Cincinnati plays Atlanta United following shutout win

Atlanta United FC (13-9-11, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (20-5-8, first in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: FC Cincinnati -136, Atlanta United FC +306, Draw +313; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Inter Miami 1-0, Cincinnati plays Atlanta United.

Cincinnati is 14-4-7 in Eastern Conference games. Cincinnati ranks sixth in the league with 163 shots on goal, averaging 4.9 per game.

United is 8-8-9 in conference games. United is second in the league with 64 goals led by Giorgos Giakoumakis with 15.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Cincinnati won the last game 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luciano Acosta has scored 16 goals with 12 assists for Cincinnati. Aaron Boupendza has four goals over the last 10 games.

Giakoumakis has 15 goals for United. Edwin Mosquera has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 5-3-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

United: 4-3-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Stiven Jimenez (injured), Arquimides Ordonez (injured).

United: Machop Chol (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

