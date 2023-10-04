FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|1
|0
|28
|24
|4
|1
|183
|107
|Tulane
|1
|0
|35
|23
|4
|1
|149
|87
|SMU
|1
|0
|34
|16
|3
|2
|169
|92
|South Florida
|2
|0
|86
|59
|3
|2
|151
|141
|Tulsa
|1
|0
|48
|26
|3
|2
|139
|156
|Rice
|1
|1
|53
|59
|3
|2
|165
|144
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|145
|172
|Temple
|0
|1
|26
|48
|2
|3
|105
|155
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|83
|108
|Navy
|0
|2
|54
|72
|1
|3
|81
|114
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|77
|112
|Charlotte
|0
|1
|16
|34
|1
|4
|92
|138
|East Carolina
|0
|1
|17
|24
|1
|4
|105
|128
|UAB
|0
|1
|23
|35
|1
|4
|135
|180
___
Saturday’s Games
UTSA at Temple, 2 p.m.
North Texas at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
South Florida at UAB, 4 p.m.
Uconn at Rice, 5 p.m.
Tulsa at FAU, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 12
SMU at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 13
Tulane at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Temple at North Texas, Noon
Navy at Charlotte, 2 p.m.
FAU at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.
UAB at UTSA, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida St.
|2
|0
|62
|53
|4
|0
|173
|90
|Louisville
|3
|0
|108
|72
|5
|0
|185
|86
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|41
|24
|4
|0
|143
|88
|Duke
|1
|0
|28
|7
|4
|1
|163
|56
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|38
|21
|2
|3
|124
|121
|NC State
|1
|1
|34
|34
|3
|2
|127
|100
|Georgia Tech
|1
|1
|64
|55
|2
|3
|162
|154
|Clemson
|1
|2
|62
|73
|3
|2
|176
|104
|Boston College
|1
|2
|84
|111
|2
|3
|139
|166
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|175
|50
|Syracuse
|0
|1
|14
|31
|4
|1
|191
|74
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|16
|30
|3
|1
|116
|91
|Pittsburgh
|0
|2
|45
|79
|1
|4
|117
|130
|Virginia
|0
|2
|45
|51
|0
|5
|107
|178
___
Saturday’s Games
William & Mary at Virginia, Noon
Boston College at Army, Noon
Marshall at NC State, 2 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.
Syracuse at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Miami, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Syracuse at Florida St., TBA
Miami at North Carolina, TBA
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Louisville at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
NC State at Duke, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|2
|0
|70
|26
|5
|0
|237
|54
|Texas
|2
|0
|78
|20
|5
|0
|180
|64
|West Virginia
|2
|0
|44
|34
|4
|1
|132
|95
|Kansas St.
|1
|0
|44
|31
|3
|1
|158
|74
|BYU
|1
|1
|62
|65
|4
|1
|155
|112
|Kansas
|1
|1
|52
|67
|4
|1
|165
|131
|TCU
|1
|1
|57
|37
|3
|2
|174
|105
|Baylor
|1
|1
|42
|73
|2
|3
|116
|142
|Iowa St.
|1
|1
|54
|77
|2
|3
|104
|116
|Texas Tech
|1
|1
|62
|48
|2
|3
|166
|124
|UCF
|0
|2
|66
|80
|3
|2
|188
|116
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|1
|27
|34
|2
|2
|88
|95
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|33
|55
|2
|3
|150
|120
|Houston
|0
|2
|41
|85
|2
|3
|137
|149
___
Friday’s Games
Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Texas vs. Oklahoma at Dallas, Noon
UCF at Kansas, 4 p.m.
Texas Tech at Baylor, 8 p.m.
TCU at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 12
West Virginia at Houston, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Iowa St. at Cincinnati, Noon
Kansas at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.
BYU at TCU, 3:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Idaho
|2
|0
|80
|63
|4
|1
|172
|117
|Montana St.
|2
|0
|78
|22
|4
|1
|214
|82
|Montana
|1
|1
|42
|48
|4
|1
|137
|91
|Sacramento St.
|1
|1
|58
|66
|4
|1
|160
|119
|UC Davis
|1
|1
|55
|40
|3
|2
|133
|126
|Weber St.
|1
|1
|28
|61
|3
|2
|104
|119
|E. Washington
|1
|1
|63
|68
|2
|3
|144
|166
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|81
|59
|2
|3
|196
|171
|Idaho St.
|1
|1
|55
|49
|1
|4
|128
|204
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|58
|45
|1
|4
|119
|170
|Cal Poly
|0
|2
|34
|90
|2
|3
|105
|179
|N. Colorado
|0
|2
|42
|63
|0
|5
|81
|200
___
Saturday’s Games
Montana at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
N. Arizona at Weber St., 8 p.m.
Idaho at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Sacramento St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
Portland St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
UC Davis at Weber St., 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at Montana St., 8 p.m.
Montana at Idaho, 10:30 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|1
|0
|20
|10
|4
|1
|168
|117
|SE Missouri
|1
|0
|45
|7
|1
|3
|108
|119
|Tennessee St.
|1
|1
|37
|45
|2
|2
|64
|115
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|106
|89
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|102
|145
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|71
|178
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|1
|7
|45
|2
|3
|154
|194
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|122
|146
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|1
|25
|27
|1
|3
|83
|143
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|44
|128
___
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.
UT Martin at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.
Robert Morris at Gardner-Webb, 4 p.m.
SE Missouri at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Tennessee Tech at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.
E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.
Robert Morris at Bryant, 4 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Maryland
|2
|0
|75
|26
|5
|0
|193
|66
|Michigan
|2
|0
|76
|14
|5
|0
|172
|30
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|23
|3
|4
|0
|138
|34
|Penn St.
|3
|0
|102
|26
|5
|0
|203
|48
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|31
|38
|4
|1
|154
|64
|Indiana
|0
|2
|20
|67
|2
|3
|104
|122
|Michigan St.
|0
|2
|25
|57
|2
|3
|108
|119
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wisconsin
|1
|0
|38
|17
|3
|1
|133
|79
|Iowa
|1
|1
|26
|47
|4
|1
|111
|84
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|47
|47
|3
|2
|120
|108
|Purdue
|1
|1
|61
|57
|2
|3
|140
|148
|Northwestern
|1
|2
|57
|99
|2
|3
|109
|144
|Illinois
|0
|2
|32
|74
|2
|3
|108
|153
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|17
|58
|2
|3
|94
|119
___
Friday’s Games
Nebraska at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Maryland at Ohio St., Noon
Rutgers at Wisconsin, Noon
Howard at Northwestern, 3 p.m.
Purdue at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Ohio St. at Purdue, Noon
Michigan St. at Rutgers, Noon
Indiana at Michigan, Noon
Illinois at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Umass at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Iowa at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|2
|0
|66
|38
|3
|1
|115
|115
|Hampton
|1
|0
|31
|14
|3
|1
|124
|110
|Albany (NY)
|1
|0
|31
|10
|3
|2
|125
|92
|Elon
|3
|0
|69
|33
|3
|2
|113
|104
|William & Mary
|2
|1
|68
|41
|4
|1
|106
|54
|Rhode Island
|2
|1
|78
|66
|3
|2
|162
|134
|Villanova
|1
|1
|45
|40
|3
|2
|139
|117
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|1
|73
|68
|2
|3
|162
|145
|Richmond
|1
|1
|34
|50
|2
|3
|96
|118
|Towson
|1
|1
|77
|93
|2
|3
|117
|162
|Campbell
|1
|2
|93
|93
|2
|3
|197
|149
|Maine
|1
|2
|76
|90
|1
|4
|95
|148
|New Hampshire
|0
|2
|76
|83
|2
|3
|193
|152
|NC A&T
|0
|1
|3
|27
|1
|3
|53
|118
|Stony Brook
|0
|4
|74
|148
|0
|5
|81
|179
___
Saturday’s Games
Rhode Island at Brown, Noon
William & Mary at Virginia, Noon
Stony Brook at Morgan St., 1 p.m.
NC Central at Elon, 2 p.m.
Campbell at Hampton, 2 p.m.
Duquesne at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Maine at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Towson, 4 p.m.
Villanova at NC A&T, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Elon at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Hampton at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Richmond at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at Maine, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
NC A&T at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|2
|0
|71
|23
|4
|0
|160
|74
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|0
|52
|42
|4
|1
|138
|75
|W. Kentucky
|1
|0
|31
|10
|3
|2
|158
|146
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|0
|46
|27
|3
|3
|162
|154
|FIU
|0
|2
|23
|60
|3
|2
|107
|128
|New Mexico St.
|0
|1
|17
|33
|2
|3
|149
|132
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|1
|10
|31
|1
|4
|94
|155
|UTEP
|0
|2
|24
|41
|1
|5
|97
|169
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|1
|28
|35
|0
|4
|38
|100
___
Wednesday’s Games
Jacksonville St. at Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m.
FIU at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Sam Houston St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Jacksonville St., 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 11
UTEP at FIU, 7:30 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|1
|0
|34
|31
|3
|0
|117
|72
|Cornell
|1
|0
|23
|21
|2
|1
|71
|76
|Dartmouth
|1
|0
|23
|20
|2
|1
|64
|61
|Princeton
|1
|0
|10
|7
|2
|1
|46
|35
|Brown
|0
|1
|31
|34
|2
|1
|102
|79
|Penn
|0
|1
|20
|23
|2
|1
|77
|50
|Columbia
|0
|1
|7
|10
|1
|2
|40
|34
|Yale
|0
|1
|21
|23
|1
|2
|90
|75
___
Friday’s Games
Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Rhode Island at Brown, Noon
Marist at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Penn, 1 p.m.
Lafayette at Princeton, 1 p.m.
Yale at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Princeton at Brown, Noon
Sacred Heart at Yale, Noon
Howard at Harvard, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Penn at Columbia, 1:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|0
|23
|3
|4
|1
|160
|113
|Ohio
|1
|0
|38
|7
|4
|1
|105
|54
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|13
|10
|1
|4
|132
|188
|Bowling Green
|0
|1
|7
|38
|2
|3
|113
|145
|Akron
|0
|1
|10
|13
|1
|4
|85
|122
|Kent St.
|0
|1
|3
|23
|1
|4
|63
|170
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|2
|0
|84
|64
|4
|1
|204
|114
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|0
|26
|23
|3
|2
|129
|167
|W. Michigan
|1
|1
|73
|73
|2
|3
|125
|179
|E. Michigan
|0
|1
|23
|26
|2
|3
|81
|112
|Ball St.
|0
|1
|24
|42
|1
|4
|89
|178
|N. Illinois
|0
|1
|33
|35
|1
|4
|96
|130
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Michigan at Mississippi St., Noon
Toledo at Umass, Noon
Cent. Michigan at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Kent St. at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Kent St. at E. Michigan, Noon
Toledo at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Akron at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio at N. Illinois, 4 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|178
|147
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|157
|97
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|111
|139
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|54
|119
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|85
|189
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|68
|122
___
Saturday’s Games
Stony Brook at Morgan St., 1 p.m.
Delaware St. at CCSU, 1 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at SC State, 2 p.m.
NC Central at Elon, 2 p.m.
Howard at Northwestern, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Howard at Harvard, 1 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|S. Dakota St.
|1
|0
|42
|21
|4
|0
|177
|51
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|33
|20
|4
|0
|122
|79
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|34
|18
|3
|1
|136
|49
|South Dakota
|1
|0
|24
|19
|3
|1
|93
|60
|Murray St.
|1
|0
|30
|28
|2
|2
|85
|129
|N. Iowa
|1
|0
|44
|41
|2
|2
|111
|122
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|1
|19
|24
|3
|1
|147
|72
|North Dakota
|0
|1
|21
|42
|2
|2
|131
|113
|Youngstown St.
|0
|1
|41
|44
|2
|2
|148
|117
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|20
|33
|1
|3
|127
|133
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|28
|30
|0
|4
|42
|143
|W. Illinois
|0
|1
|18
|34
|0
|4
|96
|172
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Illinois at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Murray St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
S. Illinois at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.
N. Iowa at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Illinois St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Youngstown St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Indiana St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
S. Illinois at Murray St., 3 p.m.
N. Iowa at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Missouri St. at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|3
|0
|133
|51
|5
|0
|188
|61
|Fresno St.
|1
|0
|27
|9
|5
|0
|182
|85
|UNLV
|1
|0
|44
|20
|4
|1
|180
|134
|Wyoming
|1
|0
|35
|26
|4
|1
|133
|126
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|34
|31
|2
|3
|143
|158
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|131
|136
|New Mexico
|0
|1
|26
|35
|2
|3
|143
|155
|Utah St.
|0
|1
|21
|39
|2
|3
|185
|169
|Hawaii
|0
|1
|20
|44
|2
|4
|133
|208
|San Diego St.
|0
|2
|41
|83
|2
|4
|116
|185
|San Jose St.
|0
|1
|20
|45
|1
|4
|141
|167
|Nevada
|0
|1
|9
|27
|0
|5
|77
|192
___
Saturday’s Games
San Jose St. at Boise St., 8 p.m.
Fresno St. at Wyoming, 8 p.m.
Colorado St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 13
Fresno St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
UNLV at Nevada, 5 p.m.
San Jose St. at New Mexico, 6 p.m.
Wyoming at Air Force, 7 p.m.
Boise St. at Colorado St., 9:45 p.m.
San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|1
|0
|31
|28
|2
|2
|104
|157
|Wagner
|2
|0
|47
|37
|2
|3
|66
|159
|Merrimack
|1
|1
|44
|37
|2
|3
|120
|93
|Stonehill
|1
|1
|43
|45
|2
|3
|83
|160
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|1
|1
|49
|47
|1
|4
|101
|155
|Sacred Heart
|1
|2
|54
|68
|1
|4
|78
|114
|CCSU
|0
|1
|30
|33
|1
|3
|104
|113
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|1
|28
|31
|0
|4
|55
|109
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacred Heart at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
Delaware St. at CCSU, 1 p.m.
Stonehill at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
Duquesne at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 12
Wagner at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
CCSU at Duquesne, Noon
Sacred Heart at Yale, Noon
LIU Brooklyn at Maine, 1 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|2
|0
|84
|12
|5
|0
|258
|59
|Southern Cal
|3
|0
|146
|79
|5
|0
|268
|121
|Washington
|2
|0
|90
|56
|5
|0
|230
|92
|Washington St.
|1
|0
|38
|35
|4
|0
|183
|102
|Oregon St.
|1
|1
|56
|45
|4
|1
|179
|78
|Utah
|1
|1
|21
|28
|4
|1
|96
|59
|Arizona
|1
|1
|45
|51
|3
|2
|138
|95
|California
|1
|1
|56
|80
|3
|2
|155
|132
|UCLA
|0
|1
|7
|14
|3
|1
|128
|44
|Colorado
|0
|2
|47
|90
|3
|2
|171
|181
|Arizona St.
|0
|2
|49
|66
|1
|4
|88
|143
|Stanford
|0
|3
|36
|119
|1
|4
|96
|173
___
Saturday’s Games
Washington St. at UCLA, 3 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona St., 6:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at California, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 13
Stanford at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
California at Utah, 3 p.m.
Oregon at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
Arizona at Washington St., 7 p.m.
Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
UCLA at Oregon St., 8 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lafayette
|1
|0
|56
|22
|4
|1
|134
|101
|Georgetown
|1
|0
|28
|24
|3
|2
|124
|94
|Holy Cross
|1
|0
|47
|7
|3
|2
|194
|120
|Fordham
|0
|1
|24
|28
|3
|2
|167
|115
|Bucknell
|0
|1
|22
|56
|1
|3
|67
|144
|Colgate
|0
|1
|7
|47
|1
|4
|67
|199
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|68
|156
___
Saturday’s Games
Holy Cross at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
Lehigh at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Georgetown at Penn, 1 p.m.
Lafayette at Princeton, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Georgetown at Lehigh, Noon
Bucknell at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|2
|0
|55
|35
|4
|1
|163
|104
|Davidson
|2
|0
|104
|54
|3
|2
|226
|105
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|2
|0
|55
|42
|3
|2
|104
|137
|Drake
|1
|0
|16
|9
|1
|3
|54
|161
|Marist
|2
|1
|91
|103
|2
|2
|98
|152
|San Diego
|1
|1
|73
|80
|1
|4
|116
|158
|Presbyterian
|0
|1
|17
|27
|2
|2
|98
|105
|Dayton
|0
|2
|39
|60
|2
|3
|153
|145
|Stetson
|0
|2
|42
|62
|2
|3
|134
|180
|Morehead St.
|0
|2
|37
|51
|1
|3
|96
|134
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|30
|36
|1
|3
|78
|127
___
Saturday’s Games
Marist at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.
Stetson at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Butler at St. Thomas (Minn.), 1 p.m.
Dayton at Morehead St., 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Drake, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
San Diego at Marist, Noon
Presbyterian at Dayton, 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Drake, 1 p.m.
Davidson at Butler, 1 p.m.
Morehead St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|2
|0
|51
|34
|5
|0
|193
|65
|Kentucky
|2
|0
|78
|42
|5
|0
|185
|76
|Missouri
|1
|0
|38
|21
|5
|0
|160
|104
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|57
|49
|4
|1
|181
|89
|Florida
|1
|1
|43
|49
|3
|2
|125
|87
|South Carolina
|1
|2
|71
|95
|2
|3
|135
|147
|Vanderbilt
|0
|2
|49
|83
|2
|4
|188
|200
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|2
|0
|64
|27
|4
|1
|161
|71
|Texas A&M
|2
|0
|61
|32
|4
|1
|193
|93
|LSU
|2
|1
|124
|100
|3
|2
|220
|155
|Mississippi
|1
|1
|65
|73
|4
|1
|223
|123
|Auburn
|0
|2
|30
|54
|3
|2
|148
|91
|Arkansas
|0
|2
|53
|68
|2
|3
|168
|125
|Mississippi St.
|0
|3
|61
|118
|2
|3
|140
|149
___
Saturday’s Games
LSU at Missouri, Noon
W. Michigan at Mississippi St., Noon
Alabama at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Florida, 4 p.m.
Kentucky at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Arkansas at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Georgia at Vanderbilt, Noon
Arkansas at Alabama, Noon
Missouri at Kentucky, TBA
Auburn at LSU, TBA
Texas A&M at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|3
|0
|118
|40
|4
|1
|172
|101
|W. Carolina
|2
|0
|79
|21
|4
|1
|196
|122
|Furman
|1
|0
|38
|14
|3
|1
|135
|99
|Mercer
|1
|1
|52
|41
|3
|2
|124
|143
|VMI
|1
|1
|20
|52
|2
|3
|52
|125
|Samford
|1
|2
|73
|105
|2
|3
|155
|164
|ETSU
|0
|1
|28
|42
|1
|3
|76
|154
|The Citadel
|0
|2
|17
|97
|0
|5
|34
|218
|Wofford
|0
|2
|27
|40
|0
|5
|60
|131
___
Saturday’s Games
Samford at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
The Citadel at Furman, 2 p.m.
Mercer at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Furman at Samford, 1 p.m.
VMI at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Wofford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at Mercer, 4 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lamar
|1
|0
|21
|19
|2
|3
|96
|120
|Nicholls
|1
|0
|31
|10
|1
|3
|68
|125
|Houston Christian
|1
|1
|53
|40
|2
|3
|148
|158
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|146
|58
|McNeese St.
|0
|1
|10
|31
|0
|5
|82
|180
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|51
|149
|SE Louisiana
|0
|1
|19
|34
|0
|5
|85
|171
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|52
|148
___
Saturday’s Games
Northwestern St. at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Houston Christian at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.
McNeese St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Lamar at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.
Prairie View at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida A&M
|3
|0
|82
|27
|4
|1
|137
|75
|Jackson St.
|2
|1
|59
|58
|3
|2
|130
|142
|Alabama A&M
|1
|1
|41
|44
|3
|2
|163
|107
|Alabama St.
|1
|2
|44
|56
|1
|3
|61
|77
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|1
|16
|22
|1
|3
|68
|132
|MVSU
|0
|1
|7
|31
|0
|4
|38
|135
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Grambling St.
|2
|0
|70
|43
|3
|2
|169
|172
|Prairie View
|2
|1
|80
|89
|2
|3
|96
|203
|Southern U.
|2
|2
|71
|51
|2
|2
|71
|51
|Alcorn St.
|1
|1
|43
|43
|2
|3
|84
|124
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|2
|24
|58
|1
|4
|66
|144
|Texas Southern
|0
|2
|57
|72
|1
|4
|119
|209
___
Saturday’s Games
Bethune-Cookman at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 3:30 p.m.
Jackson St. vs. Alabama A&M at Mobile, Ala., 4 p.m.
MVSU at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Florida A&M at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Alabama St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at MVSU, 3 p.m.
Texas Southern at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at Southern U., 5 p.m.
Prairie View at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|2
|0
|47
|37
|5
|0
|166
|113
|Marshall
|1
|0
|41
|35
|4
|0
|117
|82
|Georgia Southern
|1
|0
|38
|28
|4
|1
|175
|101
|Appalachian St.
|1
|0
|41
|40
|3
|2
|182
|154
|Georgia St.
|1
|1
|37
|45
|4
|1
|155
|119
|Old Dominion
|1
|1
|73
|72
|2
|3
|124
|144
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|2
|45
|68
|2
|3
|154
|118
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas State
|1
|0
|50
|36
|4
|1
|217
|145
|Arkansas St.
|1
|0
|44
|37
|3
|2
|130
|182
|Troy
|1
|1
|42
|23
|3
|2
|130
|119
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|1
|31
|38
|3
|2
|179
|145
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|1
|40
|41
|2
|2
|84
|115
|South Alabama
|0
|1
|23
|31
|2
|3
|138
|126
|Southern Miss.
|0
|2
|73
|94
|1
|4
|129
|195
___
Saturday’s Games
Marshall at NC State, 2 p.m.
Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Troy, 4 p.m.
South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Georgia Southern at James Madison, Noon
Troy at Army, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|1
|0
|52
|31
|4
|1
|148
|132
|Austin Peay
|1
|0
|22
|20
|3
|2
|173
|112
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|0
|81
|44
|3
|2
|195
|122
|E. Kentucky
|1
|0
|32
|22
|2
|3
|127
|181
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|1
|20
|22
|3
|2
|185
|114
|Abilene Christian
|0
|1
|17
|52
|2
|3
|144
|151
|North Alabama
|0
|2
|53
|84
|2
|4
|142
|172
|S. Utah
|0
|1
|27
|29
|1
|4
|122
|134
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|117
|242
___
Saturday’s Games
SE Missouri at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
S. Utah at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Gardner-Webb at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.
Tarleton St. at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
North Alabama at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|5
|1
|219
|78
|Army
|2
|2
|123
|75
|Umass
|1
|5
|159
|235
|Uconn
|0
|5
|85
|158
___
Saturday’s Games
Toledo at Umass, Noon
Boston College at Army, Noon
Uconn at Rice, 5 p.m.
Notre Dame at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Umass at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Troy at Army, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|4
|103
|95
___
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.
