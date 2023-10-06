Cyclist Primož Roglič confirms Jumbo-Visma exit to focus on 2024 Tour de France with Bora-Hansgrohe

COMO, Italy (AP) — Cycling superteam Jumbo-Visma is losing one of its trio of Grand Tour winners this season with…

COMO, Italy (AP) — Cycling superteam Jumbo-Visma is losing one of its trio of Grand Tour winners this season with Primož Roglič announcing Friday his transfer to join Bora-Hansgrohe.

Roglič’s move, despite a Jumbo-Visma contract through 2025, will let him focus on the 2024 Tour de France as a team leader and was confirmed at a Bora-Hansgrohe news conference ahead of the Tour of Lombardy race.

The Tour is the only Grand Tour title the 33-year-old Slovenian rider lacks after winning the Giro d’Italia in May and the Spanish Vuelta each year from 2019 to 2021.

Roglič’s Giro win started a season sweep for Jumbo-Visma before Jonas Vingegaard retained his Tour title in July and American Sepp Kuss won the Vuelta last month.

The Vuelta podium sweep by the Dutch team – Vingegaard was runner-up and Roglič third — suggested what its priorities might be next season.

Explaining his transfer, Roglič said: “The decisive factor was that the team is really motivated to work with me, and that we hold the same ideas.”

Roglič, a former ski jumper, rode for Jumbo-Visma for eight years and also won an Olympic gold medal in the road time trial at the Tokyo Games held in 2021.

His farewell race for Jumbo-Visma is Saturday in the Lombardy one-day classic.

“We want to end Primoz’s time in our team with a top performance and hope that the polished diamond that Primoz is will shine again,” sports director Marc Reef said.

