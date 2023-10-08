FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|1
|0
|28
|24
|4
|1
|183
|107
|Tulane
|1
|0
|35
|23
|4
|1
|149
|87
|SMU
|1
|0
|34
|16
|3
|2
|169
|92
|FAU
|1
|0
|20
|17
|2
|3
|103
|125
|UTSA
|1
|0
|49
|34
|2
|3
|126
|146
|South Florida
|2
|1
|121
|115
|3
|3
|186
|197
|Rice
|1
|1
|53
|59
|3
|3
|196
|182
|Tulsa
|1
|1
|65
|46
|3
|3
|156
|176
|UAB
|1
|1
|79
|70
|2
|4
|191
|215
|Navy
|1
|2
|81
|96
|2
|3
|108
|138
|North Texas
|0
|1
|24
|27
|2
|3
|169
|199
|Temple
|0
|2
|60
|97
|2
|4
|139
|204
|Charlotte
|0
|1
|16
|34
|1
|4
|92
|138
|East Carolina
|0
|1
|17
|24
|1
|4
|105
|128
___
Saturday’s Games
UTSA 49, Temple 34
Navy 27, North Texas 24
UAB 56, South Florida 35
Uconn 38, Rice 31
FAU 20, Tulsa 17
Thursday, Oct. 12
SMU at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 13
Tulane at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Temple at North Texas, Noon
Navy at Charlotte, 2 p.m.
FAU at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.
UAB at UTSA, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida St.
|3
|0
|101
|70
|5
|0
|212
|107
|Louisville
|3
|0
|108
|72
|6
|0
|218
|106
|North Carolina
|2
|0
|81
|31
|5
|0
|183
|95
|Duke
|1
|0
|28
|7
|4
|1
|163
|56
|Georgia Tech
|2
|1
|87
|75
|3
|3
|185
|174
|Clemson
|2
|2
|79
|85
|4
|2
|193
|116
|NC State
|1
|1
|34
|34
|4
|2
|175
|141
|Virginia Tech
|1
|1
|55
|60
|2
|4
|141
|160
|Boston College
|1
|2
|84
|111
|3
|3
|166
|190
|Miami
|0
|1
|20
|23
|4
|1
|195
|73
|Syracuse
|0
|2
|21
|71
|4
|2
|198
|114
|Wake Forest
|0
|2
|28
|47
|3
|2
|128
|108
|Pittsburgh
|0
|2
|45
|79
|1
|4
|117
|130
|Virginia
|0
|2
|45
|51
|1
|5
|134
|191
___
Saturday’s Games
Virginia 27, William & Mary 13
Boston College 27, Army 24
NC State 48, Marshall 41
Florida St. 39, Virginia Tech 17
North Carolina 40, Syracuse 7
Clemson 17, Wake Forest 12
Louisville 33, Notre Dame 20
Georgia Tech 23, Miami 20
Saturday, Oct. 14
Syracuse at Florida St., Noon
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Louisville at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
NC State at Duke, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|3
|0
|104
|56
|6
|0
|271
|84
|West Virginia
|2
|0
|44
|34
|4
|1
|132
|95
|Kansas
|2
|1
|103
|89
|5
|1
|216
|153
|Texas
|2
|1
|108
|54
|5
|1
|210
|98
|Iowa St.
|2
|1
|81
|91
|3
|3
|131
|130
|Texas Tech
|2
|1
|101
|62
|3
|3
|205
|138
|BYU
|1
|1
|62
|65
|4
|1
|155
|112
|Kansas St.
|1
|1
|65
|60
|3
|2
|179
|103
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|1
|56
|55
|3
|2
|117
|116
|TCU
|1
|2
|71
|64
|3
|3
|188
|132
|Baylor
|1
|2
|56
|112
|2
|4
|130
|181
|UCF
|0
|3
|88
|131
|3
|3
|210
|167
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|33
|55
|2
|3
|150
|120
|Houston
|0
|2
|41
|85
|2
|3
|137
|149
___
Friday’s Games
Oklahoma St. 29, Kansas St. 21
Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma 34, Texas 30
Kansas 51, UCF 22
Texas Tech 39, Baylor 14
Iowa St. 27, TCU 14
Thursday, Oct. 12
West Virginia at Houston, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Iowa St. at Cincinnati, Noon
Kansas at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.
BYU at TCU, 3:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Idaho
|3
|0
|122
|77
|5
|1
|214
|131
|Montana St.
|2
|0
|78
|22
|4
|1
|214
|82
|Montana
|2
|1
|73
|71
|5
|1
|168
|114
|N. Arizona
|2
|1
|85
|55
|2
|4
|146
|180
|Sacramento St.
|1
|1
|58
|66
|4
|1
|160
|119
|E. Washington
|1
|1
|63
|68
|2
|3
|144
|166
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|81
|59
|2
|3
|196
|171
|Idaho St.
|1
|1
|55
|49
|1
|4
|128
|204
|UC Davis
|1
|2
|78
|71
|3
|3
|156
|157
|Weber St.
|1
|2
|38
|88
|3
|3
|114
|146
|Cal Poly
|0
|3
|48
|132
|2
|4
|119
|221
|N. Colorado
|0
|2
|42
|63
|0
|5
|81
|200
___
Saturday’s Games
Montana 31, UC Davis 23
N. Arizona 27, Weber St. 10
Idaho 42, Cal Poly 14
Saturday, Oct. 14
Sacramento St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
Portland St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
UC Davis at Weber St., 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at Montana St., 8 p.m.
Montana at Idaho, 10:30 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|2
|0
|48
|37
|5
|1
|196
|144
|SE Missouri
|1
|0
|45
|7
|1
|4
|141
|157
|Tennessee St.
|1
|1
|37
|45
|3
|2
|91
|135
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|1
|1
|30
|45
|3
|3
|177
|194
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|1
|56
|43
|2
|3
|114
|159
|E. Illinois
|0
|1
|27
|28
|4
|2
|133
|117
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|102
|145
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|71
|178
|Robert Morris
|0
|1
|16
|31
|2
|4
|138
|177
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|1
|0
|23
|1
|4
|44
|151
___
Saturday’s Games
Lindenwood (Mo.) 23, Tennessee Tech 0
UT Martin 28, E. Illinois 27
Tennessee St. 27, Kennesaw St. 20
Gardner-Webb 31, Robert Morris 16
Cent. Arkansas 38, SE Missouri 33
Saturday, Oct. 14
Tennessee Tech at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.
E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.
Robert Morris at Bryant, 4 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|3
|0
|128
|24
|6
|0
|224
|40
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|60
|20
|5
|0
|175
|51
|Penn St.
|3
|0
|102
|26
|5
|0
|203
|48
|Maryland
|2
|1
|92
|63
|5
|1
|210
|103
|Rutgers
|1
|2
|44
|62
|4
|2
|167
|88
|Indiana
|0
|2
|20
|67
|2
|3
|104
|122
|Michigan St.
|0
|2
|25
|57
|2
|3
|108
|119
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|62
|30
|4
|1
|157
|92
|Iowa
|2
|1
|46
|61
|5
|1
|131
|98
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|57
|99
|3
|3
|130
|160
|Nebraska
|1
|2
|37
|65
|3
|3
|114
|126
|Northwestern
|1
|2
|57
|99
|3
|3
|132
|164
|Purdue
|1
|2
|75
|77
|2
|4
|154
|168
|Illinois
|0
|3
|39
|94
|2
|4
|115
|173
___
Friday’s Games
Nebraska 20, Illinois 7
Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. 37, Maryland 17
Wisconsin 24, Rutgers 13
Northwestern 23, Howard 20
Iowa 20, Purdue 14
Michigan 52, Minnesota 10
Saturday, Oct. 14
Ohio St. at Purdue, Noon
Michigan St. at Rutgers, Noon
Indiana at Michigan, Noon
Illinois at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Umass at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Iowa at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|2
|0
|66
|38
|4
|1
|158
|132
|Albany (NY)
|2
|0
|55
|27
|4
|2
|149
|109
|Elon
|3
|0
|69
|33
|3
|3
|136
|138
|Rhode Island
|2
|1
|78
|66
|4
|2
|196
|164
|Villanova
|2
|1
|82
|54
|4
|2
|176
|131
|William & Mary
|2
|1
|68
|41
|4
|2
|119
|81
|Richmond
|2
|1
|76
|81
|3
|3
|138
|149
|Hampton
|1
|1
|58
|44
|3
|2
|151
|140
|Campbell
|2
|2
|123
|120
|3
|3
|227
|176
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|1
|73
|68
|2
|3
|162
|145
|Towson
|1
|2
|94
|117
|2
|4
|134
|186
|Maine
|1
|3
|107
|132
|1
|5
|126
|190
|New Hampshire
|0
|2
|76
|83
|2
|3
|193
|152
|NC A&T
|0
|2
|17
|64
|1
|4
|67
|155
|Stony Brook
|0
|4
|74
|148
|0
|5
|81
|179
___
Saturday’s Games
Rhode Island 34, Brown 30
Virginia 27, William & Mary 13
NC Central 34, Elon 23
Campbell 30, Hampton 27
Delaware 43, Duquesne 17
Richmond 42, Maine 31
Albany (NY) 24, Towson 17
Villanova 37, NC A&T 14
Saturday, Oct. 14
Elon at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Hampton at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Richmond at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at Maine, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
NC A&T at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|3
|0
|92
|39
|5
|0
|181
|90
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|0
|97
|72
|5
|1
|183
|105
|W. Kentucky
|2
|0
|66
|38
|4
|2
|193
|174
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|1
|74
|62
|3
|4
|190
|189
|New Mexico St.
|1
|1
|51
|50
|3
|3
|183
|149
|FIU
|0
|3
|40
|94
|3
|3
|124
|162
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|2
|40
|76
|1
|5
|124
|200
|UTEP
|0
|2
|24
|41
|1
|5
|97
|169
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|2
|44
|56
|0
|5
|54
|121
___
Wednesday’s Games
Jacksonville St. 45, Middle Tennessee 30
New Mexico St. 34, FIU 17
Thursday’s Games
Liberty 21, Sam Houston St. 16
W. Kentucky 35, Louisiana Tech 28
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Jacksonville St., 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 11
UTEP at FIU, 7:30 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|2
|0
|75
|54
|4
|0
|158
|95
|Princeton
|1
|0
|10
|7
|2
|2
|55
|47
|Cornell
|1
|1
|46
|62
|2
|2
|94
|117
|Dartmouth
|1
|1
|47
|51
|2
|2
|88
|92
|Yale
|1
|1
|52
|47
|2
|2
|121
|99
|Penn
|0
|1
|20
|23
|3
|1
|119
|89
|Brown
|0
|1
|31
|34
|2
|2
|132
|113
|Columbia
|0
|1
|7
|10
|2
|2
|56
|34
___
Friday’s Games
Harvard 41, Cornell 23
Saturday’s Games
Rhode Island 34, Brown 30
Columbia 16, Marist 0
Penn 42, Georgetown 39
Lafayette 12, Princeton 9
Yale 31, Dartmouth 24
Saturday, Oct. 14
Princeton at Brown, Noon
Sacred Heart at Yale, Noon
Howard at Harvard, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Penn at Columbia, 1:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|0
|50
|3
|5
|1
|187
|113
|Ohio
|2
|0
|80
|24
|5
|1
|147
|71
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|50
|23
|2
|4
|169
|201
|Bowling Green
|0
|2
|7
|65
|2
|4
|113
|172
|Akron
|0
|2
|24
|68
|1
|5
|99
|177
|Kent St.
|0
|2
|20
|65
|1
|5
|80
|212
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|2
|0
|84
|64
|5
|1
|245
|138
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|1
|39
|60
|3
|3
|142
|204
|E. Michigan
|1
|1
|47
|36
|3
|3
|105
|122
|N. Illinois
|1
|1
|88
|49
|2
|4
|151
|144
|W. Michigan
|1
|1
|73
|73
|2
|4
|153
|220
|Ball St.
|0
|2
|34
|66
|1
|5
|99
|202
___
Saturday’s Games
Mississippi St. 41, W. Michigan 28
Toledo 41, Umass 24
Buffalo 37, Cent. Michigan 13
Ohio 42, Kent St. 17
N. Illinois 55, Akron 14
Miami (Ohio) 27, Bowling Green 0
E. Michigan 24, Ball St. 10
Saturday, Oct. 14
Kent St. at E. Michigan, Noon
Toledo at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Akron at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio at N. Illinois, 4 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|212
|170
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|177
|120
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|111
|139
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|110
|125
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|68
|122
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|129
|240
___
Saturday’s Games
CCSU 51, Delaware St. 44
SC State 56, Va. Lynchburg 6
NC Central 34, Elon 23
Northwestern 23, Howard 20
Saturday, Oct. 14
Howard at Harvard, 1 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|S. Dakota St.
|2
|0
|82
|42
|5
|0
|217
|72
|South Dakota
|2
|0
|62
|26
|4
|1
|131
|67
|N. Iowa
|2
|0
|71
|61
|3
|2
|138
|142
|N. Dakota St.
|1
|1
|57
|34
|4
|1
|185
|82
|S. Illinois
|1
|1
|36
|51
|4
|1
|125
|110
|Illinois St.
|1
|1
|55
|58
|3
|2
|157
|89
|North Dakota
|1
|1
|70
|52
|3
|2
|180
|123
|Youngstown St.
|1
|1
|72
|47
|3
|2
|179
|120
|Murray St.
|1
|1
|37
|66
|2
|3
|92
|167
|Missouri St.
|0
|2
|30
|71
|1
|4
|137
|171
|Indiana St.
|0
|2
|48
|57
|0
|5
|62
|170
|W. Illinois
|0
|2
|28
|83
|0
|5
|106
|221
___
Saturday’s Games
North Dakota 49, W. Illinois 10
South Dakota 38, Murray St. 7
N. Dakota St. 38, Missouri St. 10
Youngstown St. 31, S. Illinois 3
N. Iowa 27, Indiana St. 20
S. Dakota St. 40, Illinois St. 21
Saturday, Oct. 14
N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Youngstown St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Indiana St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
S. Illinois at Murray St., 3 p.m.
N. Iowa at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Missouri St. at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|3
|0
|133
|51
|5
|0
|188
|61
|Wyoming
|2
|0
|59
|45
|5
|1
|157
|145
|UNLV
|1
|0
|44
|20
|4
|1
|180
|134
|Boise St.
|2
|0
|69
|58
|3
|3
|178
|185
|Fresno St.
|1
|1
|46
|33
|5
|1
|201
|109
|Utah St.
|1
|1
|65
|63
|3
|3
|229
|193
|Colorado St.
|0
|1
|24
|44
|2
|3
|155
|180
|New Mexico
|0
|1
|26
|35
|2
|3
|143
|155
|Hawaii
|0
|1
|20
|44
|2
|4
|133
|208
|San Diego St.
|0
|2
|41
|83
|2
|4
|116
|185
|San Jose St.
|0
|2
|47
|80
|1
|5
|168
|202
|Nevada
|0
|1
|9
|27
|0
|5
|77
|192
___
Saturday’s Games
Boise St. 35, San Jose St. 27
Wyoming 24, Fresno St. 19
Utah St. 44, Colorado St. 24
Friday, Oct. 13
Fresno St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
UNLV at Nevada, 5 p.m.
San Jose St. at New Mexico, 6 p.m.
Wyoming at Air Force, 7 p.m.
Boise St. at Colorado St., 9:45 p.m.
San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|1
|0
|31
|28
|2
|3
|121
|200
|Wagner
|2
|0
|47
|37
|2
|3
|66
|159
|Merrimack
|2
|1
|89
|71
|3
|3
|165
|127
|LIU Brooklyn
|1
|1
|51
|44
|1
|4
|78
|122
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|1
|1
|49
|47
|1
|4
|101
|155
|Stonehill
|1
|2
|77
|90
|2
|4
|117
|205
|Sacred Heart
|1
|3
|67
|91
|1
|5
|91
|137
|CCSU
|0
|1
|30
|33
|2
|3
|155
|157
___
Saturday’s Games
LIU Brooklyn 23, Sacred Heart 13
CCSU 51, Delaware St. 44
Merrimack 45, Stonehill 34
Delaware 43, Duquesne 17
Thursday, Oct. 12
Wagner at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
CCSU at Duquesne, Noon
Sacred Heart at Yale, Noon
LIU Brooklyn at Maine, 1 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|2
|0
|84
|12
|5
|0
|258
|59
|Southern Cal
|4
|0
|189
|120
|6
|0
|311
|162
|Washington
|2
|0
|90
|56
|5
|0
|230
|92
|Oregon St.
|2
|1
|108
|85
|5
|1
|231
|118
|UCLA
|1
|1
|32
|31
|4
|1
|153
|61
|Utah
|1
|1
|21
|28
|4
|1
|96
|59
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|55
|60
|4
|1
|200
|127
|Colorado
|1
|2
|74
|114
|4
|2
|198
|205
|Arizona
|1
|2
|86
|94
|3
|3
|179
|138
|California
|1
|2
|96
|132
|3
|3
|195
|184
|Stanford
|0
|3
|36
|119
|1
|4
|96
|173
|Arizona St.
|0
|3
|73
|93
|1
|5
|112
|170
___
Saturday’s Games
UCLA 25, Washington St. 17
Colorado 27, Arizona St. 24
Oregon St. 52, California 40
Southern Cal 43, Arizona 41
Friday, Oct. 13
Stanford at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
California at Utah, 3 p.m.
Oregon at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
Arizona at Washington St., 7 p.m.
Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
UCLA at Oregon St., 8 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lafayette
|1
|0
|56
|22
|5
|1
|146
|110
|Holy Cross
|2
|0
|102
|34
|4
|2
|249
|147
|Georgetown
|1
|0
|28
|24
|3
|3
|163
|136
|Fordham
|1
|1
|62
|63
|4
|2
|205
|150
|Bucknell
|0
|2
|49
|111
|1
|4
|94
|199
|Colgate
|0
|1
|7
|47
|1
|4
|67
|199
|Lehigh
|0
|1
|35
|38
|1
|5
|103
|194
___
Saturday’s Games
Holy Cross 55, Bucknell 27
Fordham 38, Lehigh 35
Penn 42, Georgetown 39
Lafayette 12, Princeton 9
Saturday, Oct. 14
Georgetown at Lehigh, Noon
Bucknell at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|3
|0
|72
|52
|4
|2
|121
|147
|Davidson
|2
|0
|104
|54
|3
|2
|226
|105
|Drake
|2
|0
|36
|23
|2
|3
|74
|175
|Butler
|2
|1
|65
|52
|4
|2
|173
|121
|Marist
|2
|1
|91
|103
|2
|3
|98
|168
|San Diego
|1
|1
|73
|80
|1
|4
|116
|158
|Stetson
|1
|2
|70
|86
|3
|3
|162
|204
|Morehead St.
|1
|2
|68
|58
|2
|3
|127
|141
|Presbyterian
|0
|2
|41
|55
|2
|3
|122
|133
|Dayton
|0
|3
|46
|91
|2
|4
|160
|176
|Valparaiso
|0
|2
|44
|56
|1
|4
|92
|147
___
Saturday’s Games
Columbia 16, Marist 0
Stetson 28, Presbyterian 24
St. Thomas (Minn.) 17, Butler 10
Morehead St. 31, Dayton 7
Drake 20, Valparaiso 14
Saturday, Oct. 14
San Diego at Marist, Noon
Presbyterian at Dayton, 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Drake, 1 p.m.
Davidson at Butler, 1 p.m.
Morehead St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|3
|0
|102
|47
|6
|0
|244
|78
|Kentucky
|2
|1
|91
|93
|5
|1
|198
|127
|Florida
|2
|1
|81
|63
|4
|2
|163
|101
|Missouri
|1
|1
|77
|70
|5
|1
|199
|153
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|57
|49
|4
|1
|181
|89
|South Carolina
|1
|2
|71
|95
|2
|3
|135
|147
|Vanderbilt
|0
|3
|63
|121
|2
|5
|202
|238
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|3
|0
|90
|47
|5
|1
|187
|91
|LSU
|3
|1
|173
|139
|4
|2
|269
|194
|Mississippi
|2
|1
|92
|93
|5
|1
|250
|143
|Texas A&M
|2
|1
|81
|58
|4
|2
|213
|119
|Auburn
|0
|2
|30
|54
|3
|2
|148
|91
|Mississippi St.
|0
|3
|61
|118
|3
|3
|181
|177
|Arkansas
|0
|3
|73
|95
|2
|4
|188
|152
___
Saturday’s Games
LSU 49, Missouri 39
Mississippi St. 41, W. Michigan 28
Alabama 26, Texas A&M 20
Florida 38, Vanderbilt 14
Georgia 51, Kentucky 13
Mississippi 27, Arkansas 20
Saturday, Oct. 14
Georgia at Vanderbilt, Noon
Arkansas at Alabama, Noon
Texas A&M at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Auburn at LSU, 7 p.m.
Missouri at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Carolina
|3
|0
|131
|71
|5
|1
|248
|172
|Furman
|2
|0
|66
|28
|4
|1
|163
|113
|Chattanooga
|3
|1
|168
|92
|4
|2
|222
|153
|Mercer
|2
|1
|76
|47
|4
|2
|148
|149
|Samford
|2
|2
|104
|115
|3
|3
|186
|174
|VMI
|1
|1
|20
|52
|2
|3
|52
|125
|ETSU
|0
|2
|34
|66
|1
|4
|82
|178
|The Citadel
|0
|3
|31
|125
|0
|6
|48
|246
|Wofford
|0
|3
|37
|71
|0
|6
|70
|162
___
Saturday’s Games
Samford 31, Wofford 10
Furman 28, The Citadel 14
Mercer 24, ETSU 6
W. Carolina 52, Chattanooga 50
Saturday, Oct. 14
Furman at Samford, 1 p.m.
VMI at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Wofford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at Mercer, 4 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|1
|0
|33
|26
|4
|1
|179
|84
|Lamar
|2
|0
|48
|32
|3
|3
|123
|133
|Nicholls
|2
|0
|69
|17
|2
|3
|106
|132
|Texas A&M Commerce
|1
|0
|41
|10
|1
|4
|93
|158
|Houston Christian
|1
|2
|60
|78
|2
|4
|155
|196
|McNeese St.
|0
|2
|20
|72
|0
|6
|92
|221
|Northwestern St.
|0
|1
|13
|27
|0
|5
|64
|176
|SE Louisiana
|0
|2
|45
|67
|0
|6
|111
|204
___
Saturday’s Games
Lamar 27, Northwestern St. 13
Nicholls 38, Houston Christian 7
Incarnate Word 33, SE Louisiana 26
Texas A&M Commerce 41, McNeese St. 10
Saturday, Oct. 14
Lamar at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.
Prairie View at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida A&M
|4
|0
|108
|46
|5
|1
|163
|94
|Jackson St.
|3
|1
|104
|88
|4
|2
|175
|172
|Alabama St.
|2
|2
|63
|70
|2
|3
|80
|91
|Alabama A&M
|1
|2
|71
|89
|3
|3
|193
|152
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|2
|30
|41
|1
|4
|82
|151
|MVSU
|0
|2
|19
|62
|0
|5
|50
|166
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|3
|1
|111
|101
|3
|3
|127
|215
|Alcorn St.
|2
|1
|68
|67
|3
|3
|109
|148
|Grambling St.
|2
|1
|94
|68
|3
|3
|193
|197
|Southern U.
|2
|3
|90
|77
|2
|3
|90
|77
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|2
|24
|58
|1
|4
|66
|144
|Texas Southern
|0
|2
|57
|72
|1
|4
|119
|209
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama St. 19, Bethune-Cookman 14
Alcorn St. 25, Grambling St. 24
Jackson St. 45, Alabama A&M 30
Prairie View 31, MVSU 12
Florida A&M 26, Southern U. 19
Saturday, Oct. 14
Alabama St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at MVSU, 3 p.m.
Texas Southern at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at Southern U., 5 p.m.
Prairie View at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|2
|0
|47
|37
|5
|0
|166
|113
|Georgia Southern
|1
|0
|38
|28
|4
|1
|175
|101
|Marshall
|1
|0
|41
|35
|4
|1
|158
|130
|Appalachian St.
|1
|0
|41
|40
|3
|2
|182
|154
|Old Dominion
|2
|1
|90
|85
|3
|3
|141
|157
|Georgia St.
|1
|1
|37
|45
|4
|1
|155
|119
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|2
|45
|68
|2
|3
|154
|118
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Troy
|2
|1
|79
|26
|4
|2
|167
|122
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|1
|65
|68
|4
|2
|213
|175
|Texas State
|1
|1
|80
|70
|4
|2
|247
|179
|Arkansas St.
|1
|1
|47
|74
|3
|3
|133
|219
|South Alabama
|1
|1
|78
|38
|3
|3
|193
|133
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|2
|47
|96
|2
|3
|91
|170
|Southern Miss.
|0
|3
|86
|111
|1
|5
|142
|212
___
Saturday’s Games
NC State 48, Marshall 41
Louisiana-Lafayette 34, Texas State 30
Troy 37, Arkansas St. 3
South Alabama 55, Louisiana-Monroe 7
Old Dominion 17, Southern Miss. 13
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Georgia Southern at James Madison, Noon
Troy at Army, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|0
|81
|44
|4
|2
|233
|155
|Austin Peay
|1
|0
|22
|20
|3
|2
|173
|112
|E. Kentucky
|1
|0
|32
|22
|2
|3
|127
|181
|Utah Tech
|1
|0
|37
|31
|2
|4
|154
|273
|Tarleton St.
|1
|1
|78
|58
|4
|2
|174
|159
|S. Utah
|1
|1
|54
|55
|2
|4
|149
|160
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|2
|51
|59
|3
|3
|216
|151
|Abilene Christian
|0
|1
|17
|52
|2
|3
|144
|151
|North Alabama
|0
|2
|53
|84
|2
|4
|142
|172
___
Saturday’s Games
Cent. Arkansas 38, SE Missouri 33
S. Utah 27, Tarleton St. 26
Utah Tech 37, Stephen F. Austin 31
Saturday, Oct. 14
Gardner-Webb at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.
Tarleton St. at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
North Alabama at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|5
|2
|239
|111
|Army
|2
|3
|147
|102
|Uconn
|1
|5
|123
|189
|Umass
|1
|6
|183
|276
___
Saturday’s Games
Toledo 41, Umass 24
Boston College 27, Army 24
Uconn 38, Rice 31
Louisville 33, Notre Dame 20
Saturday, Oct. 14
Umass at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Troy at Army, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|5
|123
|122
___
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee St. 27, Kennesaw St. 20
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.