FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 1 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 1 0 28 24 4 1 183 107 Tulane 1 0 35 23 4 1 149 87 SMU 1 0 34 16 3 2 169 92 South Florida 2 0 86 59 3 2 151 141 Tulsa 1 0 48 26 3 2 139 156 Rice 1 1 53 59 3 2 165 144 North Texas 0 0 0 0 2 2 145 172 Temple 0 1 26 48 2 3 105 155 FAU 0 0 0 0 1 3 83 108 Navy 0 2 54 72 1 3 81 114 UTSA 0 0 0 0 1 3 77 112 Charlotte 0 1 16 34 1 4 92 138 East Carolina 0 1 17 24 1 4 105 128 UAB 0 1 23 35 1 4 135 180

___

Saturday’s Games

UTSA at Temple, 2 p.m.

North Texas at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida at UAB, 4 p.m.

Uconn at Rice, 5 p.m.

Tulsa at FAU, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12

SMU at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13

Tulane at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Temple at North Texas, Noon

Navy at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

FAU at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at UTSA, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida St. 2 0 62 53 4 0 173 90 Louisville 3 0 108 72 5 0 185 86 North Carolina 1 0 41 24 4 0 143 88 Duke 1 0 28 7 4 1 163 56 Virginia Tech 1 0 38 21 2 3 124 121 NC State 1 1 34 34 3 2 127 100 Georgia Tech 1 1 64 55 2 3 162 154 Clemson 1 2 62 73 3 2 176 104 Boston College 1 2 84 111 2 3 139 166 Miami 0 0 0 0 4 0 175 50 Syracuse 0 1 14 31 4 1 191 74 Wake Forest 0 1 16 30 3 1 116 91 Pittsburgh 0 2 45 79 1 4 117 130 Virginia 0 2 45 51 0 5 107 178

___

Saturday’s Games

William & Mary at Virginia, Noon

Boston College at Army, Noon

Marshall at NC State, 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Miami, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Syracuse at Florida St., TBA

Miami at North Carolina, TBA

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Louisville at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

NC State at Duke, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 2 0 70 26 5 0 237 54 Texas 2 0 78 20 5 0 180 64 West Virginia 2 0 44 34 4 1 132 95 Kansas St. 1 0 44 31 3 1 158 74 BYU 1 1 62 65 4 1 155 112 Kansas 1 1 52 67 4 1 165 131 TCU 1 1 57 37 3 2 174 105 Baylor 1 1 42 73 2 3 116 142 Iowa St. 1 1 54 77 2 3 104 116 Texas Tech 1 1 62 48 2 3 166 124 UCF 0 2 66 80 3 2 188 116 Oklahoma St. 0 1 27 34 2 2 88 95 Cincinnati 0 2 33 55 2 3 150 120 Houston 0 2 41 85 2 3 137 149

___

Friday’s Games

Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas vs. Oklahoma at Dallas, Noon

UCF at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Texas Tech at Baylor, 8 p.m.

TCU at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12

West Virginia at Houston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Iowa St. at Cincinnati, Noon

Kansas at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

BYU at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Idaho 2 0 80 63 4 1 172 117 Montana St. 2 0 78 22 4 1 214 82 Montana 1 1 42 48 4 1 137 91 Sacramento St. 1 1 58 66 4 1 160 119 UC Davis 1 1 55 40 3 2 133 126 Weber St. 1 1 28 61 3 2 104 119 E. Washington 1 1 63 68 2 3 144 166 Portland St. 1 1 81 59 2 3 196 171 Idaho St. 1 1 55 49 1 4 128 204 N. Arizona 1 1 58 45 1 4 119 170 Cal Poly 0 2 34 90 2 3 105 179 N. Colorado 0 2 42 63 0 5 81 200

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

N. Arizona at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Idaho at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Sacramento St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Portland St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

UC Davis at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at Montana St., 8 p.m.

Montana at Idaho, 10:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UT Martin 1 0 20 10 4 1 168 117 SE Missouri 1 0 45 7 1 3 108 119 Tennessee St. 1 1 37 45 2 2 64 115 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 4 1 106 89 Bryant 0 0 0 0 2 3 102 145 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 2 3 71 178 Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 1 7 45 2 3 154 194 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 2 3 122 146 Gardner-Webb 0 1 25 27 1 3 83 143 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 1 3 44 128

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

UT Martin at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

Robert Morris at Gardner-Webb, 4 p.m.

SE Missouri at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Tennessee Tech at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

Robert Morris at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Maryland 2 0 75 26 5 0 193 66 Michigan 2 0 76 14 5 0 172 30 Ohio St. 1 0 23 3 4 0 138 34 Penn St. 3 0 102 26 5 0 203 48 Rutgers 1 1 31 38 4 1 154 64 Indiana 0 2 20 67 2 3 104 122 Michigan St. 0 2 25 57 2 3 108 119

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wisconsin 1 0 38 17 3 1 133 79 Iowa 1 1 26 47 4 1 111 84 Minnesota 1 1 47 47 3 2 120 108 Purdue 1 1 61 57 2 3 140 148 Northwestern 1 2 57 99 2 3 109 144 Illinois 0 2 32 74 2 3 108 153 Nebraska 0 2 17 58 2 3 94 119

___

Friday’s Games

Nebraska at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maryland at Ohio St., Noon

Rutgers at Wisconsin, Noon

Howard at Northwestern, 3 p.m.

Purdue at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Ohio St. at Purdue, Noon

Michigan St. at Rutgers, Noon

Indiana at Michigan, Noon

Illinois at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Umass at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware 2 0 66 38 3 1 115 115 Hampton 1 0 31 14 3 1 124 110 Albany (NY) 1 0 31 10 3 2 125 92 Elon 3 0 69 33 3 2 113 104 William & Mary 2 1 68 41 4 1 106 54 Rhode Island 2 1 78 66 3 2 162 134 Villanova 1 1 45 40 3 2 139 117 Monmouth (NJ) 1 1 73 68 2 3 162 145 Richmond 1 1 34 50 2 3 96 118 Towson 1 1 77 93 2 3 117 162 Campbell 1 2 93 93 2 3 197 149 Maine 1 2 76 90 1 4 95 148 New Hampshire 0 2 76 83 2 3 193 152 NC A&T 0 1 3 27 1 3 53 118 Stony Brook 0 4 74 148 0 5 81 179

___

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island at Brown, Noon

William & Mary at Virginia, Noon

Stony Brook at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

NC Central at Elon, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Maine at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Towson, 4 p.m.

Villanova at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Elon at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Richmond at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Maine, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

NC A&T at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Liberty 2 0 71 23 4 0 160 74 Jacksonville St. 2 0 52 42 4 1 138 75 W. Kentucky 1 0 31 10 3 2 158 146 Louisiana Tech 2 0 46 27 3 3 162 154 FIU 0 2 23 60 3 2 107 128 New Mexico St. 0 1 17 33 2 3 149 132 Middle Tennessee 0 1 10 31 1 4 94 155 UTEP 0 2 24 41 1 5 97 169 Sam Houston St. 0 1 28 35 0 4 38 100

___

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m.

FIU at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Jacksonville St., 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

UTEP at FIU, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 1 0 34 31 3 0 117 72 Cornell 1 0 23 21 2 1 71 76 Dartmouth 1 0 23 20 2 1 64 61 Princeton 1 0 10 7 2 1 46 35 Brown 0 1 31 34 2 1 102 79 Penn 0 1 20 23 2 1 77 50 Columbia 0 1 7 10 1 2 40 34 Yale 0 1 21 23 1 2 90 75

___

Friday’s Games

Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island at Brown, Noon

Marist at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Penn, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Yale at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Princeton at Brown, Noon

Sacred Heart at Yale, Noon

Howard at Harvard, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Penn at Columbia, 1:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami (Ohio) 1 0 23 3 4 1 160 113 Ohio 1 0 38 7 4 1 105 54 Buffalo 1 0 13 10 1 4 132 188 Bowling Green 0 1 7 38 2 3 113 145 Akron 0 1 10 13 1 4 85 122 Kent St. 0 1 3 23 1 4 63 170

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Toledo 2 0 84 64 4 1 204 114 Cent. Michigan 1 0 26 23 3 2 129 167 W. Michigan 1 1 73 73 2 3 125 179 E. Michigan 0 1 23 26 2 3 81 112 Ball St. 0 1 24 42 1 4 89 178 N. Illinois 0 1 33 35 1 4 96 130

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Michigan at Mississippi St., Noon

Toledo at Umass, Noon

Cent. Michigan at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Kent St. at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Kent St. at E. Michigan, Noon

Toledo at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Akron at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at N. Illinois, 4 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 0 0 0 0 4 1 178 147 Howard 0 0 0 0 2 2 157 97 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 2 3 111 139 SC State 0 0 0 0 1 3 54 119 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 4 85 189 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 1 4 68 122

___

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at SC State, 2 p.m.

NC Central at Elon, 2 p.m.

Howard at Northwestern, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Howard at Harvard, 1 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA S. Dakota St. 1 0 42 21 4 0 177 51 S. Illinois 1 0 33 20 4 0 122 79 Illinois St. 1 0 34 18 3 1 136 49 South Dakota 1 0 24 19 3 1 93 60 Murray St. 1 0 30 28 2 2 85 129 N. Iowa 1 0 44 41 2 2 111 122 N. Dakota St. 0 1 19 24 3 1 147 72 North Dakota 0 1 21 42 2 2 131 113 Youngstown St. 0 1 41 44 2 2 148 117 Missouri St. 0 1 20 33 1 3 127 133 Indiana St. 0 1 28 30 0 4 42 143 W. Illinois 0 1 18 34 0 4 96 172

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Illinois at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Murray St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.

N. Iowa at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Illinois St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at Murray St., 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Missouri St. at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 3 0 133 51 5 0 188 61 Fresno St. 1 0 27 9 5 0 182 85 UNLV 1 0 44 20 4 1 180 134 Wyoming 1 0 35 26 4 1 133 126 Boise St. 1 0 34 31 2 3 143 158 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 131 136 New Mexico 0 1 26 35 2 3 143 155 Utah St. 0 1 21 39 2 3 185 169 Hawaii 0 1 20 44 2 4 133 208 San Diego St. 0 2 41 83 2 4 116 185 San Jose St. 0 1 20 45 1 4 141 167 Nevada 0 1 9 27 0 5 77 192

___

Saturday’s Games

San Jose St. at Boise St., 8 p.m.

Fresno St. at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Colorado St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13

Fresno St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

UNLV at Nevada, 5 p.m.

San Jose St. at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

Wyoming at Air Force, 7 p.m.

Boise St. at Colorado St., 9:45 p.m.

San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 1 0 31 28 2 2 104 157 Wagner 2 0 47 37 2 3 66 159 Merrimack 1 1 44 37 2 3 120 93 Stonehill 1 1 43 45 2 3 83 160 St. Francis (Pa.) 1 1 49 47 1 4 101 155 Sacred Heart 1 2 54 68 1 4 78 114 CCSU 0 1 30 33 1 3 104 113 LIU Brooklyn 0 1 28 31 0 4 55 109

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Delaware St. at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Stonehill at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Duquesne at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12

Wagner at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

CCSU at Duquesne, Noon

Sacred Heart at Yale, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Maine, 1 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 2 0 84 12 5 0 258 59 Southern Cal 3 0 146 79 5 0 268 121 Washington 2 0 90 56 5 0 230 92 Washington St. 1 0 38 35 4 0 183 102 Oregon St. 1 1 56 45 4 1 179 78 Utah 1 1 21 28 4 1 96 59 Arizona 1 1 45 51 3 2 138 95 California 1 1 56 80 3 2 155 132 UCLA 0 1 7 14 3 1 128 44 Colorado 0 2 47 90 3 2 171 181 Arizona St. 0 2 49 66 1 4 88 143 Stanford 0 3 36 119 1 4 96 173

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. at UCLA, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona St., 6:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at California, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13

Stanford at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

California at Utah, 3 p.m.

Oregon at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Washington St., 7 p.m.

Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lafayette 1 0 56 22 4 1 134 101 Georgetown 1 0 28 24 3 2 124 94 Holy Cross 1 0 47 7 3 2 194 120 Fordham 0 1 24 28 3 2 167 115 Bucknell 0 1 22 56 1 3 67 144 Colgate 0 1 7 47 1 4 67 199 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 1 4 68 156

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Georgetown at Penn, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Georgetown at Lehigh, Noon

Bucknell at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 2 0 55 35 4 1 163 104 Davidson 2 0 104 54 3 2 226 105 St. Thomas (Minn.) 2 0 55 42 3 2 104 137 Drake 1 0 16 9 1 3 54 161 Marist 2 1 91 103 2 2 98 152 San Diego 1 1 73 80 1 4 116 158 Presbyterian 0 1 17 27 2 2 98 105 Dayton 0 2 39 60 2 3 153 145 Stetson 0 2 42 62 2 3 134 180 Morehead St. 0 2 37 51 1 3 96 134 Valparaiso 0 1 30 36 1 3 78 127

___

Saturday’s Games

Marist at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.

Stetson at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Butler at St. Thomas (Minn.), 1 p.m.

Dayton at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Drake, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

San Diego at Marist, Noon

Presbyterian at Dayton, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Drake, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Butler, 1 p.m.

Morehead St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 2 0 51 34 5 0 193 65 Kentucky 2 0 78 42 5 0 185 76 Missouri 1 0 38 21 5 0 160 104 Tennessee 1 1 57 49 4 1 181 89 Florida 1 1 43 49 3 2 125 87 South Carolina 1 2 71 95 2 3 135 147 Vanderbilt 0 2 49 83 2 4 188 200

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 2 0 64 27 4 1 161 71 Texas A&M 2 0 61 32 4 1 193 93 LSU 2 1 124 100 3 2 220 155 Mississippi 1 1 65 73 4 1 223 123 Auburn 0 2 30 54 3 2 148 91 Arkansas 0 2 53 68 2 3 168 125 Mississippi St. 0 3 61 118 2 3 140 149

___

Saturday’s Games

LSU at Missouri, Noon

W. Michigan at Mississippi St., Noon

Alabama at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Florida, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Georgia at Vanderbilt, Noon

Arkansas at Alabama, Noon

Missouri at Kentucky, TBA

Auburn at LSU, TBA

Texas A&M at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Chattanooga 3 0 118 40 4 1 172 101 W. Carolina 2 0 79 21 4 1 196 122 Furman 1 0 38 14 3 1 135 99 Mercer 1 1 52 41 3 2 124 143 VMI 1 1 20 52 2 3 52 125 Samford 1 2 73 105 2 3 155 164 ETSU 0 1 28 42 1 3 76 154 The Citadel 0 2 17 97 0 5 34 218 Wofford 0 2 27 40 0 5 60 131

___

Saturday’s Games

Samford at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Furman, 2 p.m.

Mercer at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Furman at Samford, 1 p.m.

VMI at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Wofford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mercer, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lamar 1 0 21 19 2 3 96 120 Nicholls 1 0 31 10 1 3 68 125 Houston Christian 1 1 53 40 2 3 148 158 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 3 1 146 58 McNeese St. 0 1 10 31 0 5 82 180 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 51 149 SE Louisiana 0 1 19 34 0 5 85 171 Texas A&M Commerce 0 0 0 0 0 4 52 148

___

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern St. at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Houston Christian at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

McNeese St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Lamar at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

Prairie View at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida A&M 3 0 82 27 4 1 137 75 Jackson St. 2 1 59 58 3 2 130 142 Alabama A&M 1 1 41 44 3 2 163 107 Alabama St. 1 2 44 56 1 3 61 77 Bethune-Cookman 0 1 16 22 1 3 68 132 MVSU 0 1 7 31 0 4 38 135

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Grambling St. 2 0 70 43 3 2 169 172 Prairie View 2 1 80 89 2 3 96 203 Southern U. 2 2 71 51 2 2 71 51 Alcorn St. 1 1 43 43 2 3 84 124 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 2 24 58 1 4 66 144 Texas Southern 0 2 57 72 1 4 119 209

___

Saturday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 3:30 p.m.

Jackson St. vs. Alabama A&M at Mobile, Ala., 4 p.m.

MVSU at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Alabama St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at MVSU, 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Southern U., 5 p.m.

Prairie View at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 2 0 47 37 5 0 166 113 Marshall 1 0 41 35 4 0 117 82 Georgia Southern 1 0 38 28 4 1 175 101 Appalachian St. 1 0 41 40 3 2 182 154 Georgia St. 1 1 37 45 4 1 155 119 Old Dominion 1 1 73 72 2 3 124 144 Coastal Carolina 0 2 45 68 2 3 154 118

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas State 1 0 50 36 4 1 217 145 Arkansas St. 1 0 44 37 3 2 130 182 Troy 1 1 42 23 3 2 130 119 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 1 31 38 3 2 179 145 Louisiana-Monroe 0 1 40 41 2 2 84 115 South Alabama 0 1 23 31 2 3 138 126 Southern Miss. 0 2 73 94 1 4 129 195

___

Saturday’s Games

Marshall at NC State, 2 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Troy, 4 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Georgia Southern at James Madison, Noon

Troy at Army, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 1 0 52 31 4 1 148 132 Austin Peay 1 0 22 20 3 2 173 112 Cent. Arkansas 2 0 81 44 3 2 195 122 E. Kentucky 1 0 32 22 2 3 127 181 Stephen F. Austin 0 1 20 22 3 2 185 114 Abilene Christian 0 1 17 52 2 3 144 151 North Alabama 0 2 53 84 2 4 142 172 S. Utah 0 1 27 29 1 4 122 134 Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 1 4 117 242

___

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

S. Utah at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Gardner-Webb at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

Tarleton St. at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 5 1 219 78 Army 2 2 123 75 Umass 1 5 159 235 Uconn 0 5 85 158

___

Saturday’s Games

Toledo at Umass, Noon

Boston College at Army, Noon

Uconn at Rice, 5 p.m.

Notre Dame at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Umass at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Troy at Army, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 1 4 103 95

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

