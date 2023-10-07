China Open Results

Saturday At National Tennis Center Beijing Purse: $8,127,389 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor BEIJING (AP) _ Results Saturday from China Open at…

Saturday

At National Tennis Center

Beijing

Purse: $8,127,389

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

BEIJING (AP) _ Results Saturday from China Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Iga Swiatek (2), Poland, def. Coco Gauff (3), United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, def. Elena Rybakina (5), Kazakhstan, 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Magda Linette, Poland, and Peyton Stearns, United States, 7-5, 6-4.

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, and Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, def. Ingrid Martins and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, 6-2, 6-2.

