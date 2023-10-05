Big Ten 2024 Conference Opponents

ILLINOIS Away Nebraska Northwestern Oregon Penn State Rutgers Home Michigan Michigan State Minnesota Purdue INDIANA Away Michigan State Northwestern Ohio…

ILLINOIS Away

Nebraska

Northwestern

Oregon

Penn State

Rutgers

Home

Michigan

Michigan State

Minnesota

Purdue

INDIANA Away

Michigan State

Northwestern

Ohio State

UCLA

Home

Maryland

Michigan

Nebraska

Purdue

Washington

IOWA Away

Maryland

Michigan State

Minnesota

Ohio State

UCLA

Home

Nebraska

Northwestern

Washington

Wisconsin

MARYLAND Away

Indiana

Minnesota

Oregon

Penn State

Home

Iowa

Michigan State

Northwestern

Rutgers

MICHIGAN Away

Illinois

Indiana

Ohio State

Washington

Home

Michigan State

Minnesota

Northwestern

Oregon

Southern Cal

MICHIGAN STATE Away

Illinois

Maryland

Michigan

Oregon

Home

Indiana

Iowa

Ohio State

Purdue

Rutgers

MINNESOTA Away

Illinois

Michigan

Rutgers

UCLA

Wisconsin

Home

Iowa

Maryland

Penn State

Southern Cal

NEBRASKA Away

Indiana

Iowa

Ohio State

Purdue

Southern Cal

Home

Illinois

Rutgers

UCLA

Wisconsin

NORTHWESTERN Away

Iowa

Maryland

Michigan

Purdue

Washington

Home

Illinois

Indiana

Ohio State

Wisconsin

OREGON Away

Michigan

Purdue

UCLA

Wisconsin

Home

Illinois

Maryland

Michigan State

Ohio State

Washington

OHIO STATE Away

Michigan State

Northwestern

Oregon

Penn State

Home

Indiana

Iowa

Michigan

Nebraska

Purdue

PENN STATE Away

Minnesota

Purdue

Southern Cal

Wisconsin

Home

Illinois

Maryland

Ohio State

UCLA

Washington

PURDUE Away

Illinois

Indiana

Michigan State

Ohio State

Wisconsin

Home

Nebraska

Northwestern

Oregon

Penn State

RUTGERS Away

Maryland

Michigan State

Nebraska

Southern Cal

Home

Illinois

Minnesota

UCLA

Washington

Wisconsin

UCLA Away

Nebraska

Penn State

Rutgers

Washington

Home

Indiana

Iowa

Minnesota

Oregon

Southern Cal

SOUTHERN CAL Away

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

UCLA

Washington

Home

Nebraska

Penn State

Rutgers

Wisconsin

WASHINGTON Away

Indiana

Iowa

Oregon

Penn State

Rutgers

Home

Michigan

Northwestern

UCLA

Southern Cal

WISCONSIN

Iowa

Nebraska

Northwestern

Rutgers

Southern Cal

Home

Minnesota

Oregon

Penn State

Purdue

