Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno bruises right hand on foul tip, leaves NLDS Game 3

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno left Game 3 of the NL Division Series in the fifth inning because of a bruised right hand on Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Chris Taylor fouled off a bunt attempt while batting against Joe Mantiply. Moreno took the foul off his throwing hand, shaking the hand in pain.

Moreno stayed in the game after consulting with manager Torey Lovullo and medical staff, then was removed for pinch-hitter Pavin Smith in the bottom half. The Diamondbacks went on to win 4-2 and sweep the best-of-five series.

Moreno said X-rays were negative. He celebrated with teammates in the clubhouse after they won the series and earned a League Championship Series matchup with Philadelphia or Atlanta.

“I’ll be ready for the next series,” Moreno said. “It feels amazing. It’s just a special moment to sweep L.A. — so happy.”

Moreno has three homers in the postseason, including one of four solo shots against Lance Lynn in the third as Arizona became the first team to hit four home runs in a postseason inning.

Backup catcher José Herrera entered the game in the sixth.

