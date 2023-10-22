All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 2 2 0 0…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 5 Trois-Rivieres 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 6 Worcester 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2 Norfolk 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 6 Adirondack 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5 Maine 2 0 2 0 0 0 6 10 Reading 2 0 2 0 0 0 5 11

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Orlando 2 1 0 0 1 3 9 7 Atlanta 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2 Greenville 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Jacksonville 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 1 Florida 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 6 Savannah 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 6 South Carolina 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kalamazoo 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Wheeling 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1 Fort Wayne 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 4 Indy 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 5 Toledo 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3 Iowa 2 0 1 1 0 1 5 8 Cincinnati 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 5 Rapid City 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 5 Utah 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 3 Allen 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 10 Idaho 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 10 Tulsa 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 5 Wichita 2 0 2 0 0 0 5 10

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 7, Reading 4

Fort Wayne 4, Indy 1

Trois-Rivieres 4, Maine 2

Savannah 3, Norfolk 2

Rapid City 4, Iowa 3

Kansas City 6, Wichita 3

Allen 5, Idaho 2

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Reading 1

Trois-Rivieres 6, Maine 4

Orlando 6, South Carolina 3

Atlanta 4, Savannah 2

Jacksonville 3, Florida 1

Kalamazoo 3, Toledo 2

Greenville 3, Norfolk 2

Kansas City 4, Wichita 2

Worcester 5, Adirondack 2

Indy 3, Fort Wayne 1

Wheeling 4, Cincinnati 1

Idaho 8, Allen 5

Utah 5, Tulsa 3

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 5:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

