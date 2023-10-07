Israel-Hamas war: Arlington woman caught in Jerusalem | DC community pray for peace | Israel pounds Gaza | What is Hamas? | Live updates
Everton finds its scoring touch to beat struggling Bournemouth

The Associated Press

October 7, 2023, 2:54 PM

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton scored more than once at home for the first time in almost a year as Goodison Park finally celebrated a victory after a 3-0 win over struggling Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

The last time Goodison witnessed a game with multiple goals for the hosts was on Oct. 22, 2022, when Crystal Palace lost by the same scoreline.

On-loan Leeds winger Jack Harrison, who departed to a standing ovation late on, marked his full home debut with a brilliant lob over goalkeeper Neto in the 37th to double the advantage given to them by James Garner’s early strike.

Abdoulaye Doucoure, whose goal against the Cherries in May secured the club’s top-flight survival here on the final day of the season, made the game safe on the hour with an altogether more simple close-range finish.

After four successive home defeats, Everton avoided a record worst start to a season at Goodison but was fortunate to come up against Bournemouth, which remained in the relegation zone.

