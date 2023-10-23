Dutch giant Ajax parts company with coach Steijn after woeful start to the season

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Ajax parted company with coach Maurice Steijn on Monday with the biggest team in the Netherlands languishing…

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Ajax parted company with coach Maurice Steijn on Monday with the biggest team in the Netherlands languishing in next-to-last place in the Dutch league after just one win from its opening seven games.

Steijn only joined from Sparta Rotterdam in the offseason, signing a three-year deal.

The mutual decision for Steijn to leave was taken after a 4-3 loss at Utrecht that left Ajax, a four-time European champion, one point off last place.

“We have worked intensely and professionally together over the last few months,” Ajax chief executive Jan van Halst said. “But the sporting successes and the development of the team were lacking. That is why we decided to sit down together again today.

“This time, Maurice also expressed his concerns on whether he was the right man in the right place. Together we decided that it would be best to part ways.”

Ajax’s last win in any competition came on Aug. 24.

Hedwiges Maduro, a former Ajax player, will take temporary charge of the team starting with the trip to Brighton in the Europa League on Thursday.

