All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|13
|6
|Trois-Rivieres
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|14
|7
|Worcester
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|6
|Norfolk
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|Reading
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|13
|Adirondack
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Maine
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Orlando
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|9
|7
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Greenville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Jacksonville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Florida
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|6
|Savannah
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|6
|South Carolina
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kalamazoo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Wheeling
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Fort Wayne
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|Indy
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|5
|Toledo
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Iowa
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|8
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|5
|Rapid City
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|5
|Utah
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|3
|Allen
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|10
|10
|Idaho
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|10
|10
|Tulsa
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Wichita
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|10
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Newfoundland 2, Reading 1
Trois-Rivieres 4, Worcester 1
Utah 1, Tulsa 0
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Indy at Kalamazoo, 10:30 a.m.
Worcester at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
South Carolina at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.