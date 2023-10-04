Crew put end to Revolution’s 15-match unbeaten run at home with 2-1 victory

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Diego Rossi had a first-half goal and added an assist on defender Malte Amundsen’s winner late…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Diego Rossi had a first-half goal and added an assist on defender Malte Amundsen’s winner late in the second half as the Columbus Crew rallied to beat New England 2-1 on Wednesday night, ending the Revolution’s 15-match unbeaten streak at home to begin the season.

New England (14-7-10) was trying to become the seventh team in league history to remain unbeaten through the first 16 home matches of the season. The previous six teams all finished the season unbeaten at home.

Columbus (15-9-8) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute when Rossi took a pass from Alexandru Matan and scored his third goal in his ninth appearance and seventh start.

New England tied the match three minutes into the second half on a goal by rookie Tomás Chancalay. DeJuan Jones and Carles Gil notched assists on Chancalay’s fourth goal in seven starts and eight appearances.

Rossi notched an assist in the 86th minute on Amundsen’s third goal of the season.

Patrick Schulte finished with two saves for Columbus. Earl Edwards Jr. saved three shots in his ninth start since replacing Djordje Petrovic in goal for New England.

The two clubs entered the match having played to draws in five straight meetings. Amundsen made sure no matchup in league history has ever ended in six straight draws.

The Crew improve to 10-3-5 in their last 18 regular-season matches.

Columbus travels to play Atlanta United on Saturday. New England hits the road to play Orlando City on Saturday.

