All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|11
|5
|Trois-Rivieres
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|6
|Worcester
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Norfolk
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|Adirondack
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Maine
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10
|Reading
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|11
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Orlando
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|9
|7
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Greenville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Jacksonville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Florida
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|6
|Savannah
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|6
|South Carolina
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kalamazoo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Wheeling
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Fort Wayne
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|Indy
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|5
|Toledo
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Iowa
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|8
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|5
|Rapid City
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|5
|Utah
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|Allen
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|10
|10
|Idaho
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|10
|10
|Tulsa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Wichita
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|10
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Newfoundland 7, Reading 4
Fort Wayne 4, Indy 1
Trois-Rivieres 4, Maine 2
Savannah 3, Norfolk 2
Rapid City 4, Iowa 3
Kansas City 6, Wichita 3
Allen 5, Idaho 2
Saturday’s Games
Newfoundland 4, Reading 1
Trois-Rivieres 6, Maine 4
Orlando 6, South Carolina 3
Atlanta 4, Savannah 2
Jacksonville 3, Florida 1
Kalamazoo 3, Toledo 2
Greenville 3, Norfolk 2
Kansas City 4, Wichita 2
Worcester 5, Adirondack 2
Indy 3, Fort Wayne 1
Wheeling 4, Cincinnati 1
Idaho 8, Allen 5
Utah 5, Tulsa 3
Sunday’s Games
Reading at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 5:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
