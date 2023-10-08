FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 1 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 1 0 28 24 4 1 183 107 Tulane 1 0 35 23 4 1 149 87 SMU 1 0 34 16 3 2 169 92 FAU 1 0 20 17 2 3 103 125 UTSA 1 0 49 34 2 3 126 146 South Florida 2 1 121 115 3 3 186 197 Rice 1 1 53 59 3 3 196 182 Tulsa 1 1 65 46 3 3 156 176 UAB 1 1 79 70 2 4 191 215 Navy 1 2 81 96 2 3 108 138 North Texas 0 1 24 27 2 3 169 199 Temple 0 2 60 97 2 4 139 204 Charlotte 0 1 16 34 1 4 92 138 East Carolina 0 1 17 24 1 4 105 128

___

Saturday’s Games

UTSA 49, Temple 34

Navy 27, North Texas 24

UAB 56, South Florida 35

Uconn 38, Rice 31

FAU 20, Tulsa 17

Thursday, Oct. 12

SMU at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13

Tulane at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Temple at North Texas, Noon

Navy at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

FAU at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at UTSA, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida St. 3 0 101 70 5 0 212 107 Louisville 3 0 108 72 6 0 218 106 North Carolina 2 0 81 31 5 0 183 95 Duke 1 0 28 7 4 1 163 56 Georgia Tech 2 1 87 75 3 3 185 174 Clemson 2 2 79 85 4 2 193 116 NC State 1 1 34 34 4 2 175 141 Virginia Tech 1 1 55 60 2 4 141 160 Boston College 1 2 84 111 3 3 166 190 Miami 0 1 20 23 4 1 195 73 Syracuse 0 2 21 71 4 2 198 114 Wake Forest 0 2 28 47 3 2 128 108 Pittsburgh 0 2 45 79 1 4 117 130 Virginia 0 2 45 51 1 5 134 191

___

Saturday’s Games

Virginia 27, William & Mary 13

Boston College 27, Army 24

NC State 48, Marshall 41

Florida St. 39, Virginia Tech 17

North Carolina 40, Syracuse 7

Clemson 17, Wake Forest 12

Louisville 33, Notre Dame 20

Georgia Tech 23, Miami 20

Saturday, Oct. 14

Syracuse at Florida St., Noon

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Louisville at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

NC State at Duke, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 3 0 104 56 6 0 271 84 West Virginia 2 0 44 34 4 1 132 95 Kansas 2 1 103 89 5 1 216 153 Texas 2 1 108 54 5 1 210 98 Iowa St. 2 1 81 91 3 3 131 130 Texas Tech 2 1 101 62 3 3 205 138 BYU 1 1 62 65 4 1 155 112 Kansas St. 1 1 65 60 3 2 179 103 Oklahoma St. 1 1 56 55 3 2 117 116 TCU 1 2 71 64 3 3 188 132 Baylor 1 2 56 112 2 4 130 181 UCF 0 3 88 131 3 3 210 167 Cincinnati 0 2 33 55 2 3 150 120 Houston 0 2 41 85 2 3 137 149

___

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 29, Kansas St. 21

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma 34, Texas 30

Kansas 51, UCF 22

Texas Tech 39, Baylor 14

Iowa St. 27, TCU 14

Thursday, Oct. 12

West Virginia at Houston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Iowa St. at Cincinnati, Noon

Kansas at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

BYU at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Idaho 3 0 122 77 5 1 214 131 Montana St. 2 0 78 22 4 1 214 82 Montana 2 1 73 71 5 1 168 114 N. Arizona 2 1 85 55 2 4 146 180 Sacramento St. 1 1 58 66 4 1 160 119 E. Washington 1 1 63 68 2 3 144 166 Portland St. 1 1 81 59 2 3 196 171 Idaho St. 1 1 55 49 1 4 128 204 UC Davis 1 2 78 71 3 3 156 157 Weber St. 1 2 38 88 3 3 114 146 Cal Poly 0 3 48 132 2 4 119 221 N. Colorado 0 2 42 63 0 5 81 200

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana 31, UC Davis 23

N. Arizona 27, Weber St. 10

Idaho 42, Cal Poly 14

Saturday, Oct. 14

Sacramento St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Portland St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

UC Davis at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at Montana St., 8 p.m.

Montana at Idaho, 10:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UT Martin 2 0 48 37 5 1 196 144 SE Missouri 1 0 45 7 1 4 141 157 Tennessee St. 1 1 37 45 3 2 91 135 Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 1 30 45 3 3 177 194 Gardner-Webb 1 1 56 43 2 3 114 159 E. Illinois 0 1 27 28 4 2 133 117 Bryant 0 0 0 0 2 3 102 145 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 2 3 71 178 Robert Morris 0 1 16 31 2 4 138 177 Tennessee Tech 0 1 0 23 1 4 44 151

___

Saturday’s Games

Lindenwood (Mo.) 23, Tennessee Tech 0

UT Martin 28, E. Illinois 27

Tennessee St. 27, Kennesaw St. 20

Gardner-Webb 31, Robert Morris 16

Cent. Arkansas 38, SE Missouri 33

Saturday, Oct. 14

Tennessee Tech at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

Robert Morris at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan 3 0 128 24 6 0 224 40 Ohio St. 2 0 60 20 5 0 175 51 Penn St. 3 0 102 26 5 0 203 48 Maryland 2 1 92 63 5 1 210 103 Rutgers 1 2 44 62 4 2 167 88 Indiana 0 2 20 67 2 3 104 122 Michigan St. 0 2 25 57 2 3 108 119

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wisconsin 2 0 62 30 4 1 157 92 Iowa 2 1 46 61 5 1 131 98 Minnesota 1 2 57 99 3 3 130 160 Nebraska 1 2 37 65 3 3 114 126 Northwestern 1 2 57 99 3 3 132 164 Purdue 1 2 75 77 2 4 154 168 Illinois 0 3 39 94 2 4 115 173

___

Friday’s Games

Nebraska 20, Illinois 7

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 37, Maryland 17

Wisconsin 24, Rutgers 13

Northwestern 23, Howard 20

Iowa 20, Purdue 14

Michigan 52, Minnesota 10

Saturday, Oct. 14

Ohio St. at Purdue, Noon

Michigan St. at Rutgers, Noon

Indiana at Michigan, Noon

Illinois at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Umass at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware 2 0 66 38 4 1 158 132 Albany (NY) 2 0 55 27 4 2 149 109 Elon 3 0 69 33 3 3 136 138 Rhode Island 2 1 78 66 4 2 196 164 Villanova 2 1 82 54 4 2 176 131 William & Mary 2 1 68 41 4 2 119 81 Richmond 2 1 76 81 3 3 138 149 Hampton 1 1 58 44 3 2 151 140 Campbell 2 2 123 120 3 3 227 176 Monmouth (NJ) 1 1 73 68 2 3 162 145 Towson 1 2 94 117 2 4 134 186 Maine 1 3 107 132 1 5 126 190 New Hampshire 0 2 76 83 2 3 193 152 NC A&T 0 2 17 64 1 4 67 155 Stony Brook 0 4 74 148 0 5 81 179

___

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island 34, Brown 30

Virginia 27, William & Mary 13

NC Central 34, Elon 23

Campbell 30, Hampton 27

Delaware 43, Duquesne 17

Richmond 42, Maine 31

Albany (NY) 24, Towson 17

Villanova 37, NC A&T 14

Saturday, Oct. 14

Elon at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Richmond at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Maine, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

NC A&T at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Liberty 3 0 92 39 5 0 181 90 Jacksonville St. 3 0 97 72 5 1 183 105 W. Kentucky 2 0 66 38 4 2 193 174 Louisiana Tech 2 1 74 62 3 4 190 189 New Mexico St. 1 1 51 50 3 3 183 149 FIU 0 3 40 94 3 3 124 162 Middle Tennessee 0 2 40 76 1 5 124 200 UTEP 0 2 24 41 1 5 97 169 Sam Houston St. 0 2 44 56 0 5 54 121

___

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 45, Middle Tennessee 30

New Mexico St. 34, FIU 17

Thursday’s Games

Liberty 21, Sam Houston St. 16

W. Kentucky 35, Louisiana Tech 28

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Jacksonville St., 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

UTEP at FIU, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 2 0 75 54 4 0 158 95 Princeton 1 0 10 7 2 2 55 47 Cornell 1 1 46 62 2 2 94 117 Dartmouth 1 1 47 51 2 2 88 92 Yale 1 1 52 47 2 2 121 99 Penn 0 1 20 23 3 1 119 89 Brown 0 1 31 34 2 2 132 113 Columbia 0 1 7 10 2 2 56 34

___

Friday’s Games

Harvard 41, Cornell 23

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island 34, Brown 30

Columbia 16, Marist 0

Penn 42, Georgetown 39

Lafayette 12, Princeton 9

Yale 31, Dartmouth 24

Saturday, Oct. 14

Princeton at Brown, Noon

Sacred Heart at Yale, Noon

Howard at Harvard, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Penn at Columbia, 1:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami (Ohio) 2 0 50 3 5 1 187 113 Ohio 2 0 80 24 5 1 147 71 Buffalo 2 0 50 23 2 4 169 201 Bowling Green 0 2 7 65 2 4 113 172 Akron 0 2 24 68 1 5 99 177 Kent St. 0 2 20 65 1 5 80 212

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Toledo 2 0 84 64 5 1 245 138 Cent. Michigan 1 1 39 60 3 3 142 204 E. Michigan 1 1 47 36 3 3 105 122 N. Illinois 1 1 88 49 2 4 151 144 W. Michigan 1 1 73 73 2 4 153 220 Ball St. 0 2 34 66 1 5 99 202

___

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi St. 41, W. Michigan 28

Toledo 41, Umass 24

Buffalo 37, Cent. Michigan 13

Ohio 42, Kent St. 17

N. Illinois 55, Akron 14

Miami (Ohio) 27, Bowling Green 0

E. Michigan 24, Ball St. 10

Saturday, Oct. 14

Kent St. at E. Michigan, Noon

Toledo at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Akron at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at N. Illinois, 4 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 0 0 0 0 5 1 212 170 Howard 0 0 0 0 2 3 177 120 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 2 3 111 139 SC State 0 0 0 0 2 3 110 125 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 1 4 68 122 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 5 129 240

___

Saturday’s Games

CCSU 51, Delaware St. 44

SC State 56, Va. Lynchburg 6

NC Central 34, Elon 23

Northwestern 23, Howard 20

Saturday, Oct. 14

Howard at Harvard, 1 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA S. Dakota St. 2 0 82 42 5 0 217 72 South Dakota 2 0 62 26 4 1 131 67 N. Iowa 2 0 71 61 3 2 138 142 N. Dakota St. 1 1 57 34 4 1 185 82 S. Illinois 1 1 36 51 4 1 125 110 Illinois St. 1 1 55 58 3 2 157 89 North Dakota 1 1 70 52 3 2 180 123 Youngstown St. 1 1 72 47 3 2 179 120 Murray St. 1 1 37 66 2 3 92 167 Missouri St. 0 2 30 71 1 4 137 171 Indiana St. 0 2 48 57 0 5 62 170 W. Illinois 0 2 28 83 0 5 106 221

___

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota 49, W. Illinois 10

South Dakota 38, Murray St. 7

N. Dakota St. 38, Missouri St. 10

Youngstown St. 31, S. Illinois 3

N. Iowa 27, Indiana St. 20

S. Dakota St. 40, Illinois St. 21

Saturday, Oct. 14

N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at Murray St., 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Missouri St. at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 3 0 133 51 5 0 188 61 Wyoming 2 0 59 45 5 1 157 145 UNLV 1 0 44 20 4 1 180 134 Boise St. 2 0 69 58 3 3 178 185 Fresno St. 1 1 46 33 5 1 201 109 Utah St. 1 1 65 63 3 3 229 193 Colorado St. 0 1 24 44 2 3 155 180 New Mexico 0 1 26 35 2 3 143 155 Hawaii 0 1 20 44 2 4 133 208 San Diego St. 0 2 41 83 2 4 116 185 San Jose St. 0 2 47 80 1 5 168 202 Nevada 0 1 9 27 0 5 77 192

___

Saturday’s Games

Boise St. 35, San Jose St. 27

Wyoming 24, Fresno St. 19

Utah St. 44, Colorado St. 24

Friday, Oct. 13

Fresno St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

UNLV at Nevada, 5 p.m.

San Jose St. at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

Wyoming at Air Force, 7 p.m.

Boise St. at Colorado St., 9:45 p.m.

San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 1 0 31 28 2 3 121 200 Wagner 2 0 47 37 2 3 66 159 Merrimack 2 1 89 71 3 3 165 127 LIU Brooklyn 1 1 51 44 1 4 78 122 St. Francis (Pa.) 1 1 49 47 1 4 101 155 Stonehill 1 2 77 90 2 4 117 205 Sacred Heart 1 3 67 91 1 5 91 137 CCSU 0 1 30 33 2 3 155 157

___

Saturday’s Games

LIU Brooklyn 23, Sacred Heart 13

CCSU 51, Delaware St. 44

Merrimack 45, Stonehill 34

Delaware 43, Duquesne 17

Thursday, Oct. 12

Wagner at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

CCSU at Duquesne, Noon

Sacred Heart at Yale, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Maine, 1 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 2 0 84 12 5 0 258 59 Southern Cal 4 0 189 120 6 0 311 162 Washington 2 0 90 56 5 0 230 92 Oregon St. 2 1 108 85 5 1 231 118 UCLA 1 1 32 31 4 1 153 61 Utah 1 1 21 28 4 1 96 59 Washington St. 1 1 55 60 4 1 200 127 Colorado 1 2 74 114 4 2 198 205 Arizona 1 2 86 94 3 3 179 138 California 1 2 96 132 3 3 195 184 Stanford 0 3 36 119 1 4 96 173 Arizona St. 0 3 73 93 1 5 112 170

___

Saturday’s Games

UCLA 25, Washington St. 17

Colorado 27, Arizona St. 24

Oregon St. 52, California 40

Southern Cal 43, Arizona 41

Friday, Oct. 13

Stanford at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

California at Utah, 3 p.m.

Oregon at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Washington St., 7 p.m.

Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lafayette 1 0 56 22 5 1 146 110 Holy Cross 2 0 102 34 4 2 249 147 Georgetown 1 0 28 24 3 3 163 136 Fordham 1 1 62 63 4 2 205 150 Bucknell 0 2 49 111 1 4 94 199 Colgate 0 1 7 47 1 4 67 199 Lehigh 0 1 35 38 1 5 103 194

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross 55, Bucknell 27

Fordham 38, Lehigh 35

Penn 42, Georgetown 39

Lafayette 12, Princeton 9

Saturday, Oct. 14

Georgetown at Lehigh, Noon

Bucknell at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA St. Thomas (Minn.) 3 0 72 52 4 2 121 147 Davidson 2 0 104 54 3 2 226 105 Drake 2 0 36 23 2 3 74 175 Butler 2 1 65 52 4 2 173 121 Marist 2 1 91 103 2 3 98 168 San Diego 1 1 73 80 1 4 116 158 Stetson 1 2 70 86 3 3 162 204 Morehead St. 1 2 68 58 2 3 127 141 Presbyterian 0 2 41 55 2 3 122 133 Dayton 0 3 46 91 2 4 160 176 Valparaiso 0 2 44 56 1 4 92 147

___

Saturday’s Games

Columbia 16, Marist 0

Stetson 28, Presbyterian 24

St. Thomas (Minn.) 17, Butler 10

Morehead St. 31, Dayton 7

Drake 20, Valparaiso 14

Saturday, Oct. 14

San Diego at Marist, Noon

Presbyterian at Dayton, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Drake, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Butler, 1 p.m.

Morehead St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 3 0 102 47 6 0 244 78 Kentucky 2 1 91 93 5 1 198 127 Florida 2 1 81 63 4 2 163 101 Missouri 1 1 77 70 5 1 199 153 Tennessee 1 1 57 49 4 1 181 89 South Carolina 1 2 71 95 2 3 135 147 Vanderbilt 0 3 63 121 2 5 202 238

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 3 0 90 47 5 1 187 91 LSU 3 1 173 139 4 2 269 194 Mississippi 2 1 92 93 5 1 250 143 Texas A&M 2 1 81 58 4 2 213 119 Auburn 0 2 30 54 3 2 148 91 Mississippi St. 0 3 61 118 3 3 181 177 Arkansas 0 3 73 95 2 4 188 152

___

Saturday’s Games

LSU 49, Missouri 39

Mississippi St. 41, W. Michigan 28

Alabama 26, Texas A&M 20

Florida 38, Vanderbilt 14

Georgia 51, Kentucky 13

Mississippi 27, Arkansas 20

Saturday, Oct. 14

Georgia at Vanderbilt, Noon

Arkansas at Alabama, Noon

Texas A&M at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at LSU, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Carolina 3 0 131 71 5 1 248 172 Furman 2 0 66 28 4 1 163 113 Chattanooga 3 1 168 92 4 2 222 153 Mercer 2 1 76 47 4 2 148 149 Samford 2 2 104 115 3 3 186 174 VMI 1 1 20 52 2 3 52 125 ETSU 0 2 34 66 1 4 82 178 The Citadel 0 3 31 125 0 6 48 246 Wofford 0 3 37 71 0 6 70 162

___

Saturday’s Games

Samford 31, Wofford 10

Furman 28, The Citadel 14

Mercer 24, ETSU 6

W. Carolina 52, Chattanooga 50

Saturday, Oct. 14

Furman at Samford, 1 p.m.

VMI at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Wofford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mercer, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 1 0 33 26 4 1 179 84 Lamar 2 0 48 32 3 3 123 133 Nicholls 2 0 69 17 2 3 106 132 Texas A&M Commerce 1 0 41 10 1 4 93 158 Houston Christian 1 2 60 78 2 4 155 196 McNeese St. 0 2 20 72 0 6 92 221 Northwestern St. 0 1 13 27 0 5 64 176 SE Louisiana 0 2 45 67 0 6 111 204

___

Saturday’s Games

Lamar 27, Northwestern St. 13

Nicholls 38, Houston Christian 7

Incarnate Word 33, SE Louisiana 26

Texas A&M Commerce 41, McNeese St. 10

Saturday, Oct. 14

Lamar at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

Prairie View at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida A&M 4 0 108 46 5 1 163 94 Jackson St. 3 1 104 88 4 2 175 172 Alabama St. 2 2 63 70 2 3 80 91 Alabama A&M 1 2 71 89 3 3 193 152 Bethune-Cookman 0 2 30 41 1 4 82 151 MVSU 0 2 19 62 0 5 50 166

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 3 1 111 101 3 3 127 215 Alcorn St. 2 1 68 67 3 3 109 148 Grambling St. 2 1 94 68 3 3 193 197 Southern U. 2 3 90 77 2 3 90 77 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 2 24 58 1 4 66 144 Texas Southern 0 2 57 72 1 4 119 209

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama St. 19, Bethune-Cookman 14

Alcorn St. 25, Grambling St. 24

Jackson St. 45, Alabama A&M 30

Prairie View 31, MVSU 12

Florida A&M 26, Southern U. 19

Saturday, Oct. 14

Alabama St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at MVSU, 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Southern U., 5 p.m.

Prairie View at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 2 0 47 37 5 0 166 113 Georgia Southern 1 0 38 28 4 1 175 101 Marshall 1 0 41 35 4 1 158 130 Appalachian St. 1 0 41 40 3 2 182 154 Old Dominion 2 1 90 85 3 3 141 157 Georgia St. 1 1 37 45 4 1 155 119 Coastal Carolina 0 2 45 68 2 3 154 118

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Troy 2 1 79 26 4 2 167 122 Louisiana-Lafayette 1 1 65 68 4 2 213 175 Texas State 1 1 80 70 4 2 247 179 Arkansas St. 1 1 47 74 3 3 133 219 South Alabama 1 1 78 38 3 3 193 133 Louisiana-Monroe 0 2 47 96 2 3 91 170 Southern Miss. 0 3 86 111 1 5 142 212

___

Saturday’s Games

NC State 48, Marshall 41

Louisiana-Lafayette 34, Texas State 30

Troy 37, Arkansas St. 3

South Alabama 55, Louisiana-Monroe 7

Old Dominion 17, Southern Miss. 13

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Georgia Southern at James Madison, Noon

Troy at Army, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Arkansas 2 0 81 44 4 2 233 155 Austin Peay 1 0 22 20 3 2 173 112 E. Kentucky 1 0 32 22 2 3 127 181 Utah Tech 1 0 37 31 2 4 154 273 Tarleton St. 1 1 78 58 4 2 174 159 S. Utah 1 1 54 55 2 4 149 160 Stephen F. Austin 0 2 51 59 3 3 216 151 Abilene Christian 0 1 17 52 2 3 144 151 North Alabama 0 2 53 84 2 4 142 172

___

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas 38, SE Missouri 33

S. Utah 27, Tarleton St. 26

Utah Tech 37, Stephen F. Austin 31

Saturday, Oct. 14

Gardner-Webb at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

Tarleton St. at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 5 2 239 111 Army 2 3 147 102 Uconn 1 5 123 189 Umass 1 6 183 276

___

Saturday’s Games

Toledo 41, Umass 24

Boston College 27, Army 24

Uconn 38, Rice 31

Louisville 33, Notre Dame 20

Saturday, Oct. 14

Umass at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Troy at Army, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 1 5 123 122

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee St. 27, Kennesaw St. 20

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.