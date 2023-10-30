Chase Field roof open for World Series Game 3 between Diamondbacks and Rangers

PHOENIX (AP) — The roof was open for World Series Game 3 at Chase Field, where Arizona rookie Brandon Pfaadt…

PHOENIX (AP) — The roof was open for World Series Game 3 at Chase Field, where Arizona rookie Brandon Pfaadt threw the first pitch under a cloudless sky with a temperature of 78 degrees for the early evening start Monday.

The roof retracted about 3 hours, 15 minutes before game time, while the Arizona Diamondbacks were taking batting practice. Arizona was 15-8 this season in games that began with the roof open and 27-31 with the roof closed.

“I look at a lot of park-adjusted numbers, especially for balls that are hit in certain areas of this ballpark, and I know it does not carry well, from gap to gap, in the middle of the diamond,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “Even when it’s open, it plays legit.”

Outfielder Corbin Carroll thinks an open roof helps offense.

“The ball carries a little more. But I like that,” he said.

The roof was closed for the first two games at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, where the Rangers won the opener and the Diamondbacks won Game 2.

Chase Field’s roof was open for Game 3 of the Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and closed Games 3, 4 and 5 of the Championship Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

When the World Series last was played in Phoenix, the roof of the stadium — then known as Bank One Ballpark — was open for Games 1, 2, 6 and 7 between the Diamondbacks and New York Yankees in 2001.

The ballpark had grass from its opening in 1998 until artificial turf was installed for the 2019 season.

