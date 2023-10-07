Israel-Hamas war: Arlington woman caught in Jerusalem | DC community pray for peace | Israel pounds Gaza | What is Hamas? | Live updates
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS…

Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS Tour Scores

The Associated Press

October 7, 2023, 4:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saturday

At Timuquana Country Club

Jacksonville, Fla.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,005; Par: 72

Second Round

Brett Quigley 67-67—134
Jerry Kelly 67-68—135
Steve Flesch 70-67—137
Richard Green 68-69—137
Miguel Angel Jimenez 68-69—137
Scott Parel 64-73—137
Steven Alker 69-69—138
Billy Andrade 71-67—138
Carlos Franco 68-70—138
Robert Karlsson 68-70—138
Kirk Triplett 70-68—138
Glen Day 71-68—139
Ernie Els 71-68—139
Retief Goosen 70-69—139
John Senden 68-71—139
Steve Stricker 72-67—139
Joe Durant 70-70—140
Matt Gogel 71-69—140
Paul Goydos 71-69—140
Rob Labritz 68-72—140
Timothy O’Neal 71-69—140
Stuart Appleby 71-70—141
Bob Estes 71-70—141
Thongchai Jaidee 71-70—141
Billy Mayfair 70-71—141
Rocco Mediate 73-68—141
Rod Pampling 69-72—141
Tim Petrovic 70-71—141
Paul Stankowski 70-71—141
Scott Dunlap 70-72—142
Mark Hensby 71-71—142
Bernhard Langer 74-68—142
Jeff Maggert 71-71—142
Ken Tanigawa 73-69—142
Y.E. Yang 71-71—142
Stephen Ames 70-73—143
Shane Bertsch 71-72—143
Alex Cejka 71-72—143
Clark Dennis 72-71—143
Vijay Singh 69-74—143
Jeff Sluman 74-69—143
Boo Weekley 74-69—143
Mike Weir 75-68—143
Arjun Atwal 72-72—144
Jason Bohn 71-73—144
David Duval 69-75—144
Harrison Frazar 72-72—144
Jim Furyk 71-73—144
Davis Love III 70-74—144
Dicky Pride 70-74—144
Scott Verplank 73-71—144
Brian Cooper 68-77—145
Tim Herron 74-71—145
Tom Pernice 76-69—145
Chris DiMarco 74-72—146
Gibby Gilbert III 76-70—146
John Huston 73-73—146
Mario Tiziani 72-74—146
Marco Dawson 74-73—147
David McKenzie 78-69—147
Fred Funk 75-73—148
Len Mattiace 75-73—148
Mark Walker 71-77—148
Olin Browne 74-75—149
Jesper Parnevik 75-74—149
Woody Austin 76-74—150
David Branshaw 76-74—150
Scott McCarron 69-81—150
Corey Pavin 73-77—150
Steve Jones 78-73—151
Wes Short 79-72—151
Lee Janzen 79-73—152
Mark Calcavecchia 82-71—153
Frank Lickliter II 74-79—153
Ken Duke 77-77—154
John Daly 76-78—154
Duffy Waldorf 79-80—159

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up