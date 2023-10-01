Live Radio
Dutch top flight match between Waalwijk and Ajax halted after goalkeeper Vaessen knocked unconscious

The Associated Press

October 1, 2023, 4:37 AM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch Eredivisie match between RKC Waalwijk and Ajax was suspended Saturday night after the home team’s goalkeeper, Etienne Vaessen, collided with Ajax striker Brian Brobbey and lost consciousness.

Waalwijk director Frank van Mosselveld told Dutch broadcaster NOS that medics administered CPR on the pitch before Vaessen was carried off on a stretcher and taken to a hospital.

“You think heart problem, but it doesn’t look like that,” Van Mosselveld said. He said that Vaessen was knocked out in the collision with Brobbey but regained consciousness before he was stretchered off.

He said that in the locker room after being taken off the pitch Vaessen “didn’t know what had happened or where he was.”

Ajax sent a message on its official social media saying: “We’re with you, Etienne.”

The match was called off in the 85th minute with Ajax leading 3-2.

