Brest moves level on points with leader Monaco after drawing 0-0 at unbeaten Nice

PARIS (AP) — Surprise front-runner Brest moved level on points with French league leader Monaco after drawing 0-0 at Nice…

PARIS (AP) — Surprise front-runner Brest moved level on points with French league leader Monaco after drawing 0-0 at Nice on Sunday.

A win for Brest or Nice would have put either club top, but Monaco leads Brest on goal difference with both locked on 14 points. Third-place Reims and fourth-place Nice are one point behind and also separated by goal difference. Reims beat Lyon 2-0.

Brest and unbeaten Nice went close in the first half through their wingers, with Jérémy Le Douaron hitting the post for Brest and Jérémie Boga hitting the crossbar for Nice.

Brest had the better chances in the second half but Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka saved a free kick from Kenny Lala and a late shot from midfielder Kamory Doumbia.

OTHER MATCHES

Sixth-place Rennes is the only other unbeaten side in the top tier, but a 3-1 home win against Nantes was only its second win in seven games so far.

After Benjamin Bourigeaud put Rennes ahead from the penalty spot in the sixth minute, fellow midfielder Pedro Chirivella equalized for Nantes on the stroke of halftime.

The second goal for Rennes came from 18-year-old midfielder Désiré Doué’s low strike in the 73rd. Four minutes later, Nantes striker Mostafa Mohamed was sent off for a second yellow card. Rennes striker Arnaud Kalimuendo added an injury-time penalty.

Seventh-place Lille won 2-0 at promoted Le Havre and is level on points with Rennes, which leads on goal difference. They are both one point behind defending champion Paris Saint-Germain in fifth spot. Lille’s goals came from striker Edon Zhegrov in the 40th and an own-goal from right back Yoann Salmier early in the second half.

Ninth-place Montpellier won 3-0 at Lorient, with two goals from Nigerian striker Akor Adams and midfield captain Téji Savanier scoring with a penalty kick.

Dutch striker Thijs Dallinga was among the scorers as mid-table Toulouse beat Metz 3-0 at home.

A change of coach has yet to work for Lyon as former Italy defender Fabio Grosso’s side remains stuck to the bottom after losing at Reims.

Reims took the lead on the stroke of halftime when midfielder Marshall Munetsi headed in a cross from Japan winger Junya Ito. Defender Yunis Abdelhamid headed in the second goal from close range in the 71st.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.