
|207
|95
|Lamar
|3
|0
|78
|56
|4
|3
|153
|157
|Nicholls
|2
|0
|69
|17
|2
|3
|106
|132
|Texas A&M Commerce
|1
|1
|52
|38
|1
|5
|104
|186
|Houston Christian
|1
|2
|60
|78
|3
|4
|185
|196
|McNeese St.
|0
|2
|20
|72
|0
|6
|92
|221
|Northwestern St.
|0
|1
|13
|27
|0
|5
|64
|176
|SE Louisiana
|0
|3
|69
|97
|0
|7
|135
|234
___
Saturday’s Games
SE Louisiana at Northwestern St., 3 p.m.
Nicholls at Texas A&M Commerce, 4:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Texas A&M Commerce at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at Nicholls, 3 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida A&M
|4
|0
|108
|46
|5
|1
|163
|94
|Jackson St.
|3
|2
|123
|112
|4
|3
|194
|196
|Alabama St.
|3
|2
|87
|89
|3
|3
|104
|110
|Alabama A&M
|2
|2
|116
|113
|4
|3
|238
|176
|MVSU
|1
|2
|61
|79
|1
|5
|92
|183
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|3
|61
|75
|1
|5
|113
|185
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|3
|1
|111
|101
|3
|4
|127
|245
|Alcorn St.
|2
|1
|68
|67
|3
|3
|109
|148
|Grambling St.
|2
|2
|118
|113
|3
|4
|217
|242
|Southern U.
|2
|3
|90
|77
|3
|3
|135
|95
|Texas Southern
|1
|2
|91
|103
|2
|4
|153
|240
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|3
|41
|100
|1
|5
|83
|186
___
Saturday’s Games
Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Jackson St. at MVSU, 3 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Southern U. at Jacksonville, Fla., 4 p.m.
Florida A&M at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Jackson St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
MVSU at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
Alabama A&M vs. Alabama St. at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Texas Southern at Southern U., 5 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|3
|0
|88
|50
|6
|0
|207
|126
|Georgia St.
|2
|1
|78
|69
|5
|1
|196
|143
|Old Dominion
|2
|1
|90
|85
|3
|3
|141
|157
|Georgia Southern
|1
|1
|51
|69
|4
|2
|188
|142
|Marshall
|1
|1
|65
|76
|4
|2
|182
|171
|Appalachian St.
|1
|1
|65
|67
|3
|3
|206
|181
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|2
|72
|92
|3
|3
|181
|142
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas State
|2
|1
|101
|90
|5
|2
|268
|199
|Troy
|2
|1
|79
|26
|5
|2
|186
|122
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|1
|65
|68
|4
|2
|213
|175
|Arkansas St.
|1
|1
|47
|74
|3
|3
|133
|219
|South Alabama
|1
|1
|78
|38
|3
|3
|193
|133
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|3
|67
|117
|2
|4
|111
|191
|Southern Miss.
|0
|3
|86
|111
|1
|5
|142
|212
___
Tuesday’s Games
Southern Miss. at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
James Madison at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia Southern, 2 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 26
Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Marshall at Coastal Carolina, TBA
Old Dominion at James Madison, TBA
Southern Miss. at Appalachian St., TBA
Troy at Texas State, 3 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|0
|105
|65
|5
|2
|257
|176
|Austin Peay
|1
|0
|22
|20
|4
|2
|214
|126
|E. Kentucky
|2
|0
|73
|57
|3
|3
|168
|216
|Utah Tech
|1
|0
|37
|31
|2
|4
|154
|273
|Abilene Christian
|1
|1
|47
|65
|3
|3
|174
|164
|S. Utah
|1
|1
|54
|55
|2
|4
|149
|160
|Tarleton St.
|1
|2
|113
|99
|4
|3
|209
|200
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|3
|72
|83
|3
|4
|237
|175
|North Alabama
|0
|3
|66
|114
|2
|5
|155
|202
___
Saturday’s Games
Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
Morehead St. at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Utah Tech at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Abilene Christian at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
North Alabama at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|6
|2
|287
|131
|Army
|2
|4
|147
|121
|Uconn
|1
|5
|123
|189
|Umass
|1
|7
|183
|339
___
Saturday’s Games
South Florida at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
Army at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Umass at Army, Noon
Uconn at Boston College, TBA
Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|5
|123
|122
___
Saturday’s Games
Lincoln University (CA) at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.
