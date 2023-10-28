VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Veterans Day events
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

October 28, 2023, 11:50 PM

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Trois-Rivieres 4 4 0 0 0 8 18 10
Newfoundland 5 4 1 0 0 8 20 15
Worcester 4 2 2 0 0 4 12 12
Norfolk 4 1 2 1 0 3 10 12
Maine 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 13
Reading 4 0 2 1 1 2 9 17
Adirondack 2 0 1 1 0 1 5 9

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 3 3 0 0 0 6 11 5
Atlanta 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 5
Greenville 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 5
Florida 4 2 2 0 0 4 10 11
Orlando 4 1 2 0 1 3 11 13
Savannah 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 11
South Carolina 3 1 2 0 0 2 12 13

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wheeling 3 2 1 0 0 4 14 10
Fort Wayne 4 2 2 0 0 4 14 16
Indy 4 2 2 0 0 4 14 12
Kalamazoo 4 2 2 0 0 4 12 19
Toledo 2 1 0 1 0 3 11 5
Cincinnati 3 1 2 0 0 2 12 13
Iowa 3 0 2 1 0 1 8 12

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Kansas City 5 5 0 0 0 10 20 12
Idaho 4 3 1 0 0 6 19 15
Rapid City 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 12
Utah 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 12
Wichita 5 2 3 0 0 4 16 20
Allen 3 1 2 0 0 2 13 16
Tulsa 3 0 3 0 0 0 7 13

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville 4, Orlando 1

Wheeling 7, Kalamazoo 2

Greenville 5, Savannah 3

Worcester 4, Norfolk 1

Toledo 9, Fort Wayne 2

Wichita 5, Cincinnati 4

Kansas City 3, Rapid City 2

Idaho 5, Utah 4

Adirondack at Maine, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, South Carolina 3

Indy 6, Kalamazoo 2

Jacksonville 4, Florida 3

Maine 4, Adirondack 3

Trois-Rivieres 4, Reading 3

Fort Wayne 7, Wheeling 3

Cincinnati 7, Tulsa 4

Wichita 4, Iowa 3

Atlanta 6, Allen 3

Kansas City 4, Rapid City 3

Idaho 4, Utah 1

Sunday’s Games

South Carolina at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Iowa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Allen, 5:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

