All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 3 3 0 0…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 3 3 0 0 0 6 13 6 Trois-Rivieres 3 3 0 0 0 6 14 7 Worcester 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6 Norfolk 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 6 Reading 3 0 2 1 0 1 6 13 Adirondack 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5 Maine 2 0 2 0 0 0 6 10

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Orlando 2 1 0 0 1 3 9 7 Atlanta 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2 Greenville 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Jacksonville 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 1 Florida 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 6 Savannah 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 6 South Carolina 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kalamazoo 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Wheeling 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1 Fort Wayne 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 4 Indy 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 5 Toledo 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3 Iowa 2 0 1 1 0 1 5 8 Cincinnati 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 5 Rapid City 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 5 Utah 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 3 Allen 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 10 Idaho 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 10 Tulsa 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 6 Wichita 2 0 2 0 0 0 5 10

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Newfoundland 2, Reading 1

Trois-Rivieres 4, Worcester 1

Utah 1, Tulsa 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Indy at Kalamazoo, 10:30 a.m.

Worcester at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

South Carolina at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

