ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

October 19, 2023, 10:11 PM

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Adirondack 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newfoundland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norfolk 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reading 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Trois-Rivieres 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Worcester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
Orlando 1 0 0 0 1 1 3 4
Atlanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Greenville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jacksonville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Savannah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fort Wayne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Indy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kalamazoo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wheeling 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Iowa 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rapid City 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2
Allen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kansas City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wichita 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Florida 4, Orlando 3

Rapid City 4, Iowa 2

Friday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Iowa, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 6 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Rapid City at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 5:10 p.m.

