All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB x-Baltimore 101 61 .623 _ y-Tampa Bay 99 63 .611 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Baltimore 101 61 .623 _ y-Tampa Bay 99 63 .611 2 y-Toronto 89 73 .549 12 New York 82 80 .506 19 Boston 78 84 .481 23

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Minnesota 87 75 .537 _ Detroit 78 84 .481 9 Cleveland 76 86 .469 11 Chicago 61 101 .377 26 Kansas City 56 106 .346 31

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Houston 90 72 .556 _ y-Texas 90 72 .556 _ Seattle 88 74 .543 2 Los Angeles 73 89 .451 17 Oakland 50 112 .309 40

___

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 104 58 .642 _ y-Philadelphia 90 72 .556 14 y-Miami 84 77 .522 19½ New York 74 87 .460 29½ Washington 71 91 .438 33

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 92 70 .568 _ Chicago 83 79 .512 9 Cincinnati 82 80 .506 10 Pittsburgh 76 86 .469 16 St. Louis 71 91 .438 21

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 100 62 .617 _ y-Arizona 84 78 .519 16 San Diego 82 80 .506 18 San Francisco 79 83 .488 21 Colorado 59 103 .364 41

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Seattle 1, Texas 0

Kansas City 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 5, Cleveland 2

L.A. Angels 7, Oakland 3

Boston 6, Baltimore 1

Houston 8, Arizona 1

Tampa Bay 12, Toronto 8

Colorado 3, Minnesota 2, 11 innings

San Diego 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Texas (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 3:08 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Minnesota (López 0-0), 4:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Tampa Bay, 3:08 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 4:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Miami 0

St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 3

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 2

Houston 8, Arizona 1

Colorado 3, Minnesota 2, 11 innings

San Diego 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 11 innings

Washington 10, Atlanta 9

Monday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona (Pfaadt 0-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:08 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0), 8:08 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:08 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 8:08 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.