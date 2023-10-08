Israel-Hamas war: Arlington woman caught in Jerusalem | DC community pray for peace | Israel pounds Gaza | What is Hamas? | Live updates
England adds Sam Underhill to squad at Rugby World Cup as replacement for injured Jack Willis

The Associated Press

October 8, 2023, 7:12 AM

LILLE, France (AP) — England added back-rower Sam Underhill to its squad at the Rugby World Cup squad on Sunday ahead of the quarterfinals.

Underhill replaced Jack Willis, who was ruled out of the tournament because of a neck injury sustained in the pool match against Chile.

England will play its quarterfinal in Marseille on Oct. 15, likely against Fiji.

Underhill was a key part of the England team that reached the Rugby World Cup final in 2019.

