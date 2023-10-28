All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Trois-Rivieres
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|18
|10
|Newfoundland
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|20
|15
|Worcester
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|12
|12
|Norfolk
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|10
|12
|Maine
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|13
|Reading
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|9
|17
|Adirondack
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|9
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|11
|5
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|5
|Greenville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|5
|Florida
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|11
|Orlando
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|11
|13
|Savannah
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|11
|South Carolina
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|12
|13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|14
|10
|Fort Wayne
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|14
|16
|Indy
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|14
|12
|Kalamazoo
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|12
|19
|Toledo
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|11
|5
|Cincinnati
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|12
|13
|Iowa
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|12
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|10
|20
|12
|Idaho
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|19
|15
|Rapid City
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|13
|12
|Utah
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|12
|Wichita
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|16
|20
|Allen
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|13
|16
|Tulsa
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|13
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Jacksonville 4, Orlando 1
Wheeling 7, Kalamazoo 2
Greenville 5, Savannah 3
Worcester 4, Norfolk 1
Toledo 9, Fort Wayne 2
Wichita 5, Cincinnati 4
Kansas City 3, Rapid City 2
Idaho 5, Utah 4
Adirondack at Maine, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Newfoundland 5, South Carolina 3
Indy 6, Kalamazoo 2
Jacksonville 4, Florida 3
Maine 4, Adirondack 3
Trois-Rivieres 4, Reading 3
Fort Wayne 7, Wheeling 3
Cincinnati 7, Tulsa 4
Wichita 4, Iowa 3
Atlanta 6, Allen 3
Kansas City 4, Rapid City 3
Idaho 4, Utah 1
Sunday’s Games
South Carolina at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Iowa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Allen, 5:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
