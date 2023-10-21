Live Radio
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

October 21, 2023, 12:08 AM

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 4
Trois-Rivieres 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2
Norfolk 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3
Adirondack 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Worcester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maine 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4
Reading 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 7

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
Savannah 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Orlando 1 0 0 0 1 1 3 4
Atlanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Greenville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jacksonville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1
Iowa 2 0 1 1 0 1 5 8
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kalamazoo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wheeling 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Indy 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rapid City 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 5
Allen 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2
Kansas City 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 3
Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5
Wichita 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 6

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Florida 4, Orlando 3

Rapid City 4, Iowa 2

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 7, Reading 4

Fort Wayne 4, Indy 1

Trois-Rivieres 4, Maine 2

Savannah 3, Norfolk 2

Rapid City 4, Iowa 3

Kansas City 6, Wichita 3

Allen 5, Idaho 2

Saturday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 6 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Rapid City at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 5:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

