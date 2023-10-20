Cavaliers have Mitchell, young core looking to build on promising season ended by playoff failure

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS Last season: 51-31, reached Eastern Conference playoffs, lost to New York Knicks in first round. Coach: J.B. Bickerstaff…

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

Last season: 51-31, reached Eastern Conference playoffs, lost to New York Knicks in first round.

Coach: J.B. Bickerstaff (fifth season with Cavaliers, 122-125; ninth season overall, 207-256).

What to expect: All-Star Donovan Mitchell’s arrival accelerated the Cavs’ rebuild and pushed them back into the postseason for the first time since 2018, when LeBron James headed to California. The good vibes didn’t last, however, as the Cavs were bullied by the Knicks, who exposed Cleveland’s biggest weaknesses — physicality, outside shooting and depth. The Cavs spent the summer stewing over the early exit while making plans to stop it from happening again. Entering his third season, forward Evan Mobley invested in a home gym and nutrition plan to add some needed muscle to his slender, 6-foot-11 frame. Mobley’s defensive game is on point. What the Cavs need is more offense (Mobley averaged 16.2 points) from the still-improving and still-growing 22-year-old. Bickerstaff has promised his team will be more physical and play with a faster offensive tempo. That should mean an uptick in 3-point attempts and the Cavs signed Max Strus (37.1% on career 3s) and Georges Niang (40.3% on 3s) as deep threats whose mere presence can open the floor. With Mitchell around, All-Star guard Darius Garland has had to morph into more of a playmaker than scorer. He’s still figuring out that balance. Mitchell’s uncertain future with Cleveland will be a storyline until it’s not. Although he’s under contract for two more years with the Cavs, Mitchell has long been linked to his hometown Knicks. His decision not to discuss a contract extension this summer only fueled speculation he’ll eventually leave. At some point, the Cavs may have to weigh moving Mitchell or risk losing him for nothing. That decision is still far off, but it’s imperative Cleveland starts well to stop the narrative from gaining traction.

Departures: F Kevin Love, F Cedi Osman, C Robin Lopez, F Danny Green, F Dylan Windler, F/G Lamar Stevens.

Additions: F Max Strus, F Georges Niang, F Tristan Thompson, C Damian Jones, G Ty Jerome.

Player to watch: Rookie F Emoni Bates. A tantalizing talent, the 19-year-old was among the most intriguing players in the draft — Cleveland took him at No. 49 — and his stock is rising. Bates has played well during the preseason, reinforcing the Cavs’ belief he can be a future rotational player. He’s signed to a two-way contract and will split the season between Cleveland and the G League Charge.

Season opener: Oct. 25 at Brooklyn before opening at home on Oct. 27 against Oklahoma City.

FanDuel Sportsbook NBA title odds: +2400.

