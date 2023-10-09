Diamondbacks bring 1-0 lead into NLDS Game 2 against Dodgers

Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62, first in the…

Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62, first in the NL West during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Monday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 220 strikeouts); Dodgers: Bobby Miller (11-4, 3.76 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 119 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -158, Diamondbacks +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday in Game 2 of the NLDS. The Diamondbacks hold a 1-0 lead in the series.

Los Angeles is 53-28 in home games and 100-62 overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .258, the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Arizona is 41-40 on the road and 84-78 overall. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .250, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Monday’s game is the 15th time these teams square off this season. The Dodgers have an 8-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 40 doubles, a triple, 39 home runs and 107 RBI for the Dodgers. J.D. Martinez is 10-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 30 doubles, 10 triples and 25 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 9-for-40 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .266 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .215 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Gus Varland: 60-Day IL (knee), Wander Suero: 15-Day IL (back), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Scott McGough: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.