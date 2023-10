China Open Results

Wednesday At National Tennis Center Beijing Purse: $3,633,875 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor BEIJING (AP) _ Results Wednesday from China Open at…

Wednesday

At National Tennis Center

Beijing

Purse: $3,633,875

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

BEIJING (AP) _ Results Wednesday from China Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Jannik Sinner (6), Italy, def. Daniil Medvedev (2), Russia, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2).

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Jelena Ostapenko (13), Latvia, def. Jessica Pegula (4), United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, def. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 7-5.

Iga Swiatek (2), Poland, def. Magda Linette, Poland, 6-1, 6-1.

Elena Rybakina (5), Kazakhstan, def. Mirra Andreeva, Russia, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (1), United States, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (2), Britain, 6-7 (12), 6-3, 10-5.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez, Australia, def. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 7-5, 2-6, 10-6.

Xu Yifan, China, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, def. Xinyu Jiang and Hanyu Guo, China, 6-2, 6-2.

Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, and Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-0, 6-3.

Ingrid Martins and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (2), United States, 5-7, 6-2, 10-5.

