All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB x-Baltimore 101 61 .623 _ y-Tampa Bay 99 63 .611 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Baltimore 101 61 .623 _ y-Tampa Bay 99 63 .611 2 y-Toronto 89 73 .549 12 New York 82 80 .506 19 Boston 78 84 .481 23

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Minnesota 87 74 .540 _ Detroit 78 84 .481 9½ Cleveland 76 86 .469 11½ Chicago 61 101 .377 26½ Kansas City 56 106 .346 31½

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Houston 90 72 .556 _ y-Texas 90 72 .556 _ Seattle 88 74 .543 2 Los Angeles 73 89 .451 17 Oakland 50 112 .309 40

___

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 104 58 .642 _ y-Philadelphia 90 72 .556 14 y-Miami 84 77 .522 19½ New York 74 87 .460 29½ Washington 71 91 .438 33

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 92 70 .568 _ Chicago 83 79 .512 9 Cincinnati 82 80 .506 10 Pittsburgh 76 86 .469 16 St. Louis 71 91 .438 21

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 100 62 .617 _ y-Arizona 84 78 .519 16 San Diego 82 80 .506 18 San Francisco 79 83 .488 21 Colorado 58 103 .360 41½

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 8, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 5, 10 innings

San Diego 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Baltimore 5, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 2

Texas 6, Seattle 1

Houston 1, Arizona 0

Minnesota 14, Colorado 6

Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 3

Sunday’s Games

Seattle 1, Texas 0

Kansas City 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 5, Cleveland 2

L.A. Angels 7, Oakland 3

Boston 6, Baltimore 1

Houston 8, Arizona 1

Tampa Bay 12, Toronto 8

San Diego 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 11 innings

Minnesota at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Tampa Bay, 4 a.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 4 a.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 3, 1st game

San Diego 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Miami 7, Pittsburgh 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Milwaukee 6

Atlanta 5, Washington 3

St. Louis 15, Cincinnati 6

N.Y. Mets 11, Philadelphia 4, 2nd game

Houston 1, Arizona 0

Minnesota 14, Colorado 6

San Francisco 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Miami 0

St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 3

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 2

Houston 8, Arizona 1

San Diego 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 11 innings

Washington 10, Atlanta 9

Minnesota at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami (Luzardo 10-9) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-8), 1:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at Milwaukee, 4 a.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 4 a.m.

