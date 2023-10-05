Big Ten 2024 Conference Opponents

|ILLINOIS
|Away
Nebraska
Northwestern
Oregon
Penn State
Rutgers
|Home
Michigan
Michigan State
Minnesota
Purdue
|INDIANA
|Away
Michigan State
Northwestern
Ohio State
UCLA
|Home
Maryland
Michigan
Nebraska
Purdue
Washington
|IOWA
|Away
Maryland
Michigan State
Minnesota
Ohio State
UCLA
|Home
Nebraska
Northwestern
Washington
Wisconsin
|MARYLAND
|Away
Indiana
Minnesota
Oregon
Penn State
|Home
Iowa
Michigan State
Northwestern
Rutgers
|MICHIGAN
|Away
Illinois
Indiana
Ohio State
Washington
|Home
Michigan State
Minnesota
Northwestern
Oregon
Southern Cal
|MICHIGAN STATE
|Away
Illinois
Maryland
Michigan
Oregon
|Home
Indiana
Iowa
Ohio State
Purdue
Rutgers
|MINNESOTA
|Away
Illinois
Michigan
Rutgers
UCLA
Wisconsin
|Home
Iowa
Maryland
Penn State
Southern Cal
|NEBRASKA
|Away
Indiana
Iowa
Ohio State
Purdue
Southern Cal
|Home
Illinois
Rutgers
UCLA
Wisconsin
|NORTHWESTERN
|Away
Iowa
Maryland
Michigan
Purdue
Washington
|Home
Illinois
Indiana
Ohio State
Wisconsin
|OREGON
|Away
Michigan
Purdue
UCLA
Wisconsin
|Home
Illinois
Maryland
Michigan State
Ohio State
Washington
|OHIO STATE
|Away
Michigan State
Northwestern
Oregon
Penn State
|Home
Indiana
Iowa
Michigan
Nebraska
Purdue
|PENN STATE
|Away
Minnesota
Purdue
Southern Cal
Wisconsin
|Home
Illinois
Maryland
Ohio State
UCLA
Washington
|PURDUE
|Away
Illinois
Indiana
Michigan State
Ohio State
Wisconsin
|Home
Nebraska
Northwestern
Oregon
Penn State
|RUTGERS
|Away
Maryland
Michigan State
Nebraska
Southern Cal
|Home
Illinois
Minnesota
UCLA
Washington
Wisconsin
|UCLA
|Away
Nebraska
Penn State
Rutgers
Washington
|Home
Indiana
Iowa
Minnesota
Oregon
Southern Cal
|SOUTHERN CAL
|Away
Maryland
Michigan
Minnesota
UCLA
Washington
|Home
Nebraska
Penn State
Rutgers
Wisconsin
|WASHINGTON
|Away
Indiana
Iowa
Oregon
Penn State
Rutgers
|Home
Michigan
Northwestern
UCLA
Southern Cal
WISCONSIN
Iowa
Nebraska
Northwestern
Rutgers
Southern Cal
|Home
Minnesota
Oregon
Penn State
Purdue
