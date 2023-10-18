All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 0 0 0 0…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Newfoundland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norfolk 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Reading 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Trois-Rivieres 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Worcester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Greenville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jacksonville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Orlando 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Savannah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fort Wayne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Indy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kalamazoo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wheeling 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kansas City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rapid City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wichita 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Iowa, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 6 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Rapid City at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

