China Open Results

Saturday
At National Tennis Center
Beijing
Purse: $8,127,389
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
BEIJING (AP) _ Results Saturday from China Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Semifinals
Iga Swiatek (2), Poland, def. Coco Gauff (3), United States, 6-2, 6-3.
Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, def. Elena Rybakina (5), Kazakhstan, 7-6 (7), 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Magda Linette, Poland, and Peyton Stearns, United States, 7-5, 6-4.
Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, and Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, def. Ingrid Martins and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, 6-2, 6-2.
