Boutier goes 9 playoff holes in Malaysia to get 4th LPGA title of the year

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Celine Boutier closed with an 8-under 64 and then had to go nine extra holes to outlast Atthaya Thitikul and win the Maybank Championship on Sunday for her fourth LPGA Tour title of the year.

Thitikul birdied the 18th hole for a 68 to force a playoff at 21-under 267.

In the marathon playoff, both players made nearly identical shots on several holes and saw potential winning putts lip out as they stayed tied through eight tense holes, which included sitting out a 90-minute storm delay at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club.

At the ninth playoff hole on the par-3 15th, the Thai player narrowly missed her birdie putt, opening the door for Boutier, who showed no nerves in holing her 6-foot putt. The nine-hole playoff tied the LPGA record for the second longest.

Boutier’s four titles include her first major at the Evian Championship.

Rose Zhang, who had a one-stroke lead going into the final round, shot a 71 and finished two shots back in a tie for third with Jasmine Suwannapura (70).

EUROPEAN TOUR

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Sami Välimäki of Finland shot 3-under 69 and beat Jorge Campillo on the first playoff hole to win the Qatar Masters for his second career title on the European tour.

Campillo, who had a one-shot lead going into the final round, birdied the 18th hole to close with a 70 and force a playoff at 18-under 270. But the Spaniard could only manage a par on the first extra hole at the par-5 18th, and Valimaki won with a birdie.

His other European tour title, the 2020 Oman Open, also came in a playoff.

Campillo was aiming to win the Qatar Masters for the second time after taking the title in 2020.

Scott Jamison and Nacho Elvira tied for third, two shots behind.

ASIA PACIFIC GOLF FEDERATION

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian Jasper Stubbs rallied from six shots back by closing with a 3-under 69 and won the Asia-Pacific Amateur on the second playoff hole, earning a spot in the Masters and British Open next year.

Stubbs and Sampson Zheng each made birdie on the par-5 18th at Royal Melbourne on the first playoff hole, while Ding Wenyi was eliminated with a par. Stubbs won with a birdie on the 18th the second time around to earn the title.

Zheng, who had a four-shot lead going into the final round, closed with a 75. Ding had a 70.

Stubbs, a 22-year-old who grew up a few miles away from Royal Melbourne, is the second straight Australian and fourth overall to win the Asia Pacific Amateur.

OTHER TOURS

Minsol Kim, No. 4 in the women’s world amateur ranking, had a 4-under 68 and Kyroim Seo shot 71 to lead South Korea to victory in the World Amateur Team Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. South Korea won for the fourth time in the last seven years. The South Koreans beat Taiwan by four shots, while Spain was another shot back and won the bronze. The tournament ended Saturday. … Alison Lee finished off her record week on the Ladies European Tour with a 7-under 65 for an eight-shot victory over Carlota Ciganda in the Aramco Team Series-Riyadh. Lee set the LET record for 36 holes (122) and for 54 holes, finishing at 29-under 187. … Martin Rowher closed with a 6-under 65 and defeated Christiaan Burke in a playoff to win the SunBet Challenge on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa. … James Kingston came from seven shots behind with an 11-under 61 for a one-shot victory over Peter Baker and Adilson Da Silva in the Senior Italian Open on the Legends Tour. … Hana Lee closed with a 3-under 67 and won a three-way playoff against Yuka Nii and Miyuu Yamashita in the Hisako Higuchi Mitsubishi Electric Ladies on the Japan LPGA.

