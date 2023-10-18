All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newfoundland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reading
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trois-Rivieres
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Worcester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greenville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Orlando
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Savannah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kalamazoo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wheeling
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rapid City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wichita
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.
Rapid City at Iowa, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 6 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Savannah at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Rapid City at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.