All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 1 1 0 0…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 4 Trois-Rivieres 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2 Norfolk 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3 Adirondack 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Worcester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maine 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4 Reading 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 7

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3 Savannah 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Orlando 1 0 0 0 1 1 3 4 Atlanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Greenville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jacksonville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1 Iowa 2 0 1 1 0 1 5 8 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kalamazoo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wheeling 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Indy 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rapid City 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 5 Allen 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2 Kansas City 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 3 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5 Wichita 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 6

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Florida 4, Orlando 3

Rapid City 4, Iowa 2

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 7, Reading 4

Fort Wayne 4, Indy 1

Trois-Rivieres 4, Maine 2

Savannah 3, Norfolk 2

Rapid City 4, Iowa 3

Kansas City 6, Wichita 3

Allen 5, Idaho 2

Saturday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 6 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Rapid City at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 5:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

