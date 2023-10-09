Israel-Hamas war: Md. father's fears | US death toll | Spotting misinformation | Latest Biden remarks | Live updates
Charlotte Hornets F/C Kai Jones announces on social media that he wants to be traded

The Associated Press

October 9, 2023, 6:29 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kai Jones apparently wants out of Charlotte.

Jones, the Hornets’ 19th overall pick out of Texas in 2021, announced on X, formerly known Twitter, that he has officially requested a trade from the organization.

The Hornets have declined to comment on the matter.

The Hornets announced last week that the 6-foot-11 forward/center would not join the team for training camp following some bizarre behavior on social media, including a mostly indecipherable video on Instagram Live and other criticism of teammates on X.

“Kai Jones will not participate in training camp due to personal reasons,” the Hornets’ statement read. “There is currently not a timetable for his return to the team. Out of respect for the personal nature of the situation, the Hornets will not have any additional public comment regarding the matter at this time.”

Jones has averaged 2.7 points and two rebounds in 67 career games with Charlotte.

