Baseball Attendance

The Associated Press

October 2, 2023, 12:29 PM

Major League Baseball attendance since 1980 (x-strike-shortened season; p-pandemic restrictions):

Year Total Average
2023 70,747,365 29,295
2022 64,556,636 26,843
2021-p 45,304,709 18,901
2020-p 0
2019 68,494,752 28,339
2018 69,625,244 28,830
2017 72,670,423 30,042
2016 73,159,044 30,169
2015 73,760,020 30,517
2014 73,739,622 30,458
2013 74,028,227 30,515
2012 74,859,268 30,895
2011 73,415,359 30,362
2010 73,054,781 30,138
2009 73,367,479 30,330
2008 78,588,004 32,528
2007 79,503,175 32,785
2006 76,042,787 31,423
2005 74,926,174 30,987
2004 73,022,969 30,401
2003 67,568,397 28,013
2002 67,859,176 28,134
2001 72,417,945 30,012
2000 72,748,970 30,099
1999 70,139,380 29,152
1998 70,372,221 29,285
1997 63,196,222 28,288
1996 60,097,381 26,889
x-1995 50,469,239 25,260
x-1994 50,010,016 31,632
1993 70,256,459 31,337
1992 55,872,311 26,978
1991 56,813,760 27,327
1990 54,823,768 26,575
1989 55,173,096 26,770
1988 52,998,904 25,740
1987 52,011,506 25,102
1986 47,506,203 23,106
1985 46,824,379 22,841
1984 44,742,863 23,052
1983 45,540,338 22,612
1982 44,587,874 21,975
x-1981 26,544,518 19,721
1980 43,014,136 21,443

Source: MLB

