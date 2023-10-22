Live Radio
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

October 22, 2023, 12:05 AM

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 5
Trois-Rivieres 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 6
Worcester 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2
Norfolk 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 6
Adirondack 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5
Maine 2 0 2 0 0 0 6 10
Reading 2 0 2 0 0 0 5 11

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Orlando 2 1 0 0 1 3 9 7
Atlanta 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2
Greenville 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Jacksonville 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 1
Florida 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 6
Savannah 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 6
South Carolina 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Kalamazoo 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Wheeling 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1
Fort Wayne 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 4
Indy 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 5
Toledo 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3
Iowa 2 0 1 1 0 1 5 8
Cincinnati 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Kansas City 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 5
Rapid City 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 5
Utah 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 3
Allen 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 10
Idaho 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 10
Tulsa 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 5
Wichita 2 0 2 0 0 0 5 10

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 7, Reading 4

Fort Wayne 4, Indy 1

Trois-Rivieres 4, Maine 2

Savannah 3, Norfolk 2

Rapid City 4, Iowa 3

Kansas City 6, Wichita 3

Allen 5, Idaho 2

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Reading 1

Trois-Rivieres 6, Maine 4

Orlando 6, South Carolina 3

Atlanta 4, Savannah 2

Jacksonville 3, Florida 1

Kalamazoo 3, Toledo 2

Greenville 3, Norfolk 2

Kansas City 4, Wichita 2

Worcester 5, Adirondack 2

Indy 3, Fort Wayne 1

Wheeling 4, Cincinnati 1

Idaho 8, Allen 5

Utah 5, Tulsa 3

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 5:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

