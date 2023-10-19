All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newfoundland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reading
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trois-Rivieres
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Worcester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Orlando
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greenville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Savannah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kalamazoo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wheeling
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iowa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rapid City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Allen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wichita
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Florida 4, Orlando 3
Rapid City 4, Iowa 2
Friday’s Games
Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.
Rapid City at Iowa, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 6 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Savannah at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Rapid City at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Reading at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 5:10 p.m.
