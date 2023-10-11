FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|1
|0
|28
|24
|4
|1
|183
|107
|Tulane
|1
|0
|35
|23
|4
|1
|149
|87
|SMU
|1
|0
|34
|16
|3
|2
|169
|92
|FAU
|1
|0
|20
|17
|2
|3
|103
|125
|UTSA
|1
|0
|49
|34
|2
|3
|126
|146
|South Florida
|2
|1
|121
|115
|3
|3
|186
|197
|Rice
|1
|1
|53
|59
|3
|3
|196
|182
|Tulsa
|1
|1
|65
|46
|3
|3
|156
|176
|UAB
|1
|1
|79
|70
|2
|4
|191
|215
|Navy
|1
|2
|81
|96
|2
|3
|108
|138
|North Texas
|0
|1
|24
|27
|2
|3
|169
|199
|Temple
|0
|2
|60
|97
|2
|4
|139
|204
|Charlotte
|0
|1
|16
|34
|1
|4
|92
|138
|East Carolina
|0
|1
|17
|24
|1
|4
|105
|128
___
Thursday’s Games
SMU at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tulane at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Temple at North Texas, Noon
Navy at Charlotte, 2 p.m.
FAU at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.
UAB at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 19
Rice at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 20
SMU at Temple, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
Memphis at UAB, Noon
Air Force at Navy, Noon
Charlotte at East Carolina, 2 p.m.
North Texas at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.
South Florida at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
UTSA at FAU, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida St.
|3
|0
|101
|70
|5
|0
|212
|107
|Louisville
|3
|0
|108
|72
|6
|0
|218
|106
|North Carolina
|2
|0
|81
|31
|5
|0
|183
|95
|Duke
|1
|0
|28
|7
|4
|1
|163
|56
|Georgia Tech
|2
|1
|87
|75
|3
|3
|185
|174
|Clemson
|2
|2
|79
|85
|4
|2
|193
|116
|NC State
|1
|1
|34
|34
|4
|2
|175
|141
|Virginia Tech
|1
|1
|55
|60
|2
|4
|141
|160
|Boston College
|1
|2
|84
|111
|3
|3
|166
|190
|Miami
|0
|1
|20
|23
|4
|1
|195
|73
|Syracuse
|0
|2
|21
|71
|4
|2
|198
|114
|Wake Forest
|0
|2
|28
|47
|3
|2
|128
|108
|Pittsburgh
|0
|2
|45
|79
|1
|4
|117
|130
|Virginia
|0
|2
|45
|51
|1
|5
|134
|191
___
Saturday’s Games
Syracuse at Florida St., Noon
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Louisville at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
NC State at Duke, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
Boston College at Georgia Tech, Noon
Duke at Florida St., TBA
Clemson at Miami, TBA
Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia at North Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|3
|0
|104
|56
|6
|0
|271
|84
|West Virginia
|2
|0
|44
|34
|4
|1
|132
|95
|Kansas
|2
|1
|103
|89
|5
|1
|216
|153
|Texas
|2
|1
|108
|54
|5
|1
|210
|98
|Iowa St.
|2
|1
|81
|91
|3
|3
|131
|130
|Texas Tech
|2
|1
|101
|62
|3
|3
|205
|138
|BYU
|1
|1
|62
|65
|4
|1
|155
|112
|Kansas St.
|1
|1
|65
|60
|3
|2
|179
|103
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|1
|56
|55
|3
|2
|117
|116
|TCU
|1
|2
|71
|64
|3
|3
|188
|132
|Baylor
|1
|2
|56
|112
|2
|4
|130
|181
|UCF
|0
|3
|88
|131
|3
|3
|210
|167
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|33
|55
|2
|3
|150
|120
|Houston
|0
|2
|41
|85
|2
|3
|137
|149
___
Thursday’s Games
West Virginia at Houston, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Iowa St. at Cincinnati, Noon
BYU at TCU, 3:30 p.m.
Kansas at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
Baylor at Cincinnati, Noon
UCF at Oklahoma, Noon
Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 4 p.m.
TCU at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Texas Tech at BYU, 7 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Idaho
|3
|0
|122
|77
|5
|1
|214
|131
|Montana St.
|2
|0
|78
|22
|4
|1
|214
|82
|Montana
|2
|1
|73
|71
|5
|1
|168
|114
|N. Arizona
|2
|1
|85
|55
|2
|4
|146
|180
|Sacramento St.
|1
|1
|58
|66
|4
|1
|160
|119
|E. Washington
|1
|1
|63
|68
|2
|3
|144
|166
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|81
|59
|2
|3
|196
|171
|Idaho St.
|1
|1
|55
|49
|1
|4
|128
|204
|UC Davis
|1
|2
|78
|71
|3
|3
|156
|157
|Weber St.
|1
|2
|38
|88
|3
|3
|114
|146
|Cal Poly
|0
|3
|48
|132
|2
|4
|119
|221
|N. Colorado
|0
|2
|42
|63
|0
|5
|81
|200
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacramento St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
Portland St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
Cal Poly at Montana St., 8 p.m.
UC Davis at Weber St., 8 p.m.
Montana at Idaho, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
Idaho St. at Portland St., 4 p.m.
Weber St. at E. Washington, 7 p.m.
N. Colorado at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
Montana St. at Sacramento St., 10:30 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|2
|0
|48
|37
|5
|1
|196
|144
|SE Missouri
|1
|0
|45
|7
|1
|4
|141
|157
|Tennessee St.
|1
|1
|37
|45
|3
|2
|91
|135
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|1
|1
|30
|45
|3
|3
|177
|194
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|1
|56
|43
|2
|3
|114
|159
|E. Illinois
|0
|1
|27
|28
|4
|2
|133
|117
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|102
|145
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|71
|178
|Robert Morris
|0
|1
|16
|31
|2
|4
|138
|177
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|1
|0
|23
|1
|4
|44
|151
___
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee Tech at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.
E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
Robert Morris at Bryant, 4 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
SE Missouri at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
Bryant at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Charleston Southern at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|3
|0
|128
|24
|6
|0
|224
|40
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|60
|20
|5
|0
|175
|51
|Penn St.
|3
|0
|102
|26
|5
|0
|203
|48
|Maryland
|2
|1
|92
|63
|5
|1
|210
|103
|Rutgers
|1
|2
|44
|62
|4
|2
|167
|88
|Indiana
|0
|2
|20
|67
|2
|3
|104
|122
|Michigan St.
|0
|2
|25
|57
|2
|3
|108
|119
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|62
|30
|4
|1
|157
|92
|Iowa
|2
|1
|46
|61
|5
|1
|131
|98
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|57
|99
|3
|3
|130
|160
|Nebraska
|1
|2
|37
|65
|3
|3
|114
|126
|Northwestern
|1
|2
|57
|99
|3
|3
|132
|164
|Purdue
|1
|2
|75
|77
|2
|4
|154
|168
|Illinois
|0
|3
|39
|94
|2
|4
|115
|173
___
Saturday’s Games
Michigan St. at Rutgers, Noon
Ohio St. at Purdue, Noon
Indiana at Michigan, Noon
Illinois at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Umass at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Iowa at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
Rutgers at Indiana, Noon
Penn St. at Ohio St., Noon
Wisconsin at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|2
|0
|66
|38
|4
|1
|158
|132
|Albany (NY)
|2
|0
|55
|27
|4
|2
|149
|109
|Elon
|3
|0
|69
|33
|3
|3
|136
|138
|Rhode Island
|2
|1
|78
|66
|4
|2
|196
|164
|Villanova
|2
|1
|82
|54
|4
|2
|176
|131
|William & Mary
|2
|1
|68
|41
|4
|2
|119
|81
|Richmond
|2
|1
|76
|81
|3
|3
|138
|149
|Hampton
|1
|1
|58
|44
|3
|2
|151
|140
|Campbell
|2
|2
|123
|120
|3
|3
|227
|176
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|1
|73
|68
|2
|3
|162
|145
|Towson
|1
|2
|94
|117
|2
|4
|134
|186
|Maine
|1
|3
|107
|132
|1
|5
|126
|190
|New Hampshire
|0
|2
|76
|83
|2
|3
|193
|152
|NC A&T
|0
|2
|17
|64
|1
|4
|67
|155
|Stony Brook
|0
|4
|74
|148
|0
|5
|81
|179
___
Saturday’s Games
Elon at Villanova, 1 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at Maine, 1 p.m.
Richmond at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Hampton at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
NC A&T at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
Richmond at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Elon, 2 p.m.
Delaware at Hampton, 2 p.m.
Rhode Island at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
Towson at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
Maine at Campbell, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|4
|0
|123
|52
|6
|0
|212
|103
|W. Kentucky
|2
|0
|66
|38
|4
|2
|193
|174
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|1
|110
|103
|5
|2
|196
|136
|New Mexico St.
|1
|1
|51
|50
|3
|3
|183
|149
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|2
|97
|93
|3
|5
|213
|220
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|2
|71
|99
|2
|5
|155
|223
|FIU
|0
|3
|40
|94
|3
|3
|124
|162
|UTEP
|0
|2
|24
|41
|1
|5
|97
|169
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|2
|44
|56
|0
|5
|54
|121
___
Tuesday’s Games
Middle Tennessee 31, Louisiana Tech 23
Liberty 31, Jacksonville St. 13
Wednesday’s Games
UTEP at FIU, 7:30 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 17
Middle Tennessee at Liberty, 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 18
FIU at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|2
|0
|75
|54
|4
|0
|158
|95
|Princeton
|1
|0
|10
|7
|2
|2
|55
|47
|Cornell
|1
|1
|46
|62
|2
|2
|94
|117
|Dartmouth
|1
|1
|47
|51
|2
|2
|88
|92
|Yale
|1
|1
|52
|47
|2
|2
|121
|99
|Penn
|0
|1
|20
|23
|3
|1
|119
|89
|Brown
|0
|1
|31
|34
|2
|2
|132
|113
|Columbia
|0
|1
|7
|10
|2
|2
|56
|34
___
Saturday’s Games
Princeton at Brown, Noon
Sacred Heart at Yale, Noon
Howard at Harvard, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Penn at Columbia, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
Penn at Yale, Noon
Brown at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Harvard at Princeton, 1 p.m.
Columbia at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|0
|50
|3
|5
|1
|187
|113
|Ohio
|2
|0
|80
|24
|5
|1
|147
|71
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|50
|23
|2
|4
|169
|201
|Bowling Green
|0
|2
|7
|65
|2
|4
|113
|172
|Akron
|0
|2
|24
|68
|1
|5
|99
|177
|Kent St.
|0
|2
|20
|65
|1
|5
|80
|212
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|2
|0
|84
|64
|5
|1
|245
|138
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|1
|39
|60
|3
|3
|142
|204
|E. Michigan
|1
|1
|47
|36
|3
|3
|105
|122
|N. Illinois
|1
|1
|88
|49
|2
|4
|151
|144
|W. Michigan
|1
|1
|73
|73
|2
|4
|153
|220
|Ball St.
|0
|2
|34
|66
|1
|5
|99
|202
___
Saturday’s Games
Kent St. at E. Michigan, Noon
Toledo at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Akron at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio at N. Illinois, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
W. Michigan at Ohio, Noon
Akron at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.
E. Michigan at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.
Toledo at Miami (Ohio), 4 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|212
|170
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|177
|120
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|111
|139
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|110
|125
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|68
|122
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|129
|240
___
Saturday’s Games
Howard at Harvard, 1 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 19
NC Central at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
SC State at Delaware St., Noon
Norfolk St. at Howard, Noon
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|S. Dakota St.
|2
|0
|82
|42
|5
|0
|217
|72
|South Dakota
|2
|0
|62
|26
|4
|1
|131
|67
|N. Iowa
|2
|0
|71
|61
|3
|2
|138
|142
|N. Dakota St.
|1
|1
|57
|34
|4
|1
|185
|82
|S. Illinois
|1
|1
|36
|51
|4
|1
|125
|110
|Illinois St.
|1
|1
|55
|58
|3
|2
|157
|89
|North Dakota
|1
|1
|70
|52
|3
|2
|180
|123
|Youngstown St.
|1
|1
|72
|47
|3
|2
|179
|120
|Murray St.
|1
|1
|37
|66
|2
|3
|92
|167
|Missouri St.
|0
|2
|30
|71
|1
|4
|137
|171
|Indiana St.
|0
|2
|48
|57
|0
|5
|62
|170
|W. Illinois
|0
|2
|28
|83
|0
|5
|106
|221
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Youngstown St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
S. Illinois at Murray St., 3 p.m.
Indiana St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
N. Iowa at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Missouri St. at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
South Dakota at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Illinois St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Murray St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.
W. Illinois at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
North Dakota at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|3
|0
|133
|51
|5
|0
|188
|61
|Wyoming
|2
|0
|59
|45
|5
|1
|157
|145
|UNLV
|1
|0
|44
|20
|4
|1
|180
|134
|Boise St.
|2
|0
|69
|58
|3
|3
|178
|185
|Fresno St.
|1
|1
|46
|33
|5
|1
|201
|109
|Utah St.
|1
|1
|65
|63
|3
|3
|229
|193
|Colorado St.
|0
|1
|24
|44
|2
|3
|155
|180
|New Mexico
|0
|1
|26
|35
|2
|3
|143
|155
|Hawaii
|0
|1
|20
|44
|2
|4
|133
|208
|San Diego St.
|0
|2
|41
|83
|2
|4
|116
|185
|San Jose St.
|0
|2
|47
|80
|1
|5
|168
|202
|Nevada
|0
|1
|9
|27
|0
|5
|77
|192
___
Friday’s Games
Fresno St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
UNLV at Nevada, 5 p.m.
San Jose St. at New Mexico, 6 p.m.
Wyoming at Air Force, 7 p.m.
Boise St. at Colorado St., 9:45 p.m.
San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
Air Force at Navy, Noon
Hawaii at New Mexico, 6 p.m.
Utah St. at San Jose St., 7 p.m.
Colorado St. at UNLV, 7 p.m.
Nevada at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|1
|0
|31
|28
|2
|3
|121
|200
|Wagner
|2
|0
|47
|37
|2
|3
|66
|159
|Merrimack
|2
|1
|89
|71
|3
|3
|165
|127
|LIU Brooklyn
|1
|1
|51
|44
|1
|4
|78
|122
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|1
|1
|49
|47
|1
|4
|101
|155
|Stonehill
|1
|2
|77
|90
|2
|4
|117
|205
|Sacred Heart
|1
|3
|67
|91
|1
|5
|91
|137
|CCSU
|0
|1
|30
|33
|2
|3
|155
|157
___
Thursday’s Games
Wagner at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
CCSU at Duquesne, Noon
Sacred Heart at Yale, Noon
LIU Brooklyn at Maine, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
CCSU at Wagner, Noon
Merrimack at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at Duquesne, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|2
|0
|84
|12
|5
|0
|258
|59
|Southern Cal
|4
|0
|189
|120
|6
|0
|311
|162
|Washington
|2
|0
|90
|56
|5
|0
|230
|92
|Oregon St.
|2
|1
|108
|85
|5
|1
|231
|118
|UCLA
|1
|1
|32
|31
|4
|1
|153
|61
|Utah
|1
|1
|21
|28
|4
|1
|96
|59
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|55
|60
|4
|1
|200
|127
|Colorado
|1
|2
|74
|114
|4
|2
|198
|205
|Arizona
|1
|2
|86
|94
|3
|3
|179
|138
|California
|1
|2
|96
|132
|3
|3
|195
|184
|Stanford
|0
|3
|36
|119
|1
|4
|96
|173
|Arizona St.
|0
|3
|73
|93
|1
|5
|112
|170
___
Friday’s Games
Stanford at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
California at Utah, 3 p.m.
Oregon at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
Arizona at Washington St., 7 p.m.
Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
UCLA at Oregon St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
Washington St. at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.
Utah at Southern Cal, 8 p.m.
Arizona St. at Washington, 10:30 p.m.
UCLA at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lafayette
|1
|0
|56
|22
|5
|1
|146
|110
|Holy Cross
|2
|0
|102
|34
|4
|2
|249
|147
|Georgetown
|1
|0
|28
|24
|3
|3
|163
|136
|Fordham
|1
|1
|62
|63
|4
|2
|205
|150
|Bucknell
|0
|2
|49
|111
|1
|4
|94
|199
|Colgate
|0
|1
|7
|47
|1
|4
|67
|199
|Lehigh
|0
|1
|35
|38
|1
|5
|103
|194
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgetown at Lehigh, Noon
Dartmouth at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
Lehigh at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
Lafayette at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.
Colgate at Georgetown, 3 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|3
|0
|72
|52
|4
|2
|121
|147
|Davidson
|2
|0
|104
|54
|3
|2
|226
|105
|Drake
|2
|0
|36
|23
|2
|3
|74
|175
|Butler
|2
|1
|65
|52
|4
|2
|173
|121
|Marist
|2
|1
|91
|103
|2
|3
|98
|168
|San Diego
|1
|1
|73
|80
|1
|4
|116
|158
|Stetson
|1
|2
|70
|86
|3
|3
|162
|204
|Morehead St.
|1
|2
|68
|58
|2
|3
|127
|141
|Presbyterian
|0
|2
|41
|55
|2
|3
|122
|133
|Dayton
|0
|3
|46
|91
|2
|4
|160
|176
|Valparaiso
|0
|2
|44
|56
|1
|4
|92
|147
___
Saturday’s Games
San Diego at Marist, Noon
Presbyterian at Dayton, 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Drake, 1 p.m.
Davidson at Butler, 1 p.m.
Morehead St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
Marist at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Butler at Dayton, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Davidson, 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Drake at San Diego, 5 p.m.
Morehead St. at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|3
|0
|102
|47
|6
|0
|244
|78
|Kentucky
|2
|1
|91
|93
|5
|1
|198
|127
|Florida
|2
|1
|81
|63
|4
|2
|163
|101
|Missouri
|1
|1
|77
|70
|5
|1
|199
|153
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|57
|49
|4
|1
|181
|89
|South Carolina
|1
|2
|71
|95
|2
|3
|135
|147
|Vanderbilt
|0
|3
|63
|121
|2
|5
|202
|238
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|3
|0
|90
|47
|5
|1
|187
|91
|LSU
|3
|1
|173
|139
|4
|2
|269
|194
|Mississippi
|2
|1
|92
|93
|5
|1
|250
|143
|Texas A&M
|2
|1
|81
|58
|4
|2
|213
|119
|Auburn
|0
|2
|30
|54
|3
|2
|148
|91
|Mississippi St.
|0
|3
|61
|118
|3
|3
|181
|177
|Arkansas
|0
|3
|73
|95
|2
|4
|188
|152
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgia at Vanderbilt, Noon
Arkansas at Alabama, Noon
Florida at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Auburn at LSU, 7 p.m.
Missouri at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
Mississippi St. at Arkansas, Noon
Tennessee at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Army at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Carolina
|3
|0
|131
|71
|5
|1
|248
|172
|Furman
|2
|0
|66
|28
|4
|1
|163
|113
|Chattanooga
|3
|1
|168
|92
|4
|2
|222
|153
|Mercer
|2
|1
|76
|47
|4
|2
|148
|149
|Samford
|2
|2
|104
|115
|3
|3
|186
|174
|VMI
|1
|1
|20
|52
|2
|3
|52
|125
|ETSU
|0
|2
|34
|66
|1
|4
|82
|178
|The Citadel
|0
|3
|31
|125
|0
|6
|48
|246
|Wofford
|0
|3
|37
|71
|0
|6
|70
|162
___
Saturday’s Games
Furman at Samford, 1 p.m.
VMI at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Wofford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at Mercer, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
ETSU at Chattanooga, 1 p.m.
Samford at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Furman at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
Wofford at Mercer, 4 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|1
|0
|33
|26
|4
|1
|179
|84
|Lamar
|2
|0
|48
|32
|3
|3
|123
|133
|Nicholls
|2
|0
|69
|17
|2
|3
|106
|132
|Texas A&M Commerce
|1
|0
|41
|10
|1
|4
|93
|158
|Houston Christian
|1
|2
|60
|78
|2
|4
|155
|196
|McNeese St.
|0
|2
|20
|72
|0
|6
|92
|221
|Northwestern St.
|0
|1
|13
|27
|0
|5
|64
|176
|SE Louisiana
|0
|2
|45
|67
|0
|6
|111
|204
___
Saturday’s Games
Northwestern St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Lamar at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.
Prairie View at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
SE Louisiana at Northwestern St., 3 p.m.
Nicholls at Texas A&M Commerce, 4:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida A&M
|4
|0
|108
|46
|5
|1
|163
|94
|Jackson St.
|3
|1
|104
|88
|4
|2
|175
|172
|Alabama St.
|2
|2
|63
|70
|2
|3
|80
|91
|Alabama A&M
|1
|2
|71
|89
|3
|3
|193
|152
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|2
|30
|41
|1
|4
|82
|151
|MVSU
|0
|2
|19
|62
|0
|5
|50
|166
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|3
|1
|111
|101
|3
|3
|127
|215
|Alcorn St.
|2
|1
|68
|67
|3
|3
|109
|148
|Grambling St.
|2
|1
|94
|68
|3
|3
|193
|197
|Southern U.
|2
|3
|90
|77
|2
|3
|90
|77
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|2
|24
|58
|1
|4
|66
|144
|Texas Southern
|0
|2
|57
|72
|1
|4
|119
|209
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
Alabama St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at MVSU, 3 p.m.
Texas Southern at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at Southern U., 5 p.m.
Prairie View at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
Jackson St. at MVSU, 3 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Southern U. at Jacksonville, Fla., 4 p.m.
Florida A&M at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|2
|0
|47
|37
|5
|0
|166
|113
|Georgia Southern
|1
|0
|38
|28
|4
|1
|175
|101
|Marshall
|1
|0
|41
|35
|4
|1
|158
|130
|Old Dominion
|2
|1
|90
|85
|3
|3
|141
|157
|Georgia St.
|1
|1
|37
|45
|4
|1
|155
|119
|Appalachian St.
|1
|1
|65
|67
|3
|3
|206
|181
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|2
|72
|92
|3
|3
|181
|142
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Troy
|2
|1
|79
|26
|4
|2
|167
|122
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|1
|65
|68
|4
|2
|213
|175
|Texas State
|1
|1
|80
|70
|4
|2
|247
|179
|Arkansas St.
|1
|1
|47
|74
|3
|3
|133
|219
|South Alabama
|1
|1
|78
|38
|3
|3
|193
|133
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|2
|47
|96
|2
|3
|91
|170
|Southern Miss.
|0
|3
|86
|111
|1
|5
|142
|212
___
Tuesday’s Games
Coastal Carolina 27, Appalachian St. 24
Saturday’s Games
Georgia Southern at James Madison, Noon
Troy at Army, 3:30 p.m.
Marshall at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 17
Southern Miss. at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 19
James Madison at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia Southern, 2 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|0
|81
|44
|4
|2
|233
|155
|Austin Peay
|1
|0
|22
|20
|3
|2
|173
|112
|E. Kentucky
|1
|0
|32
|22
|2
|3
|127
|181
|Utah Tech
|1
|0
|37
|31
|2
|4
|154
|273
|Tarleton St.
|1
|1
|78
|58
|4
|2
|174
|159
|S. Utah
|1
|1
|54
|55
|2
|4
|149
|160
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|2
|51
|59
|3
|3
|216
|151
|Abilene Christian
|0
|1
|17
|52
|2
|3
|144
|151
|North Alabama
|0
|2
|53
|84
|2
|4
|142
|172
___
Saturday’s Games
Gardner-Webb at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.
Tarleton St. at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
North Alabama at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
Morehead St. at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Utah Tech at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|5
|2
|239
|111
|Army
|2
|3
|147
|102
|Uconn
|1
|5
|123
|189
|Umass
|1
|6
|183
|276
___
Saturday’s Games
Troy at Army, 3:30 p.m.
Umass at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
South Florida at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
Army at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|5
|123
|122
___
