Home » Sports » FBC Glance

FBC Glance

The Associated Press

October 8, 2023, 4:01 AM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Memphis 1 0 28 24 4 1 183 107
Tulane 1 0 35 23 4 1 149 87
SMU 1 0 34 16 3 2 169 92
FAU 1 0 20 17 2 3 103 125
UTSA 1 0 49 34 2 3 126 146
South Florida 2 1 121 115 3 3 186 197
Rice 1 1 53 59 3 3 196 182
Tulsa 1 1 65 46 3 3 156 176
UAB 1 1 79 70 2 4 191 215
Navy 1 2 81 96 2 3 108 138
North Texas 0 1 24 27 2 3 169 199
Temple 0 2 60 97 2 4 139 204
Charlotte 0 1 16 34 1 4 92 138
East Carolina 0 1 17 24 1 4 105 128

___

Saturday’s Games

UTSA 49, Temple 34

Navy 27, North Texas 24

UAB 56, South Florida 35

Uconn 38, Rice 31

FAU 20, Tulsa 17

Thursday, Oct. 12

SMU at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13

Tulane at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Temple at North Texas, Noon

Navy at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

FAU at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at UTSA, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida St. 3 0 101 70 5 0 212 107
Louisville 3 0 108 72 6 0 218 106
North Carolina 2 0 81 31 5 0 183 95
Duke 1 0 28 7 4 1 163 56
Georgia Tech 2 1 87 75 3 3 185 174
Clemson 2 2 79 85 4 2 193 116
NC State 1 1 34 34 4 2 175 141
Virginia Tech 1 1 55 60 2 4 141 160
Boston College 1 2 84 111 3 3 166 190
Miami 0 1 20 23 4 1 195 73
Syracuse 0 2 21 71 4 2 198 114
Wake Forest 0 2 28 47 3 2 128 108
Pittsburgh 0 2 45 79 1 4 117 130
Virginia 0 2 45 51 1 5 134 191

___

Saturday’s Games

Virginia 27, William & Mary 13

Boston College 27, Army 24

NC State 48, Marshall 41

Florida St. 39, Virginia Tech 17

North Carolina 40, Syracuse 7

Clemson 17, Wake Forest 12

Louisville 33, Notre Dame 20

Georgia Tech 23, Miami 20

Saturday, Oct. 14

Syracuse at Florida St., Noon

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Louisville at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

NC State at Duke, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 3 0 104 56 6 0 271 84
West Virginia 2 0 44 34 4 1 132 95
Kansas 2 1 103 89 5 1 216 153
Texas 2 1 108 54 5 1 210 98
Iowa St. 2 1 81 91 3 3 131 130
Texas Tech 2 1 101 62 3 3 205 138
BYU 1 1 62 65 4 1 155 112
Kansas St. 1 1 65 60 3 2 179 103
Oklahoma St. 1 1 56 55 3 2 117 116
TCU 1 2 71 64 3 3 188 132
Baylor 1 2 56 112 2 4 130 181
UCF 0 3 88 131 3 3 210 167
Cincinnati 0 2 33 55 2 3 150 120
Houston 0 2 41 85 2 3 137 149

___

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 29, Kansas St. 21

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma 34, Texas 30

Kansas 51, UCF 22

Texas Tech 39, Baylor 14

Iowa St. 27, TCU 14

Thursday, Oct. 12

West Virginia at Houston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Iowa St. at Cincinnati, Noon

Kansas at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

BYU at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Idaho 3 0 122 77 5 1 214 131
Montana St. 2 0 78 22 4 1 214 82
Montana 2 1 73 71 5 1 168 114
N. Arizona 2 1 85 55 2 4 146 180
Sacramento St. 1 1 58 66 4 1 160 119
E. Washington 1 1 63 68 2 3 144 166
Portland St. 1 1 81 59 2 3 196 171
Idaho St. 1 1 55 49 1 4 128 204
UC Davis 1 2 78 71 3 3 156 157
Weber St. 1 2 38 88 3 3 114 146
Cal Poly 0 3 48 132 2 4 119 221
N. Colorado 0 2 42 63 0 5 81 200

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana 31, UC Davis 23

N. Arizona 27, Weber St. 10

Idaho 42, Cal Poly 14

Saturday, Oct. 14

Sacramento St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Portland St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

UC Davis at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at Montana St., 8 p.m.

Montana at Idaho, 10:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UT Martin 2 0 48 37 5 1 196 144
SE Missouri 1 0 45 7 1 4 141 157
Tennessee St. 1 1 37 45 3 2 91 135
Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 1 30 45 3 3 177 194
Gardner-Webb 1 1 56 43 2 3 114 159
E. Illinois 0 1 27 28 4 2 133 117
Bryant 0 0 0 0 2 3 102 145
Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 2 3 71 178
Robert Morris 0 1 16 31 2 4 138 177
Tennessee Tech 0 1 0 23 1 4 44 151

___

Saturday’s Games

Lindenwood (Mo.) 23, Tennessee Tech 0

UT Martin 28, E. Illinois 27

Tennessee St. 27, Kennesaw St. 20

Gardner-Webb 31, Robert Morris 16

Cent. Arkansas 38, SE Missouri 33

Saturday, Oct. 14

Tennessee Tech at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

Robert Morris at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan 3 0 128 24 6 0 224 40
Ohio St. 2 0 60 20 5 0 175 51
Penn St. 3 0 102 26 5 0 203 48
Maryland 2 1 92 63 5 1 210 103
Rutgers 1 2 44 62 4 2 167 88
Indiana 0 2 20 67 2 3 104 122
Michigan St. 0 2 25 57 2 3 108 119

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wisconsin 2 0 62 30 4 1 157 92
Iowa 2 1 46 61 5 1 131 98
Minnesota 1 2 57 99 3 3 130 160
Nebraska 1 2 37 65 3 3 114 126
Northwestern 1 2 57 99 3 3 132 164
Purdue 1 2 75 77 2 4 154 168
Illinois 0 3 39 94 2 4 115 173

___

Friday’s Games

Nebraska 20, Illinois 7

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 37, Maryland 17

Wisconsin 24, Rutgers 13

Northwestern 23, Howard 20

Iowa 20, Purdue 14

Michigan 52, Minnesota 10

Saturday, Oct. 14

Ohio St. at Purdue, Noon

Michigan St. at Rutgers, Noon

Indiana at Michigan, Noon

Illinois at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Umass at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Delaware 2 0 66 38 4 1 158 132
Albany (NY) 2 0 55 27 4 2 149 109
Elon 3 0 69 33 3 3 136 138
Rhode Island 2 1 78 66 4 2 196 164
Villanova 2 1 82 54 4 2 176 131
William & Mary 2 1 68 41 4 2 119 81
Richmond 2 1 76 81 3 3 138 149
Hampton 1 1 58 44 3 2 151 140
Campbell 2 2 123 120 3 3 227 176
Monmouth (NJ) 1 1 73 68 2 3 162 145
Towson 1 2 94 117 2 4 134 186
Maine 1 3 107 132 1 5 126 190
New Hampshire 0 2 76 83 2 3 193 152
NC A&T 0 2 17 64 1 4 67 155
Stony Brook 0 4 74 148 0 5 81 179

___

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island 34, Brown 30

Virginia 27, William & Mary 13

NC Central 34, Elon 23

Campbell 30, Hampton 27

Delaware 43, Duquesne 17

Richmond 42, Maine 31

Albany (NY) 24, Towson 17

Villanova 37, NC A&T 14

Saturday, Oct. 14

Elon at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Richmond at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Maine, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

NC A&T at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Liberty 3 0 92 39 5 0 181 90
Jacksonville St. 3 0 97 72 5 1 183 105
W. Kentucky 2 0 66 38 4 2 193 174
Louisiana Tech 2 1 74 62 3 4 190 189
New Mexico St. 1 1 51 50 3 3 183 149
FIU 0 3 40 94 3 3 124 162
Middle Tennessee 0 2 40 76 1 5 124 200
UTEP 0 2 24 41 1 5 97 169
Sam Houston St. 0 2 44 56 0 5 54 121

___

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 45, Middle Tennessee 30

New Mexico St. 34, FIU 17

Thursday’s Games

Liberty 21, Sam Houston St. 16

W. Kentucky 35, Louisiana Tech 28

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Jacksonville St., 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

UTEP at FIU, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Harvard 2 0 75 54 4 0 158 95
Princeton 1 0 10 7 2 2 55 47
Cornell 1 1 46 62 2 2 94 117
Dartmouth 1 1 47 51 2 2 88 92
Yale 1 1 52 47 2 2 121 99
Penn 0 1 20 23 3 1 119 89
Brown 0 1 31 34 2 2 132 113
Columbia 0 1 7 10 2 2 56 34

___

Friday’s Games

Harvard 41, Cornell 23

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island 34, Brown 30

Columbia 16, Marist 0

Penn 42, Georgetown 39

Lafayette 12, Princeton 9

Yale 31, Dartmouth 24

Saturday, Oct. 14

Princeton at Brown, Noon

Sacred Heart at Yale, Noon

Howard at Harvard, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Penn at Columbia, 1:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Miami (Ohio) 2 0 50 3 5 1 187 113
Ohio 2 0 80 24 5 1 147 71
Buffalo 2 0 50 23 2 4 169 201
Bowling Green 0 2 7 65 2 4 113 172
Akron 0 2 24 68 1 5 99 177
Kent St. 0 2 20 65 1 5 80 212

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Toledo 2 0 84 64 5 1 245 138
Cent. Michigan 1 1 39 60 3 3 142 204
E. Michigan 1 1 47 36 3 3 105 122
N. Illinois 1 1 88 49 2 4 151 144
W. Michigan 1 1 73 73 2 4 153 220
Ball St. 0 2 34 66 1 5 99 202

___

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi St. 41, W. Michigan 28

Toledo 41, Umass 24

Buffalo 37, Cent. Michigan 13

Ohio 42, Kent St. 17

N. Illinois 55, Akron 14

Miami (Ohio) 27, Bowling Green 0

E. Michigan 24, Ball St. 10

Saturday, Oct. 14

Kent St. at E. Michigan, Noon

Toledo at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Akron at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at N. Illinois, 4 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC Central 0 0 0 0 5 1 212 170
Howard 0 0 0 0 2 3 177 120
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 2 3 111 139
SC State 0 0 0 0 2 3 110 125
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 1 4 68 122
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 5 129 240

___

Saturday’s Games

CCSU 51, Delaware St. 44

SC State 56, Va. Lynchburg 6

NC Central 34, Elon 23

Northwestern 23, Howard 20

Saturday, Oct. 14

Howard at Harvard, 1 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
S. Dakota St. 2 0 82 42 5 0 217 72
South Dakota 2 0 62 26 4 1 131 67
N. Iowa 2 0 71 61 3 2 138 142
N. Dakota St. 1 1 57 34 4 1 185 82
S. Illinois 1 1 36 51 4 1 125 110
Illinois St. 1 1 55 58 3 2 157 89
North Dakota 1 1 70 52 3 2 180 123
Youngstown St. 1 1 72 47 3 2 179 120
Murray St. 1 1 37 66 2 3 92 167
Missouri St. 0 2 30 71 1 4 137 171
Indiana St. 0 2 48 57 0 5 62 170
W. Illinois 0 2 28 83 0 5 106 221

___

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota 49, W. Illinois 10

South Dakota 38, Murray St. 7

N. Dakota St. 38, Missouri St. 10

Youngstown St. 31, S. Illinois 3

N. Iowa 27, Indiana St. 20

S. Dakota St. 40, Illinois St. 21

Saturday, Oct. 14

N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at Murray St., 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Missouri St. at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Air Force 3 0 133 51 5 0 188 61
Wyoming 2 0 59 45 5 1 157 145
UNLV 1 0 44 20 4 1 180 134
Boise St. 2 0 69 58 3 3 178 185
Fresno St. 1 1 46 33 5 1 201 109
Utah St. 1 1 65 63 3 3 229 193
Colorado St. 0 1 24 44 2 3 155 180
New Mexico 0 1 26 35 2 3 143 155
Hawaii 0 1 20 44 2 4 133 208
San Diego St. 0 2 41 83 2 4 116 185
San Jose St. 0 2 47 80 1 5 168 202
Nevada 0 1 9 27 0 5 77 192

___

Saturday’s Games

Boise St. 35, San Jose St. 27

Wyoming 24, Fresno St. 19

Utah St. 44, Colorado St. 24

Friday, Oct. 13

Fresno St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

UNLV at Nevada, 5 p.m.

San Jose St. at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

Wyoming at Air Force, 7 p.m.

Boise St. at Colorado St., 9:45 p.m.

San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duquesne 1 0 31 28 2 3 121 200
Wagner 2 0 47 37 2 3 66 159
Merrimack 2 1 89 71 3 3 165 127
LIU Brooklyn 1 1 51 44 1 4 78 122
St. Francis (Pa.) 1 1 49 47 1 4 101 155
Stonehill 1 2 77 90 2 4 117 205
Sacred Heart 1 3 67 91 1 5 91 137
CCSU 0 1 30 33 2 3 155 157

___

Saturday’s Games

LIU Brooklyn 23, Sacred Heart 13

CCSU 51, Delaware St. 44

Merrimack 45, Stonehill 34

Delaware 43, Duquesne 17

Thursday, Oct. 12

Wagner at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

CCSU at Duquesne, Noon

Sacred Heart at Yale, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Maine, 1 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oregon 2 0 84 12 5 0 258 59
Southern Cal 4 0 189 120 6 0 311 162
Washington 2 0 90 56 5 0 230 92
Oregon St. 2 1 108 85 5 1 231 118
UCLA 1 1 32 31 4 1 153 61
Utah 1 1 21 28 4 1 96 59
Washington St. 1 1 55 60 4 1 200 127
Colorado 1 2 74 114 4 2 198 205
Arizona 1 2 86 94 3 3 179 138
California 1 2 96 132 3 3 195 184
Stanford 0 3 36 119 1 4 96 173
Arizona St. 0 3 73 93 1 5 112 170

___

Saturday’s Games

UCLA 25, Washington St. 17

Colorado 27, Arizona St. 24

Oregon St. 52, California 40

Southern Cal 43, Arizona 41

Friday, Oct. 13

Stanford at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

California at Utah, 3 p.m.

Oregon at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Washington St., 7 p.m.

Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lafayette 1 0 56 22 5 1 146 110
Holy Cross 2 0 102 34 4 2 249 147
Georgetown 1 0 28 24 3 3 163 136
Fordham 1 1 62 63 4 2 205 150
Bucknell 0 2 49 111 1 4 94 199
Colgate 0 1 7 47 1 4 67 199
Lehigh 0 1 35 38 1 5 103 194

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross 55, Bucknell 27

Fordham 38, Lehigh 35

Penn 42, Georgetown 39

Lafayette 12, Princeton 9

Saturday, Oct. 14

Georgetown at Lehigh, Noon

Bucknell at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
St. Thomas (Minn.) 3 0 72 52 4 2 121 147
Davidson 2 0 104 54 3 2 226 105
Drake 2 0 36 23 2 3 74 175
Butler 2 1 65 52 4 2 173 121
Marist 2 1 91 103 2 3 98 168
San Diego 1 1 73 80 1 4 116 158
Stetson 1 2 70 86 3 3 162 204
Morehead St. 1 2 68 58 2 3 127 141
Presbyterian 0 2 41 55 2 3 122 133
Dayton 0 3 46 91 2 4 160 176
Valparaiso 0 2 44 56 1 4 92 147

___

Saturday’s Games

Columbia 16, Marist 0

Stetson 28, Presbyterian 24

St. Thomas (Minn.) 17, Butler 10

Morehead St. 31, Dayton 7

Drake 20, Valparaiso 14

Saturday, Oct. 14

San Diego at Marist, Noon

Presbyterian at Dayton, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Drake, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Butler, 1 p.m.

Morehead St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 3 0 102 47 6 0 244 78
Kentucky 2 1 91 93 5 1 198 127
Florida 2 1 81 63 4 2 163 101
Missouri 1 1 77 70 5 1 199 153
Tennessee 1 1 57 49 4 1 181 89
South Carolina 1 2 71 95 2 3 135 147
Vanderbilt 0 3 63 121 2 5 202 238

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 3 0 90 47 5 1 187 91
LSU 3 1 173 139 4 2 269 194
Mississippi 2 1 92 93 5 1 250 143
Texas A&M 2 1 81 58 4 2 213 119
Auburn 0 2 30 54 3 2 148 91
Mississippi St. 0 3 61 118 3 3 181 177
Arkansas 0 3 73 95 2 4 188 152

___

Saturday’s Games

LSU 49, Missouri 39

Mississippi St. 41, W. Michigan 28

Alabama 26, Texas A&M 20

Florida 38, Vanderbilt 14

Georgia 51, Kentucky 13

Mississippi 27, Arkansas 20

Saturday, Oct. 14

Georgia at Vanderbilt, Noon

Arkansas at Alabama, Noon

Texas A&M at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at LSU, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
W. Carolina 3 0 131 71 5 1 248 172
Furman 2 0 66 28 4 1 163 113
Chattanooga 3 1 168 92 4 2 222 153
Mercer 2 1 76 47 4 2 148 149
Samford 2 2 104 115 3 3 186 174
VMI 1 1 20 52 2 3 52 125
ETSU 0 2 34 66 1 4 82 178
The Citadel 0 3 31 125 0 6 48 246
Wofford 0 3 37 71 0 6 70 162

___

Saturday’s Games

Samford 31, Wofford 10

Furman 28, The Citadel 14

Mercer 24, ETSU 6

W. Carolina 52, Chattanooga 50

Saturday, Oct. 14

Furman at Samford, 1 p.m.

VMI at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Wofford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mercer, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Incarnate Word 1 0 33 26 4 1 179 84
Lamar 2 0 48 32 3 3 123 133
Nicholls 2 0 69 17 2 3 106 132
Texas A&M Commerce 1 0 41 10 1 4 93 158
Houston Christian 1 2 60 78 2 4 155 196
McNeese St. 0 2 20 72 0 6 92 221
Northwestern St. 0 1 13 27 0 5 64 176
SE Louisiana 0 2 45 67 0 6 111 204

___

Saturday’s Games

Lamar 27, Northwestern St. 13

Nicholls 38, Houston Christian 7

Incarnate Word 33, SE Louisiana 26

Texas A&M Commerce 41, McNeese St. 10

Saturday, Oct. 14

Lamar at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

Prairie View at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida A&M 4 0 108 46 5 1 163 94
Jackson St. 3 1 104 88 4 2 175 172
Alabama St. 2 2 63 70 2 3 80 91
Alabama A&M 1 2 71 89 3 3 193 152
Bethune-Cookman 0 2 30 41 1 4 82 151
MVSU 0 2 19 62 0 5 50 166

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Prairie View 3 1 111 101 3 3 127 215
Alcorn St. 2 1 68 67 3 3 109 148
Grambling St. 2 1 94 68 3 3 193 197
Southern U. 2 3 90 77 2 3 90 77
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 2 24 58 1 4 66 144
Texas Southern 0 2 57 72 1 4 119 209

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama St. 19, Bethune-Cookman 14

Alcorn St. 25, Grambling St. 24

Jackson St. 45, Alabama A&M 30

Prairie View 31, MVSU 12

Florida A&M 26, Southern U. 19

Saturday, Oct. 14

Alabama St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at MVSU, 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Southern U., 5 p.m.

Prairie View at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 2 0 47 37 5 0 166 113
Georgia Southern 1 0 38 28 4 1 175 101
Marshall 1 0 41 35 4 1 158 130
Appalachian St. 1 0 41 40 3 2 182 154
Old Dominion 2 1 90 85 3 3 141 157
Georgia St. 1 1 37 45 4 1 155 119
Coastal Carolina 0 2 45 68 2 3 154 118

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Troy 2 1 79 26 4 2 167 122
Louisiana-Lafayette 1 1 65 68 4 2 213 175
Texas State 1 1 80 70 4 2 247 179
Arkansas St. 1 1 47 74 3 3 133 219
South Alabama 1 1 78 38 3 3 193 133
Louisiana-Monroe 0 2 47 96 2 3 91 170
Southern Miss. 0 3 86 111 1 5 142 212

___

Saturday’s Games

NC State 48, Marshall 41

Louisiana-Lafayette 34, Texas State 30

Troy 37, Arkansas St. 3

South Alabama 55, Louisiana-Monroe 7

Old Dominion 17, Southern Miss. 13

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Georgia Southern at James Madison, Noon

Troy at Army, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cent. Arkansas 2 0 81 44 4 2 233 155
Austin Peay 1 0 22 20 3 2 173 112
E. Kentucky 1 0 32 22 2 3 127 181
Utah Tech 1 0 37 31 2 4 154 273
Tarleton St. 1 1 78 58 4 2 174 159
S. Utah 1 1 54 55 2 4 149 160
Stephen F. Austin 0 2 51 59 3 3 216 151
Abilene Christian 0 1 17 52 2 3 144 151
North Alabama 0 2 53 84 2 4 142 172

___

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas 38, SE Missouri 33

S. Utah 27, Tarleton St. 26

Utah Tech 37, Stephen F. Austin 31

Saturday, Oct. 14

Gardner-Webb at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

Tarleton St. at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Notre Dame 5 2 239 111
Army 2 3 147 102
Uconn 1 5 123 189
Umass 1 6 183 276

___

Saturday’s Games

Toledo 41, Umass 24

Boston College 27, Army 24

Uconn 38, Rice 31

Louisville 33, Notre Dame 20

Saturday, Oct. 14

Umass at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Troy at Army, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 1 5 123 122

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee St. 27, Kennesaw St. 20

Sports
