Diamondbacks host the Phillies in NLCS Game 5 with series tied

Philadelphia Phillies (90-72, second in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78, second in the NL West during the regular season)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 212 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 220 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -134, Diamondbacks +113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday in Game 5 of the NLCS. The series is tied 2-2.

Arizona has gone 43-38 in home games and 84-78 overall. The Diamondbacks are 67-15 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Philadelphia has a 90-72 record overall and a 41-40 record on the road. The Phillies have a 70-18 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Phillies are ahead 6-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has 30 doubles, 10 triples and 25 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 15-for-43 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 19 doubles, a triple and 47 home runs while hitting .197 for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 10-for-36 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .231 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Phillies: 7-3, .265 batting average, 1.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Scott McGough: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Phillies: Erich Uelmen: 60-Day IL (arm), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

