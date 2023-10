China Open Results

Tuesday At National Tennis Center Beijing Purse: $3,633,875 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor BEIJING (AP) _ Results Tuesday from China Open at…

Tuesday

At National Tennis Center

Beijing

Purse: $3,633,875

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

BEIJING (AP) _ Results Tuesday from China Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Daniil Medvedev (2), Russia, def. Alexander Zverev (8), Germany, 6-4, 6-3.

Jannik Sinner (6), Italy, def. Carlos Alcaraz (1), Spain, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Jessica Pegula (4), United States, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-1.

Caroline Garcia (9), France, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, 7-5, 7-6 (2).

Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Ons Jabeur (7), Tunisia, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Wang Xinyu, China, def. Daria Kasatkina (11), Russia, 6-4, 6-2.

Coco Gauff (3), United States, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (2).

Iga Swiatek (2), Poland, def. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 6-4, 6-1.

Veronika Kudermetova (16), Russia, def. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, 3-6, 6-0, 6-0.

Mirra Andreeva, Russia, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, 6-2, 6-1.

Elena Rybakina (5), Kazakhstan, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 7-5, 6-0.

Maria Sakkari (6), Greece, def. Linda Fruhvirtova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (2), Britain, def. Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (1), United States, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Santiago Gonzalez (4), Mexico, 4-6, 7-5, 10-6 (0).

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Magda Linette, Poland, and Peyton Stearns, United States, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Erin Routliffe (4), New Zealand, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Storm Hunter, Australia, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, 6-1, 6-2.

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, and Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, def. Yuan Yue and Wang Xiyu, China, 6-4, 6-3.

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund (8), Germany, def. Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia, France, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

