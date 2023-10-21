All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|4
|Trois-Rivieres
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Norfolk
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Adirondack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Worcester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Reading
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Savannah
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Orlando
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greenville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Iowa
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|8
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kalamazoo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wheeling
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indy
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rapid City
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|5
|Allen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Kansas City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|3
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Wichita
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Florida 4, Orlando 3
Rapid City 4, Iowa 2
Friday’s Games
Newfoundland 7, Reading 4
Fort Wayne 4, Indy 1
Trois-Rivieres 4, Maine 2
Savannah 3, Norfolk 2
Rapid City 4, Iowa 3
Kansas City 6, Wichita 3
Allen 5, Idaho 2
Saturday’s Games
Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 6 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Savannah at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Rapid City at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Reading at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 5:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
