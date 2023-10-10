Champions Tour Schedule

Jan. 19-21 _ Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (Steve Stricker) Feb. 9-11 _ Trophy Hassan II (Stephen Ames) Feb. 17-19…

Jan. 19-21 _ Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (Steve Stricker)

Feb. 9-11 _ Trophy Hassan II (Stephen Ames)

Feb. 17-19 _ Chubb Classic (Bernhard Langer)

March 3-5 _ Cologuard Classic (David Toms)

March 17-19 _ Hoag Classic (Ernie Els)

March 24-26 _ The Galleri Classic (David Toms)

April 21-23 _ Invited Celebrity Classic (Mark Hensby)

April 28-30 _ Insperity Invitational (Steven Alker)

May 5-7 _ Mitsubishi Electric Classic (Stephen Ames)

May 11-14 _ Regions Tradition (Steve Stricker)

May 25-28 _ KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship (Steve Stricker)

June 2-4 _ Principal Charity Classic (Stephen Ames)

June 9-11 _ American Family Insurance Championship (Steve Stricker)

June 23-25 _ DICK’S Sporting Goods Open (Padraig Harrington)

June 29-July 2 _ U.S. Senior Open Championship (Bernhard Langer)

July 13-16 _ Kaulig Companies Championship (Steve Stricker)

July 27-30 _ The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex (Alex Cejka)

Aug. 11-13 _ Boeing Classic (Stephen Ames)

Aug. 18-20 _ Shaw Charity Classic (Ken Duke)

Aug. 25-27 _ The Ally Challenge (Vijay Singh)

Sept. 8-10 _ Ascension Charity Classic (Steve Flesch)

Sept. 15-17 _ Sanford International (Steve Stricker)

Sept. 22-24 _ PURE Insurance Championship (Thongchai Jaidee)

Oct. 6-8 _ Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS (Brett Quigley)

Oct. 13-15 _ SAS Championship, Cary, N.C.

Oct. 20-22 _ Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Richmond, Va.

Nov. 3-5 _ TimberTech Championship, Boca Raton, Fla.

Nov. 9-12 _ Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix

