Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS Tour Scores

Saturday
At Timuquana Country Club
Jacksonville, Fla.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,005; Par: 72
Second Round
|Brett Quigley
|67-67—134
|Jerry Kelly
|67-68—135
|Steve Flesch
|70-67—137
|Richard Green
|68-69—137
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|68-69—137
|Scott Parel
|64-73—137
|Steven Alker
|69-69—138
|Billy Andrade
|71-67—138
|Carlos Franco
|68-70—138
|Robert Karlsson
|68-70—138
|Kirk Triplett
|70-68—138
|Glen Day
|71-68—139
|Ernie Els
|71-68—139
|Retief Goosen
|70-69—139
|John Senden
|68-71—139
|Steve Stricker
|72-67—139
|Joe Durant
|70-70—140
|Matt Gogel
|71-69—140
|Paul Goydos
|71-69—140
|Rob Labritz
|68-72—140
|Timothy O’Neal
|71-69—140
|Stuart Appleby
|71-70—141
|Bob Estes
|71-70—141
|Thongchai Jaidee
|71-70—141
|Billy Mayfair
|70-71—141
|Rocco Mediate
|73-68—141
|Rod Pampling
|69-72—141
|Tim Petrovic
|70-71—141
|Paul Stankowski
|70-71—141
|Scott Dunlap
|70-72—142
|Mark Hensby
|71-71—142
|Bernhard Langer
|74-68—142
|Jeff Maggert
|71-71—142
|Ken Tanigawa
|73-69—142
|Y.E. Yang
|71-71—142
|Stephen Ames
|70-73—143
|Shane Bertsch
|71-72—143
|Alex Cejka
|71-72—143
|Clark Dennis
|72-71—143
|Vijay Singh
|69-74—143
|Jeff Sluman
|74-69—143
|Boo Weekley
|74-69—143
|Mike Weir
|75-68—143
|Arjun Atwal
|72-72—144
|Jason Bohn
|71-73—144
|David Duval
|69-75—144
|Harrison Frazar
|72-72—144
|Jim Furyk
|71-73—144
|Davis Love III
|70-74—144
|Dicky Pride
|70-74—144
|Scott Verplank
|73-71—144
|Brian Cooper
|68-77—145
|Tim Herron
|74-71—145
|Tom Pernice
|76-69—145
|Chris DiMarco
|74-72—146
|Gibby Gilbert III
|76-70—146
|John Huston
|73-73—146
|Mario Tiziani
|72-74—146
|Marco Dawson
|74-73—147
|David McKenzie
|78-69—147
|Fred Funk
|75-73—148
|Len Mattiace
|75-73—148
|Mark Walker
|71-77—148
|Olin Browne
|74-75—149
|Jesper Parnevik
|75-74—149
|Woody Austin
|76-74—150
|David Branshaw
|76-74—150
|Scott McCarron
|69-81—150
|Corey Pavin
|73-77—150
|Steve Jones
|78-73—151
|Wes Short
|79-72—151
|Lee Janzen
|79-73—152
|Mark Calcavecchia
|82-71—153
|Frank Lickliter II
|74-79—153
|Ken Duke
|77-77—154
|John Daly
|76-78—154
|Duffy Waldorf
|79-80—159
