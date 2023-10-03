Dodgers lost most days to injuries in MLB this season. Overall days lost rise 6.1%

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers lost the most days of players on the injured list this season…

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers lost the most days of players on the injured list this season at 2,465, while the San Francisco Giants had the most placements at 46.

The number of days lost on the injured list rose 6.1% to 44,461 from 41,916, in the season that ended Sunday, but placements dropped 0.7% to 848 from 854. There were 983 placements for 43,513 lost days in 2021, the first full season following a schedule curtailed to 60 games because of the pandemic.

The Dodgers had 33 placements, sixth behind the Giants, the Los Angeles Angels (42), Minnesota (39), and Cincinnati and the New York Yankees (38 each). Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler was sidelined the entire season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and was among 12 Dodgers to finish on the 60-day IL, 10 of them pitchers.

The Los Angeles Angels were second in days lost with 2,346. Two-way star Shohei Ohtani went on the IL on Sept. 16 with a strained oblique injury and three-time AL MVP Mike Trout played one game after July 3 because of a broken left hamate bone. Ohtani had right elbow surgery on Sept. 19 and is not expected to pitch next season, though he anticipates being able to be a designated hitter.

The Yankees were third with 2,158 days lost, followed by Cincinnati (1,921), Colorado (1,840), Minnesota (1,804) and Boston (1,792).

Five teams lost fewer than 1,000 days: Cleveland (717), Houston (840), Toronto (863), Philadelphia (890) and Baltimore (913).

Six teams among the eight with the fewest lost days reached the playoffs.

Houston had the fewest IL placements with 13, while Arizona, Cleveland and Seattle tied for the second-fewest with 18.

