Burnley strikes late to beat Luton 2-1 and get its 1st Premier League win of the season

LUTON, England (AP) — Jacob Bruun Larsen’s dramatic strike snatched Burnley its first Premier League win of the season with…

LUTON, England (AP) — Jacob Bruun Larsen’s dramatic strike snatched Burnley its first Premier League win of the season with a 2-1 victory at Luton on Tuesday.

The Dane’s goal-of-the-season contender came after Lyle Foster’s opener had been canceled out by Hatters striker Elijah Adebayo.

Burnley went ahead in first-half stoppage time. Sander Berge did well to find Foster who tucked his effort away.

Adebayo grabbed Luton the goal it deserved after 84 minutes. Reece Burke got on the end of a deep cross and provided the knockdown to the striker, who sorted his feet out and tapped home to level.

But Luton’s joy was short-lived as Burnley scored a second a minute later to stun Kenilworth Road into silence. Bruun Larsen cut inside and produced an outstanding curled effort which found the top corner in front of the away fans.

“It was a complete performance in the first half and in the second half it was a battle and we showed character. From our defenders to our midfielders, coming in for second balls,” Burnley manager Vincent Kompany said.

“Those who know us from the (second-tier) Championship will know we enjoy these type of games as well and it’s not something we shy away from.”

Rob Edwards’ Luton side was left to rue missed chances once again as it failed to build on Saturday’s 2-1 win at Everton.

Luton searched for a second equalizer during seven added minutes but Burnley held on for the win to move up to 18th in the table.

“We pushed, we had set pieces, we went forward in numbers and were brave, aggressive and didn’t allow them the control they wanted,” Edwards said. “But we come away with nothing and that hurts.

“The lads gave everything. The fans were clapping at the end and if they’re doing that then we’re doing the right things, but everybody will be disappointed because we should have taken something from the game.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.