Fils stuns Tsitsipas to set up European Open final against Bublik

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — French teenager Arthur Fils stunned top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) to become the youngest finalist in the history of the European Open on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Fils will seek a second career title against third-seeded Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, who beat German qualifier Maximilian Marterer 6-4, 6-4 in the first semifinal.

Fils saved eight of nine break points and hit 34 winners to 21 for his Greek opponent. He failed to serve out the match at 5-4 as Tsitsipas broke back to force a second tiebreaker.

“I was very tired,” Fils said on court. “My first serve didn’t go. I mean, I was trying to ace on every serve, but I cannot. So, I said: ‘OK, maybe it will be tough.’”

In the second tiebreaker, Fils jumped to a 5-1 lead before winning the match with a forehand volley.

In his breakthrough season, Fils won his first title in Lyon and got his first victory over a top 10 player by knocking out Casper Ruud in Hamburg.

Meanwhile, Bublik will chase a third career title. He beat Marterer in their previous meeting, a straight-set victory at Wimbledon this summer.

“I came up with the same game plan,” Bublik said on court. “Just stay solid, be focused and use my experience. It worked out in the crucial moments.”

Marterer struggled to find his range in the opening game, making two forehand errors to drop serve. Bublik saved two break points with an ace at 4-3 and another ace at 5-4 before pocketing the first set with a forehand winner.

In the second set, Marterer wasted three break points at 1-0. Bublik then broke for a 4-3 lead when Marterer hit a forehand long. The Kazakh clinched the win with his 12th ace.

