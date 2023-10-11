FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 1 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 1 0 28 24 4 1 183 107 Tulane 1 0 35 23 4 1 149 87 SMU 1 0 34 16 3 2 169 92 FAU 1 0 20 17 2 3 103 125 UTSA 1 0 49 34 2 3 126 146 South Florida 2 1 121 115 3 3 186 197 Rice 1 1 53 59 3 3 196 182 Tulsa 1 1 65 46 3 3 156 176 UAB 1 1 79 70 2 4 191 215 Navy 1 2 81 96 2 3 108 138 North Texas 0 1 24 27 2 3 169 199 Temple 0 2 60 97 2 4 139 204 Charlotte 0 1 16 34 1 4 92 138 East Carolina 0 1 17 24 1 4 105 128

___

Thursday’s Games

SMU at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tulane at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Temple at North Texas, Noon

Navy at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

FAU at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Rice at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20

SMU at Temple, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Memphis at UAB, Noon

Air Force at Navy, Noon

Charlotte at East Carolina, 2 p.m.

North Texas at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

UTSA at FAU, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida St. 3 0 101 70 5 0 212 107 Louisville 3 0 108 72 6 0 218 106 North Carolina 2 0 81 31 5 0 183 95 Duke 1 0 28 7 4 1 163 56 Georgia Tech 2 1 87 75 3 3 185 174 Clemson 2 2 79 85 4 2 193 116 NC State 1 1 34 34 4 2 175 141 Virginia Tech 1 1 55 60 2 4 141 160 Boston College 1 2 84 111 3 3 166 190 Miami 0 1 20 23 4 1 195 73 Syracuse 0 2 21 71 4 2 198 114 Wake Forest 0 2 28 47 3 2 128 108 Pittsburgh 0 2 45 79 1 4 117 130 Virginia 0 2 45 51 1 5 134 191

___

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse at Florida St., Noon

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Louisville at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

NC State at Duke, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Boston College at Georgia Tech, Noon

Duke at Florida St., TBA

Clemson at Miami, TBA

Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia at North Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 3 0 104 56 6 0 271 84 West Virginia 2 0 44 34 4 1 132 95 Kansas 2 1 103 89 5 1 216 153 Texas 2 1 108 54 5 1 210 98 Iowa St. 2 1 81 91 3 3 131 130 Texas Tech 2 1 101 62 3 3 205 138 BYU 1 1 62 65 4 1 155 112 Kansas St. 1 1 65 60 3 2 179 103 Oklahoma St. 1 1 56 55 3 2 117 116 TCU 1 2 71 64 3 3 188 132 Baylor 1 2 56 112 2 4 130 181 UCF 0 3 88 131 3 3 210 167 Cincinnati 0 2 33 55 2 3 150 120 Houston 0 2 41 85 2 3 137 149

___

Thursday’s Games

West Virginia at Houston, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. at Cincinnati, Noon

BYU at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Baylor at Cincinnati, Noon

UCF at Oklahoma, Noon

Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 4 p.m.

TCU at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at BYU, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Idaho 3 0 122 77 5 1 214 131 Montana St. 2 0 78 22 4 1 214 82 Montana 2 1 73 71 5 1 168 114 N. Arizona 2 1 85 55 2 4 146 180 Sacramento St. 1 1 58 66 4 1 160 119 E. Washington 1 1 63 68 2 3 144 166 Portland St. 1 1 81 59 2 3 196 171 Idaho St. 1 1 55 49 1 4 128 204 UC Davis 1 2 78 71 3 3 156 157 Weber St. 1 2 38 88 3 3 114 146 Cal Poly 0 3 48 132 2 4 119 221 N. Colorado 0 2 42 63 0 5 81 200

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Portland St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Cal Poly at Montana St., 8 p.m.

UC Davis at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Montana at Idaho, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Idaho St. at Portland St., 4 p.m.

Weber St. at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

Montana St. at Sacramento St., 10:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UT Martin 2 0 48 37 5 1 196 144 SE Missouri 1 0 45 7 1 4 141 157 Tennessee St. 1 1 37 45 3 2 91 135 Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 1 30 45 3 3 177 194 Gardner-Webb 1 1 56 43 2 3 114 159 E. Illinois 0 1 27 28 4 2 133 117 Bryant 0 0 0 0 2 3 102 145 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 2 3 71 178 Robert Morris 0 1 16 31 2 4 138 177 Tennessee Tech 0 1 0 23 1 4 44 151

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

Robert Morris at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

SE Missouri at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Bryant at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Charleston Southern at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan 3 0 128 24 6 0 224 40 Ohio St. 2 0 60 20 5 0 175 51 Penn St. 3 0 102 26 5 0 203 48 Maryland 2 1 92 63 5 1 210 103 Rutgers 1 2 44 62 4 2 167 88 Indiana 0 2 20 67 2 3 104 122 Michigan St. 0 2 25 57 2 3 108 119

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wisconsin 2 0 62 30 4 1 157 92 Iowa 2 1 46 61 5 1 131 98 Minnesota 1 2 57 99 3 3 130 160 Nebraska 1 2 37 65 3 3 114 126 Northwestern 1 2 57 99 3 3 132 164 Purdue 1 2 75 77 2 4 154 168 Illinois 0 3 39 94 2 4 115 173

___

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. at Rutgers, Noon

Ohio St. at Purdue, Noon

Indiana at Michigan, Noon

Illinois at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Umass at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Rutgers at Indiana, Noon

Penn St. at Ohio St., Noon

Wisconsin at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware 2 0 66 38 4 1 158 132 Albany (NY) 2 0 55 27 4 2 149 109 Elon 3 0 69 33 3 3 136 138 Rhode Island 2 1 78 66 4 2 196 164 Villanova 2 1 82 54 4 2 176 131 William & Mary 2 1 68 41 4 2 119 81 Richmond 2 1 76 81 3 3 138 149 Hampton 1 1 58 44 3 2 151 140 Campbell 2 2 123 120 3 3 227 176 Monmouth (NJ) 1 1 73 68 2 3 162 145 Towson 1 2 94 117 2 4 134 186 Maine 1 3 107 132 1 5 126 190 New Hampshire 0 2 76 83 2 3 193 152 NC A&T 0 2 17 64 1 4 67 155 Stony Brook 0 4 74 148 0 5 81 179

___

Saturday’s Games

Elon at Villanova, 1 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Maine, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

NC A&T at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Richmond at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Elon, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Towson at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Maine at Campbell, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Liberty 4 0 123 52 6 0 212 103 W. Kentucky 2 0 66 38 4 2 193 174 Jacksonville St. 3 1 110 103 5 2 196 136 New Mexico St. 1 1 51 50 3 3 183 149 Louisiana Tech 2 2 97 93 3 5 213 220 Middle Tennessee 1 2 71 99 2 5 155 223 FIU 0 3 40 94 3 3 124 162 UTEP 0 2 24 41 1 5 97 169 Sam Houston St. 0 2 44 56 0 5 54 121

___

Tuesday’s Games

Middle Tennessee 31, Louisiana Tech 23

Liberty 31, Jacksonville St. 13

Wednesday’s Games

UTEP at FIU, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Middle Tennessee at Liberty, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

FIU at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 2 0 75 54 4 0 158 95 Princeton 1 0 10 7 2 2 55 47 Cornell 1 1 46 62 2 2 94 117 Dartmouth 1 1 47 51 2 2 88 92 Yale 1 1 52 47 2 2 121 99 Penn 0 1 20 23 3 1 119 89 Brown 0 1 31 34 2 2 132 113 Columbia 0 1 7 10 2 2 56 34

___

Saturday’s Games

Princeton at Brown, Noon

Sacred Heart at Yale, Noon

Howard at Harvard, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Penn at Columbia, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Penn at Yale, Noon

Brown at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami (Ohio) 2 0 50 3 5 1 187 113 Ohio 2 0 80 24 5 1 147 71 Buffalo 2 0 50 23 2 4 169 201 Bowling Green 0 2 7 65 2 4 113 172 Akron 0 2 24 68 1 5 99 177 Kent St. 0 2 20 65 1 5 80 212

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Toledo 2 0 84 64 5 1 245 138 Cent. Michigan 1 1 39 60 3 3 142 204 E. Michigan 1 1 47 36 3 3 105 122 N. Illinois 1 1 88 49 2 4 151 144 W. Michigan 1 1 73 73 2 4 153 220 Ball St. 0 2 34 66 1 5 99 202

___

Saturday’s Games

Kent St. at E. Michigan, Noon

Toledo at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Akron at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at N. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

W. Michigan at Ohio, Noon

Akron at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.

E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

Toledo at Miami (Ohio), 4 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 0 0 0 0 5 1 212 170 Howard 0 0 0 0 2 3 177 120 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 2 3 111 139 SC State 0 0 0 0 2 3 110 125 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 1 4 68 122 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 5 129 240

___

Saturday’s Games

Howard at Harvard, 1 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19

NC Central at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

SC State at Delaware St., Noon

Norfolk St. at Howard, Noon

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA S. Dakota St. 2 0 82 42 5 0 217 72 South Dakota 2 0 62 26 4 1 131 67 N. Iowa 2 0 71 61 3 2 138 142 N. Dakota St. 1 1 57 34 4 1 185 82 S. Illinois 1 1 36 51 4 1 125 110 Illinois St. 1 1 55 58 3 2 157 89 North Dakota 1 1 70 52 3 2 180 123 Youngstown St. 1 1 72 47 3 2 179 120 Murray St. 1 1 37 66 2 3 92 167 Missouri St. 0 2 30 71 1 4 137 171 Indiana St. 0 2 48 57 0 5 62 170 W. Illinois 0 2 28 83 0 5 106 221

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

S. Illinois at Murray St., 3 p.m.

Indiana St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Missouri St. at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

South Dakota at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Illinois St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Murray St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

North Dakota at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 3 0 133 51 5 0 188 61 Wyoming 2 0 59 45 5 1 157 145 UNLV 1 0 44 20 4 1 180 134 Boise St. 2 0 69 58 3 3 178 185 Fresno St. 1 1 46 33 5 1 201 109 Utah St. 1 1 65 63 3 3 229 193 Colorado St. 0 1 24 44 2 3 155 180 New Mexico 0 1 26 35 2 3 143 155 Hawaii 0 1 20 44 2 4 133 208 San Diego St. 0 2 41 83 2 4 116 185 San Jose St. 0 2 47 80 1 5 168 202 Nevada 0 1 9 27 0 5 77 192

___

Friday’s Games

Fresno St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UNLV at Nevada, 5 p.m.

San Jose St. at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

Wyoming at Air Force, 7 p.m.

Boise St. at Colorado St., 9:45 p.m.

San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Air Force at Navy, Noon

Hawaii at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

Utah St. at San Jose St., 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at UNLV, 7 p.m.

Nevada at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 1 0 31 28 2 3 121 200 Wagner 2 0 47 37 2 3 66 159 Merrimack 2 1 89 71 3 3 165 127 LIU Brooklyn 1 1 51 44 1 4 78 122 St. Francis (Pa.) 1 1 49 47 1 4 101 155 Stonehill 1 2 77 90 2 4 117 205 Sacred Heart 1 3 67 91 1 5 91 137 CCSU 0 1 30 33 2 3 155 157

___

Thursday’s Games

Wagner at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

CCSU at Duquesne, Noon

Sacred Heart at Yale, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Maine, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

CCSU at Wagner, Noon

Merrimack at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 2 0 84 12 5 0 258 59 Southern Cal 4 0 189 120 6 0 311 162 Washington 2 0 90 56 5 0 230 92 Oregon St. 2 1 108 85 5 1 231 118 UCLA 1 1 32 31 4 1 153 61 Utah 1 1 21 28 4 1 96 59 Washington St. 1 1 55 60 4 1 200 127 Colorado 1 2 74 114 4 2 198 205 Arizona 1 2 86 94 3 3 179 138 California 1 2 96 132 3 3 195 184 Stanford 0 3 36 119 1 4 96 173 Arizona St. 0 3 73 93 1 5 112 170

___

Friday’s Games

Stanford at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

California at Utah, 3 p.m.

Oregon at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Washington St., 7 p.m.

Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Washington St. at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Southern Cal, 8 p.m.

Arizona St. at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

UCLA at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lafayette 1 0 56 22 5 1 146 110 Holy Cross 2 0 102 34 4 2 249 147 Georgetown 1 0 28 24 3 3 163 136 Fordham 1 1 62 63 4 2 205 150 Bucknell 0 2 49 111 1 4 94 199 Colgate 0 1 7 47 1 4 67 199 Lehigh 0 1 35 38 1 5 103 194

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown at Lehigh, Noon

Dartmouth at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Lehigh at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Georgetown, 3 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA St. Thomas (Minn.) 3 0 72 52 4 2 121 147 Davidson 2 0 104 54 3 2 226 105 Drake 2 0 36 23 2 3 74 175 Butler 2 1 65 52 4 2 173 121 Marist 2 1 91 103 2 3 98 168 San Diego 1 1 73 80 1 4 116 158 Stetson 1 2 70 86 3 3 162 204 Morehead St. 1 2 68 58 2 3 127 141 Presbyterian 0 2 41 55 2 3 122 133 Dayton 0 3 46 91 2 4 160 176 Valparaiso 0 2 44 56 1 4 92 147

___

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Marist, Noon

Presbyterian at Dayton, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Drake, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Butler, 1 p.m.

Morehead St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Marist at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Butler at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Davidson, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Drake at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Morehead St. at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 3 0 102 47 6 0 244 78 Kentucky 2 1 91 93 5 1 198 127 Florida 2 1 81 63 4 2 163 101 Missouri 1 1 77 70 5 1 199 153 Tennessee 1 1 57 49 4 1 181 89 South Carolina 1 2 71 95 2 3 135 147 Vanderbilt 0 3 63 121 2 5 202 238

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 3 0 90 47 5 1 187 91 LSU 3 1 173 139 4 2 269 194 Mississippi 2 1 92 93 5 1 250 143 Texas A&M 2 1 81 58 4 2 213 119 Auburn 0 2 30 54 3 2 148 91 Mississippi St. 0 3 61 118 3 3 181 177 Arkansas 0 3 73 95 2 4 188 152

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia at Vanderbilt, Noon

Arkansas at Alabama, Noon

Florida at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at LSU, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Mississippi St. at Arkansas, Noon

Tennessee at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Army at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Carolina 3 0 131 71 5 1 248 172 Furman 2 0 66 28 4 1 163 113 Chattanooga 3 1 168 92 4 2 222 153 Mercer 2 1 76 47 4 2 148 149 Samford 2 2 104 115 3 3 186 174 VMI 1 1 20 52 2 3 52 125 ETSU 0 2 34 66 1 4 82 178 The Citadel 0 3 31 125 0 6 48 246 Wofford 0 3 37 71 0 6 70 162

___

Saturday’s Games

Furman at Samford, 1 p.m.

VMI at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Wofford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mercer, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

ETSU at Chattanooga, 1 p.m.

Samford at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Furman at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Wofford at Mercer, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 1 0 33 26 4 1 179 84 Lamar 2 0 48 32 3 3 123 133 Nicholls 2 0 69 17 2 3 106 132 Texas A&M Commerce 1 0 41 10 1 4 93 158 Houston Christian 1 2 60 78 2 4 155 196 McNeese St. 0 2 20 72 0 6 92 221 Northwestern St. 0 1 13 27 0 5 64 176 SE Louisiana 0 2 45 67 0 6 111 204

___

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Lamar at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

Prairie View at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

SE Louisiana at Northwestern St., 3 p.m.

Nicholls at Texas A&M Commerce, 4:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida A&M 4 0 108 46 5 1 163 94 Jackson St. 3 1 104 88 4 2 175 172 Alabama St. 2 2 63 70 2 3 80 91 Alabama A&M 1 2 71 89 3 3 193 152 Bethune-Cookman 0 2 30 41 1 4 82 151 MVSU 0 2 19 62 0 5 50 166

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 3 1 111 101 3 3 127 215 Alcorn St. 2 1 68 67 3 3 109 148 Grambling St. 2 1 94 68 3 3 193 197 Southern U. 2 3 90 77 2 3 90 77 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 2 24 58 1 4 66 144 Texas Southern 0 2 57 72 1 4 119 209

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at MVSU, 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Southern U., 5 p.m.

Prairie View at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Jackson St. at MVSU, 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Southern U. at Jacksonville, Fla., 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 2 0 47 37 5 0 166 113 Georgia Southern 1 0 38 28 4 1 175 101 Marshall 1 0 41 35 4 1 158 130 Old Dominion 2 1 90 85 3 3 141 157 Georgia St. 1 1 37 45 4 1 155 119 Appalachian St. 1 1 65 67 3 3 206 181 Coastal Carolina 1 2 72 92 3 3 181 142

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Troy 2 1 79 26 4 2 167 122 Louisiana-Lafayette 1 1 65 68 4 2 213 175 Texas State 1 1 80 70 4 2 247 179 Arkansas St. 1 1 47 74 3 3 133 219 South Alabama 1 1 78 38 3 3 193 133 Louisiana-Monroe 0 2 47 96 2 3 91 170 Southern Miss. 0 3 86 111 1 5 142 212

___

Tuesday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 27, Appalachian St. 24

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Southern at James Madison, Noon

Troy at Army, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Southern Miss. at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19

James Madison at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia Southern, 2 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Arkansas 2 0 81 44 4 2 233 155 Austin Peay 1 0 22 20 3 2 173 112 E. Kentucky 1 0 32 22 2 3 127 181 Utah Tech 1 0 37 31 2 4 154 273 Tarleton St. 1 1 78 58 4 2 174 159 S. Utah 1 1 54 55 2 4 149 160 Stephen F. Austin 0 2 51 59 3 3 216 151 Abilene Christian 0 1 17 52 2 3 144 151 North Alabama 0 2 53 84 2 4 142 172

___

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

Tarleton St. at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

Morehead St. at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Utah Tech at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 5 2 239 111 Army 2 3 147 102 Uconn 1 5 123 189 Umass 1 6 183 276

___

Saturday’s Games

Troy at Army, 3:30 p.m.

Umass at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

South Florida at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Army at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 1 5 123 122

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.