Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

October 23, 2023, 10:09 AM

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 3 3 0 0 0 6 13 6
Trois-Rivieres 3 3 0 0 0 6 14 7
Worcester 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6
Norfolk 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 6
Reading 3 0 2 1 0 1 6 13
Adirondack 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5
Maine 2 0 2 0 0 0 6 10

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Orlando 2 1 0 0 1 3 9 7
Atlanta 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2
Greenville 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Jacksonville 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 1
Florida 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 6
Savannah 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 6
South Carolina 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Kalamazoo 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Wheeling 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1
Fort Wayne 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 4
Indy 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 5
Toledo 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3
Iowa 2 0 1 1 0 1 5 8
Cincinnati 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Kansas City 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 5
Rapid City 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 5
Utah 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 3
Allen 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 10
Idaho 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 10
Tulsa 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 6
Wichita 2 0 2 0 0 0 5 10

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Newfoundland 2, Reading 1

Trois-Rivieres 4, Worcester 1

Utah 1, Tulsa 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Indy at Kalamazoo, 10:30 a.m.

Worcester at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

South Carolina at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

