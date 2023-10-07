Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS Tour Scores

Saturday At Timuquana Country Club Jacksonville, Fla. Purse: $2 million Yardage: 7,005; Par: 72 Second Round Brett Quigley 67-67—134 Jerry…

Saturday

At Timuquana Country Club

Jacksonville, Fla.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,005; Par: 72

Second Round

Brett Quigley 67-67—134 Jerry Kelly 67-68—135 Steve Flesch 70-67—137 Richard Green 68-69—137 Miguel Angel Jimenez 68-69—137 Scott Parel 64-73—137 Steven Alker 69-69—138 Billy Andrade 71-67—138 Carlos Franco 68-70—138 Robert Karlsson 68-70—138 Kirk Triplett 70-68—138 Glen Day 71-68—139 Ernie Els 71-68—139 Retief Goosen 70-69—139 John Senden 68-71—139 Steve Stricker 72-67—139 Joe Durant 70-70—140 Matt Gogel 71-69—140 Paul Goydos 71-69—140 Rob Labritz 68-72—140 Timothy O’Neal 71-69—140 Stuart Appleby 71-70—141 Bob Estes 71-70—141 Thongchai Jaidee 71-70—141 Billy Mayfair 70-71—141 Rocco Mediate 73-68—141 Rod Pampling 69-72—141 Tim Petrovic 70-71—141 Paul Stankowski 70-71—141 Scott Dunlap 70-72—142 Mark Hensby 71-71—142 Bernhard Langer 74-68—142 Jeff Maggert 71-71—142 Ken Tanigawa 73-69—142 Y.E. Yang 71-71—142 Stephen Ames 70-73—143 Shane Bertsch 71-72—143 Alex Cejka 71-72—143 Clark Dennis 72-71—143 Vijay Singh 69-74—143 Jeff Sluman 74-69—143 Boo Weekley 74-69—143 Mike Weir 75-68—143 Arjun Atwal 72-72—144 Jason Bohn 71-73—144 David Duval 69-75—144 Harrison Frazar 72-72—144 Jim Furyk 71-73—144 Davis Love III 70-74—144 Dicky Pride 70-74—144 Scott Verplank 73-71—144 Brian Cooper 68-77—145 Tim Herron 74-71—145 Tom Pernice 76-69—145 Chris DiMarco 74-72—146 Gibby Gilbert III 76-70—146 John Huston 73-73—146 Mario Tiziani 72-74—146 Marco Dawson 74-73—147 David McKenzie 78-69—147 Fred Funk 75-73—148 Len Mattiace 75-73—148 Mark Walker 71-77—148 Olin Browne 74-75—149 Jesper Parnevik 75-74—149 Woody Austin 76-74—150 David Branshaw 76-74—150 Scott McCarron 69-81—150 Corey Pavin 73-77—150 Steve Jones 78-73—151 Wes Short 79-72—151 Lee Janzen 79-73—152 Mark Calcavecchia 82-71—153 Frank Lickliter II 74-79—153 Ken Duke 77-77—154 John Daly 76-78—154 Duffy Waldorf 79-80—159

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.