England picks seamer Brydon Carse to replace injured Reece Topley at the Cricket World Cup

The Associated Press

October 23, 2023, 7:13 AM

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Defending champion England called up seamer Brydon Carse on Monday to its Cricket World Cup squad in India to replace Reece Topley.

Struggling England lost its leading wicket-taker at the tournament during Saturday’s record-breaking defeat by South Africa, when Topley fractured his left index finger fielding off his own bowling.

England’s poor performances have been a major surprise with the team losing three of its four matches — including against Afghanistan. England is in ninth place in the 10-team tournament. The top four advance.

England head coach Matthew Mott initially suggested there was no guarantee another seamer would be brought in as Topley’s replacement, but Carse’s selection maintains the status quo.

The 28-year-old Carse will link up with the group in Bengaluru, India, where England plays Sri Lanka on Thursday.

